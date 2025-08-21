Trump says he will go out with police, military to patrol DC Thursday night as he pushes deployments in more cities

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced that he is “going out” with police and military in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard, who are responding to what he says is a crime emergency in the district.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.

The president mobilized the National Guard one week ago to assist the police, claiming crime was out of control. Officials have said Guard personnel are not making arrests, only helping to detain people briefly if necessary before handing them off to law enforcement.

Violent crime levels have decreased compared to years prior, down 26% since 2024, a 30-year low, according to crime stats released by the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Trump also told Starnes that the D.C. deployment was “sort of a test” and indicated that they would copy the model in other cities around America.

“It’s working unbelievably, much faster than we thought. We’ve arrested hundreds of criminals, hardline criminals, people that will never be any good,” Trump said.

The president said that he would put Memphis “early” on the list of next cities to patrol.

“And, you know, unfortunately, we have a lot of cities like that. But I love Tennessee. You know, I won Tennessee by many, many, many points. So it was a landslide, far greater than even, you know, the Republican. Republicans do good in Tennessee, but, I mean, my number was like 35 points, and I’m glad you tell me that I can put that early on a list, and I’m sure that people would love it,” he added.

In June, Trump deployed the California National Guard to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids carried out by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the administration, alleging that it violated the Posse Comitatus Act — an 1878 law that prevented the president from using the military as a domestic police force. A ruling has not been issued in the case.

Trump went on to say that he “straightened out crime in four days in DC.” The president also rebuffed criticism about his actions in the nation’s capital.

“And all I do, all they do is they say ‘He’s a dictator, he’s a dictator’ — the place, people are getting mugged all over the place, and they give you phony records, like, it’s wonderful and it’s worse than it ever was, but we’ve got it going. People are so happy. They’re going out to restaurants again,” he claimed.

Trump’s remarks came a day after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where they were drowned out by boos from protesters.

Nearly 2,000 guardsmen from D.C. and six states have been mobilized to support Trump’s mission at the nation’s capital. They remain unarmed at this time, but officials have said they expect that to change.

The troops have been stationed outside many tourist hot spots, including the National Mall and Union Station, where crime incidents are known to be lower than other parts of the city. Trump and other officials have not given a timetable of when the troop deployment will end.

Vance on Wednesday dismissed crime statistics that showed incidents were lower in Union Station. He claimed that they do not report the full scope of crime in D.C.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday criticized the Trump administration’s federal police surge in the nation’s capital, calling it politically motivated and disconnected from crime in the city.

“This doesn’t make sense. The numbers on the ground and the district don’t support 1,000 people from other states coming to Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said.

(WASHINGTON) — A coalition of school districts — including Alaska’s largest school district — and advocacy groups has sued President Donald Trump’s administration over the $6 billion funding freeze to congressionally appropriated education programs.

The news comes just days after nine Republican senators and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski conducted a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump’s education policies, urging the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought to reverse the decision to withhold aid for key programs, such as English language acquisition, teacher development and student support.

OMB told ABC News in a statement that many of the programs “grossly misused” government funds to promote a “radical leftwing agenda.” However, the GOP senators’ letter said the decision to pause this funding was “contrary to President Trump’s goal of returning K-12 education to the states,” and they didn’t believe any leftwing agenda programs were being administered in their states.

Within 48 hours, the Trump administration had unfrozen more than a billion dollars for critical after-school and summer education programming nationwide, a senior administration official told ABC News.

Murkowski celebrated the initial funding release but noted it doesn’t go far enough.

“The pause of these funds caused great concern for families across the nation, and I am relieved to know that our young people will have enriching opportunities to stay engaged outside of the classroom,” Murkowski wrote in a statement to ABC News. “While this news is welcome, it is frustrating that many additional funds Alaska school districts are relying on from the Department of Education remain in limbo,” she said.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump administration for additional comment.

A pause on the total $6 billion funding happened on July 1, when federal aid for schools is typically allocated each year. However, states were notified on June 30 that an ongoing programmatic review of education funding would occur, according to a Department of Education memo sent to Congress, obtained by ABC News. School districts and programs have been concerned that programs and staff could be eliminated if funding isn’t restored.

The case, Anchorage School District et al. v. Department of Education et al., is led by multiple Alaska school districts and affiliates of the American Federation of Teachers. In it, the plaintiffs argue that the administration’s recent actions violate the Administrative Procedure Act, the Impoundment Control Act, and the constitutional separation of powers.

The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 says Congress must consider and review executive branch withholdings of budget authority, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GAO website says the Administrative Procedure Act prescribes the minimum procedural steps an agency must follow in its administrative proceedings.

The school districts’ suit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island. It comes in the wake of two dozen state attorneys general and Democratic governors suing the administration for withholding education funding using the same claims.

“It’s against the Constitution,” North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, one of the AGs involved in the suit, told ABC News. “It’s against the Impoundment Act. From a legal standpoint, this is not a hard case,” he added.

AFT President Randi Weingarten called the freeze an attempt to “lawlessly” defund education through rampant government overreach.

“It’s not only morally repugnant: the administration lacks the legal right to sacrifice kids’ futures at the altar of ideology,” Weingarten wrote in a statement to ABC News.

“The Department of Education is holding hostage billions of dollars from American communities,” according to Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward — a public education advocacy nonprofit representing the plaintiffs.

“This is an unconstitutional and unlawful power grab that puts extreme agendas over the well-being of students and denies communities the educational resources that Congress intended them to have,” Perryman added in a statement to ABC News.

Earlier this month, the Anchorage School District announced in a letter to the community that the district had already begun laying off some staff members after $46 million was impacted by the pause. The district receives about a third of the state’s federal education funds, according to Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt.

Several state education leaders who’ve spoken to ABC News say that they’re scrambling to prevent immediate harm to students as the school year approaches. OMB has not given a timeline for when the programmatic review for the other education programs will be completed.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green applauded the Republican efforts to reverse the funding pause, stressing this is not a political issue.

“We are one United States of America,” Infante-Green told ABC News. “These dollars are important to every single student in every single state. This is what we need,” she said.

“We need people to speak up. We need people to be brave, to have the conversation and advocate for our kids, to put politics aside and make this one of their number one issues.”

Trump Musk feud explodes with claim president is in Epstein files
Trump Musk feud explodes with claim president is in Epstein files
Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A war of words between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump erupted into a full meltdown Thursday, with Musk slamming Trump for “ingratitude” over the 2024 election, agreeing with a call for his impeachment, slamming the president’s signature legislation and even claiming Trump was in the Epstein files.

Trump, speaking on television from the Oval Office, had said he was “disappointed” in Musk following his criticism Wednesday of his “big, beautiful” megabill to fund his agenda, and then engaged in a mutual barrage of social media posts, at one point saying Musk had gone “CRAZY.”

As the exchanges grew progressively personal, Musk posted, without providing evidence, about Trump and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He followed that up with another post, saying, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Trump has previously posted, “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island,” and he has not publicly objected to the release of the files now under Justice Department review.

Trump’s previous association with Epstein and the appearance of his name in an address book and on flight logs of Epstein’s planes has been widely reported.

Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell in 2019.

The public rift between Musk and Trump began in earnest with Musk’s rampage against the president’s domestic megabill. Musk takes issue with the bill’s price tag and its estimated impact on the national debt.

Speaking to reporters at the White House earlier on Thursday, Trump pushed back on Musk in extensive remarks.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said.

Musk responded in real time to Trump’s personal comments on X, swiping at the legislation and at Trump directly.

At one point, Musk responded to a user: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

“Such ingratitude,” Musk added. Musk spent more than $270 million to back Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election cycle.

Later, he reposted a comment calling for Trump’s impeachment to be replaced by Vice President JD Vance. “Yes,” Musk wrote in response to the idea.

The back-and-forth only escalated as the day went on.

Trump countered on his own conservative social media platform: “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Trump said the “easiest way to save money” would be to “terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts.”

Musk went on to criticize not only Trump’s bill but also his tariff policy — a cornerstone of the president’s economic agenda and a decades-long political goal. He claimed on X that the tariffs would cause a “recession in the second half of this year.”

Musk and Trump had not spoken as of Thursday morning, according to two sources familiar with the president’s conversations.

Multiple administration officials have attempted to reach out to Musk and his representatives personally, but their calls and texts have not been returned, several sources tell ABC News.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed the House last month by a single vote. The measure would extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and boost spending for the military and border security, while making some cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance programs.

It now faces headwinds in the Senate, specifically among a small group of Republican fiscal hawks.

Musk has said the the legislation, estimated by the nonpartisan budget office to add $3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, would undermine the Department of Government Efficiency’s goal to reduce government spending and chip away at the nation’s debt.

“Where is this guy today??” Musk wrote as he reupped another user’s compilation of past Trump tweets criticizing high deficits, unbalanced budgets and more.

Musk made similar comments on X toward Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump contended on Thursday that Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was really “upset” because the legislation would remove tax credits for electric vehicles.

Before speaking out publicly against the bill, Musk personally pushed some lawmakers, including Speaker Johnson, to keep the tax credits for electric vehicles in the bill, according to two people familiar with conversations.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday. “He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem.”

Musk pushed back on X and suggested Trump was not telling the truth.

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” he wrote.

In another post, Musk wrote: “Whatever.”

“In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful,” Musk added. “Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way.”

As of now, the Tesla that President Trump bought to show support for Elon Musk is still on the White House complex, according to two sources.

The White House declined to comment. A representative for Musk has not yet returned request for comment.

Trump claims China 'totally violated' trade agreement with US
Trump claims China ‘totally violated’ trade agreement with US
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday morning accused China of violating a recent trade agreement with the United States.

The sharp criticism appeared to cast doubt over the staying power of the accord, setting up the possibility of a rekindled trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” Trump said in a social media post Friday morning. “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

Trump did not identify the action taken by China that had violated the agreement.

The remarks came hours after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced pessimism about U.S.-China trade talks in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night.

“I would say that they are a bit stalled,” Bessent said when asked about the status of the trade talks. “I believe that we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks, and I believe we may at some point have a call between the president and Party Chair Xi [Jinping].”

U.S. stocks fell slightly in early trading on Friday morning after the comments from Trump and Bessent.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China earlier this month slashed tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by the two countries, triggering a surge in the stock market and softening recession forecasts on Wall Street.

The U.S. agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China committed to reduce tariffs on U.S. products from 125% to 10%. The lowered tariffs are set to remain in place for 90 days while the two sides negotiate a wider trade deal.

The remaining 30% tariffs imposed on Chinese goods faced a major setback this week, however, when a panel of federal judges struck down the legal justification for the levies.

The ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade late Wednesday invalidated the China tariffs, along with a host of other levies on dozens of countries unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony that Trump had dubbed “Liberation Day.”

A federal appeals court moved to temporarily reinstate the tariffs on Thursday, leaving the ultimate fate of the policy uncertain.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.