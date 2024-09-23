Trump says he won’t run again if he loses in November

Trump says he won’t run again if he loses in November
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he doesn’t see himself running for president again if he loses in November.

“No, I don’t. No, I don’t,” Trump responded to Sinclair Broadcast Group’s “Full Measure” host Sharyl Attkisson’s question about another run. “I don’t see that at all. I think that, hopefully, we’re going to be successful,” he said.

With President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, Trump is now the oldest presidential nominee in history as age and mental acuity have become focal points in this year’s election cycle.

During his third presidential bid, Trump has balanced his courtroom appearances in the four criminal cases he faces with campaign stops.

As he lays out the stakes for the 2024 election, Trump often emphasizes his point by describing the turmoil that has he and his campaign have faced over the course of the cycle.

“I didn’t need this. I had a very nice life. I didn’t need to go through court systems and go through all the other stuff and run at the same time,” Trump told tech entrepreneur Elon Musk during a livestream conversation in August when asked why he decided to launch another presidential bid.

“But if I had to do it over again, I would have done it over again, because this is so much more important than me or my life,”

Trump was also asked about the possibility of Tulsi Gabbard or Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two former Democrats that have become surrogates for the Trump campaign, serving in his cabinet during a potential second administration and claimed that he made no promises to them.

“It doesn’t mean anything. It means it could be, but I didn’t make deals with anybody,” Trump said about when asked about Kennedy serving as Health and Human Services secretary, as Kennedy’s former running mate Nicole Shanahan suggested. “It’s not appropriate to do it. It’s too early.”

Trump briefly talked about unity after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, but now blames rhetoric from Democrats for political violence.

“They are a danger. They’re destroying our country,” Trump said in the interview which aired Sunday.

Trump again repeated his claims that he feels that “only consequential” presidents are in danger as he talked about the close call he had with a would-be shooter on his golf course in Florida last week.

“Well, I think we just have to do what you have to do,” he said, praising his Secret Service protection.

“I think that I will feel safe I think I’m going to feel safe.”

“I can’t be scared, because if you’re scared, you can’t do your job, so I just can’t be I have, thus far, had somebody protecting me,” he said.

Trump agrees to ABC News debate with Harris
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Trump said so during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday.

“I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight,” he said.

Harris also confirmed her participation in the debate and told reporters Thursday evening that she’s looking forward to the matchup.

“Well, I’m glad that he finally agreed to a debate on Sept. 10. I’m looking forward to it and I hope he shows up,” she told reporters on a tarmac in Detroit.

Trump previously said he had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and agreed to ABC’s first invitation issued in May.

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had implied he would not debate Harris on ABC.

Harris has accused Trump of “running scared” and trying to back out of the debate.

Harris raised million during DNC, 0 million since launch, campaign says
Harris raised $82 million during DNC, $540 million since launch, campaign says
(CHICAGO) — Vice President Kamala Harris raised $82 million the week of the Democratic National Convention, bringing her total haul since launching her candidacy last month to $540 million, her campaign said.

The sum is buttressed by nearly $40 million raked in during and after Harris delivered her acceptance speech at the convention on Thursday night, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement, which noted the campaign crossed the half-billion-dollar mark moments before she took the stage.

The hour after the vice president’s remarks was the campaign’s best fundraising hour, O’Malley Dillon said.

The total reflects what was raised between the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees.

In addition to growing its financial war chest, a third of which was from new donors last week, the Harris campaign also saw its foot soldiers sign up for nearly 200,000 volunteer shifts during the convention—more than any other week, O’Malley Dillon said, with 90,000 shift sign-ups coming Thursday and Friday.

“We head into September with a virtual army of volunteers ready to do the hard work of talking to their neighbors, friends and colleagues,” O’Malley Dillon wrote in the memo. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s battleground infrastructure remains incredibly sparse.”

“The Convention was a galvanizing moment for the Harris-Walz coalition throughout the country, energizing and mobilizing volunteer and grassroots donors alike,” she later added, saying they will use the resources to reach voters “while Trump is focused on very little beyond online tantrums and attacking the voters critical to winning 270 electoral votes.”

John Kirby says U.S. diplomatic efforts continue in the Middle East amid rising tensions
(WASHINGTON) — With fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah intensifying throughout the weekend, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said the U.S. is doing “everything we can to try to prevent this from becoming an all-out war there with Hezbollah across that Lebanese border.”

“We have been involved in extensive and quite assertive diplomacy,” Kirby told ABC’s “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Asked if escalation in the region is inevitable, Kirby replied that there are “better ways” to return Israeli citizens back to their homes to avoid a heightened conflict. On cease-fire negotiations, he told Stephanopoulos that “We are not achieving any progress here in the last week to two weeks.”

Kirby also reiterated that the U.S. was “not involved” in Israel’s covert pager and walkie-talkie attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon last week.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

