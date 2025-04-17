Trump says he’s eager for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s ‘termination’

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, urging the central bank to lower interest rates and saying Powell’s “termination cannot come soon enough.”

It was not clear whether Trump’s comments indicated a desire to remove Powell from his position or an eagerness for the completion of Powell’s term as Fed chair in 2026. The Fed is an independent government agency established by Congress.

The remarks came a day after Powell voiced alarm about Trump’s tariffs policy, saying it would likely hike inflation and slow economic growth. Powell indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump’s tariffs.

“Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete “mess!” Trump said Thursday morning in a post on Truth Social.

Powell should “certainly lower” interest rates, Trump added.

Since Trump took office he has criticized Powell on multiple occasions, despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank. The sentiment echoes repeated criticism of Powell that Trump voiced during his first term in office.

On Wednesday, Powell raised the possibility of what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Last month, Trump urged the central bank to reduce interest rates, hours after it chose to leave borrowing rates unchanged. In January, Trump also advocated for interest-rate cuts in response to what he described as the prospect of lower oil prices.

In November, days after Trump’s election victory, Powell struck a defiant tone when asked whether he would resign from his position if Trump asked him to.

“No,” Powell said, pausing to let the one-word answer register with the reporters assembled at a press conference at the Fed headquarters, blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell responded: “Not permitted under the law.”

Powell has repeatedly affirmed the Fed’s political independence. During a press conference at Fed headquarters last month, Powell was asked again about threats to the agency’s political independence.

“I did answer that question in this very room some time ago, and I have no desire to change that answer and have nothing new for you on that today,” Powell said.

The Federal Reserve Act, which founded the central bank in 1913, granted the central bank a measure of independence from the White House.

Federal law allows the president to remove a Federal Reserve governor, including the Fed chair, “for cause.”

Experts who previously spoke to ABC News acknowledged that some legal ambiguity surrounds what type of conduct warrants sufficient cause for removal, but they said a policy dispute is unlikely to meet such a standard.

Trump criticizes Federal Reserve, calls for lower interest rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump late Wednesday criticized the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to reduce interest rates, hours after it chose to leave borrowing rates unchanged.

The move marked the latest example of Trump exerting pressure on the Federal Reserve, despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

Trump said lower rates would best prepare the economy for tariffs that are set to escalate over the coming weeks.

“The Fed would be MUCH better off CUTTING RATES as U.S. Tariffs start to transition (ease!) their way into the economy,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, adding “Do the right thing.”

The president did not provide further explanation but as recently as January, Trump advocated for interest-rate cuts in response to what he described as the prospect of lower oil prices.

Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted Trump’s tariffs for a “good part” of recent inflation, advocating for a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s policy changes take hold.

Even as the Fed left its main policy lever unchanged, the central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Uncertainty clouds the economic outlook, Powell said, pointing to the Trump administration’s potentially “significant policy changes” in areas like trade, immigration and regulation.

“Uncertainty around the changes and their effects on the economic outlook is high,” Powell said. “We are focused on parsing the signal from the noise.”

If the central bank raises rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, the Fed risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and drive up inflation.

The rare rebuke of the central bank by Trump came weeks after his tariffs touched off a global trade war that sent stocks reeling and triggered concern about a possible recession.

By some key measures, however, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed steady hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

In January, Trump also made a call for lower rates, days before the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C. after that rate announcement, Powell declined to comment about Trump’s call for lower interest rates, saying it would be “inappropriate” to respond.

“The public should be confident that we’ll continue to do our work as we always have,” Powell said, adding that the Fed would continue to “use our tools to achieve our goals.”

After the rate decision on Wednesday, a reporter again asked Powell whether Trump may interfere with the Fed. In a brief response, Powell affirmed his previous comments.

“I think I did answer that question in this very room some time ago,” Powell said. “And I have no desire to change that answer, and have nothing new for you on that today.”
 

US stocks little changed amid tariff uncertainty
manusapon kasosod/Getty

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to ease some tariffs but also impose new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 52 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.05%.

Trump’s administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.

Trump on Monday also signaled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to “help some of the car companies” in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany’s DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

South Korea’s KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Billionaire Trump backer Bill Ackman issues dire warning over tariffs
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hedge fund honcho Bill Ackman has joined a growing list of President Donald Trump’s billionaire backers calling for the White House to slam the brakes on tariffs.

As the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs went into effect Wednesday, triggering retaliatory reactions from China and the European Union, Ackman took to social media, asking Trump to put a 90-day pause on tariffs, arguing the president can “accomplish his objectives without destroying small businesses in the short term.”

In the lengthy post on X, Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, issued a dire warning of what could happen if the tariffs aren’t halted immediately.

“If the president doesn’t pause the effect of the tariffs soon, many small businesses will go bankrupt,” Ackman wrote. “Medium-sized businesses will be next.”

Ackman is joining other billionaires, including some like him who supported Trump’s campaign for reelection, in turning a cold shoulder to the escalating tariff war. Trump claims the tariffs are necessary for leveling the playing field for the United States importers, saying, “foreign trade and economic practices have created a national emergency.”

Other billionaire moguls — including investor and philanthropist Stanley Druckenmiller, Citdel owner Kenneth Griffin and even Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a senior adviser to the president — have spoken out against Trump’s tariffs after supporting the president’s re-election campaign.

Speaking at an event in Miami on Monday night, Griffin called Trump’s tariffs a “huge policy mistake,” according to The Wall Street Journal. In a rare social media post on Sunday, Druckenmiller wrote, “I do not support tariffs exceeding 10%.”

Musk has publicly blasted Trump’s senior trade adviser Peter Navarro, one of the architects of Trump’s tariff policy, calling him “truly a moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks” after Navaro described him as a “car assembler.” In a live stream speech to Italy’s League Congress Conference in Florence, Italy, on Saturday, Musk expressed hope for the U.S. and Europe to create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff” policy soon.

A 10% tariff on all U.S. trading partners went into effect on Saturday. Additional reciprocal tariffs against 60 countries that place duties on U.S. imports went into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Some countries have retaliated by imposing tariffs on American goods. Trump increased the tariffs on China to 104% and threatened an additional 50% if China didn’t back down from imposing a 34% tariff on U.S. goods. China responded Wednesday by jacking up tariffs on U.S. products to 84%.

The European Union also voted Wednesday to impose a retaliatory 25% tariffs on certain U.S. goods.

Ackman spoke out against tariffs, saying he is “receiving an increasing number of emails and texts from small business people I do business or have invested in, expressing fear that they will not be able to pass on their increased costs to their customers and will suffer severely negative consequences.”

In his post Wednesday, Ackman shared an email from the founder of a cold brew coffee business he said he received before China’s announced retaliatory tariffs. The cold brew coffee founder said his cost for glass bottles sourced from China will go up 50%, while chai sourced from India will increase by 26% and coffee imported from Ethiopia, Peru and Canada will climb by 10%.

“Will my clients tolerate a near doubling of their contract costs overnight, or will they expect me to absorb the increases my vendors are already threatening?” the business owner wrote in the email to Ackman. “If clients resist price hikes and my employees demand higher wages to offset their rising cost of living, we end up in a lose-lose scenario — no spending and no jobs.”

Ackman ended his post by writing, “May cooler heads prevail.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.