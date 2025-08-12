Trump says his administration looking at reclassifying marijuana
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he and his administration are considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
Trump told reporters that it was early in the process but that he hoped to make a decision on the matter within the coming weeks.
“We’re looking at reclassification and we’ll make a determination over the next — I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one. It’s very complicated subject,” Trump said as he held a news conference in the White House briefing room.
Trump was in the briefing room to announce a federal takeover of Washington’s police force and deployment of the National Guard to deal, he said, with the city’s crime and homelessness. He was asked at the news conference if reclassifying marijuana would send mixed messages as his administration says it wants to “clean up” crime in the nation’s capital and potentially other cities.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump was weighing rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug to a Schedule 3 drug.
Classified as a Schedule 1 drug, marijuana is listed alongside heroin and LSD as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
By contrast, Schedule 3 drugs are define as those with “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence” and include ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.
During the final year of the Biden administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it supported recommending the reclassification of marijuana.
Reclassifying marijuana would allow for more research into the drug and provide tax benefits to the cannabis industry.
Trump on Monday said he’s heard good and bad things regarding the drug.
“I’ve heard great things having to do with medical, and I’ve had bad things having to do with just about everything else. But medical, and, you know, for pain and various things,” Trump said.
“Some people like it, some people hate it,” the president said.
(WASHINGTON) — All eyes are now on the House after the Senate narrowly passed a major tax cut and spending bill that is the centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s agenda.
A key test vote is expected in the House on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if it will pass given divisions within the GOP. Several House Republicans were spotted at the White House to meet with President Trump, who is ramping up pressure on lawmakers to get the bill to his desk.
But several changes made by the Senate to the bill passed by the House back in May could become sticking points.
Medicaid provisions
The Senate made even deeper cuts and other changes to Medicaid, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimating 11.8 million Americans could lose their health insurance over the next decade as a result. That’s roughly three million more people than the CBO estimate for the House bill.
The Senate kept many of the new work requirements for Medicaid that the House approved, but significantly altered the Medicaid provider tax that states use to secure more federal funding for the health program.
That became a point of contention among some Senate Republicans, including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Maine’s Susan Collins, who both voted against the Senate bill.
Already, some House Republicans have voiced similar concern.
Rep. David Valadao, a moderate California Republican, said he would vote no on the Trump bill unless the Senate stuck to the exact Medicaid provisions in the House-passed bill.
“I support the reasonable provisions in H.R. 1 that protect Medicaid’s long-term viability and ensure the program continues to serve our most vulnerable, but I will not support a final bill that eliminates vital funding streams our hospitals rely on, including provider taxes and state directed payments, or any provisions that punish expansion states,” Valadao said in a statement.
Deficit and debt limit
The CBO estimated the Senate bill would add roughly $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years — about $1 trillion more than the version passed by the House.
The Senate version also includes a $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling, significantly higher than the $4 trillion hike approved by the lower chamber.
Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, on Tuesday said the “overall deficit number is not good” and that he was not “inclined” to support the Senate bill.
Rep. Andy Harris, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said the House should take more time to work through the Senate bill and find a compromise.
“The Senate bill moved way far away from the House bill, added $750 billion to an already large deficit and debt,” Harris said on CNBC on Wednesday morning, adding more the deficit is “probably not a good idea.”
Other changes
Other Republican hardliners are taking issue with various portions of the House bill that were taken out by the Senate parliamentarian, who is responsible for ensuring provisions abide by the Byrd Rule and reconciliation process.
Some of the items taken out of the House bill include language that would have repealed some Biden-era rules on clean energy and electric vehicles.
The Senate version of the bill also phases out solar energy tax credits that were part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act at a slower rate than the House version.
“Many Senators thought they were voting for a bill that would end the Green New Scam,” Rep. Keith Self, a Texas Republican, wrote on X. “Turns out, a last-minute paragraph inserted by lobbyists and agreed to by leadership does the exact opposite. What else is lurking in this bill? And why is the House being pressured to vote on it with less than 24 hours to review?”
Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, said he wanted to push an amendment to replace the Senate text with the House bill.
“I don’t work for the Senate parliamentarian. I work for the PEOPLE. That’s why I just filed an amendment to delete their dud and replace it with the strong House bill we passed weeks ago,” Ogles wrote on X. “The Senate’s version of the Big Beautiful Bill guts key Trump provisions — all at the behest of an unelected parliamentarian.”
A big hurdle for House Republicans when they first took up Trump’s domestic policy bill was SALT, the State and Local Tax deduction.
The House ultimately decided on a $40,000 cap and $500,000 income limit would increase by 1 percent through 2033. The Senate version, however, would keep the cap on state and local tax deductions at $40,000 for married couple who make less than $500,000 per year, but the cap drops down to $10,000 after five years in 2029.
“I think SALT got worse,” Rep. Roy told reporters after the Senate passed the bill.
ABC News’ Mariam Khan, Lauren Peller, Joh Parkinson, Allison Pecorin and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.
“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.
“Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!” the president added.
Eight people were injured on Sunday in what the FBI is calling an “act of terror.”
The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was allegedly heard yelling “Free Palestine” while throwing a “makeshift flamethrower” at a demonstration to raise awareness about the remaining hostages in Gaza, according to authorities.
Boulder police said the motive for the attack still has not been established.
The Department of Homeland Security on Monday said Soliman is in the U.S. illegally as his B2 visa — which is typically a tourism visa — expired in February 2023. Soliman had also applied for asylum in 2022.
Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.
While Trump seized on the fact that the alleged attacker was in the country illegally, the president did not mention antisemitism in his statement.
While the administration said Trump was briefed on Sunday, his first public comments came nearly 24 hours after the attack.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — A district judge ruled on Wednesday that the government’s deportations of eight men convicted of violent crimes to South Sudan was “unquestionably violative of this Court’s order” after ruling earlier this week that the Department of Homeland Security maintain custody of the migrants.
Judge Brian Murphy, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, had issued an order on Tuesday directing the government to maintain custody of anyone covered by his preliminary injunction who is in the process of being removed to South Sudan or any other country “to ensure the practical feasibility of return if the Court finds that such removals were unlawful.”
“It was impossible for these people to have a meaningful opportunity to object to their transfer to South Sudan in that time frame,” he said, arguing that due process was not possible since the migrants received their notices of removal on the evening of May 19 and then taken out of the detention facility the next morning.
DHS confirmed the eight migrants were placed on a deportation flight from Texas headed to war-torn South Sudan on Monday, officials said ahead of the hearing, though they cautioned this would not be the migrants’ final destination.
Ahead of the hearing, DHS held a news conference in Boston on the deportations in which Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told reporters that “no country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric.”
“A local judge in Massachusetts is trying to force the United States to bring back these uniquely barbaric monsters who present a clear and present threat to the safety of the American people and American victims,” McLaughlin said. “While we are fully compliant with the law and court orders, it is absolutely absurd for a district judge to try and to dictate the foreign policy and national security of the United States of America.”
When asked where the eight men are, McLaughlin said she “can’t disclose where their current whereabouts are right now” but that they were still in DHS custody. Officials declined to identify their final destination, citing security concerns.
“I would caution you to make the assumption that their final destination is South Sudan. As far as that agreement goes, I would definitely refer you to the State Department’s more specifics,” she added.
Officials said the men’s countries of origin refused to accept them, so DHS in partnership with the State Department found a country that would accept them through a “safe third-country agreement.”
“I can say that their home countries refuse to take these individuals back,” acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said.
“ICE detention isn’t punitive. We detain and remove after six months or 180 days. If we don’t have a country that’ll take their citizens back, we do have an option to find a safe third country,” Lyons said.
However, McLaughlin argued to reporters that the eight migrants were given due process.
“We are following due process under the U.S. Constitution. These individuals have been given and their lawyers have been given plenty of prior notice. As far as those actual agreements, we can get back to you with more information from the State Department,” she said.
Murphy said the violation will now need to be remedied.
In response, plaintiffs’ attorney Trina Realmuto argued during the court hearing that the plane should be returned to the U.S. and the men should be afforded the due process that she said “can only take place on U.S. soil.”
Drew Ensign, an attorney for the Department of Justice, asked the court to fashion as narrow a remedy as possible and suggested that an option is for the due process required by the injunction to take place without bringing the plane back to the U.S. However, Ensign could not immediately answer Murphy’s question about whether that is possible.
ICE released names and other details regarding those deported on Wednesday. Several were convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder.
Kyaw Mya, a citizen of Burma, was convicted of lascivious acts with a child-victim less than 12 years of age. Nyo Myint, a citizen of Burma, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting.
Another was convicted of robbery, possession of a firearm and driving under the influence.