Trump says ‘it’s possible’ US gets involved in Israel-Iran conflict

President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States is not involved in Israel’s military strikes against Iran, but “it’s possible we could get involved.”

That comes after reports that Israel had urged the U.S. to join the conflict with Iran to eliminate its nuclear program.

In an interview with ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Trump declined to comment on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a personal plea for the U.S. to get more involved.

“We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” the president said.

Trump also shared that he had a lengthy call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday to discuss, in large part, the conflict in the Middle East.

The president told ABC News he would be “open” to Putin’s idea to serve as a mediator between Iran and Israel.

“I would be open to it. [Putin] is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved,” Trump stated.

The president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was set to travel to Oman on Sunday for another round of nuclear talks with Iranian officials. But following Israel’s strikes, Iran called off the meeting. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the nuclear negotiations “unjustifiable” after the attacks, which he said were carried out with the support of the U.S.

The president, who stated he gave Iran a “60-day ultimatum” to “make a deal,” told ABC News he is not setting a new deadline.

“No, there’s no deadline. But they are talking. They’d like to make a deal. They’re talking. They continue to talk,” the president said, referring to Iran.

“Something like this had to happen because I think even from both sides, but something like this had to happen. They want to talk, and they will be talking,” the president added.

Iran’s foreign minister told a meeting of ambassadors in Tehran on Sunday that Israel’s ongoing attacks on the country could not have happened “without the agreement and support of the United States” and insisted Iranian officials do not ‘believe the U.S.’s claim’ that it had no involvement.

Despite the stalled talks over Iran’s nuclear program, the president expressed optimism that the strikes will bring Iran to the table quickly.

“May have forced a deal to go quicker, actually,” Trump said.

Musk attacks Trump’s funding bill: ‘Disgusting abomination’
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again on Tuesday calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a post on X.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Adversaries attempting to recruit laid-off government workers as spies: Intelligence
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Foreign adversaries including Russia and China are targeting government workers who have been laid off amid the Trump administration’s attempt to downsize to recruit as spies, according to new intelligence.

“New intelligence indicates agents from China, Russia, and other countries have set their sights on recently fired probationary workers, or those with security clearances, hoping to obtain valuable information about U.S. critical infrastructure or national security interests,” according to intelligence distributed by the U.S. Coast Guard to its workforce.

“These foreign intelligence officers actively search LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, and Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu — known as RedNote — for potential sources,” it added. “In at least one instance, a foreign agent was instructed to create a company profile on LinkedIn, post a job listing, and actively track federal employees who indicated they were ‘open for work.'”

The Coast Guard did not develop the intelligence but rather distributed it as a warning to Coast Guard officials around the world.

“Posting about your frustration, status as a recently fired employee, or any other OPSEC sensitive information could make you a target,” the notice said. “Our adversaries have successfully preyed on upset and disgruntled government workers during past furloughs.”

Military members can be attractive targets, according to the intelligence, because of the information they may have access to.

The notice comes as two active-duty soldiers were recently charged with conspiring to sell classified material to China.

The Coast Guard said a telltale sign of foreign agents attempting to recruit former government officials is something that is too good to be true, noting that it probably is.

“Your contact might overly praise or focus on your skills/experience, especially if your government affiliation is known,” it said in the notice, adding that a sense for urgency might be an indicator as well.

White House, Texas Republicans weigh redistricting to protect GOP House majority
J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s political operation has approached Texas Republicans about redrawing the Texas congressional map ahead of next year’s midterms, in a bid to protect Republicans’ fragile House majority, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

Texas Republican lawmakers, who met on the topic at the U.S. Capitol Monday night, described the conversations on the topic as preliminary, and most declined to discuss the initial conversations, which were first reported by The New York Times.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

“We’re still kind of cogitating,” said Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas.

Currently, Republicans hold a 25-12 majority of the state’s seats. One Houston-area Democratic seat is vacant, after the death of Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas.

If Republicans in Austin decided to move forward with redistricting, it’s not clear how they would reconfigure the map. One Republican source familiar with the discussions said that as many as five seats currently held by Democrats could be targeted.

But the source pointed out that any effort to draw Republican voters into Democratic seats could backfire — leaving more seats vulnerable to legal challenges, or for Democratic pickups in a wave election.

“There’s an old Southern saying: Pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered,” the source said to ABC News about the potential risks of redrawing the map.

A second Republican source familiar with the discussions told ABC News that Texas GOP figures have discussed the potential for redistricting with the White House.

Republicans currently have a 220-213 majority in the U.S. House, with three vacancies. They began the session with a narrow five-seat majority and could face a potential redrawing of the Wisconsin congressional map depending on the outcome of several lawsuits filed with the state supreme court.
Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, said the conversations show that Republicans are “definitely” worried about losing seats in November, given that the current map, approved in 2021, was drawn by Republicans for the coming decade.

There is one active federal lawsuit over the current map, brought by advocates who have argued it discriminates against voters of color.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that. I mean, why else would you want to do that knowing how unsettled that could make the electorate feel?” Veasey said.

Asked about GOP worries about losing control of the House, Babin said, “We’re always concerned about the midterms. Who wants to go into the minority? I don’t.”

Redistricting before the next census would be unusual, but not unprecedented in Texas.

In 2003, Republicans led by former Rep. Tom DeLay pushed through an early redrawing of the maps to wrestle control of the majority of the state’s seats from Democrats, sparking a political fight that made its way to the Supreme Court.

The White House and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

“I can’t control it, so I don’t care,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, who suggested that his district could be one of those redrawn.

“If we were to really go through with it, districts like mine would obviously be the ones that are targeted because I live in the suburbs. I’m the one you have to take from the rural areas and put in the suburbs, so I’d be basically going back to my old district I guess.”

Republicans’ conversations come as some Democrats have, once again, set their sights on making gains in Texas.

The Texas Democratic Party has launched a new organizing effort with the Texas Majority PAC, an outside group backed by liberal megadonor George Soros, the PAC announced this week.

Texas Republicans are expected to huddle on the topic with White House representatives this coming Thursday, lawmakers told ABC News.

