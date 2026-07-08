Trump says MOU is ‘over’, calls Iranian leaders ‘scum’ following latest strikes

Trump says MOU is ‘over’, calls Iranian leaders ‘scum’ following latest strikes
U.S. President Donald at the NATO Summit on July 08, 2026 in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(ANKARA and LONDON) — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday morning that he believes that the interim agreement reached with Iran last month is “over,” following an intense exchange of fire between the two sides on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Trump huddled with top advisers on Tuesday while attending the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, to discuss the U.S. response to several fresh attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz early this week, multiple people familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

The U.S., Qatar and Saudi Arabia attributed the attacks to Iranian forces, allegations denied by Tehran.

Speaking with reporters in Ankara on Wednesday during a press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran will continue, but said of the agreement, “For me, I think it’s over.”

“I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people,” Trump said of Iran’s leadership in response to a question from ABC News.

“And they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” the president continued. “There’s something wrong with them, they’re cuckoo,” Trump added.

The president did, however, suggest that U.S.-Iranian negotiations over a final peace deal could continue.

The 14-point MOU committed the signatories to the reopening Strait of Hormuz for commercial traffic, with the U.S. lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran also committed not to pursue nuclear weapons — a commitment Tehran has previously made — while the U.S. agreed to allow Iranian oil sales and to begin work on a $300 million reconstruction fund for the country.

Under the MOU, fighting — including between Israel and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon — would stop for 60 days while the U.S. and Iran negotiate the terms of a final deal, which would cover issues including Iran’s nuclear material.

“I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They’re good people. Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, but they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” Trump said on Wednesday.

“I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it,” Trump said later in the press conference, adding that he did not care whether talks continued after funeral proceedings for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei concluded.

When the MOU was signed last month, Trump said the deal “achieves everything we set out to accomplish, everything and much more.” But key issues, including the status of Iran’s nuclear program, remained unaddressed.

The White House has demanded an end to all Iranian enrichment of uranium, a proposal repeatedly rebuffed by Tehran, which says it needs to enrich uranium to power its civil nuclear power network.

On Wednesday, the president again said his administration would accomplish the “denuclearization of Iran.”

“We’re going to de-nuke it. We’re not going to let them, because they’re crazy, and they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Intermittent exchanges of fire have continued between the U.S. and Iran despite the signing of the MOU in June.

Since Monday, U.S. Central Command said Iran had attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said it then launched retaliatory strikes on more than 80 Iranian targets, including air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and small boats.

The U.S. also revoked a license that authorized the sale of Iran oil under the MOU in response to the tanker attacks, with one U.S. official telling ABC News that the incidents were “wholly unacceptable.”

Iran’s military said on Wednesday that it responded to the renewed American strikes by attacking 85 U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Trump on Wednesday lauded what he called the “powerful” U.S. strikes, adding, “We hit them very hard.”

“I told them every time you hit, we hit, and of course they’re dirty players, so they go after everyone, probably including me,” the president continued, referring to alleged Iranian assassination plots in which Trump said he remains a target.

“They want to take out the U.S. leader — me. I’m on every list. I saw things this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists, and so far I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long, because that’s the way it goes,” Trump said.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament who has been serving as Tehran’s chief peace negotiator, said in a post to X early on Wednesday that the U.S. had violated the MOU with its latest strikes.

“The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” Ghalibaf wrote.

Oil prices spiked on Wednesday after Trump’s comments, with U.S. oil trading at $74.62, up around 6%, and global oil at $78.70, up more than 6%. The price of global oil is still significantly down on a high of nearly $120 last month before the MOU was announced.

Traffic has been moving through the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, including through Tuesday despite the latest attacks on ships. Data from Kpler, a global energy analytics firm, showed more than 100 transits of ships through the Strait between July 5 and July 7, including 41 crossings on July 7.

ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Karen Travers, Justine Fishel, Isabelle Murray, Sarah Kolinovsky and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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2 injured, suspect arrested in knife attack in London allegedly targeting Jewish community, mayor says
2 injured, suspect arrested in knife attack in London allegedly targeting Jewish community, mayor says

(LONDON) — Two people were injured in a stabbing incident allegedly targeting “Jewish members of the public” in London, after which at least one suspect was arrested, a charity group and local leaders said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 11:16 a.m. local time in London on Wednesday morning when officers responded to the Golders Green neighborhood in Northwest London following reports of people stabbed in Highfield Avenue.

“The suspect also attempted to stab police officers, and was tasered before being arrested,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police said. “No officers were injured.”

“One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public,” Shomrim NW London, a charity that operates an emergency response team in the area, said on social media.

Two men — one in his 70s and one in his 30s — were treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to hospital where they are both listed in stable condition.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder,” the Metropolitan Police said. “He was taken into custody, where he remains. We are working to establish his nationality and background.”

Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are now leading the investigation and working with the Metropolitan Police to establish the full circumstances and any links to terrorism, officials said.

“Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened,” Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor said. “Thank you to those who were in the area at the time and supported the response to this terrible incident.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan of London also confirmed the police made an arrest following the “appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green.”

“London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks,” Khan said in a statement. “There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area.”

Sarah Sackman, a member of Parliament who represents the area, said she was aware of the “serious stabbing” in Golders Green, also adding that a suspect had been arrested.

“The attacks on British Jews are an attack on Britain itself,” she said in a statement posted on social media. “It is unconscionable that jews are being targeted in this way.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was addressing questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, said it was “deeply concerning to everyone in this House.” He added that a police investigation was underway.

Wednesday’s alleged stabbing was at least the third violent incident reported in the Golders Green area — which is well-known for its sizable Jewish community — in recent weeks.

In late March, four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community ambulance service, Hatzalah, were firebombed in a suspected antisemitic attack, according to the Met Police.

And on Tuesday, an arson attack was reported on a memorial wall in Golders Green which is dedicated to thousands of protesters killed in an Iranian government crackdown on nationwide protests in January, police said.

The wall is located close to a local Jewish center, although police said the Tuesday alleged attack was “not being treated as a terrorist incident and officers are keeping an open mind about the motive behind the attack.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Zoe Magee contributed to this report. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Russia and Ukraine trade drone strikes as Zelenskyy seeks diplomatic path to end war
Russia and Ukraine trade drone strikes as Zelenskyy seeks diplomatic path to end war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the press at an informal meeting of European Union leaders on April 23, 2026 in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Three people were killed overnight as Russia continued its aerial barrage of Ukraine, firing at least 166 drones, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian officials also claimed a Ukrainian attack targeting Moscow and other regions.

“At least three people were killed, including a pregnant 22-year-old woman, in Chuhuiv, as a result of Russia’s overnight terrorist attacks on Kharkiv and its region,” Andrii Sybiha, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said on social media.

The Ukrainian air force said at least 146 Russian drones had been destroyed.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a series of posts on Telegram on Tuesday morning that at least 11 drones had been destroyed by Russian air defenses near the capital. Emergency services were working at the sites where each crashed, he said.

Russia’s defenses intercepted and destroyed overnight at least 140 Ukrainian drones in several regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, according to the state-affiliated Tass news service.

The overnight attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again said Kyiv was seeking to open a diplomatic path to end Russia’s war.

Zelenskyy told The Guardian in an interview published on Tuesday that Roman Abramovich, a prominent Russian businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, had visited Kyiv in May.

“I told this businessman, who came to deliver the message about a potential framework of diplomatic negotiations, that we were ready to speak from the very beginning,” Zelenskyy said on social media on Tuesday, recounting what he had told The Guardian. “We didn’t want this war, and we want to stop it.”

Zelenskyy’s office last week published an open letter to Putin in which he asked for a meeting, saying, “The front line today is the line from which diplomacy must begin.”

The Ukrainian president said many Russians were “becoming less comfortable” with the effects of the war on daily life, the economy and international relations.

“You will not have enough money or political capital to keep buying the loyalty of Russians the way you have for the past 26 years,” Zelenskyy told Putin in the letter. “And we will do everything we can to ensure that the world helps bring that moment closer.”

Putin last week again said he believed there was “a desire to end this military conflict peacefully” but stopped short of saying he would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, according to a transcript released by the Russian president’s office.

The overnight strike targeting Ukraine’s Kharkiv region injured at least 15 people and damaged residential buildings, along with a church and other civilian infrastructure, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia also targeted emergency responders in the Dnipro region, the ministry said.

“After firefighters had extinguished a blaze caused by an earlier strike, their vehicle came under another Russian attack while returning to base,” the ministry said. “Fortunately, no one was injured.”

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Small plane crashes into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper
Small plane crashes into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper
China’s national flag flutters in the wind next to the CITIC tower on May 12, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Maxim Shemetov Pool/Getty Images)

(BEIJING) — A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper before falling down in front of the building, according to eyewitnesses who spoke with Reuters and the Associated Press.

Videos taken by people near the Citic Tower appeared to show the plane striking a high floor before it spun downward and crashed to the ground in front of the tower’s entrance.

Photos showed what appeared to be a hole or broken glass on one side of the building.

Authorities have yet to address the incident. Videos, images and search results of the crash are actively being scrubbed from the Chinese internet. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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