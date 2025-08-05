Trump says Texas Republicans ‘entitled’ to more seats as redistricting showdown continues

Trump says Texas Republicans ‘entitled’ to more seats as redistricting showdown continues

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Texas House of Representatives is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday afternoon, although it’s unclear whether the body will be able to as several Democratic members have fled the state over a Republican redistricting plan.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Tuesday ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to find and arrest the Democrats who fled the state, an order Abbott said will remain in effect until they are “accounted for and brought back” to Austin.

The Texas House is scheduled to be in session at 1 p.m. CT, according to the official website.

Many Texas Democrats left the state on Sunday in protest of a Republican-led effort, backed by President Donald Trump, to create a new congressional map that could create up to five new Republican seats and help the party keep control of the U.S.House in the 2026 midterm elections.

They received support from blue state governors on Monday, including New York’s Kathy Hochul and California’s Gavin Newsom. Both Hochul and Newsom said they would effort partisan redistricting in their own states as a response to Texas.

On Tuesday morning, Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin will join Texas House Democrats and Illinois Gov JB Pritzker for a press conference.
President Trump also weighed in on Tuesday morning amid the heightened tensions in a phone interview on CNBC, arguing Republicans are “entitled” to more seats in Congress.

“We have an opportunity in Texas to pick up five seats. We have a really good governor, and we have good people in Texas. And I won Texas. I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, as you probably know, and we are entitled to five more seats,” Trump claimed.

At the same time, he criticized Democratic governors are working on plans to potentially draw new congressional maps in their favor and used it as an argument for the efforts in Texas to continue.

“That’s all gerrymandered. California is gerrymandered. We should have many more seats in Congress. In California, it’s all gerrymandered,” the president said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

3 plane crash survivors plucked from Atlantic Ocean at night after plane goes down off Florida coast
3 plane crash survivors plucked from Atlantic Ocean at night after plane goes down off Florida coast
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL) — Three people have been rescued from the Atlantic Ocean in the dark after their plane went down several miles offshore off the coast of Florida, officials said.

Officials from Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were alerted to a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk crashing down into the ocean on Sunday evening several miles offshore, according to a statement from of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday.

“During the evening of June 1, an AMO Fort Pierce Marine Unit was alerted by the Indian River Shores Police Department that a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk had crashed approximately 2 to 3 miles offshore,” officials said. “AMO crews immediately responded and arrived at the location, joining search and rescue efforts already underway by the U.S. Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Indian River Shores Police Department.”

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was able to locate three heat signatures in the water which led to a focused search of the area and, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, AMO Marine Interdiction Agents located two survivors before finding the third one shortly after and bringing him on board as well.

“The survivor identified himself as the pilot and confirmed that only three individuals had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash,” CBP officials said. “AMO agents assessed the pilot’s condition, monitoring his vitals and providing initial care as he reported severe rib pain. The pilot was transferred to the Coast Guard 45-foot vessel for Emergency Medical Technician evaluation.”

All three survivors were immediately taken to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce for further medical treatment by local fire rescue personnel.

“AMO remains committed to protecting lives and supporting partner agencies in search and rescue efforts across the nation’s coastal regions,” officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alleged trespasser at Memphis mayor’s home charged with attempted kidnapping
Alleged trespasser at Memphis mayor’s home charged with attempted kidnapping
Memphis Police Department

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — A man accused of trespassing at the home of the Memphis, Tennessee, mayor has been charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking, according to police, who said the suspect had a Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was apprehended and charged after police investigated “suspicious activity” in Mayor Paul Young’s neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said Wednesday.

“On Sunday night, around 9:30 pm, a man jumped a wall leading into our subdivision,” Young said in a statement. “We now know that he walked straight to our home, knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket, and a nervous demeanor.”

Surveillance footage showed that the individual went directly to the mayor’s residence upon scaling the wall and did not approach any other home in the neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The suspect — 25-year-old Trenton Abston — has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass, police said. He is detained at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, online jail records show. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The Memphis Police Department credited the “rapid response” of its officers and the surveillance footage throughout the neighborhood with quickly identifying, locating and arresting the suspect.

“We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city’s elected officials,” the department said in a press release. “We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to act swiftly and thoroughly.”

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over violence against elected officials, after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot on Saturday in what prosecutors called “political assassinations.” Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, and Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded in the attacks.

Young, who has served as Memphis’ mayor since January 2024, cited the Minnesota shootings while making a plea that political violence “cannot become our norm.”

“In today’s climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful,” Young said in a statement on Instagram while sharing a photo of him and his family. “The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable.”

“Let’s do better,” he added. “Let’s raise our discourse, reduce the hate, and protect one another — no matter our beliefs. Let’s reclaim our strength as one community. Let’s choose love.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail while awaiting sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail while awaiting sentencing
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York declined on Monday to grant Sean “Diddy” Combs bail, finding no “exceptional reasons” to release him prior to his October sentencing.

Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution, which the judge said mandates incarceration. His sentencing is set for Oct. 3.

Judge Arun Subramanian said Combs remains a risk of flight and a danger to the community, pointing to the violence exhibited on 2016 hotel surveillance footage that shows him kicking and dragging Cassie Ventura.  

Defense attorneys said Combs transported male escorts not for profit or under duress but to join his “swingers lifestyle,” arguing those unique circumstances warranted release. The judge said that argument “might have traction” in a different case but not one that included evidence of violence, coercion or subjugation in connection with the prostitution.

“The record here contains evidence of all three,” Subramanian said.

“While Combs may contend at sentencing that this evidence should be discounted and that what happened was nothing more than a case of willing ‘swingers’ utilizing the voluntary services of escorts for their mutual pleasure, the Government takes the opposite view: that Cassie Ventura and Jane were beaten, coerced, threatened, lied to, and victimized by Combs as part of their participation in these events,” the opinion said. Combs also argued for release on bail because of the squalor and danger at the Metropolitan Detention Center. But the judge said jail staff “has been able to keep him safe,” even during an incident of threatened violence from an inmate, according to the opinion. The judge’s order did not elaborate on the nature of the threat or what jail staff did to mitigate it.

Combs has been incarcerated at the federal jail in Brooklyn for 11 months.

Following an eight-week federal trial, a jury convicted Combs last month of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Subramanian denied him bail following the verdict, citing then as well the violence that was “starkly depicted” in the 2016 hotel security footage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.