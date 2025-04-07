Trump says US engaged in ‘direct talks’ with Iran over nuclear weapons

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. is engaged in what he called “direct talks” with Iran over its nuclear program.

Making the surprise announcement sitting alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, Trump said the discussions would be ramped up to high-level talks beginning this weekend.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” he said.

“And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or, frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it, he said.

“So, we’re going to see if we can avoid it. But it’s getting to be very dangerous territory. And hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran’s best interests if they are successful,” he said.

When asked, Trump would not reveal the location nor did he identify the U.S. negotiators.

“If the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger,” Trump said. “And I hate to say it, great danger, because they can’t have a nuclear weapon. You know, it’s not a complicated formula. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s all there is.”

Last month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiansaid rejected an offer for direct talks in a letter sent by Trump, according to state media.

Iran’s diplomatic mission in New York had no immediate comment Monday.

If the talks happen, they would mark the first significant, publicly known direct talks between the U.S. and Iran since President Trump exited the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal (the JCPOA) with Tehran in 2018.

In recent weeks, Trump has threatened potential military action against Iran to keep it from developing nuclear weapons.

“We have a very big meeting on Saturday, and we’re dealing with them directly,” he said Monday. “You know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, maybe you’re going through surrogates or you’re not dealing directly. You’re dealing through other countries.’ No, we’re dealing with them directly. And, maybe a deal is going to be made.”

“That’ll be great,” he continued. “That be it’d be really great for Iran, I can tell you that. But hopefully we’re not going to have to get into that. We we’re meeting, very importantly on Saturday at almost the highest level. And we’ll see how it works out.”

Iran’s nuclear “breakout time” has dwindled dramatically, with most experts agreeing that Tehran could now produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb in just one or two weeks. It would likely take several months to a year beyond that for Iran to develop a deliverable warhead.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Trump to speak with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Putin rebuffs 30-day ceasefire plan
om Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday as talks continue to try to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Their conversation came one day after Trump failed to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day total ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and backed by Ukraine, though Putin agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

Trump, in a social media post, said the call with Zelenskyy lasted an hour and was “very good.”

“Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs,” Trump wrote. “We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That Statement will be put out shortly.”

Zelenskyy previously told ABC News Chief International Correspondent James Longman he was counting on having a conversation with Trump about the “details” of a partial energy ceasefire.

“We have always supported the ceasefire position and not to use any weapons against the energy infrastructure, and also we have supported the position of not to attack the naval corridors,” Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

But Russia and Ukraine continued to trade strikes overnight following the Trump-Putin call. Ukrainian authorities reported a drone attack on a hospital, while Moscow said Ukraine struck an oil depot facility.

The actions prompted Zelenskyy to say “only a real cessation by Russia of attacks on civilian infrastructure as evidence of a desire to end this war can bring peace close.”

Wednesday’s call was the first between Trump and Zelenskyy since their Oval Office clash last month, in which Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of not being ready for peace and not holding any cards in negotiations.

Following the tense exchange, the Trump administration cut off military assistance and some intelligence sharing to Kyiv. Those tools, however, were reinstated after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day truce during talks with top U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia last week.

Trump had expressed optimism ahead of his call with Putin that there would a good chance of success in securing the monthlong ceasefire. But then in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night, Trump conceded it “would have been tough.”

The Kremlin said following Tuesday’s call that in terms of the monthlong ceasefire, Russia “identified a number of significant issues related to ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of contact.”

Plus, it said a key condition for ending the war would be the total “cessation” of military and intelligence assistance to Kyiv.

“Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire. It would be right for the world to respond by rejecting any attempts by Putin to prolong the war,” Zelenskyy responded on Tuesday.

“Sanctions against Russia. Assistance to Ukraine. Strengthening allies in the free world and working toward security guarantees. And only a real cessation of strikes on civilian infrastructure by Russia, as proof of its willingness to end this war, can bring peace closer.”

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene on blocks to his birthright citizenship order
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to significantly narrow nationwide injunctions issued by three different federal judges blocking his executive order redefining birthright citizenship in the U.S.

The emergency applications ask the justices to take a “modest” step and roll back the judges’ restrictions on Trump’s Day 1 order, allowing federal agencies to move forward with developing guidance and preparing for implementation if, at the end of litigation, the president prevails.

“At a minimum, the Court should stay the injunctions to the extent they prohibit agencies from developing and issuing public guidance regarding the implementation of the Order. Only this Court’s intervention can prevent universal injunctions from becoming universally acceptable,” Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in the application.

Trump’s executive order would deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to unlawful immigrants or those on a temporary immigrant status. The administration’s claimed in court proceedings birthright citizenship creates a strong incentive for illegal immigration.

Federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state, in their rulings, have said such a move would appear plainly contrary to the text of the 14th Amendment and legal precedent.

The 14th Amendment states that all “persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

The Trump administration, in its appeals to the Supreme Court, railed against the use of nationwide injunctions and said they should be limited to the plaintiffs involved in the legal challenges.

“This Court should declare that enough is enough before district courts’ burgeoning reliance on universal injunctions becomes further entrenched,” the acting solicitor general wrote. “The Court should stay the district courts’ preliminary injunctions except as to the individual plaintiffs and the identified members of the organizational plaintiffs (and, if the Court concludes that States are proper litigants, as to individuals who are born or reside in those States).”

“At a minimum, the Court should stay the injunctions to the extent they prohibit agencies from developing and issuing public guidance regarding the implementation of the Order. Only this Court’s intervention can prevent universal injunctions from becoming universally acceptable.”

Federal judge hands Musk’s DOGE a win on data access at 3 agencies
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency can continue to access sensitive records from at least three federal agencies after a federal judge in Washington denied a request to block Musk’s budget-slashing team from the Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

U.S. District Judge John Bates, in a late-night ruling, denied a request made by a group of unions and nonprofits to issue a temporary order blocking DOGE from the sensitive records maintained by the three agencies.

Elon Musk has repeatedly targeted Bates over the last week on X – including calling for the judge’s impeachment – after Bates issued a decision in another case ordering multiple agencies to restore public health data after the Trump administration suddenly removed it.

“There needs to be an immediate wave of judicial impeachments, not just one,” Musk wrote on Wednesday in response to a post about the judge.

The tech billionaire celebrated Friday’s ruling in a post on X.

The judge’s decision came down to the question of whether DOGE has the authority to “detail” its people to individual parts of the federal government where – as employees of that department or agency – the individuals associated with DOGE could legally access the sensitive records. To have that authority, DOGE would have to be considered an “agency” in the eyes of the law, Bates wrote.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that DOGE is not an agency — because it was created via an executive order — and therefore is not entitled to detail its employees to parts of the federal government.

Curiously, lawyers for DOGE have attempted to avoid the “agency” label during court hearings despite its “strong claim” to agency status, Bates wrote.

“This appears to come from a desire to escape the obligations that accompany agencyhood” — such as being subject to the Freedom of Information Act, the Privacy Act and the Administrative Procedures Act — “while reaping only its benefits,” the judge wrote.

Ultimately, the disagreed with DOGE’s own interpretation of its status — determining it likely is an “agency” — and delivering it a surprise win by determining that DOGE has the authority to continue to access to sensitive records.

“For the reasons explained above, on the record as it currently stands and with limited briefing on the issue, the case law defining agencies indicates that plaintiffs have not shown a substantial likelihood that [DOGE] is not an agency. If that is so, [DOGE] may detail its employees to other agencies consistent with the Economy Act,” he wrote.

