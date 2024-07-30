Trump says Vance ‘loves family’ as he works to clean up his VP’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is attempting to clean up his vice presidential pick’s resurfaced comments disparaging Democratic officials who don’t have children as “childless cat ladies” with a simple message: Sen. JD Vance “loves family.”

“He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him,” said Trump during an appearance on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” on Monday night.

“He feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said.

In an unearthed 2021 Fox News interview, Vance suggested that Democratic failures are due to a lack of biological children, specifically pointing out vice president, and current presidential candidate, Kamala Harris; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

His comments immediately sparked a backlash from the politicians he named, as well as women who have struggled with fertility — nothing that Vance himself voted against establishing federal protections for IVF.

Harris’ family, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife and her stepdaughter, all came to her defense, rejecting the idea that family is only biological. Buttigieg told anchor Kaitlin Collins that Vance shouldn’t comment on other people’s children.

The former president attacked Democrats on Monday, accusing them of taking Vance’s words out of context.

“I think they understand it. No, I think they understand it,” said Trump when asked what his message would be to concerned voters, specifically those without children.

“The Democrats are good at spinning things differently from what they were. All he said is, he does like I mean, for him, he likes family. I think a lot of people like family, and sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

Trump then went a step further, saying Vance’s strong family values are actually an asset to the Trump campaign’s coalition of voters when asked to reassure voters that Vance was “an excellent pick.”

“Well, first of all, he has got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people. People that like families,” Trump said.

The former president, attempting to walk a fine line between supporting his newly minted vice presidential pick while also trying not to alienate voters, went on to say that “in many cases” people without a family are better off than those with one.

“You don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person, but you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation,” Trump said.

Vance has spent his time on the trail cleaning up his comments himself, calling them “sarcastic” while at the same time doubling down on his argument.

“Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment,” Vance said on the “Megyn Kelly Show” podcast last week. “People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said, and the substance of what I said, Megyn, I’m sorry. It’s true. It is true that we become anti-family.”

Vance’s original comments form 2021 mentioned the “choices” those Democrats had made that led them to be “miserable” and “childless cat ladies.”

While Vance claims Democrats are “anti-family and anti-child,” President Joe Biden and Harris have advocated for the child tax credit. The expanded child tax credit put in place during COVID expired in 2021 after pressure from Republicans and independent Joe Manchin. Democrats continue to fight to bring it back — with Biden calling for it to be put back in place in his FY2025 budget.

Trump also had to defend his own comments, which sparked criticism. Over the weekend while speaking to Christian conservatives, Trump told the crowd they won’t have to vote anymore after four years.

The Harris campaign quickly latched on to those comments, accusing Trump of vowing to end democracy, which the former president swiftly rebuked.

“I said, typically Christians do not vote … Don’t worry about the future, vote on — you have to vote on Nov. 5. After that, you don’t have to worry about voting anymore. I don’t care because we’re going to fix it, and the country will be fixed,” Trump told Ingraham, arguing he hadn’t even heard of the criticism. “If you don’t want to vote anymore, that’s OK. And I think everybody understood it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden launches NATO summit by pledging new air defense support for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Eager to turn the page from questions about his mental fitness, President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially opened NATO’s Washington Summit by announcing what he called a “historic donation” of critical new air defense capabilities to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

“Putin wants nothing less — nothing less than Ukraine’s total subjugation, to end Ukraine’s democracy, to destroy Ukraine’s culture and to wipe Ukraine off the map and we know Putin won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden declared. “But make no mistake Ukraine can and will stop Putin.”

The commitments Biden outlined include four Patriot anti-missile batteries; the U.S., Germany and Romania will supply one each, and the fourth will be cobbled together from components provided by the Netherlands and other NATO members, according to a statement from the countries.

“The United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line. They will get this assistance before anyone else gets it,” Biden declared. “All told, Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year, helping protect Ukrainian cities against Russian missiles.”

Biden’s pledge of new help for Ukraine comes as performance on the world stage is being scrutinized amid questions about his political future.

Italy has also committed to providing Ukraine with another of its SAMP-T air defense systems, the joint statement said.

In his address, Biden said NATO allies would also share “dozens” of other tactical air defense systems with Ukraine in the coming months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging NATO allies to fortify the country’s air defenses for months, and on Monday, an onslaught of Russian missiles underscored the dire need.

According to Ukrainian officials, the strikes killed 33 people in Kyiv, making it the deadliest attack on the capital city since Russia’s invasion began in early 2022.

Zelenskyy has said Ukraine requires seven more Patriot systems, so Biden’s announcement only partially fills that demand.

Germany and Romania had previously publicly indicated they would send Patriot batteries to Ukraine. U.S. officials had also confirmed that an American battery stationed in Poland would be transferred, but the move had not yet been formally announced.

Alliance leaders have long anticipated that ensuring Ukraine could continue to weather Moscow’s aggression would top the gathering’s agenda, but following Biden’s fumbling debate performance, the summit has also been cast as a pivotal test of his capability to serve as president for another four years.

In the days leading up to the meeting, White House officials have sought to emphasize Biden’s efforts to restore American leadership within the alliance and on the international stage more broadly — contrasting his position with Republican challenger Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to leave NATO.

“An overwhelmingly bipartisan majority of Americans understand that NATO makes us all safer,” Biden said. “Americans, they know we’re stronger with our friends.”

Biden also acknowledged outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, thanking him for his pivotal leadership and honoring him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest American honor that can be bestowed upon a civilian.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden’s solo, unscripted news conference a pivotal moment in debate rebound effort
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden, facing a political crisis as Democrats question the viability of his campaign and mental fitness, will be put to the test on Thursday when he holds his first solo news conference of the year.

The high-stakes moment is an opportunity for Biden to change the narrative after his poor debate performance triggered a drumbeat of concerns in his own party that he might be too weakened to win against Donald Trump this November.

But any stumbles in the unscripted setting could add fuel to the fire, despite Biden’s repeated attempts to rebuff his critics and his insistence that he is staying in the race.

Many Democrats have said they need to see Biden clearly answer questions without faltering or losing his train of thought — what so alarmed them about his debate showing with Trump two weeks ago.

The news conference will come after Biden concludes hosting a NATO summit in Washington.

Biden kicked that off with a strong speech on the strength of the alliance, which is marking its 75th anniversary, and an announcement of new air defense capabilities for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

But overshadowing the international gathering was Biden’s domestic political fate amid debate over his ability to lead the U.S. for another four years and the possibility of a second Trump presidency threatening NATO policy on Ukraine — and the alliance itself.

Those questions have been top of mind for congressional Democrats this week as they returned to Washington after the holiday weekend and have been huddling behind closed doors to discuss the path forward.

Biden tried to preemptively block criticism in a defiant letter to Democrats on Monday, in which he said it was time to “come together” and that he is “firmly committed” to staying in this race to the end.

But there are now nine House Democrats and one Democratic senator who have called on Biden to resign. Privately, many have expressed concern about the possibility of not only losing the presidency but also the House and Senate if Biden remains atop of the ticket.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told his colleagues he plans to relay their concerns about Biden’s campaign to Biden himself, multiple people familiar with his comments told ABC News.

Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have publicly backed Biden. Schumer simply told reporters, “I’m with Joe” when he was peppered with questions on Biden’s candidacy.

But seeming doubt from one of the most prominent Democrats in Washington, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prompted a fresh wave of outcry and concern.

When asked during an appearance on MSNBC if Biden had her support, Pelosi said it was “up to the president to decide if he is going to run” and that she wants him to “do whatever he decides to do.”

In the whirlwind days following the debate, Democrats urged Biden to do more public appearances and off-the-cuff exchanges.

Biden sat down for his first post-debate television interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in an effort to course correct, during which he largely dismissed broader concerns about his fitness and said he would only drop out if “Lord Almighty” told him to.

Thursday’s news conference will be Biden’s first solo one since November, though he’s held joint news conferences with various world leaders four times since then. The White House, while not stating how many questions Biden will take, said it will be more than what is allotted during a joint presser.

“He’s looking forward to it,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “And he will be taking your questions. So, that’ll be a good thing.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Vance walks RNC floor with Don Jr.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee gets underway Tuesday afternoon after a dramatic appearance Monday night by the party’s new nominee — former President Donald Trump — wearing a bandage on his ear where he was wounded in an assassination attempt two days before.

Among the featured speakers — a late add — will be Trump’s former primary rival — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — who once called Trump a “catastrophe.” She now is expected to stress Trump’s new theme of “unity.”

Vance walks RNC floor with Don Jr.
JD Vance returned to the RNC convention Tuesday afternoon and walked the floor.

He was accompanied by Donald Trump Jr., but did not answer shouted questions from the press.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Trump meets with Boris Johnson
Trump posted an image on his social media platform on Tuesday posing with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Nice meeting with Former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, a very fine guy!” Trump posted.

It’s not clear if Johnson will be attending RNC events on Tuesday.

Trump senior advisor doubles down on Trump’s support for Second Amendment
Former President Donald Trump campaign’s senior adviser Chris LaCivita spoke at a panel hosted by pro-Second Amendment group USCCA on Tuesday morning updating the crowd about Trump’s recovery and message of unity.

LaCivita said both Trump and himself are supporters of the Second Amendment and reiterated the former president’s messaging has always been to allow law-abiding citizens the ability to carry firearms to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s also really important in this election, because Biden has made it clear he wants to ban them,” LaCivita said. “There are so many things that you can do to curb the problem of individuals as opposed to trying to ban what is clearly… a right.”

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa and Soorin Kim

Trump, Vance to hold campaign rally in Michigan
Trump’s campaign announced that he and JD Vance will be holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday.

This will mark their first rally together and the first one after Trump’s assassination attempt. The rally will take place in an indoor venue.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa and Soorin Kim

There’s Trump merchandise galore at RNC
Merchandise abounds outside of the convention center, with official RNC-branded souvenirs sold inside the Fiserv Forum. The signature red “MAGA” hat is sold at all of them, but all of the vendors have slightly different stock.

A vendor outside of the main security line was selling shirts with the now-iconic photo after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, while another inside of the security perimeter sold T-shirts that declared “I’m voting for the felon.”

The official RNC store features T-shirts with Trump’s mugshot along with more niche merchandise such as Christmas ornaments.

-ABC News’ Diana Paulsen

Ramaswamy says ‘national unity is important,’ will be focus of his speech tonight
Vivek Ramaswamy, a high-profile businessman and former 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate, told reporters in a brief gaggle on Tuesday morning that he plans on striking themes of unity during his remarks he’s set to give on Tuesday night at the convention’s main session.

Ramaswamy said his focus on national unity might come as a surprise to some viewers and listeners.

“It may not be the message that everyone expects to hear from me, but I do think that this message of national unity is important,” he said.

He added that he strives for an “authentic” version of unity.

“I don’t want to fake national unity — not some astroturf, artificial kind — but the real thing. Authentic national unity, not one that pretends that we agree on everything, because we don’t. But that we are the country where we can still disagree like hell and still have dinner at the end of it.”

-ABC News’ Steven Portnoy

2024 issues Wisconsin voters said they care about the most

Wisconsin voters spoke with ABC News about what issues matter most to them this election as the RNC happens in their backyard. They include inflation, border, health care and democracy.

Republican voter Valori Schmidt, 68 and a retired teacher, said the border mattered most to her.

“We cannot sustain America on this massive influx of immigrants,” she said. “And then they’re everywhere that we don’t know. I want — I love the American dream. I love immigration coming in the correct door, the correct way.”

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler

Trump elevates an ally in JD Vance and sets the course of the GOP’s future: ANALYSIS

Former President Donald Trump pick of Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice president is helping set the course of the Republican Party’s future.

With the selection of Vance as his running mate, it give the first-term senator a massive platform to help steer the party at the end of a hypothetical Trump term in 2029 — and even a leg up if he were to then seek the top job himself.

“Trump wants to make sure MAGA outlives him,” said Dan Eberhart, a Trump donor, referencing the “Make America Great Again” mantra that the former president popularized. “I think that was a big part of the choice.”

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Liz Cheney blasts Trump’s pick of JD Vance as VP

Former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, is blasting his selection of J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president in a post on X — slamming his stance on the 2020 election and contrasting it with that of Trump’s former running mate Mike Pence.

She said with Vance on the ticket, the Republican Party is no longer one of “Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution.”

“JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t – overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution,” Cheney wrote.

Her post quoted a earlier post she wrote in February in which she claimed “Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.”

“Yesterday, @JDVance1 claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.,” Cheney wrote then.

-ABC’s Isabella Murray

Nikki Haley among tonight’s featured speakers as GOP stresses ‘unity’

Following a memorable day with former President Donald Trump selecting Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, the convention is off to a rolling start.
Tuesday’s theme is “Make America Safe Again” and speakers will focus on crime, fentanyl, and illegal immigration.

As the Trump campaign tries to capitalize on Trump’s new message of “unity,” Nikki Haley, Trump’s former bitter primary rival, will speak. Originally, Haley was not offered a slot, but was added the day after the attempted assassination> of Trump Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

–ABC’s Kelsey Walsh

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.