Trump says Zelenskyy can end Russia war ‘almost immediately’ before White House meet

Trump says Zelenskyy can end Russia war ‘almost immediately’ before White House meet

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump on Sunday teased what he said would be a “big day” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a host of European leaders prepared for a White House meeting that Trump said can end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “almost immediately.”

Monday’s Washington, D.C., summit follows Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Since that meeting, Trump appears to have dropped his demand for Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire and is now pressuring Kyiv to accept territorial concessions to secure a peace deal.

On Sunday, Trump explicitly said Ukraine will not regain Crimea — occupied by Russia in 2014. The president also repeated that Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO, though White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Zelenskyy have hinted at alternative security guarantees involving the U.S.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote on social media on Sunday.

The president has previously incorrectly framed Ukraine as the initiator of the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. That invasion followed Moscow’s cross-border aggression in 2014, which saw Russia seize Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region.

“Big day at the White House tomorrow,” Trump added. “I’ve never had so many European leaders at one time. It’s my great honor to host them!!!”

“NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE,” Trump added. “Some things never change!!!”

Trump is expected to greet Zelenskyy outside the West Wing at 1 p.m. ET, according to a schedule published by the White House, after which they will hold a bilateral meeting. The president is scheduled to take photos with European leaders at around 2:30 p.m. ET and hold a multilateral meeting with them at 3 p.m.

Zelenskyy said in a post to social media that he had arrived in Washington on Sunday night, expressing his gratitude to Trump for hosting the planned meeting. “We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“And peace must be lasting,” he added, noting Moscow’s 2014 aggression plus the failure of the international community to enforce the 1994 Budapest Memorandum — which was also signed by Russia — that offered Ukraine “security assurances” in exchange for Kyiv surrendering its Cold War-era nuclear arsenal.

“Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace.”

Friday’s summit in Alaska ended with Russia demanding that Ukraine cede the entirety of its contested and fortified eastern Donetsk region in exchange for an end to the fighting, two sources told ABC News.

Trump then challenged Kyiv to “make the deal” and lavished praise on Putin. “Look, Russia is a very big power, and they’re not,” Trump told Fox News after the meeting. Putin, he added, is a “strong guy” and “tough as hell.”

A host of European leaders will accompany Zelenskyy at the White House meeting. European leaders have backed Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s positions during the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Kyiv.

Those confirmed as attending are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Ahead of last week’s summit in Alaska, European leaders echoed Zelenskyy’s position that a ceasefire must precede peace negotiations, that security guarantees for Kyiv must be put in place and that only Ukraine can make the final decision on any territorial concessions.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that he and his fellow European leaders will be traveling to Washington both to support Zelenskyy and “to defend European interests” at a “very serious” moment for the continent’s security.

“If we are weak today with Russia, we prepare the wars of tomorrow,” Macron said, adding that Moscow had “never” respected past “promises of non-aggression.”

The nature of Western security guarantees for Ukraine will be a key topic for discussion, Macron said, explaining to journalists a two-pronged approach by which Ukraine’s military would be bolstered and a Western “reassurance force” would be deployed to Ukraine to act as a deterrent against renewed Russian attacks.

Any concessions will spark intense debate within Ukraine. The country’s constitution dictates that any changes to the national borders must be approved by an all-Ukraine referendum.

Kyiv’s ambitions to join both NATO and the European Union are also enshrined in the constitution, meaning it may need to be amended for Ukraine to accept exclusion from either bloc.

“Territorial concessions are impossible,” Oleksandr Mrezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee, told ABC News. “Under the present circumstances, we need a ceasefire and security guarantees to prevent Putin from violating the ceasefire.”

“In my opinion, Putin’s idea about a ‘peace treaty’ instead of a ceasefire is extremely dangerous and unacceptable for both Ukraine and the U.S.,” he added.

“That the U.S. offers to be engaged in security guarantees is great news for us, but we don’t know yet what it will be in practice,” Merezhko said. “I personally continue to believe that the best option for all — Ukraine, the U.S. and the EU — is NATO membership for Ukraine.”

“Putin is afraid of only one thing — NATO,” Merezhko added. “That’s why it’s the most reliable and effective security guarantee for us.”

Meanwhile, both Russia and Ukraine continued long-range attacks overnight into Monday.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 140 drones and four missiles in the country, of which 88 drones were shot down or suppressed. Missile and drone impacts were reported across 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions, the air force said.

At least seven people, including a child, were killed when a Russian drone impacted an apartment complex in Kharkiv, local officials said.

Zaporizhzhia Gov. Ivan Fedorov said in a post to Telegram that at least three people were killed and at least 20 people injured by missile strikes in the southern region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed at least 24 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

28 countries sign statement calling for end of war in Gaza
28 countries sign statement calling for end of war in Gaza
Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Three more countries have joined the original 25 nations that released a joint statement this week calling for the immediate end of the war in Gaza and accusing Israel of not allowing sufficient aid in, demanding it must do so to comply with international humanitarian law.

“We, the signatories listed below, come together with a simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now,” the original statement, released on July 21, began. “The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity.”

“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law,” the statement further said.

Throughout the conflict, Israel has maintained they are sending enough aid into Gaza but international aid organizations have repeatedly said there is not enough aid, and the United Nations has reported conditions of malnutrition inside of Gaza.

The statement was initially signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. The foreign ministers of Greece, Malta and Cyprus have now also signed the statement as of July 22.

The call to action was released Monday following an incident Sunday in which at least 81 Palestinians were killed and another 150 were injured while trying to gain access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, which said the majority of those killed were gathered near the Zikim border between Gaza and Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that its troops fired near crowds “in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them,” though it wasn’t specific. A review is ongoing, but “preliminary review indicates that the reported number of casualties does not align with existing information,” according to the IDF.

On Tuesday, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health reported that hospitals in the Gaza Strip had recorded the deaths of 15 people, including four children, due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths from famine and malnutrition since the war began to 101, which includes 80 children, according to the health ministry.

Oren Marmorstein, a spokesperson for the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on X Monday in response to the initial announcement that Israel “rejects” the then-25-nation joint statement “as it is disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas.”

“All statements and all claims should be directed at the only party responsible for the lack of a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire: Hamas, which started this war and is prolonging it,” Marmorstein’s statement said.

The statement further said that while there is a “concrete proposal for a ceasefire deal,” Hamas “stubbornly refuses to accept it.”

“The statement fails to focus the pressure on Hamas and fails to recognize Hamas’s role and responsibility for the situation.” Marmorstein said. “Hamas is the sole party responsible for the continuation of the war and the suffering on both sides.”

“At these sensitive moments in the ongoing negotiations, it is better to avoid statements of this kind,” the Marmorstein statement concluded.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday called the initial joint statement “disgusting” in a post on X. “25 nations put pressure on @Israel instead of savages of Hamas! Gaza suffers for 1 reason: Hamas rejects EVERY proposal. Blaming Israel is irrational,” the post said.

At least 875 people have been killed in Gaza while trying to get food aid in recent weeks, according to the United Nations.

“It is horrifying that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid,” the joint statement said. It also condemned Hamas for refusing to release the remaining Israeli hostages.

“The hostages cruelly held captive by Hamas since 7 October 2023 continue to suffer terribly. We condemn their continued detention and call for their immediate and unconditional release,” the statement said. “A negotiated ceasefire offers the best hope of bringing them home and ending the agony of their families.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement Monday that he is “appalled by the accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza.”

The “last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing,” Guterres said in part, adding that he “condemns the ongoing violence, including the shooting, killing, and injuring of people attempting to get food for their families.”

“Civilians must be protected and respected, and they must never be targeted. The population in Gaza remains gravely undersupplied with the basic necessities of life,” Guterres’ statement said.

With the joint statement, the 28 signatory countries further called on the Israeli government to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life saving work safely and effectively,” and for “all parties to protect civilians and uphold the obligations of international humanitarian law.”

“We urge the parties and the international community to unite in a common effort to bring this terrible conflict to an end, through an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire,” the statement continued. “Further bloodshed serves no purpose.We reaffirm our complete support to the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to achieve this.”

“We are prepared to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political pathway to security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region,” the statement concluded.

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“I once again call for an immediate end to the barbarity of this war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” the pope said during Sunday Angelus prayer from his summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, family says
American killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, family says
Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(RAMALLAH, WEST BANK) — A 20-year-old American from Florida was allegedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers while visiting his family in the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials and his family.

Sayfollah “Saif” Musallet was killed in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank.

A second man was also shot dead in the attacks, according to the health ministry.

Musallet was trying to protect his family’s land from Israeli settlers, who surrounded him for over three hours, blocking the ambulance from reaching him, according to his family. He died before making it to the hospital, they said.

He is the fifth American killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 Israelis were killed in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Musallet was born in Florida, lived in Tampa, and ran a business there, according to his family. He had traveled to the West Bank on June 4, they said.

“He was a kind, hard-working, and deeply-respected young man, working to build his dreams. Saif built a successful business in Tampa and was known for his generosity, ambition, and connection to his Palestinian heritage,” his family said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was “aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA and Israel Police.”

The IDF said rocks were thrown at Israeli settlers adjacent to Sinjil, causing light injuries.

“Shortly after, a violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling,” the IDF said.

Musallet’s family is demanding “the U.S. State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Musallet accountable for their crimes.”

“This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face,” the family said in a statement.

The family said they demand “justice.”

“We are devastated that our beloved Sayfollah Musallet (nicknamed Saif) was brutally beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was protecting his family’s land from settlers who were attempting to steal it,” his family said.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Friday it was aware of the incident, but that the department had no further comment “out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones” of the reported victim.

Four other Americans have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, 17, was killed on Jan. 19, 2024; Mohammad Alkhdour, 17, was killed on Feb. 10, 2024; Aysenur Eygi, 26, was killed on Sept. 6, 2024; and Amer Rabee, 14, was killed on April 6, 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

South Korea begins removing loudspeakers at North Korean border
South Korea begins removing loudspeakers at North Korean border
Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(SEOUL) — The South Korean military began dismantling loudspeakers that had been placed along its border with North Korea, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

The speakers along the Demilitarized Zone were used by the prior administration to broadcast music and news across the border, where the government run by leader Kim Jong Un keeps a tight grip on the media.

The move amounted to a practical measure that was meant to ease tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, efforts that have been led by the South’s President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June.

The North Korean leadership had called for the speakers to be taken down, saying they were “psychologically detrimental” to people near the border, but also appeared ready to reject any overtures from Lee’s office.

“We reiterate our official position that we have no interest in any policies established or proposals made in Seoul, and that we have no intention of meeting with South Korea or discussing any issues with it,” Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister, said in late July, according to the Korean Central News Agency, a state media outlet.

She added, “The relationship between the two countries has already completely and irreversibly moved beyond the time frame of the concept of compatriotism.”

The South Korean military said the speakers being taken down wouldn’t affect it’s readiness.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.