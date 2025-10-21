Trump seeks to proceed with $10B lawsuit over WSJ story on Epstein’s birthday book

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge in Florida to deny a request by the Wall Street Journal and its parent companies, Dow Jones and News Corp, to dismiss a $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the paper’s reporting on the bawdy letter allegedly penned by Trump that appeared in a birthday book for disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

In a court filing late Monday, Trump’s lawyers argued that the July article and surrounding coverage were a “deliberate smear campaign designed to damage President Trump’s reputation” and subject the president to “public hatred and ridicule.” They also requested oral arguments over the Journal’s recent motion to dismiss.

“Defendants did not publish the Article on the front page of The Wall Street Journal based on a mere harmless joke between friends,” Monday’s filing said. “Indeed, such an assertion strains credulity beyond repair. The Article, and the surrounding media around it, were all a deliberate smear campaign designed to damage President Trump’s reputation.”

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding and participating in Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls, told Justice Department officials in August that Epstein had asked her to coordinate contributions to his 2003 50th birthday book from friends and associates, but said she could not recall if Trump, then a private citizen, was among those who responded.

Last month the House Oversight Committee released records from Epstein’s estate that included a copy of a birthday book with the alleged letter from Trump that the newspaper had described.

Trump, who filed suit against the Journal in July, has continued to argue the letter is fake and that the signature on the letter is not his.

Acknowledging the release of the letter by the House Oversight panel, Trump’s lawyers alleged that the Wall Street Journal was still “deliberate and malicious” because the reporting suggested that the letter was not only authored by Trump but also on-brand for the president. 

“Defendants cannot hide behind a few words buried within the text — words that refer to the letter ‘bearing Trump’s name’ — while simultaneously ignoring their deliberate portrayal of the letter as being authored and sent by President Trump to Epstein in 2003,” the filing said. 

The Wall Street Journal has stood by its reporting.

“Because Plaintiff has publicly admitted that he was Epstein’s friend in the early 2000s, his reputation cannot be harmed by the suggestion that he was friends with Epstein in 2003. Indeed, he was listed in the Birthday Book as a ‘friend’ of Epstein. The fact that his relationship with Epstein may now be a political liability — over 20 years after the Birthday Book was presented to Epstein — does not change this conclusion,” the Journal contended in its request for dismissal.

While the Journal’s reporting included a denial from President Trump, his lawyers argued in Mondays filing that the publication still acted with a “reckless disregard for the truth” because the request for comment was rushed and the reporting allegedly cast doubt on the president’s claim. 

“Although Defendants included Plaintiff’s denial, they did so in a way that made it seem as if Plaintiff’s denial was false. This kind of reckless disregard for the truth by Defendants provides a sufficient basis for an inference of actual malice,” the filing said. 

Dallas ICE shooting latest: Sniper allegedly left behind note saying he wanted to bring ‘terror’ to agents
Stewart F. House/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — The sniper who opened fire on the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, killing one detainee and wounding two detainees, allegedly left behind a note about looking to stoke fear for ICE agents.

The handwritten note said, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?'” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on Thursday, the note referring to armor-piercing bullets.

Patel said the sniper — identified by sources as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn — allegedly had searches last month on apps that track ICE agents and he allegedly downloaded a document called “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management,” which has a list of DHS facilities.

“He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video'” on Tuesday and Wednesday, Patel said.

Patel said more evidence shows “a high degree” of planning from Jahn, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jahn allegedly “fired indiscriminately” at the ICE building on Wednesday morning, killing one ICE detainee and critically wounding two others, one of whom is a Mexican national.

Detainees were being loaded out of a van when the gunfire erupted, according to a senior ICE official. Some detainees were still in the van when the shots rang out, and ICE agents ran back into the gunfire to bring the rest of them to safety in a move that “likely saved more lives,” the official said.

While no officers were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was “an attack on ICE law enforcement.”

On Wednesday the FBI released an image of recovered bullets, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE,” and DHS released a photo that appears to show a gunshot in an American flag display.

Vice President JD Vance said during remarks in North Carolina on Wednesday that evidence that hadn’t been released showed the shooter was a “left-wing extremist” who was “politically motivated to go after people who are enforcing our border.”

The FBI said the shooting is being investigated “as an act of targeted violence,” and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert.

The shooting comes amid ramped up ICE deportation efforts throughout the country and the DHS said that ICE officers have faced a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them. Two Texas facilities were targeted this July: a police officer was shot at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado and a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.

Officials said that attacks on ICE and law enforcement must end.

“Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement. This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call.”

President Donald Trump wrote on social media, “This is despicable! The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the ‘WORST of the WORST’ Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists.”

Santa Barbara authorities looking for 9-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in at least 1 year
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Melodee Buzzard. This is the most recent photograph available, which was taken two years ago. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — California authorities are trying to track down a 9-year-old girl who they say hasn’t been seen in at least one year.

The search for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard was sparked on Tuesday when a school official reported her “prolonged absence,” the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said. Melodee is homeschooled and has not checked in since October 2024, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies responded to her home, Melodee and her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, weren’t there, and “no clear explanation was provided” for where Melodee was, the sheriff’s office said. Then, on Wednesday night, deputies returned to the home and Ashlee Buzzard was there, but Melodee was not, authorities said. No one else lives at the house, authorities said.

The last confirmed sighting of Melodee was about one year ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The department has released a photo of Melodee, taken about two years ago.

“We really want folks to keep an eye out … and send in any information they might have about her,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Raquel Zick told ABC News.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department at 805-681-4150 or can submit a tip anonymously at 805-681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

Multiple people dead, 19 unaccounted for in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff

(MCEWEN, Tenn.) — 
 

Multiple people are dead following a “devastating blast” at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, located about 50 miles west of Nashville.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed there are “some” fatalities, though he did not provide a specific number. Nineteen people are unaccounted for in the blast, he said.

“It’s probably been one of the most devastating situations that I’ve been on in my career,” Davis said during a press update Friday afternoon, getting emotional.

“I always wish for the best. Is there a possibility that somebody might be injured somewhere, or somebody that we don’t know about? Yes,” he later said regarding the missing individuals.

Four to five people were brought to hospitals, according to the sheriff, who did not detail their injuries.

Asked to describe the building where the explosion occurred, he said, “There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone.”

Davis said during an earlier briefing that this is a “very big investigation.”

“This is not going to be something that we’re going to be like a car wreck or something like that, that we’re just going to clean up the debris and leave. We’re going to probably be here for a few days,” he said.

“We’re trying to take as much time as is needed right now. We’re prioritizing people that are involved, their families and trying to be very compassionate toward them,” he continued.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies that have responded to the scene, Davis said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Accurate Energetic Systems is “cooperating with us in any way, in every way possible,” Davis said. 

“They’re wanting to figure out this just as much as we are,” he added.

Accurate Energetic Systems manufactures explosives and energetic devices for the military, aerospace, demolition and mining industries, according to its website.

Its customers include the Defense Department and Homeland Security, according to the Association of the United States Army.

The explosion occurred at 7:48 a.m. local time and destroyed one of the facility’s buildings, officials said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he is monitoring the “tragic incident.”

Video from a Nest camera at a home in Lobelville, about 11 miles from the plant, captured shaking as an explosion can be heard. 

A McEwen resident who lives several miles from the plant said she felt her whole house shake.

“It felt like our house had some kind of explosion,” Lauren Roark told ABC News. “I jumped out of bed, asked my husband, ‘What was that?'”

Roark found what she believes to be debris from the explosion in her yard — “big chunks of insulation-looking stuff” — which she reported to authorities.

Kadi Arnold, who also lives in McEwan, told ABC News she would sometimes hear explosions from the plant, which is about 4 miles from her home, but “knew this one wasn’t normal.”

“The explosion was so loud and shook my home, I literally thought the back of my house had exploded,” she said.

“Once I realized it wasn’t my home, I immediately knew something terrible had happened at AES,” she said, adding the community is in “shock.”

“We’re a pretty tight-knit community and we’re all just devastated and heartbroken,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

