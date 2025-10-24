Trump sends aircraft carrier to waters around Central and South America
(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and its accompanying aircraft to the waters around Central and South America, a move that would likely add some 5,000 troops to the region and significant firepower designed to ratchet up pressure against the Venezuelan government.
The strike group, which is currently operating near Croatia, would likely need at least several days if not weeks to arrive, suggesting that a military attack against Venezuela is not imminent.
“These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs,” or transnational criminal organizations, said Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell.
The move, however, is significant and raises questions about Trump’s pressure campaign aimed at getting Venezuela’s president to step down. Trump on Thursday threatened a direct attack on Venezuela.
So far, the military has struck 10 alleged drug vessels in the region, including eight of them near the coast of Venezuela. But all of those attacks have all been in international waters.
The latest strike occurred overnight, according to Hegseth, who said the target was an alleged drug vessel operated by Tren de Aragua. Hegseth said six people were killed in the attack.
At least 43 people are believed to have been killed in the U.S. strikes so far.
The carrier deployment announced on Friday would add another five Navy ships to the eight already operating there and boost the overall military presence from 10,000 troops to some 15,000 personnel. The strike group also includes F-18 fighter jets, which could be used to ramp up the tempo of military strikes against drug vessels.
The military also has 10 F-35 fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper drones already stationed in the region, while Hegseth has ordered B-52 and B-1 bomber planes, Black Hawk helicopter and MH-6 Little Birds to conduct exercises off the coast of Venezuela.
The strikes on drug boats is part of what the administration has called its “war” against drug cartels. But the lethal force has raised several legal questions, as past administrations have relied on law enforcement to interdict drug shipments.
“We’re finally treating the cartels as the core national security threat that they really are. The cartels are waging war on America,” Trump said at a White House event on Thursday where he was joined by Hegseth and other officials to discuss the administration actions against cartels.
The president was asked if he would seek a traditional declaration of war from Congress as they ramp up their campaign against drug cartels and traffickers.
“I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” Trump said. “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We’re going to kill them. You know? They’re going to be, like, dead. OK.”
ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — GOP Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer said Sunday that Minnesota laws should have prevented the suspect from purchasing a gun that allowed them to kill two children and wound more than a dozen other people in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Emmer’s home state.
“Look, this young man was seriously mentally disabled, deranged. Somebody had to know,” Emmer told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, adding “clearly this young man was crying out for help. Why was no one hearing him?”
Emmer said the shooter “never should have had access or been able to possess a firearm based on what little we already know,” adding that somebody who knew the shooter had to have known about Minnesota’s so-called “red flag” law.
“What that’s all about is, it’s usually used by a parent or, a law enforcement officer to go to the court and get an order that this individual, because of their emotional state, the mental, challenges that they have, the mental illness, cannot, should not, possess a firearm because they be a danger to themselves and or others,” Emmer said.
Investigators found the shooter’s notebooks, written in a combination of English, Cyrillic and other languages and showing thoughts of violence and grievances. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the notebooks filled with the shooter’s thoughts possessed “lot of hate towards a wide variety of people and groups of people.” The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota said the only group of people the shooter admired were “mass murderers.”
Emmer also cited mental health as an issue and lack of resources in school as contributing to gun violence in the U.S. However, Emmer notably voted against the 2022 Bipartisan School Safety Act that Congress passed after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed by a mass shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The bill was considered the most significant action the legislature had taken to tackle gun violence in decades. It allocated hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds for school districts to enhance safety and mental health resources.
When asked why he voted against the legislation, Emmer said, “I don’t remember the reasons that I didn’t vote for that bill.” Emmer added that the “root cause” cause of violence must be identified to stop violence.
Here are more highlights from Emmer’s Interview:
On the victims of the church shooting Emmer: As you know, there were 20 that were injured. Eighteen of them are still being treated, 15 children and three adults in, according to the folks in Minneapolis, all are expected to survive. I think Chief O’Hara, the Minneapolis police chief, told us yesterday that all the victims are expected to survive. But, Martha, just because they survive, the trauma that all of these kids, the families that lost their two children, all the kids and the adults that were injured, and every one of them that was at that Mass and, frankly, in the community, is going to be dealing with this for a long time.
On law enforcement in churches and schools Raddatz: And Congressman, in the short term, or maybe the long term, should law enforcement increase its presence in schools and places of worship? I know the governor has deployed them now.
Emmer: Yes, well, thanks a lot, Governor. He — yes, the answer is, yes. The Catholic community, along with other faith-based schools in this area, just a couple of years ago, when Tim Walz and the legislature were blowing through an $18 billion surplus, they asked for some of those resources, Martha, to — for improving security in their schools. It was after the — the very sad incident in Kentucky. What did Tim Walz do? Absolutely nothing. So, it — it’s — yes, it’s going to be very important that these schools have the resources.
The other thing that you have to look at, Minneapolis, because of these crazy policies that the governor, the young mayor, the progressive, if that’s what you want to call her, county attorney, the Minneapolis school board, back in 2020, said — they voted out having a Minneapolis policeman as a resource officer on the school property. I think we’ve got to go back and rethink these things. What works? What doesn’t work? And we’ve got to start improving our game.
(NEW YORK) — Recent arrests involving migrants who were brought to the country as children are raising concerns among some immigrant rights and legal advocates that the Trump administration is disregarding protections provided by an Obama-era program.
An “Enforcement Tracker” organized by a coalition of immigrant rights advocacy organizations, called “Home is Here,” tallies up at least 18 cases where recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have been deported or are at risk of being deported after being detained by immigration authorities since President Donald Trump took office.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Juliana Macedo do Nascimento, a spokesperson for United We Dream, a member of the coalition. “We know there are many more and that this administration is just really breaking the promise that the US government made to these people to protect them from deportation.”
ABC News got an exclusive look at the tracker, which the group plans to publicly release during a press conference with members of Congress on Thursday.
DACA, which began under President Barack Obama in 2012, provides deportation protections for people who were brought to the U.S. as children, allowing them to stay in the country and work legally on a two-year, renewable term. Recipients must pass a background check and submit biometric information to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Some of the people included on the organization’s list have no criminal records, according to their lawyers. Others do have criminal histories, ranging from traffic infractions to domestic abuse charges, but advocates say in many cases they do not rise to the level of excluding someone from the program, and did not previously prevent recipients from being protected by the program or from renewing their status.
“Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of DACA are not automatically protected from deportations,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement. “DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons, including if they’ve committed a crime.
2016 charge cited in arrest of Texas dad On Aug. 13, Paulo Gamez Lira, a resident of El Paso, Texas, was pulling into his mother’s driveway when he was suddenly surrounded by several federal agents.
In a video taken by a security camera at his mother’s driveway, obtained by ABC News, a federal agent can be heard asking Gamez Lira to turn off the engine and to not resist.
The agents “some masked and at least one armed with a handgun, approached the vehicle and roughly pulled Mr. Gamez Lira from the driver’s seat,” a filing in U.S. District Court in New Mexico stated. “Although Mr. Gamez Lira did not resist, the men injured Mr. Gamez Lira’s shoulder during the arrest.”
His children can be heard screaming and crying in the video.
When his wife, Alejandra, who asked that ABC News not use her last name, learned of his arrest, she said she didn’t believe it at first.
“I felt like my whole world stopped for a moment, and I didn’t know really what to do,” she told ABC News.
After his arrest, court records state Gamez Lira was transported to a Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, for processing and transferred to an ICE facility despite telling the arresting agents that he is a DACA recipient.
Gamez Lira, according to court filings, was brought to the U.S. from Mexico as an infant and has lived nearly his entire life in the El Paso area. He applied for DACA shortly after it became available in 2012 and since then, has been able to the renew his grant of deferred action.
The DACA recipient has three children, including a 3-month old daughter who suffers from medical issues and spent the first month and a half of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to his wife.
“There was no day that he wouldn’t be there with her and with me … It’s been pretty hard for all of us,” she said.
In 2016, court filings indicate Gamez Lira was charged with possession of marijuana but ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after the charges were reduced.
Gamez Lira’s attorneys said they have not located records of his conviction in that case. “Such a conviction, if it exists, is nearly ten years old. Together with four dismissed traffic citations on Mr. Gamez Lira’s record, this history presented no barrier to his DACA eligibility and repeated renewals,” the attorneys wrote.
In a statement, DHS confirmed Gamez Lira was arrested on Aug. 13, calling him a “criminal illegal alien, with a previous arrest for marijuana possession.”
Gamez Lira has been held at the Otero County Processing Center in New Mexico since his arrest and is now facing removal proceedings.
DACA and crime: What the law says According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, someone is ineligible for DACA if they have been convicted of a felony, a “significant” misdemeanor or are “otherwise deemed to pose a threat to national security or public safety.” Applicants are also prohibited from traveling out of the country without authorization and they must continuously live in the U.S. since they submitted their most recent application.
Since applicants go through the renewal process every two years, immigration experts say that those with active status have already been screened by the government and given protection from deportation.
“If the person’s application revealed everything it was supposed to and they were granted DACA, you don’t get to second guess that conclusion later on because you want to,” said Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF). “You should only risk losing DACA if something new happens, if you have a new criminal conviction that was not revealed in your application or discovered in your application when it was granted.”
Attorney: Uber driver took wrong turn before arrest
Another case highlighted by advocates involves a Los Angeles Uber driver who was hired to drop off passengers near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego on May 31 when he was detained by Border Patrol agents after making a wrong turn, according to his attorney.
The Uber driver, Erick Hernandez, missed an exit near the port of entry and was unable to take the following one because it was blocked by an accident, according to immigration attorney Valerie Sigamani.
“The next exit after that was Mexico,” Sigamani told ABC News.
Hernandez was taken into custody despite explaining to officers that he had accidentally entered into Mexico and is now being accused of attempting to re-enter the country illegally, Sigamani said.
Hernandez is facing a possible deportation to his home country of El Salvador, which he fled 20 years ago when he was 14, the attorney said.
Uber did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
“In the past, when situations have happened like this, DHS has been amenable, they have been open to negotiation, they have been open to understanding and having mercy,” Sigamani said. “At the moment it’s extremely difficult to negotiate with DHS.”
The attorney said Hernandez has no criminal record that would disqualify him from the program.
In a statement, a DHS spokesperson identified Hernandez as an “illegal alien from Mexico” and said he “self-deported and then tried to illegally re-enter the U.S.” However, Sigamani said he’s from El Salvador.
In a statement written from detention, Hernandez said having DACA gave him a sense of pride and that he at one point considered joining the military to further give back to the U.S. However, since his arrest, Hernandez says he has felt discriminated against.
“You feel disappointed and sad because you’ve overcome so many things, and then they tell you goodbye,” Hernandez said in a statement written in Spanish. “It’s discrimination. We are more careful than U.S. citizens because they don’t have to fear losing DACA. We focus on working hard, studying, and staying out of problems. We want to get ahead in life.”
Arrest at a car wash during LA crackdown
Another case cited by advocates involves a man who worked at a car wash just outside Los Angeles, who was arrested in early June as President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to clamp down on crime and illegal immigration.
Attorney Roxana Muro says it took Javier Diaz Santana a few moments to realize what was happening as agents descended at his workplace, because he’s deaf and communicates through sign language.
“He had just finished his lunch break and was on his way to go wash a car when, because he is deaf, he did not hear the commotion going on around him, employees running all over the place,” Muro said. “So when he did see the chaos, he started to run as well, but I don’t know that he entirely knew why he was running.”
Muro said Diaz-Santana was unable to communicate with officers that he had DACA and was detained.
Diaz-Santana, who has been in the country since he was about 5 years old, was quickly transported to a detention facility in Texas where he was held for over 20 days before being released on bond, Muro said.
During his time in detention, Muro said Diaz-Santana could not effectively communicate his status to ICE personnel. In 2013, Muro says DHS initiated removal proceedings against him because of a failed asylum application, but the court administratively closed the case since he had DACA. But now, she says the government has reopened that case in an attempt to deport him to Mexico.
In a statement, the DHS spokesperson said ICE staff provided Diaz Santana with a communications board and an American sign language interpreter.
“The facts are this individual is an illegal alien,” the spokesperson said. “This Administration is not going to ignore the rule of law.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced that he is “going out” with police and military in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard, who are responding to what he says is a crime emergency in the district.
“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.
The president mobilized the National Guard one week ago to assist the police, claiming crime was out of control. Officials have said Guard personnel are not making arrests, only helping to detain people briefly if necessary before handing them off to law enforcement.
Trump also told Starnes that the D.C. deployment was “sort of a test” and indicated that they would copy the model in other cities around America.
“It’s working unbelievably, much faster than we thought. We’ve arrested hundreds of criminals, hardline criminals, people that will never be any good,” Trump said.
The president said that he would put Memphis “early” on the list of next cities to patrol.
“And, you know, unfortunately, we have a lot of cities like that. But I love Tennessee. You know, I won Tennessee by many, many, many points. So it was a landslide, far greater than even, you know, the Republican. Republicans do good in Tennessee, but, I mean, my number was like 35 points, and I’m glad you tell me that I can put that early on a list, and I’m sure that people would love it,” he added.
In June, Trump deployed the California National Guard to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids carried out by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the administration, alleging that it violated the Posse Comitatus Act — an 1878 law that prevented the president from using the military as a domestic police force. A ruling has not been issued in the case.
Trump went on to say that he “straightened out crime in four days in DC.” The president also rebuffed criticism about his actions in the nation’s capital.
“And all I do, all they do is they say ‘He’s a dictator, he’s a dictator’ — the place, people are getting mugged all over the place, and they give you phony records, like, it’s wonderful and it’s worse than it ever was, but we’ve got it going. People are so happy. They’re going out to restaurants again,” he claimed.
Trump’s remarks came a day after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where they were drowned out by boos from protesters.
Nearly 2,000 guardsmen from D.C. and six states have been mobilized to support Trump’s mission at the nation’s capital. They remain unarmed at this time, but officials have said they expect that to change.
The troops have been stationed outside many tourist hot spots, including the National Mall and Union Station, where crime incidents are known to be lower than other parts of the city. Trump and other officials have not given a timetable of when the troop deployment will end.
Vance on Wednesday dismissed crime statistics that showed incidents were lower in Union Station. He claimed that they do not report the full scope of crime in D.C.