Trump set to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

(Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is set to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday, placing pressure on three top U.S. trade partners while risking price increases for essential products like gasoline and groceries.

The policy is expected to slap a 25% tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% tariff on goods from China.

Hours before the tariffs were set to take effect, leaders in Canada and Mexico vowed to respond, indicating the possibility of a trade war.

Tariffs of this magnitude will likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts previously told ABC News.

The policy could raise prices for an array of products ranging from avocados to tequila to auto parts.

The price impact remains unclear, however, since businesses within the supply chain could opt to take on some or all of the tax burden, some experts added.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the tariffs target the three countries for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

“Canada, Mexico and China have all enabled illegal drugs to pour into America,” Leavitt said.

The sentiment echoed comments made by President Donald Trump when he proposed such tariffs in a post on Truth Social weeks after winning the November election.

“These are promises made and promises kept by the president,” Leavitt said.

Less than two hours after Leavitt addressed reporters, Canadian President Justin Trudeau said in a post on X that such tariffs would elicit a “forceful and immediate response.”

Speaking earlier in the day, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum cast doubt on the likelihood of tariffs. “We don’t believe that it will happen and if it does, we have our plan,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico and Canada account for 70% of U.S. crude oil imports, which make up a key input for the nation’s gasoline supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government agency.

The tariffs could raise gasoline prices by as much as 70 cents a gallon for some drivers, Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, previously told ABC News.

Trump said at the Oval Office earlier this week that the tariffs may feature an exemption for oil. Such a move could mitigate the risk of a price hike for gasoline, but the inclusion of the exemption remained unclear a day before the tariffs were set to take effect.

When asked on Friday about a possible exemption for oil, Leavitt declined to directly respond. “I don’t have an update,” Leavitt said. “Those tariffs will be for public consumption in about 24 hours.”

The proposed tariffs could also raise the price of an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapenos, limes and mangoes, Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

It would be difficult for the U.S. to replace those goods with domestic production or an alternative supplier, making it likely that prices would rise significantly if the tariffs take effect, he added.

The auto industry also retains deep ties to Canada and Mexico, making tariffs a threat to prices for cars and auto parts, experts said.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases have picked up in recent months, keeping inflation nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Speaking on Friday, Leavitt touted Trump’s previous achievements in keeping inflation under control.

“Americans who are concerned about increased prices should look at what President Trump did in his first term. He effectively implemented tariffs and the average inflation rate during the first Trump administration was 1.9%.”

ABC News' William Gretsky contributed to this report.

Trump casts speculation, unproven claims on DC plane crash as cause remains unknown
Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An investigation is just beginning into the fatal plane crash over the Potomac River in Washington, with no cause determined yet by the National Transportation Safety Board.

President Donald Trump, though, was quick to try to assign blame on Thursday as he gave a press conference at the White House while recovery crews navigated the icy waters searching for victims.

“We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions,” he said.

Trump first claimed, without evidence, that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives under Democratic presidents could be a factor. He later doubled down on the unsubstantiated claim while he signed executive orders in the Oval Office.

Trump also suggested the helicopter pilots navigating the U.S. Army Black Hawk should have moved out of the way but at one point said warnings to the crew were given “very late.”

On Friday, he continued to question the chopper’s movement as it appeared to be flying above the mandated 200 feet. “That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Leading the investigation into the crash is the NTSB, with a preliminary report due in 30 days but a final report on probable cause not likely for at least a year.

NTSB member Todd Inman, during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Friday, said it is far too early to make a determination.

“The only conclusion I know is last night we met with several hundred family members who lost their loved ones in the Potomac,” he said. “We don’t need that to happen anymore. … We’re going to find out what happened, and we’re going to try to stop it from happening again.”

Trump accused former President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama of hiring air traffic controllers based on diversity goals.

“I put safety first — Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen,” Trump claimed at Thursday’s news conference.

When pressed by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce what proof he had that the crash was caused by DEI efforts, Trump responded: “It just could have been.”

DEI or any similar program does not apply to hiring for air traffic control, which requires rigorous health examinations and a multiyear training process. Applicants must pass a medical exam, an aptitude test and a psychological test that is more stringent than that required of a pilot, said Chris Wilbanks, FAA deputy vice president of safety and technical training.

Trump pointed to a New York Post article as he accused Democrats of pushing to hire people with severe mental disabilities at the Federal Aviation Administration. But the diversity language referenced in the article was on the FAA website during the entirety of Trump’s first term and has been on the site for more than a decade, according to Snopes.

Trump’s attacks, though, are in line with his agenda to dismantle DEI from the federal government. In his first week in office, he signed multiple orders to place federal employees working on DEI on administrative leave and to remove DEI efforts from the Pentagon.

Democrats pushed back on Trump’s claims about the crash.

“Listen, it’s one thing for internet pundits to spew off conspiracy theories. It’s another for the president of the United States to throw out idle speculation as bodies are still being recovered and families still being notified,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Thursday. “It just turns your stomach.”

Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s transportation secretary and another target of Trump’s criticism in the wake of the crash, called Trump’s comments “despicable.”

“President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA,” Buttigieg wrote in a social media post. “One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

ABC News' Selina Wang, Benjamin Siegel, Sam Sweeney, Fritz Farrow and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Senate Republicans weigh in on new government funding challenges as clock ticks
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President-elect Donald Trump’s comments tanking House Speaker Mike Johnson’s short-term government funding bill sent House Republicans into a tailspin Wednesday night, Senate Republicans were left to try to make sense of the remaining pieces.

Congress must act to fund the government by midnight on Friday or risk a shutdown. With the House back at the drawing board, the clock is ticking.

The nature of government funding bills means that the Senate is usually in a wait-and-see posture until the House acts. That’s particularly true this time around, where Johnson has to wrangle his slim House majority into passing legislation that Trump will find palatable before the Senate decides whether they can accept it.

The looming funding deadline means that the Senate will in all likelihood be forced to stomach whatever Johnson manages to pass through the House unless it is so unacceptable that Senators are willing to shut the government down over it. Democrats still run the Senate for a few more days, and the 60-vote threshold in the Senate makes compromise essential.

During late votes Wednesday night, Senate Republicans weighed in on the current government funding situation with a little more than 48 hours until a shutdown.

Many say they weren’t happy with Johnson’s original proposal

Despite the challenges now facing Congress to finish up work on government funding, there are a number of Senate Republicans who concede they weren’t happy with the House proposal that Johnson put forward on Tuesday. Some are pleased that Trump got involved to encourage changes.

“This is supposed to be a CR that extends the status quo. And it’s supposed to be lean and mean,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA said. “Well, I mean, it may have been mean, but it wasn’t lean. And what I think we’re going to have to do to get it passed is go back to a real CR, which is just an extension of the status quo.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, said all of the “crap” that was attached to the House CR was “very very disappointing to me.”

He signaled a willingness to support a clean CR with disaster relief.

There appears to be some eagerness to re-open discussion about a path forward, but the time is running out, and there are now a number of very thorny issues that will require a lot of negotiation with very little time.

Southern State Republicans draw the line at disaster relief

As House Republicans go back to the drawing board to try to satiate Trump’s demands, it’s clear they’ll have to balance them against all-out insistence from many Senate Republicans that billions in disaster relief remain tacked to this bill.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose home state of South Carolina was deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene, said he will vote against a funding bill that doesn’t include relief for his and other affected states.

He called it a “moral imperative to get money into the system.”

“We’ve got to have the disaster relief. I can’t go home and play like it didn’t happen,” Graham said. “To anybody who thinks that disaster relief is pork, come to where I live and see what happened in my state in North Carolina and Georgia.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, whose home state was affected by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, said he’d do everything in his power to slow down the passage of any government funding bill that doesn’t include funding for relief.

“I feel very strongly. [If] we don’t get disaster in the bill I’ll do everything to keep us there until we do,” Tillis said.

Tillis said he spoke with VP-Elect Vance Wednesday and said Vance “gets” the importance of disaster aid.

“JD gets it. I spoke with him this afternoon. He understands the need to get disaster follow-up in there,” Tillis said. “Most people, at least JD and others, believe that we have to do the disaster supplement.”

Republicans open to debt limit hike, but skeptical about accomplishing it on this timeline

Trump complicated government funding matters significantly with an eleventh-hour push to include a hike to the federal debt limit in this package. It has left some Republicans unclear on a path forward.

“I don’t think he’s wrong,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA, said when asked if Trump’s debt limit proposal was helpful. “But it complicates the matter.”

That’s an understatement.

Debt limit negotiations have in prior years taken months upon months to carefully weave together. A number of Senate Republicans conceded tonight that while they’d support raising the debt limit in this bill, getting to yes on it in the tiny window of time left will be a real challenge.

“I don’t know how we do that,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, said. “I mean, I’m open to ideas on it but I don’t know how we do that.”

Graham said he’d leave decisions about the debt limit to Trump but conceded that Democratic buy-in would be necessary to do it.

“I don’t know how this plays into things. I do know this, we don’t want to default. There are a lot of Republicans who will never vote to raise the debt ceiling for ideological reasons,” Graham said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, acknowledged that getting all Republicans on board a debt limit hike would be a challenge.

“I don’t know if Republicans are going to vote for that, particularly the Freedom Caucus, so I guess we’ll take it one step at a time,” Cornyn said.

Tillis also acknowledged that Democrats would have to buy into a plan to hike the debt limit. And with the deadline to do so still months off, he said he was unsure what would inspire Democrats to participate in eleventh-hour negotiations on the issue.

“I just think there’s got to be something more to it than a demand that it get in, because again there’s no burning platform,” Tillis said.

Calls with Trump

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, said he spoke to Trump just before he issued his original statement today that discouraged Republicans from supporting the short-term government bill put forward by Johnson.

Hawley said that Trump thought Speaker Johnson’s CR was a “total disaster.”

Hawley criticized Johnson for what he said was “clearly” not reading Trump into the negotiation process of the bill.

“I made this point to him, to the president that is, about the House Leadership. I mean, is this going to be the norm? Is this how we’re going to operate? They’re going — is this going to be the standard that we are setting?”

ABC News asked Hawley if Trump expressed frustration with Johnson specifically, and Hawley said “yes.”

But that was refuted by Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK.

“I have spoken to the president several times today. I would not classify, I would not classify it as being frustrated with the Speaker,” Mullin said.

Mullin said that it was articulated to Johnson for “awhile” that Trump wanted a debt limit hike.

“He does want the debt limit included in whatever package they put forth, but he’s as far as being upset, I absolutely do not agree with that.

The Musk factor

Senators seemed to downplay the significance of Elon Musk’s influence on the current situation. Musk took to his social media platform X to repeatedly slam the Johnson-backed bill on Wednesday.

“I think there are people putting too much weight on Musk or anybody else opining. I think there were structural challenges to begin with,” Tillis said. “These outside influences have an impact, but I think that that came from within not from without. I’ve seen some of the reports about how Elon basically vetoed it. I’m sure his voice weighed in, but it had, it clearly had a structural problem before anybody opined on it.”

Hawley, when asked about Musk’s weighing in, seemed to push concerns aside.

“As somebody who doesn’t like the CR, I welcome the criticism,” Hawley said.

‘Ridiculous and false’: Cheney, Schiff push back after Trump says Jan. 6 committee members should be jailed
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump, in his first broadcast news interview since the election, said members of the House committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be jailed.

“For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.”

Trump specifically singled out Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who chaired the committee, as well as former Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair who was ostracized from her party over breaking with Trump and ousted by a Trump-backed GOP challenger. Among other things, he’s accused them of deleting evidence, which the committee has vigorously denied.

Cheney hit back in a statement on Sunday: “Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power.”

“This was the worst breach of our Constitution by any president in our nation’s history,” Cheney said. “Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic.”

The Jan. 6 committee, after an 18-month investigation including more than 1,000 witnesses and several public hearings, identified Trump as the “central cause” of the Capitol attack by the pro-Trump mob. The panel, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, voted unanimously to recommend charges to the Justice Department.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jan. 6 and tried to recast the violent events as a “day of love” during his campaign. In his interview with NBC, Trump again promised, in the first day of his new administration, to look at pardons for those who’ve been prosecuted for their role on Jan. 6.

While Trump said he believed the Jan. 6 committee members should go to jail, he said he would not direct his top officials to prosecute them. He’s tapped Kash Patel to be his FBI director and Pam Bondi to be attorney general, pending Senate approval, two allies who’ve made comments about going after Trump’s political opponents.

“I think that they’ll have to look at that. But I’m not going to. I’m going to focus on ‘Drill, baby, drill,'” Trump said.

The president-elect also claimed in the interview that the House Jan.6 committee “deleted and destroyed all the evidence” related to its probe.

Cheney, in her statement, said Trump “knows his claims about the select committee are ridiculous and false, as has been detailed extensively, including by Chairman Thompson in this July 2023 letter.”

Thompson defended the archival process in the letter, noting the records such as interview transcripts and video exhibits have been preserved online and can be easily accessed by the public. Thompson also noted that they were consulting with the White House and Department of Homeland Security on some information that could be sensitive to national security or to witness safety.

“There is no conceivably appropriate factual or constitutional basis for what Donald Trump is suggesting — a Justice Department investigation of the work of a congressional committee — and any lawyer who attempts to pursue that course would quickly find themselves engaged in sanctionable conduct,” Cheney added.

Democrat Adam Schiff, who on Monday will be sworn in as a senator, responded to Trump’s comments on social media.

“When Trump violated his oath, I stood up to him,” Schiff wrote on X. “When he tried to overturn the 2020 election, the January 6th Committee stood in defense of our democracy. Threats to jail us will not deter us. Nothing will stop me from doing my duty to the American people.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the second Republican on the committee, also pushed back on Trump.

“Let me be clear: we did nothing wrong. The January 6 Committee’s work was driven by facts, the Constitution, and the pursuit of accountability — principles that seem foreign to Trump,” Kinzinger wrote in a blog post shared on Substack.

“If Donald wants to pursue this vindictive fantasy, I say bring it on. I’m not intimidated by a man whose actions on January 6th showed a cowardly disregard for democracy and the rule of law,” Kinzinger said.

President Joe Biden is said to be considering preemptive pardons for figures who may be targeted in the Trump administration, a source previously told ABC News. On the list of possible names, the source said, were Cheney and Schiff.

