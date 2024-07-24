Trump shooter looked up Kennedy assassination details, FBI director says

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A week before Thomas Mathew Crooks opened fire on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, he became “very focused” on Trump and the rally, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Crooks also searched for information on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, he said.

Wray told Congress in the last few days the FBI has been able to analyze a laptop connected to Crooks.

“On July 6, he did a Google search for quote, ‘how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?’ So that’s a search that’s obviously significant in terms of his state of mind,” Wray said.

He added that Crooks had pictures of public figures on his phone, but had “no rhyme or reason” to their methodology.

The FBI director said there is no apparent motive yet for the July 13 assassination attempt.

“We’re hoping to learn more, and we’re still exploiting a number of digital devices,” Wray said.

Crooks went to the site a week before the assassination attempt, he also said.

“He traveled to the grounds, I think, a week before, he spent roughly 20 minutes there,” he said. “Then he went to grounds again on the morning of the event, it appears, for about 17 minutes.” Crooks went to the site a third time “for good.”

Crooks flew a drone about 200 yards from the rally venue and had it up in the air for about 11 minutes, he testified.

“We have recovered a drone that the shooter appears to have used,” Wray said, adding the drone was recovered in the shooter’s vehicle.

“It appears that around 3:50 p.m., 4 o’clock, in that window, on the day of shooting, that the shooter was flying the drone around the area,” he said.

“Let me be clear about the area, not over the stage, and that part of the area itself, but I would say about 200 yards, give or take away,” he said.

Wray said it appears the shooter was a “loner” and didn’t have a lot of contacts in his cell phone.

“A lot of people describe him as a loner … that does kind of fit with what we’re seeing in his devices. You know, his list of contacts, for example, is very short, compared to what you would normally see from most people … there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of interaction between him, you know, face to face or digital, with a lot of people,” Wray said.

The FBI has conducted over 400 interviews with “many more to conduct,” he said.

Border threat

In addition to questions about the assassination attempt against Trump, the FBI director was asked about the threat emanating from the southern U.S. border.

Over the past five or six years, the number of known or suspected terrorists encountered along the southern border “has increased,” and “that should be of concern,” Wray testified.

He also said that it doesn’t take a lot of foreign terrorists to be a “real problem.”

“I am increasingly concerned that foreign terrorists could seek to exploit vulnerabilities at our Southwest border or at other ports of entry or in other aspects of our immigration system to facilitate an attack here in the United States. I think that is something we have to be concerned about,” he said.

Election threats

Wray also said the Russians are continuing attempts to “influence” and “in various ways interfere with our democracy.”

“In fact, just in the last few weeks, we announced a significant disruption of a generative AI, enhanced social media and a bot farm, essentially of the Russians that was designed, designed to be an influence operation, and some of the fake, fictitious profiles of those bots purported to be US persons, so they’re still at it,” Wray said.

American Airlines flight evacuated after smoke reported during taxiing at San Francisco airport
ilbusca/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin as the plane taxied at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

The airline said the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger’s bag.

American Airlines said one person suffered minor injuries, but SFO said three people experienced minor injuries while evacuating through the emergency slides. No one needed medical transport, according to the airport.

The airline said some passengers evacuated via the emergency slides and others deplaned from the jet bridge.

The fire department responded to put out the smoke source.

The Airbus A321 was set to depart for Miami at the time.

3 injured after gunmen open fire on building hosting funeral reception in Chicago suburbs: Officials
ABC

(BLUE ISLAND, Ill.) — Three people were injured after multiple gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on a community center that was hosting a funeral reception in the Chicago suburbs, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time Friday in the city of Blue Island, Illinois, located about 16 miles south of the Chicago Loop. The Salvation Army community center was being rented for a repast funeral service at the time, according to Blue Island City Administrator Tom Wogan.

“The vehicle containing multiple gunmen opened fire on the front of the building,” Wogan said during a press briefing Friday evening.

A person with a concealed carry permit who was attending the service came out of the building and returned fire, Wogan said, describing the scene as “very chaotic.”

The three victims were inside the building when the shooting began, according to Wogan. They were brought to local hospitals, one with potentially life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries, he said.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting, the Blue Island Police Department said Friday night.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect vehicle and “remaining offenders.”

It is unclear if this was a “retaliatory incident,” Wogan said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the FBI, are assisting, the Blue Island Police Department said.

Central Oregon wildfire grows to 3,620 acres, prompting new evacuations
Getty Images – STOCK

(BEND, Ore.) — A wind-driven wildfire threatening homes and causing evacuations in Central Oregon has grown to more than 3,614 acres, officials said Thursday.

The Darlene 3 Fire, which started around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Deschutes County, remained 30% contained Thursday for the second consecutive day. Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, an additional 1,200 acres had burned, according to the Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

Fanned by gusty winds, the blaze quickly spread through a pine forest near homes on the south side of La Pine, a small town of about 2,500 people in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, officials said. On Wednesday, fire officials said a new blaze broke out on the east side of La Pine, threatening homes in several neighborhoods and triggering more evacuation ordered from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said shelters were opened at a local high school and the La Pine Rodeo Grounds.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation alerts were sent to 1,100 homes and businesses.
 

It was not immediately clear if any structures had been damaged or destroyed.

Several campgrounds and hiking trails in the area were also closed, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office posted photos and video on its Facebook page showing a large plume of smoke emerging from a forest behind a group of homes and a firefighting air tanker dropping fire-suppression retardant on the flames.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act after determining the fire posed a threat to life and property and exceeded the resources of the local fire agencies. The act allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment throughout the state to assist local fire crews in battling the fire.

Oregon State Fire Marshall Mariana Ruiz-Temple said gusty winds and hot weather caused the fire to quickly spread.

“The Emergency Conflagration Act allows us to send the full power of the Oregon fire service to protect life and property,” Ruiz-Temple said in a news release. “As we enter the hot and dry summer months, I am asking Oregonians to do everything they can to prevent wildfires.”

