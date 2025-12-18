Trump signs executive order easing marijuana restrictions by reclassifying drug

Trump signs executive order easing marijuana restrictions by reclassifying drug

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. 

Currently, cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug, the most restrictive federal category that includes heroin and LSD.

Under this change, it moves to a Schedule III drug, putting it in the same group as some common prescription painkillers such as Tylenol with codeine. 

The White House is stressing that this change makes it easier for scientists to study marijuana, especially around its potential to treat chronic pain and other conditions

“The executive order the President will sign today is focused on increasing medical research for medical marijuana and CBD,” a senior administration official told ABC News ahead the signing.

“The President is very focused on the potential medical benefits, and he has directed a commonsense approach that will automatically start working to improve the medical marijuana and CBD research to better inform patients and doctors. That’s the primary goal,” the official added.

The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to expedite the completion of the process of rescheduling marijuana, according to a senior White House official, who outlined the order on a background call with reporters on Thursday. 

“Nearly one in four U.S. adults have chronic pain; more than one in three U.S. seniors and six of 10 people that use medical marijuana report doing so to manage pain,” the official said. 

By making medical marijuana more accessible, healthcare providers are also hopeful that patients will discuss the risks and benefits and especially what is known about how marijuana may interact with other medications or supplements.

“It’s very important for seniors, especially many of them are on multiple medications, and only 56% of seniors that are using medical marijuana have ever discussed it with their doctor, highlighting a big gap in the quality of care for patients.” 

For the first time at the federal level, the order means the government formally recognizes that marijuana could have medical value. 

“His intent is to remove barriers to research. The president has heard from so many people who have talked about the potential benefits of medical marijuana and CBD use, but he’s also heard from patients and from doctors that there’s not enough research to inform medical guidelines that many patients are using these products without talking to their doctor about them,” the White House official said. 

While this move does not fully legalize marijuana, it could mean some important practical changes, including easier medical access and fewer legal gray areas for consumers and businesses. 

The officials said that this executive order makes good on Trump’s campaign promise. Trump first announced his support for this change in federal policy back on the 2024 campaign trail as he tried to win over young voters. 

Trump has said he’d support research on the medical benefits of marijuana and that individuals should not be arrested or incarcerated for small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

However, this change still means that marijuana is illegal to possess under federal law, the senior official clarified. Changing the federal law would require Congressional approval.

“Anyone possessing marijuana would be in violation of the CSA (Controlled Substances Act) and still remain subject to arrest under federal law. The schedule III change is not changing federal policy regarding that,” the official said.

To date, evidence on how safe or effective marijuana may be for medical purposes is limited due to research restrictions, but nearly all states currently allow some medical use of the drug.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge in Comey case raises alarm over ‘profound investigative missteps’
Judge in Comey case raises alarm over ‘profound investigative missteps’
Former FBI Director James Comey talks backstage before a panel discussion about his book “A Higher Loyalty,” June 19, 2018, in Berlin. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A magistrate judge expressed alarm Monday at what he called “a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” that may have irreversibly tainted the prosecution of James Comey and violated the former FBI director’s constitutional rights, in a scathing opinion granting Comey’s attorneys access to a vast trove of grand jury evidence. 

Judge William Fitzpatrick ordered the Trump administration to turn over a full transcript and recording of the September grand jury presentation by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, which he said included instances where she may have made “fundamental misstatements of the law that could compromise the integrity of the grand jury process.”

“The Court recognizes that the relief sought by the defense is rarely granted,” Fitzpatrick said in a ruling Monday. “However, the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding.” 

Comey pleaded not guilty in October to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, amid what critics call Trump’s campaign of retribution against his perceived political foes.

Halligan, Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sought the indictment of Comey over the objections of career prosecutors after Trump forced out previous U.S. attorney Erik Siebert who sources said had resisted bringing cases against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Halligan, who had no experience as a prosecutor, sought the indictment after Trump, in a social media post, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to act “NOW!!!” to prosecute Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Fitzpatrick, in Monday’s ruling, wrote, “Having been requested by the government to review the grand jury materials, the Court has identified two statements by the prosecutor to the grand jurors that on their face appear to be fundamental misstatements of the law that could compromise the integrity of the grand jury process.”

Separately, the judge raised concerns that based on materials handed over by the government, it appears the indictment that Halligan ultimately returned in open court may not have been presented or deliberated on by the grand jury, which initially rejected one of the three charges she had sought. 

“If this procedure did not take place, then the Court is in uncharted legal territory in that the indictment returned in open court was not the same charging document presented to and deliberated upon by the grand jury,” Fitzpatrick said. “Either way, this unusual series of events, still not fully explained by the prosecutor’s declaration, calls into question the presumption of regularity generally associated with grand jury proceedings, and provides another genuine issue the defense may raise to challenge the manner in which the government obtained the indictment.”

Based on his outlined concerns about potential government misconduct, Fitzpatrick ordered the government to provide all of the grand jury materials to Comey’s attorneys by 5 p.m. ET Monday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US launches new strike on alleged drug boat, bringing total death toll to 99
US launches new strike on alleged drug boat, bringing total death toll to 99

LONDON — U.S. Southern Command announced on Wednesday that American forces struck another alleged drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four people the command described as “narco-terrorists.”

Wednesday’s strike was the 26th since such operations began on Sept. 2. The total death toll as reported by the Pentagon now stands at 99 people.

SOUTHCOM said the “lethal kinetic strike” was launched at the direction of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the statement added. “A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed.”

A video posted alongside the statement showed a vessel in motion before it was hit by an explosion. The video then cut to show a stationary vessel on fire.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comey seeks to have indictment dismissed due to vindictive prosecution
Comey seeks to have indictment dismissed due to vindictive prosecution
Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With the future of the prosecution of James Comey in doubt after a judge expressed alarm Monday about a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” in the case, lawyers for the former FBI director are due in federal court Wednesday to argue that the indictment be thrown out over concerns it’s the product of a vindictive prosecution.

Defense lawyers have argued that the prosecutors are engaging in an act of political retribution at the behest of President Donald Trump — who they allege “expressly sought charges regardless of the facts” — to punish Comey for his outspoken criticism of the president.

“Bedrock principles of due process and equal protection have long ensured that government officials may not use courts to punish and imprison their perceived personal and political enemies. But that is exactly what happened here,” Comey’s lawyers argued in court filings. 

Amid an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump abruptly fired Comey in 2017 and has repeatedly called for him to be criminally charged. A prosecutor handpicked by Trump brought an indictment against Comey in September, despite career prosecutors identifying critical flaws in the case and recommending against charges, ABC News previously reported.

“Objective evidence establishes that President Trump directed the prosecution of Mr. Comey in retaliation for Mr. Comey’s public criticisms and to punish Mr. Comey because of personal spite,” Comey’s attorneys argued. 

Comey’s lawyers have argued that the case should be thrown out because Trump has “genuine animus” for the former FBI director, and the case itself would likely not have been brought absent the intervention of the president himself.

When Trump’s original pick to lead the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia declined to bring charges against Trump’s adversaries, the president fired him and installed his former defense attorney with what sources said was the express mandate of bringing charges against Comey and others.

“When no career prosecutor would carry out those orders, the President publicly forced the interim U.S. Attorney to resign and directed the Attorney General to effectuate ‘justice’ against Mr. Comey,” Comey’s lawyers argued.

The two-count indictment against Comey claims that he lied to Congress when he testified that he never authorized other FBI officials to leak information to the press, despite allegedly directing a Columbia University professor to pass information to a New York Times reporter. Comey pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies ever authorizing anyone at the FBI to leak information on his behalf.

Prosecutors argue that Comey’s motion falls short of the high legal standard to prove a vindictive prosecution, claiming that he cannot prove the case was brought “solely to punish” him for his criticism of the president. Highlighting Comey’s role leading the FBI, prosecutors argued that him making false statements “implicates societal interests of the highest order. ” 

“The Executive cannot be expected to ignore agency heads lying about official actions simply because they later become outspoken critics,” prosecutors argued.

Instead of directly refuting what defense lawyers say is “smoking gun evidence” — a Sept. 20 social media post in which Trump directly demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi act “NOW!!!” to prosecute Comey — prosecutors have sought to infuse the record with emails and notes suggesting that Comey used a conduit to pass information to the press. Prosecutors have also argued that Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who made the unusual move to present Comey’s indictment before a grand jury on her own, does not have animus for Comey, even if the president does.

Prosecutors also pushed back on the claim that Trump’s social media posts prove that the prosecution is vindictive; instead, they argue that Trump’s social media posts alleging Comey committed crimes create “a years-long record of legitimate” reasons to bring a case against the former FBI director.

“The defendant primarily cites the President’s social-media posts. These posts reflect the President’s view that the defendant has committed crimes that should be met with prosecution. They may even suggest that the President disfavors the defendant. But they are not direct evidence of a vindictive motive,” prosecutors wrote. 

Wednesday’s hearing comes as Halligan’s actions are attracting scrutiny from a magistrate judge who expressed alarm that a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” may have irreparably harmed the case. In a scathing ruling on Monday, Judge William Fitzpatrick said he identified at least two instances when Halligan made “fundamental misstatements of the law” during her grand jury presentation as well as raised concerns that Comey’s indictment may not have been fully presented to the grand jury. 

“If this procedure did not take place, then the Court is in uncharted legal territory in that the indictment returned in open court was not the same charging document presented to and deliberated upon by the grand jury,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick ordered prosecutors to hand over audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings to defense lawyers, though U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff delayed that decision to hear objections from prosecutors. The dispute is expected to come up during Wednesday’s hearing in addition to the motion to dismiss.

Comey is currently set to go to trial on Jan. 5. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.