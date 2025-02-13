Trump signs order to determine reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Trump signs order to determine reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order calling on his administration to determine “the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff with respect to each foreign trading partner.”

“In other words, we’re going to customize the reciprocal tariff based on individual trading nations, and that will depend on their profile,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters previewing the action.

This means the administration plans to impose tariffs on other countries that match the duties they impose on American products. The senior official says this allows the U.S. to “customize” the tariff to each trading partner based on their actions.

Trump previously announced tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada. While the 10% tariffs on China have been imposed, Trump paused the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Trump has also announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum that are expected to take effect next month.

Many economists warn tariffs will likely raise the prices of goods for consumers, worsening inflation that already rose faster than expected in January.

As for reciprocal tariffs, the administration official outlined five types of actions it will take into account in determining the reciprocal tariffs for trading partners.

They include tariffs imposed on U.S. products; unfair, discriminatory or extraterritorial taxes imposed by trading partners, including a Value Added Tax; cost to United States businesses, workers and consumers, including subsidies and burdens and regulatory requirements; exchange rates; as well as any other practice that USTR determines is an unfair limitation.

Key players in this action will include the commerce secretary and United States Trade Representative, in consultation with the treasury secretary and Homeland Security secretary. Trump has nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department and attorney Jamieson Greer to be the U.S. Trade Representative.

Officials stressed the benefit of addressing this on a case-by-case basis, saying it “it opens the door for each country to basically correct the unfair trade practices that they’re engaging in.” But they did not rule out also pursuing a flat, global tariff either given the “national emergence we have with respect to the trade deficit.”

Asked for a timeline for when these tariffs might be implemented, the administration official seemed to suggest it would happen on a rolling basis, starting first with countries that have the highest deficits with the US.

“I think this will be done in what I have called in the past, in Trump time, which is to say, very rapidly, should be a matter of weeks, in a few months, but not much longer than that. We move quickly here,” the official said.

The reciprocal tariffs could hit developing countries the hardest — including India, Brazil and Southeast Asian countries.

There are many outstanding questions about the implementation of such tariffs.

One question is how Trump may continue to use these tariffs as a starting point for negotiations with world leaders. Officials said they hoped that the move would spark discussions between nations, saying the president would be willing to bring down tariffs if other countries do as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mortgage lender president kills 88-year-old man in suspected DUI: Police
Mortgage lender president kills 88-year-old man in suspected DUI: Police
Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff

(LOS ANGELES) — The president of a mortgage lending company in California has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly driving drunk through an intersection and killing an 88-year-old man, police said.

The traffic collision happened on Friday at approximately 6:15 p.m. when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies in California responded to a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Golden Lantern and Stonehill Drive in Dana Point, California – some 60 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies arrived and discovered a Land Rover SUV and a Ford Transit van had been involved in a head-on collision,” police said. “Based on preliminary investigation, the Land Rover was traveling westbound on Stonehill Drive and turned left against a red arrow signal in front of the Ford Transit van traveling eastbound on Stonehill Drive.”

The driver of the transit van was taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

However, an 88-year-old passenger of the transit van, Melvin Joseph Weibel of Dana Point, “succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to authorities.

The 48-year-old woman who was driving the Land Rover — Serene Francie Rosenberg of Dana Point — was immediately arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Orange County Jail for murder and DUI causing injury.

Police confirmed that she had three prior convictions, but did not offer details on the charges that led to those convictions.

The company she works for, OCMBC, expressed its “deepest sympathies following the tragic traffic accident that occurred in Dana Point on January 31, 2025.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking event and we intend to monitor the situation closely, responding with care and responsibility in accordance with our company’s core values,” OCMBC said.

The company also announced that Rosenberg had been placed on administrative leave, and John Hamel, former Chief Capital Markets Officer, had “assumed the permanent role of President,” the company said.

“This leadership transition ensures continued stability and operational excellence,” said OCMBC.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone affected by this tragic event, and our hearts go out to those impacted,” said Rabi Aziz, CEO of OCMBC.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision and is asking for anyone with additional details or who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Bureau.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspects in Border Patrol agent’s killing in Vermont surveilled for days, had cellphones wrapped in foil
Suspects in Border Patrol agent’s killing in Vermont surveilled for days, had cellphones wrapped in foil
Newport City Inn and Suites

(CONVENTRY, Vt.) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent during a traffic stop in Vermont, according to the FBI, as bizarre details of the suspects’ movements beforehand have been revealed in the arrest affidavit.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Washington state, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault on a federal law enforcement officer, according to a statement from the FBI.

The affidavit unsealed by investigators reveals some new details about the movements of the two individuals who were involved in the fatal shooting of Border Patrol agent David Maland.

Since Jan. 14, investigators had been conducting “periodic surveillance” on Youngblut and Felix Baukholt, a German national who was killed during the shooting, after they were reported as suspicious by someone who was staying at the same hotel as the pair, according to court records.

“An employee of a hotel in Lyndonville, Vermont contacted law enforcement after a male and a female had checked into the hotel to report concerns about them, including that they appeared to be dressed in all-black tactical style clothing with protective equipment, with the woman, later identified as Youngblut, carrying an apparent firearm in an exposed-carry holster,” according to charges unsealed in Vermont federal court on Friday.

Agents from the Vermont State Police and Homeland Security Investigations attempted to approach the pair for a voluntary interview, but they rebuffed law enforcement, “claiming that they were in the vicinity to look at purchasing property,” according to the court records.

Five days later, the pair were spotted in downtown Newport, Vermont, in “similar tactical dress” and carrying a handgun, which is permitted in Vermont, the affidavit said.

On Monday, the day of the fatal shooting, the two were being observed by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Walmart nearby, prosecutors said. Investigators observed Baukholt come out of the store with rolls of aluminum foil that he then used to wrap cellphones, they said.

The stop was initiated by Border Patrol agents under the pretext of an immigration violation, according to the court records.

Between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. agents reported gunshots from the scene, according to the affidavit.

Agents described to their supervisor “that both Baukholt and Youngblut possessed firearms and that Youngblut drew and fired a handgun toward at least one of the uniformed Border Patrol agents without warning when outside the driver’s side of the Prius. Baukholt then attempted to draw a firearm. At least one Border Patrol agent fired at Youngblut and Baukholt with his service weapon,” according to the affidavit.

Upon searching the vehicle, agents found a cache of weapons and tactical gear, as well as the cellphones wrapped in foil.

The agents have not been interviewed according to the complaint, officials said.

“Agent Maland bravely served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli of the FBI Albany Field Office in a statement. “He continued that service when he answered the call to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer, making him a shining example of service over self. This arrest proves the FBI, together with our partners, will work diligently to ensure any individual who uses a firearm to assault such a public servant will be brought to justice.”

ABC News’ Alex Faul contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Migrant farm workers go on high alert amid immigration raids
Migrant farm workers go on high alert amid immigration raids
Roughly half of California’s farm workers are undocumented immigrants. Via ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — California’s Central Valley is considered “America’s bread basket,” supplying a quarter of the nation’s food and producing 40% of its fruits, nuts and other table foods.

However, roughly half of California’s farm workers are undocumented immigrants, so President Donald Trump’s plan to fast track mass deportation and the images of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country have spread fear on these farms.

It started shortly before Trump returned to office on Jan. 20. The U.S. Border Patrol raids in Central Valley’s southern Kern County — dubbed “Operation Return to Sender” — hit close to home for people in the region.

“Op Return to Sender brought 78 undocumented noncitizens, many w/criminal records, out of the shadows,” USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino wrote in a Jan. 16 post on X.

The people arrested didn’t all have criminal records, and immigrant rights groups say fear is trickling through undocumented workers.

“You have families that are being ripped apart. You have community members that are living in fear,” immigration attorney Ana Alicia Huerta told ABC News. “They’re scared to go outside. They’re asking neighbors and friends who have status to drive them back and forth because they’re concerned that they may be targeted.”

Advocacy groups say the raids have prompted some farmworkers to stay home, which could reduce the harvesting of produce and other goods.

“It’s not easy to live in fear, when we are the ones putting food on your table,” farmworker Xochilt Nuñez told ABC News in Spanish. “Since the beginning I’ve said, do not bite the hand that feeds you.”

Nuñez has worked in the fields of Central Valley for 16 years, and said she loves the feeling of the soil, the smell and “la libertad” — the freedom of the fields.

“We are glad to be at work at 6 a.m. and have an hour commute,” she said. “We do it happily, from the bottom of our hearts. Because we love this soil.”

She noted that immigrants are “living in terror” because they’re concerned immigration officials will come to the fields. She also expressed concern that farm workers staying home for fear of deportation or actually getting deported may result in produce prices increasing due to a labor shortage.

“Can you believe there are people who have been here for more than 35 years, working, paying taxes and do not have the right to a work permit?” Nuñez said. “We need to be empathetic with those people. Because they do not rest — and the economy lays on their backs.”

The United Farm Workers Foundation, the largest union representing America’s farmworkers, held a virtual press briefing in January after Border Patrol detained at least two of their union members.

“Both members had lived and worked in the United States for over 15 years,” they said. “One leaves behind two children under the age of 10, and the other leaves behind four children between the ages of four and 10.”

Elizabeth Strater, national vice president and director of strategic campaigns for the UFW, said that a report claiming 75% of farm workers were staying home from work is not accurate. She noted that the workers can’t afford to miss work, especially since it is peak harvest season for citrus.

“Farm workers are enduring great anxiety after the chaotic immigration sweeps targeting farmworker communities earlier this month. They still have to provide for their families,” she said. “Regardless of status, they all deserve better than to be profiled and terrorized for simply doing the work it takes to feed this country.”

Some immigrant families are too afraid to leave home to even get groceries, prompting groups like Latino nonprofit Celebration Nation to set up food drives. Its founder, Flor Martinez Zaragoza, told ABC News the group will be feeding farm workers every day for the next six weeks.

“It’s very ironic that we’re feeding those that feed the nation because they’re very food insecure,” she said during a food drive in Fresno.

In Kern County, rapid response groups are teaming up with immigration attorneys like Huerta — she emphasized that people have rights regardless of their status.

“If you’re arrested, don’t sign anything,” she said. “Ask to speak to an attorney.”

Huerta said this isn’t the first time her community has had to fight for their humanity. Central Valley is home to famed labor organizers and civil rights leaders like her grandmother Dolores Huerta, along with César Chávez.

Three generations later, their grandchildren are carrying on that legacy. Andrés Chávez does so as the executive director of the National Chavez Center.

“If there’s anything that the last week has taught us, it’s that it’s going to be a long four years. And so folks like myself and groups like ourselves are having to prepare for this long-term fight,” he told ABC News. “And I think back to my tata César’s words — he would always say, ‘You only lose when you give up.'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.