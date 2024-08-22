Trump speaks from behind bulletproof glass at 1st outdoor rally since Butler shooting

U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will deliver remarks on her economic platform, which will mark her first major policy roll out since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday held a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he said he’s “entitled” to insult his Democratic opponent because he doesn’t respect her and attacked her record on the economy.

Here’s how the news is developing:

ABC News debate between Harris and Trump to be held in Philadelphia

The first debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump will be held by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The Sept. 10 debate will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

It will air live at 9:00 p.m. ET on the network and on its 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

The DNC is 3 days away. Here’s what to know about programming so far

Prime-time convention programming will air live from the United Center in Chicago from 6:30-11 p.m. ET on Monday and 7-11 p.m. ET on Tuesday through Thursday.

Beyond the nominee acceptance speeches –vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on Wednesday and presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday — programming has not been finalized or announced yet.

It has been confirmed, however, that “current and past Presidents are expected to participate in convention programming.” President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton are all tentatively slated to speak at the convention, sources familiar have told ABC News.

Much of the rest of the schedule will be rolled out in the coming days.

High-profile political leaders are also expected to make remarks at the DNC’s Constituency Caucuses and Councils meetings that will take place throughout the week. Celebrities are also expected throughout the week, with a number of big names announced already to participate in events adjacent to the convention, including John Legend, Jon Stewart, Billy Porter, Joan Jett, Octavia Spencer, DJ D-Nice and Lil Jon.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray and Brittany Shepherd

RFK Jr. plans to appear in court in 2 more ballot access cases next week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to appear in Pennsylvania and New York courts next week to defend himself in lawsuits, brought by Democrat-aligned groups, that challenge the validity of voter signatures he was required to gather to make the ballot as an independent candidate.

“Mr. Kennedy will now be testifying in court next week in Harrisburg, PA, on Tuesday and Mineola, NY, on Wednesday or Thursday to defend ballot access challenges,” campaign spokeswoman Stefanie Spear told ABC News in a statement.

Spear added that RFK Jr.’s campaign has canceled its event in Chicago on Sunday and Monday next week in preparation of the court appearances.

The Pennsylvania case mirrors one that Kennedy lost this month in upstate New York, as it argues he listed on his nominating petition forms an address where he doesn’t live.

Plaintiffs in the Long Island case argue that contractors hired by the Kennedy campaign to gather signatures engaged in fraudulent activity, citing a New York Times piece in May that quoted voters who said Kennedy-aligned petitioners who approached them folded over the page to conceal Kennedy’s name.

“We should make it very clear that nobody wanted this to happen and did everything they could to make it stop happening,” William F. Savino, a lawyer representing Kennedy in the case, told ABC News Thursday.

“Nobody wanted improper signatures, and we had the luxury of so many extra signatures, there was no incentive to bend the rules or fold the paper,” Savino added.

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie

Biden shakes hands with ‘West Wing’ actor Martin Sheen

President Biden was joined by a notable guest at the White House earlier Thursday: fictional former President Jed Bartlet, or actor Martin Sheen from “The West Wing.”

Sheen did not travel with the president, but stepped out with him to watch Marine One depart. Sheen was joined by Melissa Fitzgerland and Mary McCormack, fellow “West Wing” cast members who are releasing a book about the show.

-ABC News’ Justin Gomez

Trump adds staff to campaign, including Corey Lewandowski

The Trump campaign has made a series of familiar new hires with a little more than 80 days left until the election.

Trump announced Corey Lewandowski, his former 2016 campaign manager, is joining his 2024 campaign as a senior adviser, while making clear that his campaign is still being spearheaded by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

“The Enthusiasm is GREAT, and the Management Team, headed up by Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, is THE BEST. Many people want to join the Campaign for the final push, some from the first two Campaigns — And we want as many as we can get,” Trump posted on his social media platform.

It comes as earlier this week, ABC News confirmed Taylor Budowich, who had been leading pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., left the super PAC to join the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.

Alex Bruesewitz, who has been an active conservative voice online, also joined the campaign recently, ABC News confirmed. More staff hires are expected to be announced.

-ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh

Harris to rally in Milwaukee during DNC

Vice President Harris will campaign in Milwaukee the week of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, her campaign announced on Thursday.

The rally in battleground Wisconsin, where Republicans held their convention last month, will be held on Tuesday.

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie

‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus set to host DNC panel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress and star of political satire “Veep,” will host a panel with eight female Democratic governors during the Democratic National Convention next week.

“I’m honored to host this conversation with America’s Democratic women governors while our party comes together to celebrate in Chicago,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a press release, adding that Democratic women governors have “made history” and that “their voices are essential.”

“Veep” ran for seven years on HBO and concluded in 2019, but viewership recently resurged as fans noticed parallels between the fictional plot and real-life politics.

Like Kamala Harris, Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer served as a female vice president of the United States. She undertook her own presidential campaign after the sitting president changed his mind about reelection and dropped out of the race.

The day after President Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential race, the Emmy-award winning series reportedly experienced a 353% increase in viewership, according to data from Luminate, an entertainment data company that tracks streaming viewership.

Louis-Dreyfus appeared at the 2020 DNC where she served as an emcee and made multiple jabs at former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, Harris wrote on X, “Veep to veep, you’re crushing it!”

-ABC News’ Emily Chang and Brittany Shepherd

CBS News confirms VP debate will be Oct. 1 in New York City

The vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News is set for Oct. 1 in New York City, the network announced on Thursday morning, with both Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance agreeing to participate.

Vance on Thursday agreed to debate Walz on Oct. 1.

The debate will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

CBS News on Wednesday said it invited the 2024 vice presidential nominees to debate, providing four dates as options. Walz indicated that he’d agreed to one on Oct. 1.

Vance said in a post on X that not only did he accept the CBS News debate on Oct. 1, but also challenged Walz to debate again on Sept. 18.

ABC News has asked the Harris campaign if Walz will also accept the Sept. 18 debate.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” Vance said.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie, Isabella Murray, Will McDuffie, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Fritz Farrow

Vance rep disputes suggestion he agrees role of ‘postmenopausal’ women is to help raise children

A spokesperson for JD Vance is pushing back after audio from a 2020 podcast resurfaced that seemed to suggest the vice presidential candidate agreed with the host, who said having grandmothers help raise children is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.”

“The media is dishonestly putting words in JD’s mouth — of course he does not agree with what the host said,” Taylor Van Kirk, a Vance spokeswoman, said in a statement to ABC News.

In April 2020, on “The Portal” podcast, Vance discussed with the host how his mother-in-law moved in with him and his wife, Usha, after they welcomed their first child to help support the couple and how it was a positive experience.

“It makes him a much better human being to have exposure to his grandparents, I don’t know and the evidence on this, by the way, is like super clear,” Vance said.

The host, Eric Weinstein, then said to Vance, “That’s the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female in theory.”

Vance said, “Yep” after the host said “menopausal.”

Van Kirk said Wednesday night that Vance was reacting to another comment.

“JD reacted to the first part of the host’s sentence, assuming he was going to say: ‘that’s the whole purpose of spending time with grandparents.’ It’s a disgrace that the media is lying about JD instead of holding Kamala Harris accountable for her policies that caused sky high prices for groceries and everyday necessities, a disaster at the southern border, and a historic drug overdose epidemic,” her statement read.

Vance non-committal to proposed Oct. 1 debate with Walz

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance did not outright commit to the Oct. 1 debate on CBS News with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but speaking with Laura Ingraham on Fox News Wednesday night, Vance said he plans to go up against him on a debate stage.

“Look, Laura, we’re certainly going to debate Tim Walz. We just heard about this thing three hours ago, so we’re going to talk to them and figure out when we can debate,” Vance said.

Vance signaled he wants to meet Walz on the vice presidential debate stage more than once before the November election.

“I actually think we should do more than one debate, so hopefully we’re going to see him on Oct. 1, but hopefully we’re going to see him either before or after that because I think it’s important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views,” he said.

When Ingraham asked Vance if “there’s any doubt that you will not be there on Oct. 1 to debate Walz,” Vance said he “strongly suspects” he’ll be there.

“I strongly suspect we’re going to be there on Oct. 1, but we’re not going to do one of these fake debates, Laura, where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in a right way, where you can have a good exchange of ideas,” Vance said.

Harris campaign calls out Trump over economy speech in North Carolina

The Harris campaign went on the offensive against former President Donald Trump Wednesday following his speech on the economy, saying he does not care about working families.

“During what was billed as a speech about his economic vision, Donald Trump said he’s ‘not sure the economy is the most important topic’ — because when you’re running to slash taxes for rich donors and corporations it’s easy not to care about the working families and middle-class Americans who get hurt as a result,” Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement to ABC News.

Trump delivered remarks Wednesday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

“The choice this November is clear: Building up the middle class will be the defining goal of Vice President Harris’ presidency — that’s why she’s focused on lowering costs for working families, holding greedy corporations accountable, and creating opportunity for all Americans,” Moussa said.

RFK Jr. appeals ruling that he cannot appear on New York ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially appealed a New York judge’s ruling that he cannot appear on the state’s ballot because he misrepresented his place of residence on his nominating petition forms.

In the appeal, RFK Jr. called the judge’s ruling “an assault on New York voters who signed in record numbers to place me on their ballot.”

The independent presidential candidate went on to call the Democratic party “unrecognizable.”

“The party of my father and uncle’s time was committed to expanding voters’ rights and understood that competition at the ballot box is an essential part of American Democracy,” RFK Jr. said in the appeal.

“The DNC is now a party that uses lawfare in place of the democratic election process,” he added.

CBS invites VP nominees to debate, Walz agrees to Oct. 1 date

CBS News on Wednesday said it has invited the 2024 vice presidential nominees to debate.

The network said it provided four dates as options to the campaign. Democrat Tim Walz indicated that he’d agreed to one on Oct. 1.

“See you on October 1, JD,” Walz wrote on X.

A Harris campaign official said: “Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up.”

-Isabella Murray and Hannah Demissie

Trump briefly mentions 2 recent policy proposals

Trump briefly mentioned two new policies he’s proposed in recent weeks: eliminating taxes on tip wages and on Social Security benefits for seniors.

“With your vote, I will end this injustice and I will always protect Social Security and Medicare for our great seniors,” he said.

But he did not offer further details of either policy. Some experts have warned his Social Security proposal could hurt the program by cutting down a funding source at a time when it faces solvency issues.

Trump attacks Harris on the economy, but talking little policy

Trump is in North Carolina to deliver remarks on the economy, but his speech so far has not revealed any new or detailed policy positions and instead is focused on bashing Harris on inflation and immigration.

“With four more years of Harris, your finances will never recover, they’re never going to recover. Our country will never recover, frankly, more importantly. It will be unrecoverable,” he said. “Vote Trump, and your incomes will soar, your savings will grow, young people will be able to afford a home and we will bring back the American dream bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

Trump votes in Florida primary, speaks to reporters

Trump participated in early voting in Florida’s primary election at a polling location near his home in Palm Beach.

“Well, thank you very much, great honor to vote, done a fantastic job here, and we appreciate it,” Trump said as he walked out of the polling site.

Asked by reporters what the FBI had told him about the purported hack of his campaign’s email, Trump said, “They’re looking at it, and they’re doing it very professionally.”

He then insisted “it looks like it’s Iran,” while declining to say whether the FBI had told him it was Iran that hacked his campaign.

Trump also dodged questions about falsely accusing the Harris campaign of using AI-altered images to manipulate crowd sizes.

“I can’t say what was there, who was there. I can only tell you about ours,” he said. “We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics. We have crowds that nobody has ever seen before, and we continue to have that. We have a level of enthusiasm that nobody has seen before. They want to make America great again.”

Trump to hold press conference on Thursday

The former president announced Wednesday morning that he will hold a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The presser is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Trump held a press conference last week at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he repeated numerous falsehoods as he criticized Harris.

Walz falsely claims he is first union member on presidential ticket since Reagan

Speaking to AFSCME members in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed he was the “first union member on a presidential ticket since Ronald Reagan.”

That claim is false: former President Donald Trump was a SAG-AFTRA member until he resigned in 2021 after the union’s national board found probable cause that Trump violated the group’s constitution by his actions on Jan. 6.

Trump was for years a member of the union, which represents more than 160,000 performers across a variety of media platforms, by virtue of his various appearances in films and television shows. He reported earning a pension from the union in his financial disclosures.

At a fundraiser later Tuesday, Walz repeated the claim, apparently unaware it was false.

Prior to his two terms as California governor, Reagan served twice as president of the Screen Actors Guild.

ABC News has reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign for comment.

Harris, Walz to tour Pennsylvania ahead of the DNC

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will take a bus tour through Pennsylvania on Sunday right before their appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), ABC News has confirmed.

Sunday’s tour, first reported by CNN, will begin in Pittsburgh and will be the first time Harris, Walz and their spouses will appear on the campaign trail together. According to the campaign, they aim to have a cluster of intimate events with voters, ranging from canvass kick-offs to stops at local retail shops.

Trump to deliver remarks on economy in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on the economy in North Carolina on Wednesday as the campaign works to recenter its campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The election’s coming up, and the people want to hear about the economy,” Trump said during an interview with Elon Musk on X Monday, directly blaming the Biden-Harris administration for the current state of the economy.

The economy has been one of the Trump campaign’s central election issues this cycle — the former president often spending a considerable amount of time discussing inflation, gas prices and the job market.

“I just ask this: Are you better off now, or were you better off when I was president?” Trump said Monday night as he was wrapping up his conversation with Musk.

Omar decries ‘shameful’ opponents in primary race

Following her Tuesday night primary victory, Rep. Ilhan Omar told supporters: “We run the politics of joy, because we know it is joyful to fight for your neighbors.”

“We know it is joyful to want to live in a peaceful and equitable world,” she added, per ABC News’ St. Paul affiliate KSTP-TV.

Omar also had harsh words for her main primary opponent Don Samuels, though did not mention him by name.

“I hope that they reflect in the shameful way they decided to divide our district and the incredible people we are grateful to represent,” she said of her challengers.

Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar wins primary

Rep. Ilhan Omar has won her Congressional primary in Minnesota, multiple media outlets projected Tuesday night.

Omar’s win follows defeats by two of her fellow squad members in their primaries — Cori Bush from Missouri, and Jamaal Bowman of New York.

Omar had been expected to win in her district despite a challenge from former Minneapolis city council member Don Samuels.

Bush lost her primary earlier this month to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell. He was backed by more than $8 million from the pro-Israel United Democracy Project.

Bowman lost to Westchester County Executive George Latimer in June. Per AdImpact, the race was the most expensive House primary on record, with most of the funding coming from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) United Democracy Project PAC in support of Latimer. Latimer was recruited to run by AIPAC.

Walz says he’s ‘damn proud’ of military record, thanks Vance for his service

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in his first solo campaign appearance, defended his military record and thanked his vice presidential opponent, Sen. JD Vance, for his service.

“I am damn proud of my service to this country,” Walz said to applause at the AFSCME convention in California. “And I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person’s service record. Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Vance has repeatedly criticized how Walz has talked about his military record, which included 24 years in the Army National Guard before he retired to run for Congress in 2005. Vance served as a combat correspondent for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Read more about Vance’s comments and Walz’s background here.

Biden says he would attend Trump’s inauguration if he were elected

President Joe Biden on Tuesday, as he was departing the White House, said he would go to Trump’s inauguration in January if he were to win this year’s election.

“I have good manners, not like him,” Biden told reporters after being asked if he’d attend. Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Biden also defended his calling Trump “a genuine danger to American security,” a comment he made during his CBS News interview over the weekend. Asked whether that contradicted his calls to cool heated political rhetoric, Biden shot back: “That’s just a statement. That’s a factual statement.”

-Fritz Farrow

Judge’s ruling means independent Cornel West can appear on North Carolina ballot

Independent presidential candidate Cornel West will be allowed on the general election ballot in North Carolina following a judge’s ruling that reversed a decision that would have kept him off the ballot in the battleground state.

In a ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle ordered the North Carolina State Board of Elections to certify Justice for All North Carolina as a political party in the state. That party, started by West’s campaign, is nominating him as its candidate in North Carolina and some other states. The board had previously voted to deny certifying the party over concerns about how signatures were gathered for its petition to become a certified party.

Justice for All North Carolina called the decision a “monumental day for our party” but West’s campaign still faces headwinds. The Democratic National Committee filed a complaint with the FEC alleging that West’s campaign received “illegal In-Kind Contributions” from firms it used to collect signatures for ballot access petitions in Arizona and North Carolina — allegations West has pushed back on.

“We’ve always said we’re going to ensure the third party candidates are playing by the rules, and it’s clear his campaign isn’t playing by the rules,” DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni told ABC News after the complaint was filed.

-Oren Oppenheim

Walz to make his 1st solo campaign appearance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday will embark on his first solo Harris-Walz campaign event as Harris’ running mate with a stop in Los Angeles for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) international convention.

Walz is set to speak at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Walz emerged as a popular candidate among labor unions during Harris’ search for a vice president pick, sources said. AFSCME represents 1.4 million public service members, and the union’s president, Lee Saunders, previously released a statement endorsing Harris for president.

Harris to roll out economic plan on Friday

Harris will outline her economic policy in a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, her campaign announced, making it her first major policy rollout since jumping into the race.

Harris’ speech will detail her plan to “lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging,” a campaign official said.

The vice president has heavily focused her stump speech on the economy while on the campaign trail in recent weeks, saying over the weekend she would look to eliminate taxes on tips earned by service workers — a proposal Trump announced earlier this summer.

Harris’ college sorority creates PAC

The historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., of which Vice President Kamala Harris counts herself a member, started its own political PAC last week, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission posted Monday.

The committee is named Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority PAC, Inc., or AKA 1908 PAC, the filing shows.

Harris has been an AKA since her days as a student at the historically Black Howard University in Washington, D.C. Harris on Monday visited the campus, her office confirmed to ABC News, but it’s not clear why she was there.

In July, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris spoke at the AKA’s annual Boulé in Dallas, Texas. Since then, as a candidate, she’s also addressed similar national gatherings of two other historically Black sororities, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Trump says he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania after assassination attempt

After discussing the assassination attempt made against him in Pennsylvania in July, former President Donald Trump said he’s planning a trip back to Butler in October.

“We’re going back to Butler; we’re gonna go back in October,” Trump said, adding, “Butler is a big, great area.”

Addressing what he’ll say when he returns, Trump told Musk, “I think I’ll probably start by saying I was so horribly interrupted.”

Trump discusses assassination attempt with Musk, says he turned head at ‘perfect angle’

During his conversation with Musk, former President Donald Trump addressed the assassination attempt made against him during a campaign rally in July.

“It was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle,” Trump said of the bullet, which grazed his right ear while his head was turned.

During the discussion, Trump mentioned the man who was killed in the shooting, saying, it was a “very sad situation.”

“We lost somebody that was firefighter, a great Trumper,” Trump said of Corey Comperatore, adding, “He was a just a fantastic family [man] and a fantastic man.”

Trump and Musk’s conversation on X appears to be delayed

The conversation between former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk appears to be delayed, with many X users reporting they cannot access the Spaces conversation.

“This Space is not available,” appeared for some users on X.

The conversation was scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Judge orders RFK Jr. off New York ballot

A New York judge ruled Monday that the thousands of signatures gathered by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign in the state were “invalidated” after a Democrat-aligned group argued he misled voters by listing as his home an address he rarely visits.

The judge, Christina Ryba, ordered the New York Board of Elections to not include Kennedy’s name on the ballot this fall.

A lawyer representing Kennedy told reporters last week they would appeal any ruling that went against them.

The ruling could prompt Democrats to bring similar lawsuits against Kennedy in other states where he gathered signatures from registered voters to appear on the ballot.

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie

FBI investigating alleged hack attempts targeting Biden, Trump campaigns

The FBI is investigating alleged attempts by Iran to target the then-Biden-Harris campaign, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

The alleged targeting via spear-fishing emails occurred before Biden announced he would exit the 2024 presidential race, the sources said.

While the campaign was targeted, the alleged hack was not successful, sources added.

The FBI is investigating a purported hack of the Trump campaign, according to a brief statement from the agency earlier Monday.

The FBI did not attribute the hack to anyone in its statement.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that Trump adviser Roger Stone has also been informed that his email accounts have been compromised, and that he’s cooperating with any investigation into the matter.

The Washington Post first reported the news.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Will Steakin and Katherine Faulders

Biden, Obama, Clintons tentatively slated to speak at DNC: Sources

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton are all tentatively slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention next week, sources familiar said.

The working speaking schedule, which can always change, is as follows, according to the sources:

Monday: President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Tuesday: Former President Barack Obama

Wednesday: Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, former President Bill Clinton

Thursday: Vice President Kamala Harris

-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks and Fritz Farrow

Trump posts on X ahead of Musk interview

Trump posted on X for the first time in nearly a year ahead of his conversation with Elon Musk scheduled for Monday night.

The video posted is a previously released campaign ad referencing his multiple indictments and telling supporters, “They are not coming after me, they are coming after you.”

The last time Trump posted on X was Aug. 24, 2023. It was a picture of his mugshot from Fulton County, when he turned himself in to authorities following his election interference indictment in Georgia.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim

Trump to be interviewed by Elon Musk tonight

Trump, in a post to his conservative social media site Truth Social, announced he will be interviewed live by Musk on X at 8 p.m. ET.

It will mark a major return for Trump to X, formerly known as Twitter, since he was banned from the site following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was reinstated in late 2022 but declined to become active on the site again, despite boasting 88 million followers.

Musk endorsed Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president. Recently, Musk has amplified misinformation about voting and elections on his X feed.

Walz discusses ‘whirlwind’ 1st week on the campaign trail

In a video posted on his X account, the Minnesota governor discussed what he called “not a normal week” since being named as Harris’ running mate.

Walz confirmed some details reported previously by ABC News and others, including that he informed Harris’ vetting team that he had not used a teleprompter before.

“Not a normal week, which is a good thing. Started by missing a call from the Vice President, pretty important one. And then got that call and honored to join the ticket with Kamala Harris to take us in a great direction,” Walz said.

“After that, it has been a whirlwind. We got on a plane and we flew to Philly, and they told me that in an hour I’d be giving a speech and there would be a teleprompter, something I had never used in my life, so certainly terrified, but was lifted up by the folks in Philly.”

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie

Harris wraps battleground state blitz, Vance makes rounds on Sunday shows

Over the weekend, Harris closed out a cross-country tour that included stops in battleground states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona, as well as North Carolina and Nevada.

New polling released Saturday showed Harris taking the lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. The New York Times/Siena College polls showed Harris at 50% among likely voters in each state, while Trump polled at 46%.

Vance, too, campaigned in key 2024 states and made the rounds on the Sunday shows. During his cable news appearances, Vance reiterated campaign talking points on immigration and repeatedly hit Harris for not sitting down for extensive media interviews and laying out her agenda. Harris has done brief gaggles with reporters and said she’d unveil an economic policy platform this week.

Vance responds to mass deportation plan: ‘Let’s start with one million’

Sen. JD Vance told ABC News he blamed Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration’s policies, such as ending “Remain in Mexico,” for the ongoing migrant crisis.

When asked how he and Trump would accomplish their stated goal of mass deporting as many as 20 million immigrants — a proposal experts previously told ABC News would be a “nightmare” — Vance said they would take a “sequential approach.”

“I mean do you go knock on doors and ask people for their papers? What do you do,” Karl asked.

“You start with what’s achievable,” Vance said. “I think that if you deport a lot of violent criminals and frankly if you make it harder to hire illegal labor, which undercuts the wages of American workers, I think you go a lot of the way to solving the illegal immigration problem.”

“I think it’s interesting that people focus on, well, how do you deport 18 million people? Let’s start with one million. That’s where Kamala Harris has failed. And then we can go from there,” Vance said.

Harris cautions donors to ‘not take anything for granted’

Vice President Kamala Harris attended a fundraiser in San Francisco Sunday where she maintained her campaign “will win this election,” but cautioned donors to “not take anything for granted.”

“I know there’s a lot of enthusiasm out there,” Harris said, adding, “And you know, I’ve never been one to really believe in the polls — whether they’re up or they’re down.”

“What we know is the stakes are so high and we can take nothing for granted in this critical moment,” she continued. “So we will fuel our campaign as we have, with enthusiasm and optimism, but also with a deep commitment to the hard work it’s going to take, and to campaign.”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi introduced Harris at the event, touting the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration and the background of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, several times calling the Harris-Walz ticket “the freedom ticket.”

“[Harris] makes us all so proud. She brings us so much joy. She gives us so much hope,” Pelosi said, calling the vice president “politically very astute.”

