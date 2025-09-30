Trump suggests false claims of FBI agents’ involvement in Jan. 6 riot warrants investigation of former director Wray

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump suggested a criminal investigation into Christopher Wray, his appointee to lead the bureau in his first term, after a conservative media outlet reported the false claim that FBI agents were involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I would imagine. I would certainly imagine. I would think they are doing that,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News when asked whether the Justice Department should investigate Wray.

Trump appointed Wray to lead the bureau in 2017 after he fired former FBI Director James Comey. Comey was indicted in a grand jury last week on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation after Trump just days before publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to act “now” to prosecute his foes.

In a brief video posted to his Instagram account, Comey said, “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice. I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial, and keep the faith.”

Wray opted to depart the bureau before Trump took office for his second term because he had fears that Trump firing him could cause turmoil within the department. Wray had also drawn Trump’s ire over investigations into election interference from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s handling of classified documents, both of which were dropped after Trump won the 2024 election.

Trump first began suggesting Wray should be be investigated by the Justice Department after the conservative outlet The Blaze, citing an unidentified congressional source, reported last week that 274 FBI agents had been embedded in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

Trump promoted The Blaze’s story on his social media platform on Saturday, saying “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax. This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again! That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as “Law Enforcement Officials.”

“Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do. That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake.”

The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General found no evidence that the FBI had undercover employees in the protest crowd in a December 2024 report. It also said that the FBI deployed tactical resources to the Capitol after the building had been breached by rioters and reports of two pipe bombs discovered at the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters.

That report also said while there were 26 informants in Washington, D.C., who were dubbed within the FBI as “confidential human sources,” or CHSs, the IG uncovered no evidence suggesting that any were instructed to join the assault on the Capitol or otherwise encourage illegal activity by members of the mob.

The IG report did not find fault with agents being sent to the Capitol where law enforcement had been overwhelmed and thousands of federal crimes had been committed, ranging from trespass and assault on federal officers to seditious conspiracy.

It’s not immediately clear whether Wray will be placed under criminal investigation, but Trump’s interview with NBC and his social media posts over the weekend show he appears to be increasingly emboldened in the wake of Comey’s indictment to call for the prosecution of more political foes.

In comments to reporters outside of the White House last week, Trump suggested he expected more criminal charges to be brought against his opponents while denying he was applying any direct pressure to Justice Department leadership.

“It’s not a list, but I think there will be others,” Trump told reporters. “I hope there will be others.”

Mario Tama/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With less than two months out to Election Day, this year’s elections — ranging from hot-button mayoral and gubernatorial contests to a vote over new congressional maps — are set to ramp up as candidates begin to make their final pitches to voters.

And even without presidential candidates on the ballot, a few elections this fall could serve as bellwethers over how Americans feel about the second Donald Trump administration or the future of the Democratic Party.

Here are some of the key races to watch:

New York City mayoral race
New York’s mayoral race made headlines after a relative newcomer won the crowded Democratic primary in June — and in some ways represents the struggle between the progressive and moderate wings of the party as it attempts to course-correct after losses in 2024.

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist campaigning on a progressive economic platform who made a splash with savvy social media and campaigning, has remained the front-runner since clinching the Democratic primary. But Mamdani has faced some backlash over the feasibility of his proposals and current or former views on policing and Israel; some prominent Democratic elected officials have not yet endorsed him.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attempting a political comeback as an independent after resigning in 2021 amid sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct allegations, maintains that he has the most experience to take on Trump and help the city. He has struggled to gain momentum since his Democratic primary loss.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who announced he’d run as an independent after federal bribery charges against him were dismissed, is calling for voters to give him four more years to continue turning around the city. But he faces discontent from New Yorkers who believe he may be too tied to Trump.

Adams said on Friday he will continue his bid for reelection following reports that Trump advisers have been making efforts over the last few weeks to persuade him to drop out of the race.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, separately, has rebuffed calls to drop out of the race and argued that he’s above the fray of the other candidates. Sliwa ran against Adams in the 2021 mayoral election.

Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races
The only governor’s races in the country this year are in Virginia and New Jersey and are drawing national attention, heavy outside spending, and interest as early indicators for how the 2026 midterms could shake out.

In Virginia, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, faces Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a contest that could give Democrats their first state trifecta since 2013. Whoever wins will also become Virginia’s first female governor.

Spanberger has raised more than $27 million and secured the endorsement of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. Earle-Sears is the first Black woman elected statewide.

In New Jersey, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli compete in a state that has not elected the same party three straight terms since 1961, with affordability and taxes central to the race. Trump’s inroads with Garden State voters could be tested in November, as Republicans point to last year’s presidential results as a sign the state has gotten more favorable for the GOP.

California’s Proposition 50 on its congressional map
Californians will vote in November on whether to adopt a redrawn congressional map — which could make five U.S. House districts more favorable to Democrats — as retaliation for new Republican-friendly maps passing into law in Texas in the middle of the decade, even though new lines are usually drawn after every census.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, considered a 2028 presidential hopeful, has pushed for the move, saying that Texas’ new map means Democrats have to respond in kind. Republican legislators and others, including actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, have argued that the move hurts voters’ ability to choose who represents them and throws more fuel on the flames of a “redistricting war” between red and blue states.

Special elections for open congressional seats
Several vacant U.S. House seats are set for special elections this fall. With Republicans holding only a narrow majority, the outcomes could shape the balance of power heading into 2026.

In Virginia’s 11th District, voters will select a successor to the late Rep. Gerry Connolly on Sept. 9, with Democratic James Walkinshaw — Fairfax County supervisor and Connolly’s former chief of staff — facing Republican Army veteran and former FBI agent Stewart Whitson.

Arizona’s 7th District will hold a Sept. 23 election after the death of Rep. Raúl Grijalva, featuring his daughter Adelita Grijalva, Daniel Butierez and Eduardo Quintana.

In Texas, a Nov. 4 contest will fill the 18th District seat vacated by the late Sylvester Turner.

And Tennessee’s 7th District will hold a Dec. 2 general election following an Oct. 7 primary.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate narrowly approved a White House request to claw back $9 billion from the federal budget, including funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting.

The final vote early Thursday morning was 51-48 with Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voting with Democrats against the rescissions bill.

President Donald Trump requested the cuts, which include significant cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The passage marks a win for Trump, who called the cuts a priority even though some Republicans voiced opposition.

A number of Republicans that represent states with rural communities — such as Murkowski of Alaska and Mike Rounds of South Dakota — have expressed concerns about cuts to public broadcasting that could affect the ability of certain communities to access emergency alerts.

The bill now returns to the House with a deadline for final passage on Friday. The House must pass the bill on or before Friday in order to meet the deadline on this package.

The final vote happened after an hourslong and slow-moving vote-a-rama — or marathon voting session — during which Democrats offered numerous amendments to the bill. The bulk of Democratic amendments focused on trying to fight back against cuts to both public broadcast and global health that are in the bill.

The Senate’s process to advance the package began on Tuesday night when Republicans narrowly advanced the rescissions package with the assist of the tie-breaking vote of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Three Republicans crossed the aisle on Tuesday night to cast votes against the bill after raising concerns about the lack of detail in the White House’s rescission plan: Sens. Collins, Murkowski and Mitch McConnell.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Washington continued Wednesday, protesters booed Vice President JD Vance during a photo op with the guardsmen stationed in the city.

The protesters jeered Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as they visited Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, to thank the troops at a Shake Shack where they bought lunch for the guard members.

“Well, a lot has changed in the past seven days,” Vance told the troops, referring to when the federal surge against D.C. crime began. “You guys are doing a hell of a job. I’m proud of you and we’re grateful,” he told the troops. So, we’ll say hello for a bit — just want to shake some hands and say hey to you guys.”

“Free D.C.,” the protesters shouted as the three officials arrived and then later inside the Shake Shack. The chants drowned out much of what Vance, Hegseth and Miller said as they tried to speak to reporters.

Vance and Miller dismissed the jeers, calling the protesters “crazy” and “communists.”

“They appear to hate the idea that Americans can enjoy their communities,” Vance said.

Vance was asked why troops were stationed at Union Station instead of parts of the city with higher crime rates. The vice president said the station was being overrun with homeless people and visitors didn’t feel safe.

“This should be a monument to American greatness,” he said.

Vance added that he believed that crime statistics do not report the full scope of crime on the streets of the nation’s capital.

At a back-to-school event Wednesday morning, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city doesn’t need federal agents to ensure safety in D.C.

“Crime has gone down in our city and it has gone down precipitously over the last two years because of a lot of hard work, changes to our public safety ecosystem, including changes to the law,” Bowser said. “And we know that those facts don’t comport to what some people are saying, but those are the facts.”

Bowser also said she doesn’t believe the National Guard should be used for “law enforcement.”

“They have to be used on mission specific items that benefit the nation,” she said of the guardsmen.

However, when asked about how her relationship with President Trump has changed since the start of the year, Bowser said her plan is to “represent the district.”

Flanked by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith, Bowser repeatedly deferred to Smith when asked about the city’s crime data.

The MPD has been collaborative with the federal agencies and so far has developed a congenial relationship with its federal partners, according to Smith. Smith also acknowledged having federal agents spread throughout the city has been helpful to the city’s police force.

“Hearing from the officers on the street, some of them have found it to be very helpful, some people in the community have found it to be very helpful,” she said.

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

