Trump takes shots at Harris’ personality and policies at friendly Pennsylvania town hall

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) takes part in a town hall moderated by Fox News broadcaster Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 4, 2024. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump participated in another town hall Wednesday where he took several shots at his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris’ record and continued to throw out falsehoods about her and his record in office in front of a friendly crowd in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Advisers point to events like this as how Trump is preparing for next week’s ABC News debate in Philadelphia against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president, who often downplays the need for formal debate preparations, did offer some insight into how he will approach sharing the debate stage with Harris, saying he would limit his outbursts during an audience Q&A portion of the event which will air later this week.

“When I had Biden, you and I had the same discussion. And I let him talk. I’m gonna let her talk,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity when asked how he will respond to Harris when she tries to get under his skin.

“There are those who say that Biden is smarter than she is. If that’s the case, we have a problem,” Trump said, attacking Harris’ intelligence earlier by claiming she has “no idea what the hell she’s doing.”

“You can go in with all the strategy you want but you have to sort of feel it out as the debate is taking place,” he said, going on to talk about his multiple debate appearances.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” Trump quipped, quoting former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Trump zeroed in on what he characterized as Harris’ policy inconsistencies, something that advisers have encouraged him to focus on. He specifically highlighted her changed position on fracking in front of a crowd in one of the country’s top fossil fuel-producing states.

“She wants no fracking. In Pennsylvania, she wants no fracking. She said it 100 times, there will be no fracking. There will be no fracking. There will be no fracking. Then just recently, she said, ‘Yes, I could approve fracking.’” Trump continued, “Look, this is a woman who is dangerous. I don’t think it’s too smart, let’s see.”

“You can’t take the chance. You have no choice. You’ve got to vote for me, even if you don’t like me,” he said, arguing that Americans didn’t know enough about Harris.

Trump held a town hall in Wisconsin last week with former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard was recently named to Trump’s presidential transition team and has been advising him during his debate preparations.

Wednesday’s town hall, which was taped in the afternoon before airing during Hannity’s regular 9 p.m. ET time slot, comes in lieu of a debate that Fox was attempting to hold Thursday night. While debate invitations were sent to both candidates, only Trump accepted as Harris campaign officials said future debates are contingent on Trump showing up to the ABC News debate next week.

“I think he’s a nice guy,” Trump said, pointing to Hannity. “But I would have preferred a debate.”

The former president and Hannity repeatedly criticized Harris’ lack of interviews as reasons to argue she’s unfit for office, pushing unfounded claims about her interview with CNN last week. However, while Trump sat down with Hannity for longer than Harris’ CNN interview, it was a friendly hour with the conservative TV host who rarely pushed back or pressed Trump on a number of topics.

Trump was asked to detail the differences between his previous presidential campaigns.

“It’s not that different. It’s still about the forgotten man and the forgotten woman. People are being treated horribly in this country,” Trump said.

Trump continued to spread anti-immigrant rhetoric, accusing Venezuelans of “taking over the whole town” in Aurora, Colorado, as he again promised to oversee the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.

“Take a look at Aurora. In Colorado, where Venezuelans are taking over the whole town. They’re taking over buildings, the whole town…They’re knocking down doors and occupying apartments of people. The people are petrified. And it’s getting worse and worse,” Trump said, referring to a viral video that appeared to show an armed mob roaming around an apartment complex in Aurora.

However, the Aurora Police Department vehemently denied accusations that the apartment complex is being run by a Venezuelan gang.

“We’ve been talking to the residents here and learning from them to find out what exactly is going on, and there’s definitely a different picture,” Interim Police Chief Interim Heather Morris said in a Facebook video the department posted last week, while adding, “I’m not saying that there’s not gang members that don’t live in this community.”

The City of Aurora also provided clarity on the situation in a post on X, saying while there was a concern about a “small” presence of the Venezuelan gang members in Aurora, the city is taking the situation seriously. The city stressed that Aurora is a “safe community” and that reports of gang members are “isolated to a handful of problem properties alone.”

Trump criticized Harris’ rhetoric after Hannity played a 2016 clip of Harris from a speech at a Los Angeles mosque, in which she urged the public not to use terms such as “radical Islamic terrorism” and “illegal alien.”

“She wants to be politically correct, and we can’t be politically correct,” Trump responded.

“You need a president that’s not going to be taking you into war. We won’t have World War III when I’m elected, but with these clowns, you’re going to end up having world war – it’s going to be a war like no other,” he said.

Hannity briefly mentioned at the top of his program the school shooting earlier in the day in Winder, Georgia, where two students and two teachers were killed and nine people were injured. Trump cited Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban to tout his record on crime and national security.

“Well, it’s a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons, and we’re going to make it better. We’re going to heal our world. We’re going to get rid of all these wars that are starting all over the place, and we’re going to make it better,” Trump said.

“You know, Victor Orban made a statement. They said, ‘Bring Trump back, and we won’t have any problems.’ He was very strong about that,” he added.

Trump also took time to defend himself and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, against Harris’ running mate Gov. Tim Walz’s argument that they’re “weird.” Trump fired back at that sentiment, poking fun at some of Walz’s quirks.

“Something’s weird with that guy. He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock,” said Trump. “We’re not weird. We’re other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird. But he is a weird guy.”

Trump’s VP announcement will come by next Monday: Adviser
Trump’s VP announcement will come by next Monday: Adviser
ABC News

Former President Donald Trump’s long-awaited announcement on who his vice presidential pick will be could likely happen this week, senior adviser Jason Miller said on Monday.

“By this time next Monday, we will know who President Trump has selected as his running mate for the 2024 election,” Miller said during a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends.

“It could happen any time this week. Could happen literally right up until the first day of the convention,” he added, referencing the Republican National Convention, which kicks off next Monday.

He then waded into speculation that the Democratic ticket of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t be the ultimate Democratic ticket for November following calls for Biden to withdraw from the top of the ticket following the president’s debate performance. In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden brushed off the poor performance as a “bad episode.”

Though Miller wouldn’t delve into specifics about Trump’s list of potential vice presidential picks, he did contend that the former president has discussed potential running mates other than Sens. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

While campaigning in Philadelphia last month ahead of his debate with Biden, Trump claimed “in [his] mind” he had decided who his running mate would be.

Trump has long said he planned to make his announcement either at or right before next week’s RNC in Milwaukee.

“Right around the convention, maybe a little before,” he said while campaigning late last month.

The campaign has already begun solidifying preparations for Trump’s running mate. A plane for the future Republican vice presidential nominee is already parked in an airport hanger, sources told ABC News; Trump’s pick is already scheduled to be at a fundraiser next week in Milwaukee during the RNC, according to an invitation confirmed by ABC News.

However, campaign officials still maintain they don’t know who Trump’s final selection will be, and some of the people reported to be on his shortlist also claim not to have much information.

Vance said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he hasn’t received a call from Trump asking to be his running mate. He said he is focusing on campaigning for Trump at the moment.

“I have not gotten the call, Kristen, and I’ll certainly — you know, maybe not the first person that I let know if that happened, but we’ll let the media know if I ever get that call,” Vance said. “But most importantly, Kristen, we’re just trying to work to elect Donald Trump.”

Rubio also said he has “heard nothing” about joining Trump’s ticket.

“I heard nothing. I know nothing; you probably know more than I do about it. Donald Trump has a decision to make. He’ll make it when he needs to make it. He’ll make a good decision,” said Rubio during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Trump and his campaign have seemingly enjoyed playing the waiting game on this announcement, offering them an opportunity to garner swirling media attention as well as a host of enthusiastic surrogates trying to break through to the No. 2 spot.

As time dwindles down for Trump’s choice to eventually be made public, he and his campaign say they’ll have to be ready to go.

“Whoever he does pick needs to be able to step in and do the job on Day 1. Each of the different prospects has their own strengths, and I think really can help chart the nation forward,” said Miller on Fox Monday.

Black leaders launch counter to Project 2025 in battleground states
Black leaders launch counter to Project 2025 in battleground states
Brian Stukes/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A group of prominent Black Democratic leaders on Thursday unveiled Project FREEDOM, a new plan aimed at countering Project 2025, a controversial 922-page plan to overhaul the federal government led by a conservative Washington think tank and other politically aligned organizations.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly warn in campaign speeches that Donald Trump, if he wins a second term, wants to use the conservative blueprint to exert unprecedented presidential power and to do away with, among other things, the Department of Education and federal housing assistance and to cut or restrict the use of food stamps and other social welfare programs.

Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, calling some of the proposals “seriously extreme,” but its architects helped shape his Republican Party platform.

Project FREEDOM is designed to engage Black voters in four key battleground areas, the organizers told ABC News.

In the plan, first shared with ABC News, the group says in addition to policy, it aims to mobilize voters of color through town halls, community events, digital campaigns, and phone banks in Michigan, North Carolina, Las Vegas, and the Pennsylvania/Tri-State area.

Project FREEDOM, the leaders say, aims to provide voters with a substantial policy agenda for Democrats ahead of the November election in a clear and precise contrast to Project 2025.

Organizers say Project FREEDOM is based on four pillars: Freedom to Live, Freedom to Learn, Freedom to Vote and Freedom to Thrive.

Freedom to Live is based on the idea that the Black community should be able to “live freely and without fear,” the group says. Organizers are calling for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which was stalled by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, an intersectional social justice organization, told ABC News, “I think that the way to really engage voters to go to the polls, is to make sure that they know, we’re not just going for a celebratory vote. Instead, we’re going to the polls with our bag of demands with us.”

Mallory, says “We can’t sell the message of identity politics as the sole message to people who are suffering with income inequality, people who are suffering with challenges in the education system, people who just watched a video of Sonya Massey being shot in her face by a Springfield, Illinois, police officer.”

Massey, was an unarmed 36-year-old Black woman and mother of two, who was shot by former deputy Sean Grayson in her Illinois home. “What happened to Sonya Massey is probably one of the worst that I have seen in my career for 30 years,” Mallory added.

Freedom to Thrive calls for expansion of the Child Tax Credit, federal minimum wage to raise to meet inflation, and a pilot program for Universal Basic Income in low-income communities nationwide.

Freedom to Learn is focused on education, including canceling student debt and protecting Black American history in public schools.

Freedom to Vote is focused on strengthening voting rights, calling for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and reshaping the U.S. Supreme Court.

Michael Blake, founder of Project FREEDOM and CEO of KAIROS DEMOCRACY PROJECT, ​​a program created to mobilize and engage young voters and voters of color, Blake said in a statement to ABC News, “Our Democracy is under siege and by a man and political machine that put themselves above all those in whom they detect ‘otherness.”

Blake, a former vice chair of the Democratic Party, added, “We cannot afford to forget the pain inflicted on our people throughout Donald Trump’s administration, and we certainly cannot afford the destructiveness a second term would normalize.”

The Democratic leaders said in a joint statement, “Make no mistake: Communities of color are the frontline communities targeted by the poison that is Project 2025’s Christian Nationalist vision for the future, and Project FREEDOM is the antidote.”

Russia will try to influence 2024 election to boost a past preferred candidate, US officials say
Russia will try to influence 2024 election to boost a past preferred candidate, US officials say
Wolfgang Deuter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Russia will attempt to influence the 2024 presidential election in favor of a past preferred candidate, according to U.S. officials who briefed reporters on election threats on Tuesday

“We have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia,” according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence official.

The official did not mention any specific candidate by name, despite reporters pressing for a name.

During the 2016 election, the intelligence community assessed Russia attempted to influence the U.S. election in favor of candidate Donald Trump.

Officials from a vast swath of federal agencies said that Russia is taking a “whole of government approach” to influence the election that includes the presidential race, congressional races and public opinion, according to officials.

“We anticipate them to increase their activities as we get closer to the election,” according to the ODNI official.

The Justice Department on Tuesday released information about a Russian influence campaign related to the Ukrainian war, which officials pointed to as an example of how the U.S. says Russia is hoping to influence the election.

Russia seeks to “undermine electoral integrity and amplify domestic divisions.”

“To accomplish this, Moscow is using a variety of approaches to bolster its messaging and lend an air of authenticity to its efforts,” the official said. “Russian influence actors are planning to overtly use social media to amplify narratives, to sway U.S. public opinion in U.S. swing states, and diminish U.S. support for Ukraine.”

The campaigns and candidates have been kept abreast of these efforts, according to officials.

China and Iran are also make up the “big three” of threat actors the intelligence community is focusing on.

“Russia is the preeminent threat. Iran is a chaos agent and China is holding in the presidential race,” the ODNI official said.

China, according to U.S. officials, is taking a wait-and-see approach and may not attempt to influence the outcome of the presidential race “but we are monitoring the possibility of down ballot influence activities,” as they did in 2022.

They are also focusing on their data collection on U.S. social media platforms.

Iran is seeking to sow “chaos” in the United States, official said.

“Iran seeks to stoke social divisions and undermine confidence in the US democratic institutions around the elections. Iran has demonstrated a long standing interest in exploiting U.S. political and social tensions for a variety of means, including social media. In particular, we are monitoring Iranian actors who are seeking to exacerbate tensions with Israel,” according to an ODNI official.

