Trump taps controversial top DOJ official for federal circuit court vacancy

Angela Weiss/Pool via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced he will nominate Emil Bove, his former personal lawyer-turned-controversial top Department of Justice official, to serve as a federal appeals court judge on Wednesday.

“It is my great honor to nominate Emil Bove to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Emil is a distinguished graduate of Georgetown Law, and served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for nearly a decade, where he was the Co-Chief of the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit.

“Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone,” he added. “He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down!”

Bove is known for his purge of career law enforcement officials across the DOJ and FBI prior to the arrivals of Senate-confirmed leaders, as well as his role in the DOJ’s decision to drop the criminal corruption prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

He will be nominated to serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over district courts in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bove’s nomination means some of his most controversial actions will be put under the spotlight in what could be a bruising confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sources told ABC News that Republicans expect to schedule his confirmation hearing within the coming weeks.

Trump enlisted Bove to join his defense team in 2023 following his indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice by former special counsel Jack Smith. He also aided Trump’s defense team in his New York hush money prosecution, which resulted in Trump’s conviction of 34 felony counts.

Bove had served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for roughly a decade and worked on several high-profile terrorism, espionage and narcotics cases, including the indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

But Democrats will likely look to scrutinize the controversial early actions he took as the acting official leading the DOJ in Trump’s first months in office, when he took aggressive actions to shift law enforcement resources and personnel away from national security and public corruption investigations and toward immigration enforcement.

Bove also faced criticism and resistance from FBI leadership for his initiation of an investigation into hundreds of agents who assisted in the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which resulted in a dramatic standoff with top career officials whom he accused of “insubordination” for initially withholding the agents’ names.

Bove’s role in dropping the criminal corruption case against Adams in exchange for his support on immigration enforcement also escalated into a crisis at both the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.

Multiple members of the trial team as well as top officials in the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section resigned after several alleged the arrangement, which would have dismissed the charges against Adams while leaving the potential they could be brought again if he resisted the administration’s demands, amounted to a blatant quid pro quo.

The judge overseeing Adams’ case ultimately dropped the case permanently while refusing the DOJ’s request to dismiss the charges “without prejudice” and issued a blistering assessment that described the department’s rationale as “both unprecedented and breathtaking in its sweep.”

“Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the Indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,” Judge Dale Ho said in his ruling.

Democrats vow to fight Trump’s tariffs ‘tooth and nail’ as they slam ‘chaotic trade war’
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats on Wednesday vowed to fight President Donald Trump’s tariffs “tooth and nail” and criticized his policies as having started an “absurd, crazy, chaotic trade war.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a news conference just hours before Trump’s big tariff reveal, where he urged Republicans to join Senate Democrats on a measure to block tariffs on Canadian goods.

“They know they’re a tax hike on the American people,” he said. “They know that the stock market is in turmoil, risking people’s retirements. They know that consumer confidence is down and the odds of a recession — something people hate, it’s harder to find a job, keep a job, maintain your weekly budget if a recession occurs — and now our greatest financial prognosticators are saying the chances of recession because of these tariffs, this tariff tax, goes way up.

“So, we’re going to fight these tariffs tooth and nail. Trump’s done a lot of bad things. This is way up there,” Schumer said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who introduced the resolution to block Trump’s tariffs on Canada, said he expected a vote to occur between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

Unlike most legislation in the Senate, the resolution will only need a simple majority to pass. Just a handful of Republicans would need to side with Democrats to hit that vote threshold.

President Trump, in an early morning post on his social media platform, pressured Republicans to oppose the measure — going so far as to call out some specific members of his party by name.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change,” he wrote on his social media platform.

The president added the bill “is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also preemptively slammed Trump’s tariffs, saying they will make goods more costly.

“This is not Liberation Day. It’s Recession Day in the United States of America,” Jeffries said. “That’s what the Trump tariffs are going to do.”

Top House Republicans, meanwhile, expressed confidence in President Trump ahead of this Rose Garden unveiling. Though they admitted their may be some “short-term pain” as a result.

“I trust the president’s instincts,” Speaker Mike Johnson said when asked by ABC News if he’s concerned. “We are fully supportive of his initiatives, and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

“The president talked in the State of the Union that that may be some short-term pain, ultimately, long term we’re going to get more things made in America, and we’re going to get fair treatment of America by other countries,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Hegseth blames ‘anonymous smears,’ Trump defends him after 2nd Signal chat revealed
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday reacted to the revelation he discussed details about an imminent attack on Houthis in Yemen in March in a second Signal group chat — one that included his wife and brother.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll, which he attended with his family, Hegseth attacked those he said were “disgruntled” former employees and the media for what he said was “anonymous smears.”

“I have spoken with the president and we are going to continue fighting. On the same page all the way,” Hegseth said.

President Donald Trump defended Hegseth and said he still has “great confidence” in him as he took reporter questions at the White House celebration.

“Here we go again. Just a waste of time. He is doing a great job,” Trump said of Hegseth.

“Ask the Houthis how he’s doing,” the president added.

Sources told ABC News that Hegseth shared information about a forthcoming attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen in a Signal message chat that included his wife Jennifer, who does not work for the Defense Department, as well as his brother and his personal lawyer.

Hegseth did not explicitly deny the report as he was asked to respond to the reports on Monday.

“They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me, because we’re changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of war fighters and anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news doesn’t matter,” he said.

The second Signal chat reportedly occurred around the same time that top Trump officials, including Hegseth, discussed a strike on Houthis over the commercially-available app. That text chain came to light because inadvertently added to the chat was The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg. The Pentagon’s independent inspector general is currently reviewing Hegseth’s use of Signal to discuss military actions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, pressed on the latest revelation on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, said “the president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth” and said Hegseth “is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon.”

The use of Signal to discuss sensitive military operations may complicate ongoing investigations into potential leaks involving the first known group chat, which included top aides and other members of Hegseth’s team — at least three of whom have been since fired in relation to the inquiry.

Those officials — Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll and Darin Selnick — have since spoken out against what they say are baseless accusations against them.

“At this time, we still have not been told what exactly we were investigated for, if there is still an active investigation, or if there was even a real investigation of ‘leaks’ to begin with,” they said in a joint statement on X on April 19.

Leavitt, when responding to the Hegseth news on Monday, also sought to blame former employees as she defended the defense secretary.

“The administration and the president have taken a very strong stance against anyone who leaks, especially sensitive and classified information that can put our troops and our war fighters at risk,” Leavitt said on Fox. “And you’ve seen the secretary has taken very strong action to rein in the leakers at the Pentagon and he will continue to do so I’m sure.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Trump tariff formula misrepresents global trade economics, experts say
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When President Donald Trump announced his controversial tariffs on virtually every trading partner in the world, he repeatedly called them “reciprocal” — a response, he said, to those nations that had hit the U.S. with tariffs and hurt the American economy.

But Trump’s claim is misleading not only because some of the nations hit with tariffs haven’t levied any against the U.S., but also because the math apparently used by the administration to come up the tariffs doesn’t hold up, according to several economic experts.

The White House’s list of tariffs issued against each location includes different tariff rates. In announcing the tariffs at the Rose Garden on Wednesday, Trump claimed the numbers were calculated based on “the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating.” Trump added that he was being “kind,” and divided that number in half and called it a “discount.”

The calculations for almost all of the tariffs was determined by dividing trade deficit of each nation with the value of its imports, according to economic experts’ analysis. That number was then divided in half for Trump’s “discount” for the final tariff percentage, experts said.

“Before yesterday, 99% of trade economists had never seen a formula like this before,” Oren Ziv, an assistant professor of economics at Michigan State University, told ABC News Friday.

Several economic experts and journalists blasted the formula soon after the speech, including James Surowiecki, a financial news journalist and author, who explained it in a post on X.

“So we have a $17.9 billion trade deficit with Indonesia. Its exports to us are $28 billion. $17.9/$28 = 64%, which Trump claims is the tariff rate Indonesia charges us. What extraordinary nonsense this is,” he said in his post.

The White House later put out an explanation of its calculations that said it was using the trade deficit and import figures.

“This calculation assumes that persistent trade deficits are due to a combination of tariff and non-tariff factors that prevent trade from balancing. Tariffs work through direct reductions of imports,” the White House said in a statement.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox News on Thursday about the administration’s thinking behind their policy.

“So what happened was that the U.S. Trade Representative looked at where the trade deficits were and adjusted the tariffs in order to respond to the national emergency that I think we all agree about,” he said.

Ziv said this logic does not fit with any modern definition of trade deficits.

“When economists study trade deficiency, they don’t find any evidence for this rationale,” he said.

Ziv noted that trade deficits are more related to the markets rather than exports and imports and manufacturing.

Ziv said the formula is not very likely to yield the results that the administration is seeking.

“Since World War II, most industrial countries have followed a consistent set of rules of trade policies. Essentially, they learned that trade wars don’t help anyone,” he said.

