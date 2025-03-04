Trump tariffs go into effect against Canada, Mexico; China retaliates

Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada went into effect on Tuesday, along with increased duties on goods from China, a move that prompted a swift retaliation from Beijing.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement.

Goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada will carry a 25% tariff, while those from China will be subject to a 10% increase on existing tariffs, according to the White House.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also promised to impose tariffs on American goods if Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods went into effect.

He said in a statement on Monday that Ottawa would start with “tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion on American products in 21 days’ time.”

“Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures,” Trudeau said in the statement.

Stock futures for the three major U.S. indexes were close to flat early Tuesday following the selloff on Monday as Trump announced his proposed tariffs would go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

The announcement sent major stock indexes plummeting, with the S&P suffered its biggest loss since December, closing at 5,849.72 — down 104.78 points or 1.76%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 43,191.24 down 649.67 points — or 1.48% — while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.64%.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Stock Exchange climbed less than a percentage point, while the Nikkei in Japan slipped about 1.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed down about 0.3%.

European markets mostly traded off on Tuesday, with the DAX in Germany down about 1.6% and the FTSE 100 slipping about 0.3% midday.

The U.S. tariffs arrived about a month after Trump granted Mexico and Canada a reprieve, having reached agreements with the two countries regarding border security and drug trafficking.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them.

The announcement put the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump, though a longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the Fed from direct political interference.

The decision to maintain the current level of interest rates pauses a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said on Wednesday that the central bank remains attentive to concerns centered on the potential for both a rise in unemployment and a surge of inflation. Inflation stands at a moderately elevated rate, while unemployment remains at a historically low level, the FOMC added.

Taken together, those two considerations — employment and inflation — make up the Fed’s “dual mandate.”

“The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” the FOMC said. 

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”

The Fed indicated last month that it would cut interest rates at a slower pace than it had previously forecast, however, pointing to a bout of resurgent inflation. That forecast sent stock prices plummeting, though markets have broadly recovered the losses.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

Several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell stated: “Not permitted under the law.”

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Last month, Powell said the central bank may proceed at a slower pace with future rate cuts, in part because it has now lowered interest rates a substantial amount.

Powell also said a recent resurgence of inflation influenced the Fed’s expectations, noting that some policymakers considered uncertainty tied to potential policy changes under Trump.

“It’s common-sense thinking that when the path is uncertain, you get a little slower,” Powell said. “It’s not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking around in a dark room full of furniture.”

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Shares of Netflix soared 12% in early trading on Wednesday, just hours after the streaming giant announced price increases set to impact all of the company’s U.S. subscribers.

The standard monthly subscription without advertisements will climb from $15.49 to $17.99, and a standard monthly subscription with ads will increase one dollar to $7.99, Netflix said.

The price hikes arrived alongside a stellar earnings report that showed the largest subscriber gains over a three-month period since the company’s founding more than a quarter-century ago.

Netflix added 19 million subscribers over the last quarter of 2024, vaulting the company to 302 million subscribers worldwide. Revenue jumped 16% over the final three months of 2024 compared to a year earlier, topping $10 billion in a single quarter for the first time.

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” Netflix said in a letter to investors.

The second season of hit show “Squid Game” helped propel the subscriber bounce, Netflix said, noting that the series is on pace to be the most-watched season of original programming in the company’s history.

Netflix also found success in the latter part of 2024 with the holiday movie “Carry On” and a live boxing match between influencer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, the company said.

“It’s great that all these big swings worked very well in the quarter,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

The price hikes at Netflix follow a string of price jumps imposed by competitors last year.

In August, Disney announced price increases for streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ that amounted to hikes of between $1 or $2 for each platform. Two months earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max increased prices for its ad-free membership by $1 per month. (Disney is the parent company of ABC News.)

Stock analysts lauded Netflix in memos to clients on Wednesday.

In a note shared with ABC News, Bank of America Global Research described the earnings report as “very strong.”

Tigress Financial, a New York City-based advisory firm, said Netflix’s performance foretells further increases in the company’s share price.

“The incredible power of its subscriber growth and subscriber base will continue to drive further gains in the stock,” Tigress Financial wrote in a letter shared with ABC News.

Netflix led all studios with 36 nominations for the Golden Globes, which took place earlier this month. “Emilia Pérez,” a film starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, won four awards, including best motion picture – musical or comedy.

Speaking to investors on Tuesday, Sarandos said the wildfires in Los Angeles would not delay the company’s releases this year or reduce anticipated revenue.

“No meaningful delays in the delivery of the projects and no meaningful impact to the cash in 2025, but very meaningful disruption in people’s lives,” Sarandos said.

“So, our goal is to keep everything on schedule safely, be mindful of folks who need time to work through the challenges of the fires, including, in some cases, loss of life and home. But this industry has been through a really tough couple of years, starting with COVID, going into the strikes, and now this,” Sarandos added.

Amazon workers in New York striking Thursday morning. Image via WABC.

(NEW YORK) — The Teamsters said workers will begin striking at Amazon facilities across the country Thursday morning — in what the union calls the largest strike against the online shopping giant less than a week before Christmas.

The Teamsters said the strike will begin early Thursday at several facilities, including in New York City, Atlanta, three locations in Southern California, one in San Francisco and one in Skokie, Illinois.

In addition, the Teamsters said local unions would also put up primary picket lines at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers nationwide.

In a news release, the union calls it the “largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history” and says it comes after Amazon has refused to bargain with workers organized with the Teamsters.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a statement. “We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

In a statement to ABC News, an Amazon spokesperson said the Teamsters have illegally coerced workers to join the union.

“For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public – claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers’. They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union.”

The spokesperson said the company has increased the starting minimum wage for workers in fulfillment centers and transportation employees by 20% and in September increased average base wage to $22 per hour.

The announced strike by the Teamsters comes after workers at several Amazon facilities authorized the walkout.

The Teamsters said nearly 10,000 Amazon workers across the country have joined the union.

The facility in New York City’s Staten Island was Amazon’s first-ever unionized warehouse. Workers there have said the company has refused to recognize the union and negotiate a contract after workers there voted to unionize in 2022.

The National Labor Relations Board officially certified the union representing workers at the facility, but Amazon has appealed that ruling.

