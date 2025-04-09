Trump tariffs: How much more importers could pay in your state

Trump tariffs: How much more importers could pay in your state
(LOS ANGELES) — California importers could be hit hardest by the new import tariffs — potentially paying over $170 billion more for imports than they did last year, according to newly released data by trade economists.

Texas importers rank second, with an estimated $82 billion increase. Altogether, the United States could pay over $712 billion more in import tariffs this year compared to 2024.

At 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to impose individualized reciprocal higher tariffs on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits.

All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10% tariff baseline.

During remarks Tuesday, Trump claimed his newly announced tariffs would bring in billions per day. “We’re taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs,” said Trump. “These are tailored — highly tailored deals.”

While the lasting economic impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs stands to be seen, Trade Partnership Worldwide, a group of economists and trade policy consultants, has released data on how much importers could pay in each state for 2025.

These payment increase predictions are based on 2024 import data for each state, according to Trade Partnership Worldwide.

The predictions reflect how much more importers would pay in tariffs by state this year if demand remained identical to 2024 — indicating which states could end up paying the most under the new tariff policy.

“As a disclaimer, we do not foresee demand for imports remaining the same as 2024 due to the tariffs,” said Daniel Anthony, president of Trade Partnership Worldwide. “But this gives us a good indicator of the size, scope and impact these tariffs could have on each state.”

Michigan importers could see over $27 billion in tariff payments for 2025, according to the data. About 20% of all U.S. auto production occurred in Michigan in 2023, according to the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The group’s predictive analysis applies all of the new tariffs Trump announced last week to the number of goods Americans imported last year.

Those tariffs include the president’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act actions on Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong and additional tariffs on steel, aluminum, derivative products and auto parts.

For the moment, their prediction does not include the additional tariff on Chinese imports the president may implement on Wednesday.

This prediction excluded products covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, in accordance with the new tariffs.

DHS registry for migrants in US illegally raises alarm from immigration advocates
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem/ Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Immigrant rights groups and immigration law experts are raising concerns after the Department of Homeland Security announced that it is creating an online database designed to keep track of migrants over the age of 14 who are living in the country illegally.

Migrants who are in the United States without authorization must register their information in a database that tracks them in an effort to “compel” self-deportation, the DHS said in a press release on Tuesday.
However, the registry had not been set up as of Wednesday. A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services webpage instructed migrants who are required to register to create an online account with the agency.

Vowing to “use every available tool to compel illegal aliens to self-deport,” a DHS statement said people who fail to register and submit fingerprints could face fines and imprisonment.

“President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of Homeland Security Kristi] Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

The DHS said it’s invoking a decades-old section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that requires registration from migrants over the age of 14 who are in the United States, who have not been fingerprinted or registered, and who have been in the country for more than 30 days.

“Historically, we know that we have to sit up and pay attention anytime a government says it’s going to set up a registry on the basis of national origin or race or religion or any other immutable characteristic, because dramatic losses of civil liberties and civil rights are sure to follow and potentially worse,” said Heidi Altman, vice president of policy at the National Immigration Law Center.

Following the 9/11 attack, President George W. Bush’s administration set up a system known as the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, which required registration from certain noncitizens — mostly from Muslim-majority countries and North Korea.

“Like the registry system that Trump is envisioning here, it was set up under a guise of national security or public safety concerns that, in the end, only served to eviscerate civil rights for the communities that were targeted and to separate communities,” Altman said. “There were about 83,000 people who were forced to register through NSEERS and many thousands of them were put in deportation proceedings.”

Parents and legal guardians of undocumented immigrants who are under 14 years of age and have not previously registered would also have to sign up to the database.

Under the Trump administration’s registry, immigrants over the age of 18 would be issued proof that they’ve registered that they “must carry and keep in their possession at all times,” the USCIS website said.

That requirement is stoking fears that this would be a new “show me your papers” type of law, said Michelle Lapointe, legal director for the American Immigration Council.

“There are some real civil liberties issues here,” Lapointe told ABC News. “It will end up ensnaring people based on law enforcement’s perceptions of their race and assumptions that law enforcement makes about people’s immigration status based on that.”

“So, there’s real opportunity for abuse, because this is essentially setting up a system where people have to produce their papers — show their papers to law enforcement to prove their status,” she continued.

Lapointe said that the DHS is also threatening jail time for failing to register, even though being in the country without authorization isn’t always punishable by imprisonment.

“An alien’s failure to register is a crime that could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both,” Tuesday’s press release said.

In many cases, being in the country without authorization is a civil offense and would typically be punishable by removal instead of incarceration.

As the Trump administration continues to ramp up its deportation efforts, Greg Chen, senior director of Government Relations for American Immigration Lawyers Association, said that few people may choose to register.

“I don’t think many people are going to come forward and register, because they’re going to be too afraid that if they register, they’re simply going to be deported rapidly, given the aggressive mass deportation plan that administration is setting up,” Chen said.

Drone operator charged for hitting ‘super scooper’ plane during Palisades Fire: DOJ
Drone operator charged for hitting ‘super scooper’ plane during Palisades Fire: DOJ
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

(CALIFORNIA) — A California man has agreed to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and faces up to a year in federal prison for operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the early days of the Palisades Fire, prosecutors announced Friday.

Peter Akemann, 56, of Culver City, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft for the Jan. 9 drone collision, which damaged the Canadian “super scooper” and took it out of commission for several days amid the devastating fire, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

According to the plea agreement, filed Friday, Akemann admitted his reckless operation of the drone interfered with the firefighting aircraft’s operations and “posed an imminent safety hazard” to the two-person crew.

The impact of the collision caused an approximately 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft’s left wing, prosecutors said. The aircraft, which is designed to scoop water from bodies of water and drop it on fires, was able to land safely and was taken out of service for approximately five days for repairs, prosecutors said.

“We’re in the largest wildfire ever to hit Southern California. We need all the planes that we can have at the time. And now we have one down for five days,” acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said during a press briefing on Friday. “That has a real impact on operations.”

Investigators recovered parts of the damaged drone and were able to trace that to a specific drone, which led them to Akemann, prosecutors said.

Akemann launched the drone from the top of a parking garage in Santa Monica out of curiosity to observe the wildfire damage, but lost sight of it after it flew about 1.5 miles, according to McNally.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued temporary flight restrictions at the time that prohibited drone operations near the Los Angeles County wildfires.

There is no evidence that the collision was intentional, according to FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis.

McNally said the message to the public is “deterrence.”

“If you fly a drone around wildfires and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you and we’re going to hold you accountable,” he said.

Akemann has not yet entered a guilty plea. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Akemann is deeply sorry for the mistake he made by flying a drone near the boundary of the Palisades fire area on January 9, 2025, and for the resulting accident,” his attorneys, Vicki Podberesky and Glen Jonas, said in a statement to ABC News. “He accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment and is cooperating with the government in effort to make amends.”

As part of the plea agreement, Akemann has agreed to pay full restitution to the government of Quebec, which supplied the super scooper, and the company that repaired the plane — estimated to be at least $65,169.

He has also agreed to complete 150 hours of community service in support of the Southern California wildfire relief effort, prosecutors said.

The misdemeanor offense carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Any prison sentence will ultimately be determined by a judge, McNally said.

“I’ll highlight the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty and accept responsibility, which I think is important here,” McNally said.

Akemann’s attorneys said there are a “number of mitigating factors” that will be brought up in court, including his “reliance on the DJI Drone’s geo fencing safeguard feature and the failure of that feature.”

The Palisades Fire ignited on Jan. 7 and has burned more than 23,400 acres in Los Angeles County. It is now 98% contained, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 8,000 structures are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

FBI agents asked to answer survey on Jan. 6 case involvement
FBI agents asked to answer survey on Jan. 6 case involvement
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) sent a message to its members on Sunday about the 12-question survey sent to some of its employees asking about their work related to investigating the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“We understand that this feels like agents and employees are being targeted, despite repeated assurances that ‘all FBI employees will be protected against political retribution,'” the message states. “Employees carrying out their duties to investigate allegations of criminal activity with integrity and within the rule of law should never be treated as those who have engaged in actual misconduct.”

The 12-question survey asks FBI employees to choose a response or responses that apply to each question by selecting from a menu of options provided in the survey.

One question in the survey permits an “other” response and provides a text box in which to respond. FBIAA is recommending responding agents include specific language in this text box indicating they are “required to respond” to the survey, they are responding to the best of their ability based on current knowledge “without being afforded appropriate time to research” answers or speak with counsel or representation and that they have not been advised of their rights in this matter.

Additionally, FBIAA recommends employees include language indicating that, “To the best of my ability and belief, I have performed my duties in accordance with the DIOG, federal statutes and the Constitution of the United States and the matters I worked on were properly predicated under DIOG and were opened and investigated at the direction of the Department of Justice.”

The FBIAA on its website describes its mission as advancing and safeguarding “the careers, economic interests, conditions of employment and welfare of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Agents and retired FBI Agents.”

The FBIAA message also notes that today marks the four-year anniversary of the line of duty deaths of two FBI Special Agents who were shot and killed while executing a search warrant in Florida.

“Adding insult to injury is that four years ago today, we lost two incredible FBI agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, doing the meaningful, yet dangerous work that our members do every day. We remember how dark and tragic that day was. Today, we continue to remember and honor them, their families, friends, and colleagues. While it is nearly impossible to block out the noise right now, we are reminded that like Dan and Laura, we do the jobs we do because it is a calling to protect and serve – and that we believe in protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution of the United States,” the message states.

The message closes with a sober, but measured tone about the uncertainty surrounding what these recent actions by the Trump Justice Department may mean for employees, stating, “We continue to hear rumors of dismissals/security revocations, or individuals who have been told to expect dismissals on Monday. Again, we have no confirmation of any such events. Please be cautious in sharing and spreading what could be misinformation. We do not need any more stress on those potentially impacted.”

On Friday, several sources told ABC New that the Trump administration is compiling a list of agents and other FBI officials from around the country who they believe should be fired or forced to resign in the coming days.

Firings were expected to begin as early as Friday, but a list was expected to be finalized on Monday, sources said.

The list of those who could be fired includes the heads of dozens of field offices across the country and could include scores of agents in the FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field Office alone, sources said.

An FBI spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News: “The FBI is declining to comment on any questions regarding FBI personnel matters. We have also instructed the public affairs officers in our field offices to decline to comment as well.”

