Trump tells ABC Musk ‘lost his mind’; ‘not particularly’ interested in talking to him
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a phone interview Friday morning, hours after his blistering exchange with Elon Musk, President Donald Trump sounded remarkably unconcerned about their feud, as if it weren’t even the most interesting thing that happened Thursday.

Speaking on a phone call Friday morning shortly before 7 a.m., ABC News asked him about reports he had a call scheduled with Musk for later in the day..

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” he asked, saying he was “not particularly” interested in talking to him right now.

He said Musk wants to talk to him, but he’s not ready to talk to Musk.

Trump then talked for a couple of minutes about other things — referring to inflation (down), foreign investment (up) and his plans for a visit to China (huge).

People close to Trump have described him as more sad than angry at Musk. One adviser who was with Trump on Thursday night said he seemed “bummed” about the breakup. And that’s the way he sounded on Friday morning.

Trump is considering either giving away or selling the red Tesla he purchased to support Musk, a senior administration official told ABC News’ Rachel Scott Friday morning. The Tesla was parked just on West Executive Avenue on Thursday. Trump made a show of checking out Tesla models at the White House in March as Musk’s company took a hit as he arrived in Washington.

The war of words on Thursday, stemming from Musk’s criticism of Trump’s signature tax and immigration bill, had Musk suggesting Trump would have lost the 2024 election without him, backing calls for Trump’s impeachment and even claiming Trump was “in” the Epstein files regarding the investigation into the accused sex trafficker.

“That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted.

Trump, in turn, had said Musk had gone “CRAZY” and suggested terminating Musk’s government contracts and subsidies.

Vice President JD Vance expressed his support for Trump amid the public dispute in a brief post to X — albeit hours after the back-and-forth between Trump and Musk began. The post didn’t directly weigh in on Musk’s attacks or criticize the Tesla billionaire, with whom Vance has his own history with that predates his time as Trump’s running mate and vice president.

“President Trump has done more than anyone in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I am proud to stand beside him,” Vance wrote on social media.

Vance still hadn’t directly responded to Musk’s accusations against Trump when he posted again on Friday morning.

“There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous,” Vance wrote, focusing his fury on the media.

The White House called the public feud between Trump and Elon Musk “an unfortunate episode from Elon, who doesn’t like the One Big Beautiful Bill because it doesn’t include his policies.”

“The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Just hours after accusing Trump, without evidence, of appearing in the Epstein files, Musk showed some signs of trying to soften his tone — even appearing to agree with a post on X calling for the two to “make peace.”

The first sign Musk was starting to walk things back came thanks to an account with just over 141 followers on X who suggested to “cool off” and “take a step back.”

The post from the seemingly random user led Musk to reverse his threat to decommission the spacecraft used to transport astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station, a threat Musk had made just hours earlier.

“Good advice,” Musk responded to the user. “Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.”

ABC News’ Will Steakin and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

GOP senators plan hearing on Biden’s perceived cognitive decline
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans have announced plans to launch their own probe into former President Joe Biden over his cognitive abilities while in office, claiming they want to investigate who was running the country during what they call Biden’s decline.

Republican Sens. Eric Schmitt and John Cornyn will co-chair a first-of-its-kind Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next month on the subject, which they say was covered up by members of the media. The focus echoes President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated claims about Biden’s mental fitness while president and criticism of Biden’s use of autopen, a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document that’s been utilized by several past presidents, including Trump in his first term.

“We need to get past the failures of the media, which were legend as you pointed out, or the political issue of ‘were you for Biden or against Biden?’ This is about a constitutional crisis, where we basically have a mentally incompetent president who’s not in charge,” Cornyn said Thursday on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show.”

“The question is: Who is in charge? Whose finger is on the nuclear button or has the nuclear codes? Who can declare war? How do we defend the nation when we have basically an absent president? And those are constitutional issues we need to address and correct,” Cornyn said.

On Friday, after delivering his first public remarks since his office announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Biden responded to reporters who asked him about Democrats who say he shouldn’t have run again. “Why didn’t they run against me then? Because I’d have beaten them,” Biden said, adding that he has no regrets.

Biden denied any accusations of mental decline, saying that he’s proud of his record as president.

News of the upcoming hearing comes after Cornyn penned a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi last week, urging the Justice Department to investigate whether the Biden administration was being lawful in how they presented his cognitive condition to the country.

He asked that the Justice Department open a probe into “any potential violations of federal law surrounding the representations made to the American people about the health and wellbeing” of Biden.

“Congress’ responsibility is actually bigger than just that. It is to provide oversight and to make sure that there’s more transparency for future presidents so we understand how this happened and how can we prevent it from happening again,” Cornyn said on Fox News.

Cornyn, in his letter, cited the May 18 report from Biden’s representatives that announced he had been diagnosed with late-stage aggressive prostate cancer.

Other Republicans have also been calling for answers about Biden’s health during the course of his presidency.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that former first lady Jill Biden should testify in front of Congress over the alleged “cover-up” of Biden’s health.

“I think, frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it and what she knew,” Leavitt said.

“I think anybody looking at the videos and photo evidence of Joe Biden with your own eyes and a little bit of common sense can see, this was a clear coverup, and Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover-up. There’s documentation and video evidence of her clearly trying to shield her husband away from the cameras,” she claimed.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Republican, recently called for a number of high-ranking Biden White House staffers to do transcribed interviews surrounding the topic of Biden’s alleged decline.

Comer, speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, also suggested he might subpoena both Joe and Jill Biden, as well as former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, during the House’s investigation of the former president’s health and examination of his use of an autopen to sign legislation and executive orders.

Comer also recently requested that Biden’s White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, appear for a transcribed interview as part of the investigation.

The calls for the probes into Biden come after the release of “Original Sin” by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, which made claims about “the Bidens’ capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to avoid transparency about health issues.”

In response to the book’s release, a Biden spokesman said “there is nothing in this book that shows Joe Biden failed to do his job, as the authors have alleged, nor did they prove their allegation that there was a cover up or conspiracy.”

“Nowhere do they show that our national security was threatened or where the President wasn’t otherwise engaged in the important matters of the Presidency,” the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “In fact, Joe Biden was an effective President who led our country with empathy and skill.”

Top Democrats have largely avoided defending Biden as new details surrounding the former president’s health and alleged cover-up have emerged in recent weeks.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, when asked by CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday whether Democrats can be trusted as new details are emerging, circumvented commenting directly on the former president’s condition.

“What I can say is that we’re not looking back, we’re gonna continue to look forward because at this moment, we’ve got real problems that need to be addressed on behalf of the American people, including the Republican effort to snatch away health care, to snatch away food assistance and hurt veterans,” Jeffries said.

During a recent press conference, Jeffries also accused Republicans of “peddling conspiracy theories” intended to make the country look “backward at a time when they are actually taking health care away from the American people.”

“No, as House Democrats, we are going to look forward,” Jeffries added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also dodged any questions about Biden’s health, responding to CNN’s Kasie Hunt earlier this month by saying, “Kasie, we’re looking forward.”

But other Democrats, such as Rep. Ro Khanna — who defended Biden’s mental and physical fitness during the 2024 campaign — admitted he was wrong, but said there wasn’t a cover-up of ahead of the election.

“I don’t think it was a cover-up … but I do think that the advisers and people close to Joe Biden owe an explanation … What I don’t think the Democratic Party can do is just say, ‘Let’s talk about the future. Let’s move past this,'” Khanna told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl last Sunday.

Embattled Hegseth gets public show of support from Trump during his 100-days trip
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, under investigation for mishandling sensitive military information, traveled to Michigan on Tuesday alongside President Donald Trump in what appeared to be a show of support for the Pentagon chief whose rocky tenure has prompted calls by Democrats for his resignation.

Speaking at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Trump introduced his secretary of defense to the Guard members, telling them Hegseth was doing “a really great job.”

In brief remarks following Trump, Hegseth praised the president.

“Only because the commander in chief invited me,” Hegseth said, gesturing to Trump. “Mr. President, thank you for restoring the warrior ethos inside our formations, for rebuilding our military, reestablishing deterrence around the world and making Americans proud to wear the uniform.”

Hegseth later added: “All I ever wanted when I was in combat was to know that my commander had my back no matter what, and with Donald J. Trump, that commander has your back.”

Hegseth’s office declined to answer questions about why he was added to Trump’s entourage as part of the president’s trip to celebrate his 100 days in office. Hegseth’s involvement was not previously announced.

Trump was to speak later to a rally crowd in Warren, Michigan, to tout his achievements during his first 100 days. He was joined at the base by Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he announced that Selfridge would receive 21 F-15 fighters which will bolster its future.

An infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Hegseth deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the service with the rank of major, according to military records.

“From Day One, our overriding objectives have been clear: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence,” said Sean Parnell, a senior adviser to Hegseth. “In 100 days, the Department of Defense and our warfighters have delivered historic victories for the American people.”

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate earlier this year following allegations of financial mismanagement at a veterans nonprofit, sexual assault and heavy drinking — all allegations he denies and says were aimed at smearing his reputation.

Two months after Hegseth took the helm at the Pentagon, The Atlantic reported he was using the commercial messaging app Signal to update other national security officials, including Vice President JD Vance, with detailed plans for a military attack on the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Hegseth then used a second Signal chat to provide sensitive details to his wife, brother and personal lawyer, ABC News confirmed.

The Pentagon’s independent watchdog, DOD acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins, said he would investigate the use of Signal by Hegseth and others.

Trump later told The Atlantic that he spoke with Hegseth following the reports.

“I think he’s gonna get it together,” Trump said of Hegseth. “I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him.”

Adding to the tumult is the departure of several top aides to the secretary. Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, recently stepped down, moving into a part-time advisory role. Hegseth fired three other close aides for what he said was leaking, although the aides say they have not been approached by investigators and remain unclear what the allegations are. And a fifth adviser resigned, writing a scathing opinion article calling Hegseth’s handling of the Pentagon “total chaos.”

For his part, Hegseth said he’s fighting to enact the president’s agenda. On Tuesday, shortly before leaving on his trip with the president, Hegseth said he “proudly” ended a small Defense Department program aimed at bolstering the participation of women in helping to resolve overseas conflicts, calling the effort a “woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative.”

The program — called “Women, Peace and Security” — was signed into law by Trump during his first term in 2017 after several Republicans, including current Trump Cabinet members Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio, who were lawmakers at the time, sponsored the bill.

In 2019, the Trump administration outlined a strategy for implementing the program, including insisting upon female representation by other countries during peace talks. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was among its supporters.

“Peace processes and peacebuilding efforts are more successful when women have influential roles,” the Trump administration wrote at the time.

But according to Hegseth, the program never worked.

“Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it,” Hegseth insisted.

Hegseth acknowledged in a subsequent post that the effort was indeed a Trump initiative with Republican support. He then accused the Biden administration of ruining it.

In 2021, President Joe Biden and Congress put $5.5 million in DOD spending toward implementing the law, including hiring and training personnel.

Warren investigates impact on students, teachers from Education Dept. cuts
(Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Save Our Schools campaign is launching a comprehensive investigation into the Trump administration’s effort to close the Department of Education.

“I’m opening this investigation to hear directly from students, parents, teachers, and borrowers who are being hurt by Trump’s dangerous agenda,” Warren wrote in a statement obtained first by ABC News.

“Their stories matter — and they are why I’m in this fight,” she said.

Warren said since Trump’s move to effectively abolish the agency, Americans have told her how public education has shaped and strengthened their lives. She sent a letter to a dozen education and civil rights groups, seeking answers to how abolishing the department will impact millions of students and families.

The letters went out to the NAACP, NEA, AFT and several other groups. In them, Warren called Trump’s plan to close the department and ostensibly return education power and decision to the states a “reckless crusade.”

“I request your assistance in understanding whether the Trump Administration’s efforts to dismantle the Department will jeopardize students’ access to affordable, accessible, and high-quality public education,” Warren wrote in the series of letters.

Warren asks for details on how students and families will be affected by any cuts to funding or services if the Education Department is abolished or its functions are transferred to other federal agencies. The groups have until May 22 to respond.

The Massachusetts Democrat and former public school teacher outlines what she calls the Education Department’s key functions in each letter, including protecting the civil rights of students, providing funding for students with disabilities, funding research that helps educators and students, and distributing federal financial aid for students to attain higher education.

“School districts are already preparing for potential funding delays or cuts caused by the dismantling of the Department, with states sounding the alarm about the impact of these funding disruptions on programs like free school lunches for low-income students,” Warren wrote.

But Education Secretary Linda McMahon previously told ABC News “none of the funding will stop” for mandatory programs, arguing that more funding could go to the states if the department is eliminated. It would also take 60 “yes” votes in the Senate to overcome a Democratic filibuster and completely dismantle the agency Congress created.

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues decried the president and McMahon’s mission to shutter the agency, calling it a “constitutional crisis on almost every front.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the administration is “deliberately dismantling the basic functions of our democracy, one piece at a time.”

Warren’s comprehensive investigation also comes on the heels of roughly 2,000 employees at the education department officially being separated from the agency. The Education Department was slashed nearly in half, including hundreds of Federal Student Aid (FSA) employees whose jobs Warren stressed are critically important to students in need. In addition, Warren said downsizing the agency will have “dire consequences” for the country’s more than 40 million student loan borrowers.

Launched in April, her Save Our Schools campaign vowed to fight back against the administration’s executive order entitled improving education outcomes by empowering parents, states and communities.

Through a combination of federal investigations, oversight, storytelling, and lawsuits, Warren said she will work with the community, including lawmakers in Congress, to do everything she possibly can to defend public education.

“The federal government has invested in our public schools,” Warren said in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

“Taking that away from our kids so that a handful of billionaires can be even richer is just plain ugly and I will fight it with everything I’ve got.”

