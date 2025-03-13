Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU champagne, other alcohol products

Makoto Honda / 500px/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on champagne and other alcohol products from the European Union, escalating a global trade war that has roiled markets and stoked recession fears.

The move came a day after the EU announced plans to slap tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, including a 50% tariff on whiskey. Those tariffs marked a response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump called on the EU to drop its tariff on whiskey, saying the U.S would otherwise “shortly place” a tariff on alcohol products from the EU.

Trump sharply criticized the EU, describing the organization as “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World.”

In a statement a day earlier, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the EU “must act to protect consumers and business.”

Stock futures turned lower early Thursday morning, erasing some gains in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures showed a continuation of losses incurred on Wednesday.

Markets have plunged since Trump last week announced 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, some of which he soon delayed.

The tariff threats on Thursday mark the latest skirmish in a global trade war. In response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs applied to $20.7 billion in U.S. goods, government officials said. The U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than from any other country.

The Trump administration last week slapped a 10% tariff on China, doubling taxes on Chinese imports to 20%. In response, China imposed retaliatory duties on U.S. agricultural goods, deepening a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The trade tensions triggered recession fears on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs last week hiked its odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics raised its gauge of the probability of a recession to 35%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom stores are closing in the US in 2025
(Bundit Minramun/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom, known for their surf and skate products, are closing stores in the United States.

The parent company of the brick-and-mortar stores, Liberated Brands, filed voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, which will result in over 100 retail locations across the country being shuttered, according to a filing.

The company attributes its financial difficulties to several factors, including inflation demands as well as a significant change in consumer spending habits.

ABC News has reached out to Liberated Brands for comment but has not yet received a response.

“The Liberated team has worked tirelessly over the last year to propel these iconic brands forward, but a volatile global economy, consumer spending changes amid a rising cost of living, and inflationary pressures have all taken a heavy toll,” Liberated Brands said in a statement, according to Financier Worldwide.

The statement continued, “Despite this difficult change, we are encouraged that many of our talented associates have found new opportunities with other license holders that will carry these great brands into the future.”

The brands themselves are expected to continue under new management, the company said in a statement.

The announcement of these store closings follows other huge department stores such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and more that are also closing their doors at locations throughout the U.S.

In January, Macy’s announced the closure of 66 Macy’s non-go-forward store locations. Macy’s said it intended to close almost 150 underproductive stores in total over a three-year period.

These closures are a part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, which was announced in February 2024, with the goal of returning “the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth,” the company said.

Kohl’s also announced last month that it would be shuttering 27 underperforming stores and all would occur by April.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

 

Costco’s ‘greedy executives’ have hard deadline to prevent strike, union rep says
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(ISSAQUAH ,WA) — In pursuit of increased wages and renegotiated employee benefits, more than 18,000 Costco union members nationwide voted to authorize a strike if the wholesale company doesn’t agree to their terms by Jan. 31.

The looming Costco strike marks the latest in a string of Teamsters union walkouts from employees of industry giants including Amazon and Starbucks.

The strike was approved on Sunday with more than 85% of Costco Teamsters voting in favor of hitting the picket lines if demands aren’t met.

The union said Costco had rejected contract proposals that included increased seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time and safeguards against surveillance.

Bryan Fields, a Costco employee in Baltimore and member of Teamsters Local 570, told ABC News that the strike deadline comes after months of stalled conversations, extensions and failed negotiations with the company.

“They had plenty of months to negotiate and they would extend, extend, extend,” Fields, who has worked for the membership-only retailer for over a decade, claimed.

He and Teamsters spokesperson Matt McQuaid said negotiations with the company have been ongoing since August, without agreement.

ABC News has reached out to Costco Wholesale for a comment.

“No one wants to strike, no one’s excited about doing anything like that, and I’m sure they don’t want us to do that as well,” Fields said of the company, adding, “Let’s bypass all of that and just do what they promise in their code of conduct, which is ‘take care of employees.'”

According to Teamsters, Costco recently reported $254 billion in annual revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits, which marked a 135% increase since 2018.

While the details of the union’s negotiations with Costco’s top brass remain fluid, according to McQuaid, employees are “fully prepared” to picket come Feb. 1 if an agreement is not reached.

Last week hundreds of Costco Teamsters nationwide organized practice pickets from Hayward, California, to Sumner, Washington, and Long Island, New York, the organization said in a press release Sunday.

The 18,000 Teamsters union members who voted to authorize the strike account for 8% of Costco’s mostly non-union employees.

“Our members have spoken loud and clear — Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in the release.

“From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco’s greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike,” O’Brien added.

As of this month, there were 624 Costco Wholesale locations across the country.

The membership-only warehouse club chain is the third-largest retailer in the world behind Walmart and Amazon, with over 600 locations across the U.S.

Fields says employees who are the “backbone” of the multi-billion-dollar company’s success just want a “piece of the pie.” He hopes Costco can reach an agreement with union members before the strike terms expire, saying, “It’s in their hands right now.”

“The union is simply a voice of the people. They choose whether we become the weapon for the people. It’s as simple as that,” Fields said.

Stocks slump after Trump declines to rule out recession
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped in early trading on Monday, suffering widespread losses a day after President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 515 points, or 1.2%; while the S&P 500 declined 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted nearly 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, sank nearly 6%. United Airlines and Delta each fell more than 5.5%.

The selloff extended a drop-off from the previous week amid uncertainty stoked by Trump levying tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were withdrawn or delayed. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview taped on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

Since Inauguration Day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 2.5%. The S&P 500 has dropped 5% over that period, while the Nasdaq has plummeted 9%.

The market slowdown has coincided with some worse-than-expected overall economic performance.

A jobs report on Friday showed U.S. employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of the expected 170,000 jobs added.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month. The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates also have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

