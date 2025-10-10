Trump threatens ‘massive’ tariffs on China, triggering stock market sell-off

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday voiced frustration with what he called China’s “trade hostility,” threatening to respond with large tariffs on China and to cancel his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The comments triggered a stock selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 385 points, or 0.8%. While the S&P 500 fell 1.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.75%.

Trump’s remarks came a day after China imposed new restrictions on rare-earth minerals, key materials in the production of semiconductors used for everything from artificial intelligence to home appliances.

In a social media post, Trump said China had sent letters to countries around the world threatening to impose export controls on “each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths.”

“There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World ‘captive,'” but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time,” Trump said.

In retaliation, Trump threatened a “massive increase” on tariffs on Chinese products coming into the US, even though he said the move would be “potentially painful.”

Tariffs on Chinese imports into the US currently stand at 30%, down from the high point of 145% earlier this year.

Trump also threatened to cancel an upcoming meeting with Jinping.

“This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” Trump concludes.

This comes as the trade truce between the US and China is still in effect but set to expire in less than a month.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Protesters heckle Vance, Hegseth, Miller as they get photo op with DC National Guard
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops continued, protesters lashed out at three of his top officials who took time for a photo op with the guardsmen on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.,’s Union Station.

Protesters booed and jeered Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as they came to the station, located blocks from the U.S. Capitol, to thank the troops. The crowd’s chants drowned out the voices of the officials.

“Free DC,” the protesters shouted as three officials arrived in their motorcade.

Vance, Hegseth and Miller stopped by at the station’s Shake Shack and bought and ate lunch for the guard members.

Vance and Miller dismissed the jeers of the protesters, which drowned out their press gaggle, calling them “crazy” and “communists.”

“They appear to hate the idea that Americans can enjoy their communities,” Vance said.

Vance was asked why the troops were stationed at Union Station instead of parts of the city with higher crime rates. The vice president claimed that the station was being overrun with homeless people and visitors didn’t feel safe.

“This should be a monument to American greatness,” he said.

Vance added that he believed that crime statistics do not report the full scope of crime on the streets, however he declined to talk about evidence that backed his claim up and told a reporter to “You just got to look around.”

The event happened at the same time that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was giving a news conference on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump announces he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, at a memorial event at the Pentagon on Thursday on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, announced he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trump later that day announced his death.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said on Thursday.

“We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and courage put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on,” the president continued.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the U.S. Trump said that the day of that ceremony would be announced soon, adding he thought it would surely draw a big crowd.

manhunt for Kirk’s killer is underway. The FBI said on Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used by the shooter, and officials said the suspect is believed to be a college-aged individual.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Melania Trump says she and Putin communicating about children affected by war
First Lady Melania Trump. Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Melania Trump announced Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had an “open channel of communication” regarding children impacted by the Russian-Ukraine war.

“We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war,” she said.

“In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours,” she added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.