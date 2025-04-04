Trump to delay TikTok ban as Walmart throws hat in the ring to buy the app

Cheng Xin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Friday said he is extending the deadline for TikTok to be banned or sold off by its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

The previous April 5 deadline will be pushed 75 days, Trump said in a post to his social media platform. It’s the second time he has pushed the deadline since taking office.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days,” Trump wrote.

The move comes as Walmart is actively considering joining a group of investors to buy TikTok, according to sources close to the deal, who say Walmart’s interest was triggered by Amazon throwing their hat into the ring.

Back in 2020, Walmart said it was teaming up with Microsoft to make a bid for TikTok. The app would give the retail giant access to hundreds of millions of consumers who could become their customers and audiences for their advertisements, in a boost to their e-commerce business.

The Trump administration is considering a deal to save TikTok that would have China maintaining control of the algorithm that will be leased to a U.S. company, with a minority ownership stake, a source close to the deal told ABC News.

It’s unclear if that proposal follows the bipartisan law that Congress passed, which forces TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell the wildly popular social media platform or face a ban in the U.S.

Sources say there are several investors interested in jumping in to purchase TikTok, including Amazon, Oracle and Applovin. A source close to the deal also says that Tim Stokely, the founder of the adult website OnlyFans, has also made a late-stage bid for TikTok.

The White House and Walmart have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Thursday, Trump hinted that his recently announced tariffs on China could be a negotiating tactic to achieve a deal on a TikTok sale.

“If somebody said that we’re going to give you something that’s so phenomenal, as long as they’re giving us something, that’s good,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“We have a situation with TikTok where China will probably say, ‘We’ll approve a deal, but will you do something on the tariff?'” he said. “The tariffs give us great power to negotiate.”

Even if Trump approves a deal, China will still need to sign off on it. U.S.-China relations are tense, with the US about to hit China with a whopping 54% tariff. China is now retaliating with its own 34% tariffs on imports from the U.S.

“We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs,” Trump wrote in his social media post on Friday.

“We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark.’ We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal,” he added.

