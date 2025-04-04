Trump to delay TikTok ban as Walmart throws hat in the ring to buy the app

Cheng Xin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Friday said he is extending the deadline for TikTok to be banned or sold off by its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

The previous April 5 deadline will be pushed 75 days, Trump said in a post to his social media platform. It’s the second time he has pushed the deadline since taking office.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days,” Trump wrote.

The move comes as Walmart is actively considering joining a group of investors to buy TikTok, according to sources close to the deal, who say Walmart’s interest was triggered by Amazon throwing their hat into the ring.

Back in 2020, Walmart said it was teaming up with Microsoft to make a bid for TikTok. The app would give the retail giant access to hundreds of millions of consumers who could become their customers and audiences for their advertisements, in a boost to their e-commerce business.

The Trump administration is considering a deal to save TikTok that would have China maintaining control of the algorithm that will be leased to a U.S. company, with a minority ownership stake, a source close to the deal told ABC News.

It’s unclear if that proposal follows the bipartisan law that Congress passed, which forces TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell the wildly popular social media platform or face a ban in the U.S.

Sources say there are several investors interested in jumping in to purchase TikTok, including Amazon, Oracle and Applovin. A source close to the deal also says that Tim Stokely, the founder of the adult website OnlyFans, has also made a late-stage bid for TikTok.

The White House and Walmart have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Thursday, Trump hinted that his recently announced tariffs on China could be a negotiating tactic to achieve a deal on a TikTok sale.

“If somebody said that we’re going to give you something that’s so phenomenal, as long as they’re giving us something, that’s good,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“We have a situation with TikTok where China will probably say, ‘We’ll approve a deal, but will you do something on the tariff?'” he said. “The tariffs give us great power to negotiate.”

Even if Trump approves a deal, China will still need to sign off on it. U.S.-China relations are tense, with the US about to hit China with a whopping 54% tariff. China is now retaliating with its own 34% tariffs on imports from the U.S.

“We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs,” Trump wrote in his social media post on Friday.

“We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark.’ We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal,” he added.

Trump tariffs go into effect against Canada, Mexico; China retaliates
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada went into effect on Tuesday, along with increased duties on goods from China, a move that prompted a swift retaliation from Beijing.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement.

Goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada will carry a 25% tariff, while those from China will be subject to a 10% increase on existing tariffs, according to the White House.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also promised to impose tariffs on American goods if Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods went into effect.

He said in a statement on Monday that Ottawa would start with “tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion on American products in 21 days’ time.”

“Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures,” Trudeau said in the statement.

Stock futures for the three major U.S. indexes were close to flat early Tuesday following the selloff on Monday as Trump announced his proposed tariffs would go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

The announcement sent major stock indexes plummeting, with the S&P suffered its biggest loss since December, closing at 5,849.72 — down 104.78 points or 1.76%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 43,191.24 down 649.67 points — or 1.48% — while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.64%.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Stock Exchange climbed less than a percentage point, while the Nikkei in Japan slipped about 1.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed down about 0.3%.

European markets mostly traded off on Tuesday, with the DAX in Germany down about 1.6% and the FTSE 100 slipping about 0.3% midday.

The U.S. tariffs arrived about a month after Trump granted Mexico and Canada a reprieve, having reached agreements with the two countries regarding border security and drug trafficking.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

US stock futures inch higher after selloff amid recession concerns
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday, following Monday’s major selloff as markets digested President Donald Trump’s comments that there would be a “period of transition” as the economy adjusted to a global trade war.

Dow futures traded up 156 points, or about 0.36%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down about 2% on Monday, while the S&P 500 declined 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 4%, which amounted to more than $1 trillion in losses, according to Bloomberg.

Asian stocks, which opened sharply lower on Tuesday, following the U.S. selloff, recovered some ground. And European stocks were trading mixed.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Tuesday morning to release a report on how many jobs are open in the economy, which could provide another clue about the strength of economy amid the new recession concerns. An inflation report is expected Wednesday.

The main driver of the recent declines appears to be America’s trade war, with investors watching the administration’s latest plans on trade and tariffs. The selloff coincided with retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. following levies last week on Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were delayed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Boeing seeks to withdraw guilty pleas over 2 deadly 737 MAX crashes: Sources
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Boeing is seeking to withdraw its guilty plea agreement with the Department of Justice in the criminal cases surrounding two deadly 737 MAX crashes, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The agreement blamed the aerospace giant for misleading the Federal Aviation Administration before the two crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 that killed 346 people in total.

Boeing is seeking more lenient treatment from President Donald Trump’s administration and the DOJ is considering modifying aspects of the plea agreement, the sources said.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

The initial plea agreement was rejected by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in December 2024, who cited the government’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies as a factor in the selection of an independent compliance monitor for Boeing.

According to the most recent court filing, the two parties will continue to meet and negotiate and must notify the court by April 11 on how they plan to proceed forward.

Boeing declined to comment to ABC News and referred the question to the DOJ.

“Boeing got one of the most lenient deferred prosecution agreements in American history,” said Paul Cassell, a lawyer representing some families of the MAX crash victims. “The idea that after they breached that agreement, they get another opportunity to avoid acknowledging what it’s done seems, to me, to be wishful thinking on the part of Boeing.”

The first crash on Oct. 29, 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia, killed all 189 passengers and crew. The second crash, on March 10, 2019, happened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when a Boeing aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff and killed 157 people onboard.

Both crashes preceded the Alaska Airlines incident in Jan. 2024, when a door plug fell out of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max 9, a newer model, after departure.

