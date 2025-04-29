Trump to ease tariffs faced by US automakers

Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is set to provide tariff relief for carmakers on Tuesday, just weeks after the onset of auto levies triggered warnings of price increases.

An administration official confirmed that the 25% tariff on finished foreign-made cars and parts will remain — but today’s announcement will prevent tariffs from stacking on top of other tariffs he’s imposed, such as duties on steel and aluminum.

Trump’s 25% tariff on foreign auto parts goes into effect on Saturday and automakers will also be reimbursed for those tariffs up to an amount equal to 3.75% of the value of a U.S.-made car for one year. Reimbursement would fall to 2.5% of the car’s value in a second year, and then completely phased out altogether.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent touted the tariff adjustment as a means of ensuring carmakers bring manufacturing to the U.S.

“President Trump has had meetings with both domestic and foreign auto producers, and he’s committed to bring back auto production to the US. We want to give the automakers a path to do that quickly, efficiently and create as many jobs as possible,” Bessent said.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks about the policy change in Michigan on Tuesday. Details of the plan were first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. automakers on Tuesday applauded the easing of tariffs.

“Ford welcomes and appreciates these decisions by President Trump, which will help mitigate the impact of tariffs on automakers, suppliers and consumers,” Ford told ABC News in a statement.

GM also voiced praise for the move. “We’re grateful to President Trump for his support of the U.S. automotive industry and the millions of Americans who depend on us. We believe the President’s leadership is helping level the playing field for companies like GM and allowing us to invest even more in the U.S. economy,” the company told ABC News in a statement.

The 25% tariff on imported cars took effect on April 3. It applies to an array of passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks.

The tariffs will almost certainly raise foreign-made car prices, experts previously told ABC News, since importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers in the form of extra costs.

The policy change offers automakers a chance to relocate their manufacturing, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told ABC News in a statement.

“This deal is a major victory for the President’s trade policy by rewarding companies who manufacture domestically, while providing runway to manufacturers who have expressed their commitment to invest in America and expand their domestic manufacturing,” Lutnick said.

The move aims to give automakers an opportunity to move their supply chains for parts back to the U.S.

“President Trump is building an important partnership with both the domestic automakers and our great American workers,” Lutnick also said in the statement.

Stocks tumble as fallout from Trump tariffs roils markets
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Thursday as fallout from the Trump administration’s tariffs continued to roil markets.

Stocks recovered some of the losses within hours, however, after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month delay of tariffs on Mexico and Canada would likely apply to all products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

Trump negotiated the USMCA during his first term, signing the agreement with Canada and Mexico in 2018.

“That which is part of President Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico [is] likely to get an exemption from these tariffs,” Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 150 points, or 0.35%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.9%.

The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.

The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep — saw its stock price fall 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.

“American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs,” AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Stocks tumble as Trump tariffs create ‘uncertainty’ in markets
lvcandy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock market fell in early trading on Tuesday, just hours after the Trump administration’s long-promised tariffs took effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 800 points, or 1.8%; while the S&P 500 also fell 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.6%.

The policy taxes imports from Mexico, Canada and China — the three largest trading partners of the United States — meaning that it could raise prices for everything from gasoline to avocados to iPhones.

Shares of retail giant Target fell 4.5% in early trading on Tuesday, following an earnings release from the company that cited “tariff uncertainty” as a potential impediment for the business. Walmart’s stock price dipped 1% on Tuesday, while Amazon shares fell 2%.

Shares of Best Buy plummeted more than 13% on Tuesday morning. The sharp drop came hours after Best Buy CEO told analysts that price increases are “highly likely” as a result of the tariffs.

Higher costs for car production could also pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

Shares of Ford tumbled 3% on Tuesday, while General Motors dropped more than 4%. Stellantis — the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler — saw shares plummet more than 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, saw its stock price drop nearly 7%.

The far-reaching losses extend a market slide that began on Monday afternoon when Trump affirmed plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs.

Trump stuck to a March 4 start date for 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariff on Chinese goods — which, as of Tuesday, rises to 20%, per an amended executive order.

Tariffs of this magnitude would likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts said. The duties also raise input costs for manufacturers that import raw materials.

In addition to Tesla and Amazon, the tariffs appeared to impact some of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Chipmaker Nvidia, which relies on semiconductors from Taiwan but also imports some materials from Mexico, saw shares drop more than 2%.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, suffered a 4% drop in its stock price. Microsoft’s stock fell 1%.

Shares of Alphabet and Google defied the trend, however, remaining essentially unchanged in early trading on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Amazon joins bidding war for TikTok as deadline for sale approaches: Sources
(Karl Tapales/Getty Imag)

(NEW YORK) — With the clock ticking on TikTok’s deadline to sell or face a ban in the U.S., the battle to buy the app has intensified.

Amazon has now sent a letter to the Trump administration to join the bidding war for TikTok, sources told ABC News.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend there are lots of potential buyers and said he’d like to keep the app alive. The administration has set an April 5 deadline for the app to be banned if it is not sold by it’s Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

On Wednesday, Trump and senior administration officials considered multiple proposals. It’s unclear if a decision has been made on how to move forward.

The mobile tech company AppLovin and a group including tech giant Oracle have also made bids to buy the app. Even if Trump approves a deal, China will still need to sign off on it.

Trump has said publicly that if an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline, he will just extend it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

