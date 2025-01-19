Trump to hold ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ on inauguration eve

President-elect Donald Trump is marking his historic political comeback to the White House with a signature “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Washington on Sunday, bringing together more than 20,000 supporters to the nation’s capital ahead of Inauguration Day.

The rally is set to be held at Capital One Arena Sunday afternoon, mirroring the Madison Square Garden rally he held in New York City last October, which served as his closing remarks to American voters a week before Election Day in November.

The Sunday rally is one of numerous festivities planned to celebrate Trump’s second inauguration, along with fireworks Saturday night at his Virginia golf club and exclusive receptions and dinners.

At the same time, it’s a move to pay a special tribute to the major role big arena rallies have played in all three of Trump’s presidential bids to galvanize his supporters and to carry that campaign spirit into his second-term presidency.

The rally is also set to feature performances by several celebrities featured during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, including the disco band Village People — the ’70s group behind Trump’s beloved “Y.M.C.A.” and his rally dance — and country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, whose signature song “God Bless the U.S.A.” has served as Trump’s rally walkout song throughout his campaign.

Longtime Trump supporter and rock musician Kid Rock, country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and Liberty University’s Praise Choir are also set to perform at the rally.

On Monday, Trump and his supporters are expected to once again gather at Capital One Arena, which is expected to serve as an overflow venue with the inauguration festivities moved to a much smaller space inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda due to frigid weather.

Trump on his social media platform touted a “live viewing” of his inauguration at the arena on Monday, and promised to join the crowd after he is sworn in.

“Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

On Monday, following the swearing-in ceremony and the presidential parade, three inauguration balls – the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball, all attended by Trump – are set to conclude the inaugural festivities.

Melania Trump speaks out about new doc detailing her move back to White House
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Incoming first lady Melania Trump appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday where she promoted her new documentary, indicating that production crews have started filming her day-to-day with the transition team and how it will show her return to the White House next week.

She said she will spend most of her time in Washington.

“I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country,” she said.

Asked what is different this time around, Melania Trump talked about being familiar with the process but appeared to take a jab at the Obama administration, claiming it withheld information in 2017.

“I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process. The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much of the information. The information was upheld for us from the previous administration,” she said.

She continued, “But this time, I have everything. I have plans I could move in. I already packed, I already selected the, you know, the furniture that needs to go in. So, it’s very different.”‘

ABC News is reaching out to the Obama team for comment.

She also indicated that she would continue and expand her “Be Best” initiative, which focused on well-being for youth and advocated against cyberbullying.

“I will continue with Be Best, and also I will expand Be Best,” she said.

“I started the first in the first administration. I didn’t have much support from anyone. I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House. I had the roundtable, and I didn’t have much support from them. And imagine what we could do in those years if they would rally behind me and teach the children what to do to protect them about social media and their mental health.”

Her apparent dig at streaming platforms is notable considering her documentary will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Also, on the campaign trail, Barron Trump played a significant role in bringing podcasters to his father to help secure the youth vote.

Asked if her son will have a room in the White House residence, she said she thinks he’ll visit.

“I think he will come and visit. Yes, he will bring his friends,” she said.

As she has done before, she indicated that her voice would not be lost in the mix, detailing that she has previously given her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, advice.

“I gave him my advice, and sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn’t and that’s okay,” she said.

Asked if she’s different from eight years ago, she said she’s always been herself, but she didn’t feel accepted the first time around.

“I feel I was always me the first time as well. I just feel that people didn’t accept me. Maybe they didn’t understand me the way. Maybe they do now. And I didn’t have much support,” she said.

She continued, stressing her independence, “Maybe some people they see me as just the wife of the president, but I am standing on my own two feet. Independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s okay.”

Melania Trump’s views became noteworthy on the campaign trail when she expressed her support for abortion rights without government interference in the eleventh hour, breaking from her husband’s position that it was up to individual states to decide.

Biden says fall of Assad regime a ‘historic opportunity’
ABC News

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Sunday afternoon after meeting with his national security team, calling the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s “abhorrent” regime a “historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria.”

“At long last, the Assad regime has fallen,” Biden said. “This regime brutalized, tortured and killed literally hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians.”

At the same time, it’s “also a moment of risk and uncertainty,” Biden added, saying that the U.S. would “support Syria’s neighbors, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, should any threat arise.”

He also said the U.S. is “mindful” of the security of Americans in Syria, including American freelance journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria in 2012. Biden said it will “remain committed to returning [Tice] to his family.”

“This is a moment of considerable risk and uncertainty,” Biden said. “But I also believe this is the best opportunity in generations for Syrians to forge their own future free of opposition.”

President-elect Donald Trump had earlier called the situation in Syria a “mess” and urged against the U.S. getting involved in the conflict.

“In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!” Trump wrote in a post on X.

On Saturday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said the U.S. “has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay’at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization,” and said that the U.S. would work together with its allies and partners to urge deescalation and to protect U.S. personnel and military positions.

Speaking at a defense conference Saturday, before rebels advanced into Damascus, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the speed and scale of the rebels’ rapid advance came, in part, because Assad’s chief backers — Iran, Russia and Hezbollah — had all been “weakened and distracted,” in recent months.

That has left Assad “basically naked,” Sullivan said. “His forces are hollowed out.”

Early Sunday, the rebel military operations command for the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, claimed the president was no longer in the capital, writing: “We declare the city of Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday morning that Assad “decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully.” Russia and Iran were the two most important foreign backers of Assad’s government.

Trump said Russia, which has long supported Assad’s regime, is “tied up in Ukraine” and apparently unable to intervene in Syria, and said Assad being forced out “may actually be the best thing that can happen” to the Russian government.

“There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse,” Trump said.

In an interview with ABC News, retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led the U.S. Central Command during Trump’s first term, agreed with the president-elect’s assessment that the situation could spell chaos.

“I’m not sure it’s ultimately going to be good news for the people of Syria,” McKenzie said. “You know, we could have an Islamic State arise there which will have profound negative implications across the region. That is possible. There are other possibilities as well. And I think in the next 48, 72, 96 hours, we — this will begin to become clearer to us.”

“It’s a significant moment in Syrian history,” McKenzie added. “I wish I could be more hopeful that it will mean good news for the Syrian people. I think that’s very unclear right now.”

Asked about the safety of the 900 U.S. military members stationed in eastern Syria to contain ISIS, McKenzie said Assad’s fall could put them in a better place.

“Actually, there’s probably less danger right now than there was before, because what you see are the Iranians, Lebanese Hezbollah and, in fact, the Russians are all on their back heels now as a result of what has just happened in Syria,” he said.

Trump, Trudeau to meet at Mar-a-Lago amid tariff threats
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Florida at Mar-a-Lago and is expected to meet with President-elect Donald Trump tonight, according to multiple sources.

The expected meeting comes after Trump threatened sweeping 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada until both countries stop what he claims is a flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into the United States.

Trudeau told reporters earlier this week after he and Trump spoke on the phone following the tariff threat that they had a “good call.” He added that he looks forward to “lots of great conversations” with Trump.

The prime minister has cited the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or UMSCA, negotiations as a sign he believes he can work with Trump on trade and avoid a trade war.

USMCA went into effect in 2020 after it was signed by Trump and was designed to provide mostly duty-free trade among the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trump’s tariff threats could put that deal in jeopardy.

The terms of USMCA allowed it to be renegotiated after six years, in 2026, but experts have told ABC News that the tariff threat may be an effort to move up that negotiation window.

However, some experts told ABC News’ Selina Wang and Karen Travers that the threat is not likely to work in a second Trump term because it is “the same playbook done the second time around. If you’re on the football field and you call the same play twice, it’s not going to be as effective the second time.”

The tariffs also could significantly raise prices for goods after Trump ran his campaign on lowering too-high inflation.

Trudeau spoke with Trump on Monday, Nov. 25, after Trump had announced the day-one tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as on China, the U.S.’s top three trading partners.

“We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together,” he told reporters of the call. “This is a relationship that we know takes a certain amount of working on, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Trudeau’s plane landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday ahead of an expected dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the president-elect, according to reports.

