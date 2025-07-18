Trump to sign 1st major federal cryptocurrency bill into law

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated Friday to sign the first major federal law governing cryptocurrency, a business that Trump’s family have begun forging strong ties to and have promoted in recent years.

The House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act Thursday with bipartisan support, a month after it cleared the Senate. The bill, a key priority for the president, outlines specific regulations aimed at making a specific kind of digital currency called stablecoins more accessible and mainstream.

Over the last few years, Trump, once a crypto skeptic, has begun to tout himself as the most crypto-friendly commander in chief in U.S. history, and pushed for Congress to take up the issue on the campaign trail. The president, who launched his own crypto meme coin earlier this year, recently said he is a “fan of crypto” and called it a “very powerful industry” that the U.S. has “dominated.”

“I’m president. And what I did do there is build an industry that’s very important,” Trump said last month. “If we didn’t have it, China would.”

Stablecoins are cryptocurrency that have their value tied to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar. The GENIUS Act makes it easier for banks and other entities to issue these coins, and is expected to increase public trust in the assets and growing the industry overall.

Traditionally, buyers use their personal bank accounts to buy a stablecoin, and then use the stablecoin to trade for some other kind of more volatile crypto, such as Bitcoin or something else.

“Our years of diligent work in Congress to bring clarity to payment stablecoins have reached a historic turning point. President Trump called on Congress to send him landmark legislation to his desk by August, and we have delivered,” Republican Rep. French Hill, the chairman of the House’s Financial Services Committee, said in a statement.

The bill passed following a stalemate among House Republicans after it stalled for nine hours before it made it to a debate.

Although many Democrats, including House leaders, backed the bill, some expressed concerns that the bill doesn’t stop public officials from pushing their personal coins and profiting from anonymous transactions.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, slammed the bill, pointing to a firm with ties to the Trump family that recently launched its own stablecoin and could benefit from the currency being more widely used.

A company associated with the Trump family owns a 60% stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture, which launched USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, this spring.

Trump’s image is all over the firm’s website, which once dubbed him “chief crypto advocate” and has since changed his title to “co-founder emeritus.”

“The Unstable Act creates the appearance of a federal framework for stablecoins, but it does not provide the federal government with the full authority it needs,” Waters said Thursday before the vote.

World Liberty Financial said in a previous statement to ABC News that it is “a private company with no ties to the U.S. government.”

Trump and his family have fully immersed themselves in the cryptocurrency marketplace, developing not only the $TRUMP meme coin, but also a bitcoin mining firm and a crypto reserve.

The White House has insisted that there are no conflicts of interest in the crypto ventures, stating that Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children.

It will take some time before the public sees changes outlined in the bill. After Trump signs the law, federal regulators will have six months to come up with specific regulations.

The House also passed the CLARITY Act, a market structure package that sets the rules for assets that are overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission or commodities that are regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. That measure now heads to the Senate.

Vance travels to LA amid immigration protests
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Los Angeles on Friday as protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown continue to grip the city.

Vance, a Marine veteran, will tour a multi-agency Federal Joint Operations Center as well as a Federal Mobile Command Center. He will also meet with leadership and Marines before giving remarks, according to his office.

His visit comes as protests and law enforcement clash in Los Angeles over Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s raids and deportations — a key part of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Another conflict in the city stems from Trump’s decision to deploy thousands of National Guardsmen and hundreds of Marines to LA against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wishes.

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that Trump can keep the National Guard in Los Angeles for now — allowing the president to continue to use the military to quell protests against his deportation plans. Trump called the decision a “BIG WIN” in a social media post.

Earlier this month, Vance attacked the protests and used the events unfolding in LA to push for passage of the megabill that would advance Trump’s legislative agenda.

“Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers, while one half of America’s political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil,” Vance wrote in an X post. “Time to pass President Trump’s beautiful bill and further secure the border.”

Many Democrats have spoken out against the Trump administration’s immigration practices. Last week, California Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat, was forcibly removed from a Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference on the topic after he said he was trying to ask a question.

These Senate changes to Trump’s agenda bill could be sticking points in House
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — All eyes are now on the House after the Senate narrowly passed a major tax cut and spending bill that is the centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

A key test vote is expected in the House on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if it will pass given divisions within the GOP. Several House Republicans were spotted at the White House to meet with President Trump, who is ramping up pressure on lawmakers to get the bill to his desk.

But several changes made by the Senate to the bill passed by the House back in May could become sticking points.

Medicaid provisions

The Senate made even deeper cuts and other changes to Medicaid, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimating 11.8 million Americans could lose their health insurance over the next decade as a result. That’s roughly three million more people than the CBO estimate for the House bill.

The Senate kept many of the new work requirements for Medicaid that the House approved, but significantly altered the Medicaid provider tax that states use to secure more federal funding for the health program.

That became a point of contention among some Senate Republicans, including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Maine’s Susan Collins, who both voted against the Senate bill.

Already, some House Republicans have voiced similar concern.

Rep. David Valadao, a moderate California Republican, said he would vote no on the Trump bill unless the Senate stuck to the exact Medicaid provisions in the House-passed bill.

“I support the reasonable provisions in H.R. 1 that protect Medicaid’s long-term viability and ensure the program continues to serve our most vulnerable, but I will not support a final bill that eliminates vital funding streams our hospitals rely on, including provider taxes and state directed payments, or any provisions that punish expansion states,” Valadao said in a statement.

Deficit and debt limit

The CBO estimated the Senate bill would add roughly $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years — about $1 trillion more than the version passed by the House.

The Senate version also includes a $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling, significantly higher than the $4 trillion hike approved by the lower chamber.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, on Tuesday said the “overall deficit number is not good” and that he was not “inclined” to support the Senate bill.

Rep. Andy Harris, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said the House should take more time to work through the Senate bill and find a compromise.

“The Senate bill moved way far away from the House bill, added $750 billion to an already large deficit and debt,” Harris said on CNBC on Wednesday morning, adding more the deficit is “probably not a good idea.”

Other changes

Other Republican hardliners are taking issue with various portions of the House bill that were taken out by the Senate parliamentarian, who is responsible for ensuring provisions abide by the Byrd Rule and reconciliation process.

Some of the items taken out of the House bill include language that would have repealed some Biden-era rules on clean energy and electric vehicles.

The Senate version of the bill also phases out solar energy tax credits that were part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act at a slower rate than the House version.

“Many Senators thought they were voting for a bill that would end the Green New Scam,” Rep. Keith Self, a Texas Republican, wrote on X. “Turns out, a last-minute paragraph inserted by lobbyists and agreed to by leadership does the exact opposite. What else is lurking in this bill? And why is the House being pressured to vote on it with less than 24 hours to review?”

Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, said he wanted to push an amendment to replace the Senate text with the House bill.

“I don’t work for the Senate parliamentarian. I work for the PEOPLE. That’s why I just filed an amendment to delete their dud and replace it with the strong House bill we passed weeks ago,” Ogles wrote on X. “The Senate’s version of the Big Beautiful Bill guts key Trump provisions — all at the behest of an unelected parliamentarian.”

A big hurdle for House Republicans when they first took up Trump’s domestic policy bill was SALT, the State and Local Tax deduction.

The House ultimately decided on a $40,000 cap and $500,000 income limit would increase by 1 percent through 2033. The Senate version, however, would keep the cap on state and local tax deductions at $40,000 for married couple who make less than $500,000 per year, but the cap drops down to $10,000 after five years in 2029.

“I think SALT got worse,” Rep. Roy told reporters after the Senate passed the bill.

ABC News’ Mariam Khan, Lauren Peller, Joh Parkinson, Allison Pecorin and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Van Hollen slams Rubio in contentious exchange over deportations and Abrego Garcia
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Student Borrower Protection Center

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, appearing before his former colleagues for the first time since his confirmation to defend the president’s foreign policy and the administration’s budget priorities for the year ahead.

Rather than a warm homecoming, Rubio was quickly on defense, with several Senate Democrats pressing the secretary on the State Department’s reorganization and spending cuts, as well as Middle East policy and El Salvador detentions.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., spent much of his allotted time criticizing Rubio on a number of issues, including his coziness with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and the Trump administration’s failure to “facilitate” in returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant who was erroneously deported to El Salvador, to the United States. Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland at the time he was deported.

“In the case of El Salvador, absolutely, absolutely, we deported gang members, gang members — including the one you had a margarita with. And that guy is a human trafficker, and that guy is a gang banger, and that and the evidence is going to be clear,” Rubio asserted, referring to Van Hollen meeting with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador in April.

“Mr. Chairman, he can’t make unsubstantiated comments like that,” Van Hollen protested. “Secretary Rubio should take that testimony to the federal court of the United States because he hasn’t done it under oath!”

Van Hollen has said neither man drank from the glasses that he said officials put on the table during the meeting that appeared to have liquid inside with salt or sugar rims.

“No judge and the judicial branch cannot tell me or the president how to conduct foreign policy,” Rubio shot back. “No judge can tell me how I have to outreach to a foreign partner or what I need to say to them, and if I do reach that foreign partner and talk to them, I have under no obligation to share that with the judiciary branch. Diplomacy doesn’t work that way.”

“You’re just blowing smoke now,” Van Hollen said.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, had to intervene in the at-times contentious conversation as Van Hollen compared Rubio’s policy on deportations and the El Salvador detentions of migrants to the “shameful era” of McCarthy-era witch hunts and the red scare, saying the administration’s “campaign of fear and repression is eating away at foundational values of our democracy.”

“Back then, it took one voice, attorney Joseph Welch, to cut through the hysteria with a simple question that marked the beginning of the end of that shameful era: ‘Have you no sense of decency?'” Van Hollen said as he concluded his line of questioning. “And I would ask you the same, Secretary Rubio. You have shown, with your words and your actions what your answer is. I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you as secretary of state.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.