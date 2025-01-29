Trump to sign Laken Riley Act, setting up next phase of immigration crackdown

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump is set to sign the Laken Riley Act Wednesday afternoon as the president approves a series of initiatives meant to tackle his key goal of curbing illegal immigration.

The bill, which will symbolically be the first bill Trump signs in his second term, will require the detention of immigrants who lack legal status and are accused of crimes, including several misdemeanor offenses, with the potential for deportation — even before they are convicted.

The Republican wishlist item was passed with bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate and Trump campaigned heavily on curbing illegal immigration, using the death of Riley, a nursing student, as a centerpiece for immigration reform on the campaign trail.

“We will deport individuals based on the laws of this country. That’s all this administration is trying to do enforce our nation’s immigration laws,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“So if an individual is here illegally, if that means they cross our southern border illegally or they are overstaying their visa illegally or they’ve been deported before and returned to the U.S. illegally, which we found in many instances, they will be subject to deportation,” she added.

Riley was killed by Jose Ibarra, an immigrant without legal status first arrested after in September 2022 on charges of illegal entry, outside Atlanta in February 2024. Her death fueled the immigration debate ahead of the 2024 elections.

Ibarra had been living in the U.S. illegally and had been arrested on misdemeanor shoplifting charges but was allowed to stay in the U.S. while his immigration case was ongoing. He was found guilty in Riley’s murder in late 2024 and is serving a life sentence without parole.

“That’s something that is a tribute to Laken, a beautiful young lady who was killed viciously by an illegal alien,” Trump said on Friday after the bill passed. “We passed a very powerful bill.”

Key in the legislation is that it will require that the Department of Homeland Security “expeditiously take custody” of immigrants without legal status who are charged with burglary, theft, larceny, shoplifting or assault of a law enforcement officer, but not convicted.

Though several Democrats signed on to the legislation, many have argued the law is too extreme, with Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin saying the bill “authorizes the largest expansion of mandatory detention seen in decades for anyone even suspected or accused of shoplifting.”

“Not only is this incredibly cruel and inhumane, it is also contrary to our legal system’s bedrock principle that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty, and thereby wholly un-American,” she added in a statement, noting that the bill could lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “to prioritize indefinitely detaining people accused of petty shoplifting instead of going after suspected terrorists and violent offenders that pose a more urgent threat to the safety of our communities.”

The law also allows attorneys general to sue the federal government if they can show states are being harmed by a failure to implement immigration policies and allows states to sue DHS for harm caused to citizens allegedly due to illegal immigration.

However, ICE has warned that enforcement of the bill will cost much more than the $3.2 billion initially expected — and could reach $27 billion in its first year, according to a document obtained by ABC News.

“Full implementation would be impossible for ICE to execute within existing resources,” the document noted, adding that ICE would need to expand its detention capacity to 151,500.

And that estimate from ICE only includes the Laken Riley Act, not other initiatives that are part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Trump also signed 10 executive orders targeted at curbing illegal immigration in his first week in office, and newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement operation in New York City that resulted in the apprehension of several migrants lacking legal status on Tuesday.

“One of my top priorities is achieving President Trump’s mandate from the American people to secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system,” Noem said on Saturday following her confirmation. “The Trump administration will once-again empower our brave men and women in law enforcement to do their jobs and remove criminal aliens and illegal gangs from our country.”

ABC News’ Lauren Peller, Allison Pecorin and Armando Garcia contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump meets with Macron in first international trip since reelection: 'World is going a little crazy right now'
Chesnot/Getty Images

(PARIS) — President-elect Donald Trump kicked off his first foreign trip since his reelection with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Ahead of the meeting, Macron welcomed Trump, saying, “It’s a great honor for the French people to welcome you five years later.”

Macron thanked Trump for his “solidarity” and “immediate action” during his first presidency: “You were at the time the president, the first time, and I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. Welcome back again. Thank you. We are very happy to have you here.”

Trump in return celebrated the “great success” the United States and France had together on “defense and offense” during his first term and said they will talk about how the world is “going a little crazy right now.”

“Thank you very much. Very great honor. And we had a great relationship. As everyone knows, we accomplished a lot together,” he said. “And the people of France are spectacular. I guess it’s one of our largest groups in the United States, French people, and we respect them and we love them. Very talented people, extremely energetic people, as you know very well, yeah, and it’s an honor to be here.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined Macron and Trump at about 11:34 a.m. Eastern time. However, he did not offer remarks ahead of the meeting.

Trump is in France to partake in the reopening ceremonies for Notre Dame more than five years after a fire severely damaged the cathedral. First lady Jill Biden is also among the representatives from around the world attending the ceremonies.

The meeting comes at a time when Macron’s government is undergoing a political crisis after his prime minister, Michel Barnier, resigned after facing a no-confidence vote. Macron, who became president in 2017, has vowed he will serve until the end of his term in 2027 despite facing calls from some to resign.

“We had a good time together, and we had a lot of lot of success, really great success, working together on defense and offense too,” Trump said of the U.S.-French relationship in his first administration. “And it certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now, and we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump arrived at the Elysee Palace around 10:41 a.m. and met with Macron outside before walking into the building around 10:43 a.m. Eastern time. He was also set to meet with Prince William, the Prince of Wales, for the first time since 2019, but their meeting before the Notre Dame ceremony was canceled.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal judge signals he will block Trump administration from freezing funding despite OMB rescission
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge signaled he will issue a temporary restraining order barring the Trump administration from freezing federal loans and grants, raising concerns the White House will try to enact the same policy described in the now-rescinded memo from the Office of Management and Budget.

District Judge John McConnell Jr. has not entered the temporary restraining order given the rapidly changing circumstances, but signaled he would sign an order proposed by the 22 state attorneys general who brought the case.

McConnell had harsh words for the Trump administration and justified his future order — despite the OMB’s change of policy — based on a social post by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I think the breadth of the relief that plaintiffs are seeking is extraordinary,” argued Department of Justice attorney Daniel Schwei before McConnell cut him off.

“Respectfully, so was the breadth of the OMB directive,” McConnell said.

Earlier Wednesday, Donald Trump’s administration sent a memo rescinding its sweeping directive that sought to pause potentially trillions in loans, grants and financial assistance, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

“OMB memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded,” the short memo from Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, reads. “If you have questions about implementing the President’s Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel.”

The new directive follows a tumultuous 48 hours for the White House, as states and local governments raised concerns that funding for health care, law enforcement, disaster aid and infrastructure spending could be paused or delayed during the expansive rollout of the policy.

Leavitt defended the policy on social media, saying Trump still plans to implement a funding freeze without specifying what mechanism the president plans to use.

“This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze,” Leavitt posted on X. “It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo. Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction. The President’s EO’s on federal funding remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented.”

Amid the confusion, a federal judge on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., issued a stay of the policy through Monday as lawyers for the Department of Justice struggled to confirm the extent of the directive. The policy had been set to go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Without this funding, Plaintiff States will be unable to provide certain essential benefits for residents, pay public employees, satisfy obligations, and carry on the important business of government,” 22 state attorneys general had said in the lawsuit challenging the policy Tuesday.

On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to freeze any federal funding to activities that might be implicated by Trump’s executive orders, causing states, local governments and nonprofits to scramble to determine if their funding would be cut off. Less than 24 hours after the policy was revealed, the White House attempted to clarify the policy in a memo, saying programs that provide direct benefits to Americans — such as Social Security, Medicare and SNAP benefits — would be excluded from the freeze.

During the hearing Tuesday, the lawyer for the Department of Justice struggled to clarify exactly what would be affected.

“It seems like the federal government currently doesn’t actually know the full scope of the programs that are going to be subject to the pause. Is that correct?” U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan asked.

“I can only speak for myself, which is just based on the limited time frame here, that I do not have a comprehensive list,” DOJ lawyer Daniel Schwei said, adding, “it just depends” on the type of program and funding source.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is Trump's pick for director of national intelligence
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Tulsi Gabbard — a military veteran and honorary co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team — has been chosen by Trump to be his director of national intelligence.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 after representing Hawaii in Congress for eight years and running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. She was seen as an unusual ally with the Trump campaign, emerging as an adviser during his prep for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, who Gabbard had debated in 2020 Democratic primaries.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement announcing his pick, which will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Gabbard recently said it would be a “honor” to serve in a Trump administration as she waited for Trump to make selections for his administration.

“If there’s a way I can help achieve the goal of preventing World War III and nuclear war? Of course,” she said in an interview with NewsNation on Monday night.

She advocated for war to be the “last resort.”

“Trump ended up with some neocons around him who were trying to undermine his objectives so they could feed their goals of continuing to keep us in a perpetual state of war,” Gabbard said, discussing his previous administration.

“This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before,” Gabbard said when she endorsed Trump during a campaign event in Michigan.

“This is one of the main reasons why I’m committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can, once again, serve us as our commander in chief.”

Throughout Trump’s campaign, Gabbard played an active role, whether it was moderating town halls, touring with the group Women for Trump, or mingling throughout Mar-A-Lago.

Gabbard’s appearances highlighted that the coalition of supporters around Trump had shifted. The campaign pointed to Gabbard and former Democratic and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to signify the change in his upcoming administration.

Gabbard said in April she had turned down Kennedy’s offer to be his running mate after meeting with him several times. A person close to him told ABC News, “There were definitely meetings, but it didn’t work out.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.