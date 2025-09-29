Trump unveils sweeping peace plan for Gaza that he says Israel accepts

Trump unveils sweeping peace plan for Gaza that he says Israel accepts

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House, September 29, 2025 in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday fast-tracked his administration’s efforts to secure peace in Gaza, rolling out a detailed vision for a U.S.-backed ceasefire that the White House says will bring the war to an immediate end.

He said Israel has accepted the proposal but the success of the plan still hinges on the cooperation of Hamas.

“We’re at a minimum, very, very close,” Trump said during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Speaking alongside the president, Netanyahu appeared to sign off on the proposal.

“I believe that today we’re taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to comments from the president or the prime minister, but an official familiar with the negotiations said mediators had not yet fully briefed the group on the latest peace plan.

Shortly before Trump and Netanyahu addressed reporters, the White House released a 20-point plan, which calls for the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

In exchange, more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners would be released, all military operations will be suspended, and “battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal,” according to the plan.

The release from the White House also promises that, if the deal is enacted, members of Hamas “who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.”

“Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries,” the proposal reads.

But Trump made it clear that if Hamas doesn’t accept the terms, Israel would have his “full backing” to “finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.”

“Bibi, you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do,” the president said, referring to the prime minister by his nickname.

Netanyahu also said Israel would not hesitate to restart its military campaign against Hamas if the militant group refused the deal or reneged on the terms of the agreement.

“This can be done the easy way, or the hard way,” Netanyahu said. “But it will be done.”

Although the White House called it a news conference, the two men left without taking questions from reporters.

“I think while we wait for these documents to be signed and get everybody in line, I think it maybe is not really appropriate to take questions,” Trump said.

After Trump asked the prime minister if he wanted to take a question or two from a “friendly Israeli reporter,” Netanyahu also declined, saying, “I would go by your instinct — we’ll have enough time for questions. Let’s settle the issue first.”

Gov. Wes Moore rejects Trump’s claims he called him the ‘greatest president of my lifetime’
Governor Wes Moore holds a press conference at Salvation Army Annapolis Corps with energy company partners to announce an initiative to help lower energy costs for Marylanders. Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After a weekend of tit-for-tat jabs on social media and television, President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore are continuing their feud — with Trump claiming the governor called him the “greatest president of my lifetime,” but Moore referring to this as an “imaginary conversation.”

While signing executive orders in the Oval Office Monday afternoon, Trump continued his ongoing criticism of Moore and the city of Baltimore for being a “deathbed” with “tremendous crime,” before flashing back to an interaction that he described fondly.

“I met him at the Army-Navy game. They said, ‘Oh there’s Gov. Moore. He’d love to see you.’ He came over to me, hugged me, shook my hand, you were there. He said, ‘Sir, you’re the greatest president of my lifetime,'” Trump said, adding that Moore had told him he was doing a “fantastic job.”

“I said, ‘That’s really nice that you say that. I’d love you to say that publicly, but I don’t think you can do that so it’s OK,'” the president continued.

But the governor denied that such a conversation ever happened, calling it “imaginary.”

“I’m a person who takes my integrity very seriously and I spent the past six months before that election campaigning as to why I did not think that he should be the next president of the United States, so when I say that that conversation never happened — that imaginary conversation never happened — I mean, that conversation never happened,” Moore told WBAL Radio.

Moore also turned to X Monday evening, writing, “Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President” in response to a clip of Trump’s remarks in the Oval Office.

A video clip from the Army-Navy game aired on Fox News Monday night, showing the two smiling and shaking hands, with Moore saying “it’s great to see you … it’s great to have you back here.” However, there was no mention of Moore calling Trump the “greatest president” of his lifetime.

“We are very, very anxious to be able to work closely with you,” Moore told the president, emphasizing federal funding to repair Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge as a focal point for the state of Maryland. A cargo ship struck the historic bridge last year, causing a partial structural collapse and plunging multiple vehicles from the bridge into the water.

“We’ll help you out,” Trump said after the two conversed some more.

Moore’s office told ABC News that the governor and the president did not have any other interaction at the Army-Navy game apart from what was seen in the video clip.

Yet the White House continues to double down on Trump’s remarks, telling ABC News that Moore’s flattering commentary took place “behind the scenes.”

“Governor Wes Moore heaped praise upon President Trump behind the scenes after the President’s landslide victory on November 5th,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement. “The only reason lightweight Wes Moore is attacking President Trump now is because he’s desperate for attention and delusional enough to think he has a chance at becoming the next President.”

In the Oval Office Tuesday, Trump once again denounced the city of Baltimore’s crime rate, calling it a “hell hole.”

“Wes Moore was telling me … ‘I want to walk with the president.’ Well, I said, ‘I want to work with you, too, someday. But first you’ve got to clean up your crime because I’m not walking.'”

Last week, Moore formally invited the president to join Baltimore officials on a public safety walk. In a letter, Moore highlighted the action Maryland has taken to combat crime while also underscoring the federal cuts made by the Trump administration that have impacted the state.

“Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I ‘walk the streets of Maryland’ with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, Crime ridden, Baltimore?,” Trump wrote on his social media platform in response, saying he “will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime,” if the governor “needs help.”

The president’s concern with the city’s crime rate comes as the mayor of Baltimore announced “historic reductions in violent crime” last month for the first half of 2025, in addition to citing the lowest homicide rate in 50 years.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

DOJ issues subpoenas to NY AG Letitia James, including over Trump civil fraud case: Sources
NY Attorney General Letitia James hosts a town hall at SUNY Westchester Community College to hear from residents about the impact of former President Donald Trump’s policies on their lives on May 08, 2025 in Valhalla, New York/ (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors in Albany have issued subpoenas to New York Attorney General Letitia James inquiring about her office’s civil fraud case against President Donald Trump and corruption case against the National Rifle Association, multiple sources told ABC News.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

A spokesperson for James called the subpoenas a “weaponization of the justice system,” invoking a criticism Trump used to describe her case against him that resulted in a half-billion-dollar penalty.

“Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American. We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The civil fraud case is on appeal with the New York State Appellate Division’s First Department. Trump, his eldest sons and his business were found liable for 10 years of fraud that inflated the president’s net worth.

James sued the NRA in 2020, accusing the gun rights group’s former CEO, Wayne LaPierre, and others of misappropriating donor funds to finance luxury items for themselves. The jury determined LaPierre owed more than $4 million.

The subpoenas, from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, are part of an investigation into whether James and her office violated the civil rights of Trump or the NRA executives, the sources said.

An attorney for James, Abbe Lowell, called the probe “a dangerous escalation” and “the most blatant and desperate example of this administration carrying out the president’s political retribution campaign.”

“If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with the facts and the law,” Lowell said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Protesters heckle Vance, Hegseth, Miller as they get photo op with DC National Guard
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops continued, protesters lashed out at three of his top officials who took time for a photo op with the guardsmen on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.,’s Union Station.

Protesters booed and jeered Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as they came to the station, located blocks from the U.S. Capitol, to thank the troops. The crowd’s chants drowned out the voices of the officials.

“Free DC,” the protesters shouted as three officials arrived in their motorcade.

Vance, Hegseth and Miller stopped by at the station’s Shake Shack and bought and ate lunch for the guard members.

Vance and Miller dismissed the jeers of the protesters, which drowned out their press gaggle, calling them “crazy” and “communists.”

“They appear to hate the idea that Americans can enjoy their communities,” Vance said.

Vance was asked why the troops were stationed at Union Station instead of parts of the city with higher crime rates. The vice president claimed that the station was being overrun with homeless people and visitors didn’t feel safe.

“This should be a monument to American greatness,” he said.

Vance added that he believed that crime statistics do not report the full scope of crime on the streets, however he declined to talk about evidence that backed his claim up and told a reporter to “You just got to look around.”

The event happened at the same time that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was giving a news conference on Wednesday.

