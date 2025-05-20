Trump urges House Republicans not to mess with Medicaid amid push to pass bill advancing his agenda: Sources

Trump urges House Republicans not to mess with Medicaid amid push to pass bill advancing his agenda: Sources
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning turned up the heat on House Republican holdout votes endangering passage of the megabill aimed at advancing his legislative agenda, sources told ABC News.

Trump spoke to the conference as more than a dozen Republicans seek additional changes to the legislation. Without changes, there is enough opposition to defeat it as Speaker Mike Johnson can only afford to lose three votes.

Trump used an expletive to urge House Republican conference members not to mess with Medicaid and to vote in favor of his bill Tuesday morning, sources told ABC News.

That demand comes as hard-liners push for stricter Medicaid cuts just a day or so before the massive bill — full of a laundry list of Trump’s campaign promises — is expected to head to the floor. Johnson is aiming for a vote on Wednesday.

Another sticking point among Republican holdouts is a cap on state and local tax deductions. And sources tell ABC News that Trump told the cadre of Republicans pushing for a higher cap on the state and local tax deduction (SALT) to take the current deal on the table and “move on.”

Trump urged Republicans to stick together and get the bill done — and deliver for the American people, according to a White House official.

A White House official told ABC News that Trump is losing patience with the Republican holdouts, including the SALT Caucus and the House Freedom Caucus. The president made it clear that he wants every Republican to vote yes on the bill, the official added.

Leaving the House GOP conference meeting, Trump said the meeting went well, but pushed back against those reports that he’s losing patience with Republican holdouts.

“I think it was a really great; that was a meeting of love. Let me tell you, that was love in that room. There was no shouting. I think it was a meeting of love,” Trump told reporters, later adding that anyone who said he was losing patience was “a liar.”

Projecting confidence, Trump said “we’re going to get it done,” adding that “we’re ahead of schedule.”

So was Trump’s pressure campaign enough to move those on the fence to the yes column?

Asked if he thinks Trump moved any votes, holdout Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said “yeah, I suppose so.” Still Biggs didn’t commit to supporting the bill.

Fellow holdout Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said Trump “did a great job,” but declined to say whether Trump changed his mind.

Other hard-liners tell ABC News that they still believe changes to the bill — like those additional Medicaid cuts — could still be on the table. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he believes more “tweaks” can be made before the bill goes to the House Rules Committee at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But time is running out and Trump was clear he doesn’t want any more delays.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent a letter to Johnson and Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, requesting they “immediately reschedule” that 1 a.m. Rules Committee meeting.

The New York Democrat decried the legislation for what he called the “largest” cut to Medicaid and nutritional assistance in American history.

“It is deeply troubling that you would attempt to jam this legislation down the throats of the American people,” Jeffries wrote in a statement to his colleagues. “What else are you hiding?”

“It is imperative that you immediately reschedule the meeting so that it may be debated in the light of day,” Jeffries added. Republicans scheduled the hearing at the earliest possible hour in compliance with House rules after the Budget Committee approved the package late Sunday.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump — flanked by Johnson — issued a stern warning for Republicans who don’t fall in line on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” warning they could be primaried if they vote against his signature bill.

Trump emphasized that the GOP is a unified party, but also added that people aren’t going to get everything they want in the bill.

“Well it’s not a question of holdouts, we have a tremendously unified party. We’ve never had a party like this. There’s some people that want a couple of things that maybe I don’t like or that they’re not going to get, but I think we’re going to have tremendous — not luck. We have tremendous talent,” Trump said.

After the president left, Republican leaders delivered remarks but took no questions — telling reporters he had to “tie up the remaining loose ends” with holdouts.

“Failure is simply not an option,” the Louisiana Republican said. “We have to get this done.”

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended his choice to vote with the minority of his party to keep the government open last week and his position as leader in an appearance on “The View” on Tuesday.

His comments come as some Democrats have publicly raised questions about their confidence in Schumer’s role as party leader following his move to allow Republicans to advance their led funding bill.

Schumer doubled down on the assertion he made on the Senate floor ahead of Friday’s closely watched vote: The Republican funding bill, called a continuing resolution or CR, was bad, but a government shutdown would have been worse.

“I knew it was a difficult choice, and I knew I’d get a lot of criticism or my choice, but I felt as a leader I had to do it,” Schumer told “The View” hosts.

Schumer said he and fellow Democrats “hated” the funding bill because it creates a “slush fund” for President Donald Trump, his adviser Elon Musk and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to “push around.”

But a shutdown, Schumer said “would have devastation like we have never seen.”

He said it would have given the Trump administration the freedom to slash programs it views as nonessential, with little to no recourse for Democrats to pursue. Programs like Medicaid and SNAP or funding for mass transit could have been indiscriminately slashed, he said.

“You have two choices: one bad, the other devastating,” Schumer said. “One chops off one of your fingers, the other chops off your arm.”

He said he was being “trolled” by Trump when the president congratulated him for passage of the bill on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

“He was trolling me. I know this guy. He’s trying to confuse people he always tries to confuse people,” Schumer said.

As a leader, Schumer said he had to act to avert a crisis down the road that would have been caused by a shutdown. But his position has not quelled calls within his own party for new leadership after Democrats appeared to some to be lacking in a strategy during Friday’s vote.

Schumer defended his role atop the caucus from ongoing criticism.

Responding to concerns that the party is somewhat aimless without an official leader, Schumer said Democrats have many talented leaders.

“When we don’t have a president, there is a lot of leaders. We have a great bench,” he said. “As for the Senate caucus, of which I am the leader, I should be the leader.”

Schumer touted his ability to recruit talent to win seats in the Senate, pointing to the 2020 election when Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff successfully claimed both seats in Georgia.

He also likened himself to an “orchestra leader” conducting his caucus to help their talents come through.

“We have a load of talent in our caucus, and I’ll tell you one thing: We are united in going after Trump and showing the American people that he is making the middle class pay for the tax cuts on the rich.”

Schumer also promoted his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A warning.”

He encouraged a number of individuals to read the book, including the president.

“He doesn’t understand what Jewish people are like. And he does things that can lead to antisemitism,” Schumer said. “He should read the book. He could learn something.”

He also warned against the left “sliding into” antisemitism.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said Sunday that Republicans forced Democratic lawmakers to choose between supporting a continuing resolution or a government shutdown, which would have allowed them to further slash the federal government.

He told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that in past shutdowns, the executive branch has advocated for the government to reopen, but President Donald Trump’s administration would have taken advantage of one.

“With these MAGA extremists in charge, they don’t necessarily want to come out of shutdown, and they have tools in shutdown contingencies and nonessentialness determinations and riffing and things like that that they can use to destroy the government, just like doggy DOGE is doing, except with a veneer of legitimacy, with the authority of shutdown powers,” Whitehouse said in an exclusive interview.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and nine others in the Democratic caucus voted with Republicans to pass the continuing resolution. Whitehouse voted against it.

Schumer’s support sparked backlash among Democrats, with many calling for a change in leadership.

Here are additional highlights from Whitehouse’s interview:

On the dangers of shutdown

“When you understand how dangerous a shutdown is, it’s even more, sort of, understandable why they would feel that way. And so I think what we need to do is stop the intramural fighting and bleeding as quickly as we can. We are in a fight for our democracy right now, and if we’re having a fight in our dugout, we’re not out on the field, and the other team is scoring runs.”

On what Democrats need to do

“They were both extremely, extremely dangerous options, and my view is that as Democrats, we need to stop the intramural quarreling about who voted what way and get back to work saving our democracy.”

On Democrats who voted for the continuing resolution

“I think that [Schumer] and the other nine colleagues of mine who made that decision made a very conscientious and principled decision after a lot of reflection. I’m not going to throw any of them under the bus for the choice that they made. When you understand how dangerous a shutdown is, it’s even more sort of understandable why they would feel that way.”

On House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ non-answer on Senate Democrats needing new leadership

“That is not my agenda. That is not a helpful narrative right now. I think that obviously there is a lot of distress, back and forth, between the House and the Senate. That is not unheard of before. And one can read Leader Jeffries’ answers as basically, ‘Look, move on, I’m not going to dwell on internal infighting among Democrats,’ and not necessarily like ‘I’m throwing Schumer under the bus.’ They’ve known each other a long time. They’re experienced politicians. We need to pull this back together and get back to work.”

(Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic lawmakers sent a series of letters early Thursday morning to nine separate law firms that have struck agreements this spring with the Trump administration, questioning whether the deals for pro bono work in exchange for the reversal of executive orders issued by President Donald Trump or to avoid being targeted in future missives may violate federal bribery, extortion, honest services fraud or racketeering laws.

In correspondence, shared exclusively with ABC News, California Democratic Rep. Dave Min and Maryland Democratic Rep. April Delaney are leading 15 Democratic colleagues in demanding details of the arrangements from the leadership of some of the country’s most elite law firms from Washington to New York.

The firms included in the letter are: Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, and Milbank LLP.

Throughout the spring, Trump announced in posts on his social media platform, fresh agreements with the firms — totaling nearly $1 billion in pro-bono work. Trump’s posts also show that firms agreed to strike Diversity, Equity and Inclusion considerations from their hiring practices — committing to “Merit-Based Hiring, Promotion, and Retention” while also pledging that they would not deny representation to clients based on political views.

The agreements worry the Democratic lawmakers, who believe the deals “capitulate to clear abuse of the law by the Trump administration.”

On April 10, during a Cabinet meeting, Trump floated the idea that the pro-bono commitments could be used to “help” the United States with trade negotiations as he imposes tariffs across the globe.

“So I think we’re going to and trying to use these, these very prestigious firms to help us out with the trade because, you know, we have a lot of countries, but we want to make deals that are proper for the United States,” Trump told reporters.

“By entering into an agreement that appears to be in response to the threat of illegal economic coercion against your firm from the Trump administration, your firm is not simply agreeing to provide certain pro bono services or end certain personnel hiring and retention practices,” the lawmakers caution in their letter. “Agreements of this kind also signal acquiescence to an abuse of federal power, raising serious questions about how or whether your firm would represent clients or take on matters that might be seen as antagonistic to President Trump or his agenda.”

On April 11, the president announced that Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft — a famed Wall Street powerhouse — is among the firms that struck a deal, committing $100 million dollars in pro-bono services itself. Cadwalader is the former law firm of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who served as the president’s former criminal defense attorney in 2024 before joining the current administration.

“Law firms are just saying: ‘Where do I sign? Where do I sign?'” Trump said March 26. “Nobody can believe it.”

“We do not wish to prematurely judge or assess guilt,” the letter states. “Our aim however, is to gather comprehensive information with respect to the formation and implementation of the…agreement and resulting legal and ethical quandaries.”

The letters request details from each firm on its “motivations for entering into this agreement, how was an agreement reached, and what specific terms or promises were made.” The lawmakers also inquire whether the deals comply with state bar ethics requirements, contending that the agreements may raise issues with state bar professional codes of conduct rules for lawyers.

“We are sympathetic to the circumstances in which your firm finds itself, with the Administration using coercive and illegal measures to target certain law firms and threaten their ability to represent and retain their clients,” the letter states, requesting a response from each firm by May 8.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart & Katherine Faulders contributed to this report

