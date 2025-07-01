Trump vowed to deport the ‘worst of the worst’ — but new data shows a shift to also arresting non-criminals

Trump vowed to deport the ‘worst of the worst’ — but new data shows a shift to also arresting non-criminals
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump campaigned for president on the promise of mass deportations that targeted criminals — and while ICE agents have arrested over 38,000 migrants with criminal convictions, new data shows a recent shift toward also arresting those who have not been accused of crimes.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has arrested an increasing number of migrants with no criminal convictions, according to an ABC News analysis of Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.

The numbers, which were obtained through a public records lawsuit and released by the Deportation Data Project at the University of California Berkeley, give the first real glimpse of how Trump’s immigration enforcement policy is playing out in the streets.Over the first five months of the Trump administration, ICE has arrested over 95,000 individuals, according to data analyzed by ABC’s owned television stations’ data team.

At the start of the administration, ICE tended to target migrants with pending or criminal convictions. From Inauguration Day to May 4, 2025, 44% of those arrested had a criminal conviction, while 34% of those arrested had pending charges and 23% had no criminal history, according to the data.

But beginning May 25, the data appears to show there was a shift in enforcement — with individuals with criminal convictions making up only 30% of those arrested. Those arrested with pending criminal charges accounted for 26% of the individuals arrested and 44% had no criminal history.

“It looks like there’s been a shift from about Memorial Day this year up until now, to an increasing number of people who have been detained who have no criminal charges,” said Austin Kocher, a professor at Syracuse University who reviewed the data.

“We hear a lot about the administration deporting the worst of the worst. And as far as we can tell from all available data up to this point, the data has not really supported that,” Kocher said.

The data is largely divided into three groups of individuals: those who have criminal convictions, those with pending charges, and those who may be facing civil immigration charges, labeled as “other immigration violators.” However, the data provides no indication of what kind of crimes the individuals may be accused or convicted of.

In Los Angeles, where ICE raids recently sparked large demonstrations, and in the New York City area, almost 60% of those arrested by ICE in the first ten days of June had no criminal convictions nor any pending criminal charges, according to the data.

Asked about the shift, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News, “We are not going to disclose law enforcement sensitive intelligence and methods. 70% of the arrests ICE made were of criminal illegal aliens.”

“We are continuing to go after the worst of the worst — including gang members, pedophiles, and rapists,” McLaughlin said. “Under Secretary [Kristi] Noem, we are delivering on President Trump’s and the American people’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe.”

The majority of administration’s migrant arrests have taken place in Texas, the state with the longest southern border. But the data also shows that enforcement has largely shifted away from apprehensions at the southern border to apprehensions in the interior of the country.

John Sandweg, the former acting director of ICE under President Barack Obama, told ABC News that the shift in enforcement is not a surprise, considering that illegal border crossings are down dramatically.

“For the last probably 15 years at least, the majority of ICE arrests, people booked into ICE custody or ICE apprehensions, were individuals apprehended at the border. But now, the administration is very sensitive to the numbers and has started putting ICE under pressure,” Sandweg said, referring to Trump’s call for more migrants to be deported.

“The problem is that you are now engaged in operations that are, frankly, more likely to find non-criminals than criminals,” Sandweg said.

As ABC News previously reported, ICE’s latest tactic has been arresting individuals at immigration courts. In most cases, when a deportation case is dismissed, it is a positive outcome for a migrant, attorneys told ABC News — but according to immigration attorneys and advocates, immigration enforcement officers have been waiting in immigration court buildings and coordinating with DHS lawyers to arrest migrants promptly after their cases are dismissed, after which the migrants are placed into expedited removal proceedings without allowing them to fight their case.

“If there’s anything that says this isn’t about serious criminal enforcement, it’s this wholesale dismissal of cases of the people who are showing up in immigration court,” Sandweg said. “I mean, you want to find the place where you’re least likely to find dangerous criminals — it’s the people who show up for their immigration court hearings.”

Sandweg said these new types of enforcement, including courthouse arrests, are being made in an effort to achieve quotas set by the Trump administration.

“It’s another way to just quickly make some arrests,” Sandweg said.

The administration, meanwhile, says it’s continuing its efforts to target accused criminals.

At a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal authorities have arrested 2,711 alleged multinational gang members since Trump re-took office in January.

“You should all feel safer that President Trump can deport all of these gangs and not one district court judge can think they’re emperor over this Trump administration and his executive powers,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

7 shot at Oklahoma City bar as fans gathered to watch NBA playoff game
7 shot at Oklahoma City bar as fans gathered to watch NBA playoff game
Oklahoma City Police Department

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Seven people were shot at an Oklahoma City bar where fans were gathered to watch the Thunder-Nuggets NBA playoff game on Monday night, police said.

The shooting erupted around 10:39 p.m. during an altercation at The Collective, a popular restaurant and bar near downtown, Oklahoma City police said.

Seven people were hit by gunfire and two others were hurt from flying glass, police said.

Of the seven victims struck by bullets, four were seriously wounded, but everyone is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The top-seeded Thunder lost Monday night’s opening game of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Their next game is on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge orders return of 2nd migrant deported to El Salvador
Judge orders return of 2nd migrant deported to El Salvador
Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(BALTIMORE) — A federal judge in Maryland has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of a 20-year-old Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador, whose removal violated a previous court settlement, according to an order issued on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher, a Trump appointee, also ordered the government not to remove other individuals covered by the settlement.

The class action case from 2019 was filed on behalf of individuals who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors and later sought asylum.

The group sued the government to be able to have their asylum applications adjudicated while they remained in the United States. The parties settled in 2024.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the Trump administration, in breach of the settlement agreement, removed one of the class members — referred to using the pseudonym “Cristian” in court records — to El Salvador on March 15 when it deported three planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison there.

In an opinion filed Wednesday, Judge Gallagher referenced the case of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and said that “like Judge [Paula] Xinis in the Abrego Garcia matter, this court will order Defendants to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States so that he can receive the process he was entitled to under the parties’ binding Settlement Agreement.”

The judge’s order was first reported by ABC News.
Judge Gallagher said that facilitating Cristian’s return requires the defendants “making a good faith request to the government of El Salvador and to release Cristian to U.S. custody for transport back to the United States to await the adjudication of his asylum application on the merits by USCIS.”

Gallagher called the deportation a “breach of contract.”

“At bottom, this case, unlike other cases involving the government’s removal of individuals under the Alien Enemies Act, is a contractual dispute because of the Settlement Agreement,” attorneys for the plaintiff said, referring to the 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process.

The Trump administration, according to the order, contends that the removal of Cristian did not violate the settlement because “his designation as an alien enemy pursuant to the AEA results in him ceasing to be a member.”

In a sworn declaration, an official for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that Cristian was arrested in January for possession of cocaine.

“On January 6, 2025, [“Cristian”] was convicted in the 482nd District Court at Harris County, Texas for the offense of possession of cocaine, a Texas state jail felony,” said Robert Cerna, the Acting Field Office Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Cerna said that following the invocation of the AEA, ICE determined that Cristian was subject to removal.

“On March 15, 2025, [“Cristian”] was removed under the Alien Enemies Act, 50 U.S.C. Ch. 3, pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 10,903, as a Venezuelan citizen 14 years of age or older who is a member of TdA,” Cerna said, referring to the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

“Allegations that Class Members, like Cristian, are subject to the AEA do not exclude those individuals from the Class under the plain terms of the Settlement Agreement,” attorneys for the plaintiff argued.

Counsel for the class of migrants also alleged in court filings that another Venezuelan man, identified as an 18-year-old named Javier in the court records, was in imminent danger of being deported earlier this month.

Judge Gallagher determined that Javier was covered by the settlement agreement and entered a temporary restraining order prohibiting the government from removing him from the United States.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge
Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.