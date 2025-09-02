Trump vows to take on crime in Chicago ‘fast’ after violent Labor Day weekend

Trump vows to take on crime in Chicago ‘fast’ after violent Labor Day weekend

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday again took aim at Chicago as he suggested federal intervention is needed to combat crime.

Trump pointed to gun violence in the city over Labor Day weekend, as eight people were killed and more than 50 injured.

“Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, is set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon to address residents amid reports of federal deployments to Chicago.

Pritzker and local Chicago officials have rejected Trump’s desire to send National Guard troops to the city. Pritzker, during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, said such a move would be “un-American.”

“National Guard troops, any kind of troops on the streets of an American city don’t belong, unless there is an insurrection, unless there is truly an emergency. There is not,” Pritzker said. He said if troops are sent to the city, it would amount to an “invasion.”

On Monday, Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson led a chant of “no troops in Chicago” at a Labor Day march.

“No federal troops in the city of Chicago, no militarized force in the city of Chicago,” he said in fiery remarks. “We’re going to defend our democracy in the city of Chicago. We’re going to protect the humanity of every single person in the city of Chicago.”

Violent crime in Chicago dropped significantly in the first half of the year, according to official data released by the city. Shootings were down 37% and homicides have dropped by 32% compared to the first half of 2024, while total violence crime dropped by over 22%, according to the crime statistics.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News last month that planning was underway at the Pentagon for the potential use of National Guard troops in Chicago — an area Trump has repeatedly singled out as he mulled sending the Guard to other major American cities following his federal takeover of Washington.

Trump then appeared to back off somewhat, saying he preferred cities ask for his administration’s assistance.

But over the weekend, referencing recent crime, Trump warned Pritzker to “straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

Meanwhile, the administration is preparing for a surge in increased immigration enforcement operations in Chicago as soon as this week, sources told ABC News.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the intention was for more resources to be sent to Chicago but did not divulge details.

“I won’t disclose the details because they are law enforcement and investigative folks that are on the ground there, and I want to make sure we keep their security our number one priority,” Noem said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “But we will continue to go after the worst of the worst across the country, like President Trump has told us to do, focusing on those that are perpetuating murder and rape and trafficking of drugs and humans across our country, knowing that every single citizen deserves to be safe.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Michael Pappano and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

House passes Trump’s major tax cut and spending bill
House passes Trump’s major tax cut and spending bill
House of Representatives

(WASHINGTON) — The House has passed President Trump’s major tax cut and spending bill in a 218 to 214 vote.

The legislation will now go to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

The final vote came after an overnight scramble by Speaker Mike Johnson to secure the necessary GOP votes to proceed, and then a record-breaking speech from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries that lasted for 8 hours and 44 minutes.

No changes were made by the House to the Senate version of the bill, despite some grumbling from House Republican hardliners over the Senate changes to Medicaid and the deficit. Some of those holdouts say President Trump made promises to get their votes, including saying he’d make the bill “better” in the future.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration eliminating warning period for fining those in the US illegally: Exclusive
Trump administration eliminating warning period for fining those in the US illegally: Exclusive
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is looking to speed up its ability to fine those in the United States illegally — up to $1,000 per day — according to a rule set to be published Friday in the Federal Register that was obtained by ABC News.

Currently, the government can alert those in the U.S. illegally 30 days before it starts issuing fines.

The rule proposed by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security allows the government to immediately start fining those in the U.S. illegally.
“DHS believes that the nature of the failure-to-depart and unlawful entry penalties supports the need for more streamlined procedures,” the proposed rule says.

The new process will apply to those who enter the U.S. illegally, ignore final orders of removal, and those in the U.S. illegally who do not comply with a judge’s voluntary departure order.

Fines will range from $100 to $500 per illegal entry into the U.S., up to almost $10,000 for failure to voluntary deport after a judge orders it, and up to $1,000 per day for those who do not comply with a removal order.

Fining migrants illegally in the U.S. started during President Donald Trump’s first term in office and was stopped during the Biden administration. Trump started it again after he took office in January.

“The law doesn’t enforce itself; there must be consequences for breaking it,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Thursday. “President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem are standing up for law and order and making our government more effective and efficient at enforcing the American people’s immigration laws. Financial penalties like these are just one more reason why illegal aliens should use CBP Home to self-deport now before it’s too late.”

Those who use the Customs and Border Protection’s CBP Home app to self-deport will have any fines levied against them waived, according to the DHS. As of June 13, DHS has issued 10,000 fine notifications.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

House paralyzed over Epstein files for 2nd week in a row
House paralyzed over Epstein files for 2nd week in a row
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Another week, another stalemate in the House of Representatives over releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The GOP-led Rules Committee — which was working on advancing a slate of unrelated bills — came to a halt Monday evening because Democrats announced their plan to force a committee vote on bipartisan legislation that would call for the release of the Epstein files.

Republicans on the panel decided to recess the meeting with lawmakers saying there were no plans to reconvene at all. South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman said Monday he and the other Republicans on the committee did not want to vote on Democrats’ Epstein amendments, calling the effort “grandstanding.”

Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters it was “unlikely” the committee would meet this week at all.

This means that House Republicans will not hold votes this week on several key measures, including an immigration bill and legislation to establish new ZIP codes, because Democrats on the panel continue to force tough votes over releasing the Epstein files.

The House plans to depart for a long August recess on Thursday without holding votes on the planned measures. The lower chamber can still vote on measures under suspension, which requires a two-thirds majority.

With no action by the Rules Committee, the House will vote on two minor bills both under suspension on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Republicans also plan to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning for their weekly conference meeting, which is followed by a news conference from Speaker Mike Johnson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.