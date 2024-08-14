Trump wants a US ‘Iron Dome’ the military hasn’t asked for

Trump wants a US ‘Iron Dome’ the military hasn’t asked for
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is reviving his promise to build “the best Iron Dome in the world,” a version of the air defense system built by Israel that experts say probably wouldn’t make much sense for a country with friendly neighbors like Canada and Mexico.

In a conversation Monday night with Elon Musk on his social media platform X, Trump defended his idea by saying “it just takes one maniac to, you know, start something.”

“Israel has it. We’re gonna have the best Iron Dome in the world. We need it, and we’re gonna make it all,” he told Musk.

Here’s a look at what Iron Dome is, why experts question its utility for the U.S. and how Trump might actually be talking about something else:

What is an ‘Iron Dome’?

Iron Dome was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to knock down short-range rockets, such as the ones lobbed from the border of Lebanon by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Together with other systems like David’s Sling, which is designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, Israel’s Iron Dome is part of a nationwide missile-defense shield over the country, whose residents live under the near-constant threat of attack from its neighbors.

The multi-billion dollar system was credited with helping to knock down hundreds of missiles and drones last April when Iran launched an attack. Israel’s Iron Dome could play a major role in coming days if Iran follows through on its threat to attack Israel again, this time in retaliation for the recent killing of a Hamas leader visiting Tehran.

As part of a broader policy to help defend Israel, the U.S. has paid some $3 billion to Israel to date for Iron Dome batteries, interceptors and maintenance costs, according to a recent analysis by the Congressional Research Service.

Could the US benefit from its own ‘Iron Dome’?

The short answer from experts is probably not. With allies north and south of the U.S., and oceans on either side, the U.S. doesn’t face the same kind of short-range missile threat as Israel.

That reality probably explains why the military hasn’t asked Congress to pay to build one. A U.S. defense official told ABC News last month that U.S. Northern Command — — the military combatant command charged with defending the homeland from foreign missiles — has not expressed interest in a larger, nationwide missile defense system either.

The military already employs multiple systems “that together provide agility in responding to potential threats, which increases available options for the nation’s leaders,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in July.

Among those systems already in place in the U.S. is the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense program, which was designed to knock down rogue long-range missiles from a country like North Korea. It’s possible the U.S. could try to bolster the capability of this existing system to wipe out any threat of a large-scale attack from a country with a hefty arsenal like Russia.

But expanding that system to cover every inch of the U.S. though would likely cost billions of dollars at a time when the country also is trying to protect against attacks in cyber and space. China and Russia are now pursing hypersonic weapons, while administration officials this spring acknowledged Russia’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities in space, greatly complicating what it means for any one system to keep the U.S. safe.

So why does Trump keep talking about building an Iron Dome?

Trump often latches on to the idea of building things for the country because it’s a tangible example of a policy idea.

In the case of 2016, Trump talked about building a border wall as a way of saying he would take illegal immigration seriously, even as experts warned the idea wasn’t practical. By the time Trump left office, only about a quarter of the U.S. border with Mexico had new fencing — most of which replaced smaller existing structures.

In the case of an Iron Dome, Trump seems to be signaling another shift in U.S. policy — away from diplomatic engagements with other countries in favor of isolationist policies that rely on heavy military spending to deter adversaries.

For its part, the GOP endorsed the idea as part of its official policy platform at the Republican convention in July.

Elbridge Colby, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during the Trump administration, said last July that he saw the new GOP platform as an intentional shift.

The GOP focuses on protecting the homeland, “not looking for monsters to destroy,” Colby said.

Biden has bowed out but GOP attacks continue as he faces big week ahead
(WASHINGTON) — When President Joe Biden announced Sunday he wouldn’t seek reelection, he told Americans he believes it would be best for him to “stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

The bombshell news immediately shifted focus to Vice President Kamala Harris, to whom Biden passed the torch by officially endorsing her to be the Democratic nominee, though she has work to do before the party’s convention next month.

While he’ll no longer be running, and will be a classic “lame duck,” he still must deal with pressing issues and his every move likely will continue to be scrutinized and criticized by Republicans.

Prominent GOP leaders who spent weeks calling on Biden to exit the 2024 race are now demanding that he should resign from office, claiming if he’s not fit to be a candidate, he’s not able to continue as president.

Former President Donald Trump, who last week accepted the Republican Party’s nomination, said Biden is “certainly not fit to serve” as he responded to the political earthquake that Biden would no longer be his election rival.

“If he’s not suited to run for office, I’m not sure he’s suited to serve the country, to continue in that capacity,” echoed House Speaker Mike Johnson, the most powerful Republican in Congress, in remarks to ABC News on Monday.

Johnson also suggested Harris and the Cabinet explore invoking the 25th Amendment, which controls when a president is deemed unable to discharge the duties of his office.

Some Republicans have also accused Harris of being involved in a Democratic “cover-up” about what they claim is Biden’s failing mental fitness.

The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. already released an ad saying: “Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead.”

The White House has pushed back that Biden “looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people.”

Biden, who is currently in Delaware recuperating from COVID-19, will face major tests this week as he’s promised to make a speech to the nation on his decision to bow out of the race and as he hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

While no date or time has been given on his address on the 2024 race, Biden’s remarks will be a significant milestone in his career that spanned from being one of the youngest senators sworn into office to becoming vice president in 2008 and eventually president in 2020 after three previously unsuccessful attempts at the Democratic nomination.

“I think they should expect to hear from Joe Biden what he has carried in his heart for decades, which is a deep belief in the American people. Joe Biden is an optimist, he knows how hard Americans work, he knows what we are capable of,” Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a key Biden ally and co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, said on CNN on Sunday.

Coons said the calls Johnson and others for Biden to resign were “ridiculous” and that Biden stepping down from the office now would be a “great disservice” to the nation.

“I think President Biden has shown in recent weeks his ability to handle and manage complex international matters, to continue his lifelong record of service and his legacy of leadership in foreign policy and to make hard calls and tough choices that help make us stronger and safer here at home,” Coons said.

“I expect President Biden will finish out his term this year and there are things that remain to be done,” Coons said, citing annual spending bills that must pass Congress and Biden’s commitment to securing a peace plan for Gaza.

In addition to meeting with Biden, Netanyahu will address Congress on Wednesday and is also expected to meet with Harris.

“This coming week, I know he will be putting his heart in it once again,” Coons said of Biden’s cease-fire proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war.

High-profile Missouri primary threatens to knock out second ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush
(WASHINGTON) — Following New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary defeat at the hands of George Latimer, another member of “The Squad” is at risk of being ousted: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who is facing a strong challenge from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

The race catapulted to national attention in part due to the tremendous amount of outside group spending. The United Democracy Project PAC, the fundraising arm affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent more than $7 million to challenge Bush, who currently represents a district composed of the St. Louis area, and boost Bell’s profile.

This dynamic is reminiscent of Bowman’s race, where he and his supporters point to AIPAC’s enormous cash flow behind his challenger as a key reason he lost his primary in June. United Democracy Project’s spending in Bowman’s race helped make it the most expensive House primary in U.S. history.

Asked for comment for this story, Bush’s campaign pointed to data showing that it is the second-most expensive House race.

AIPAC’s involvement in this primary was precipitated by Bush’s critical stance of Israel in how it carried out its war with Hamas, a posture held by many other progressive lawmakers, including Bowman.

Bush has said that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza following Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 — and was supported in calling for a cease-fire by over two dozen local faith and social justice groups, including Jewish organizations, last November.

Bush was condemned by a group of local Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center and the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, for her “communication about the recent events in Israel and Gaza,” which they described as “insensitive, incorrect, and fanning the flames of antisemitism.”

Another group of Jewish clergy endorsed Bell in the month leading up to the primary.

Meanwhile, Bell has aggressively campaigned with the St. Louis Jewish community. According to Jewish Insider, Bell has made Jewish outreach a priority in his campaign.

Sam Crystal, the chief of staff of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, which has endorsed Bell, said he believes that this tactic has been successful.

“That he is not just expressing support for the issues that Jewish voters are prioritizing, but taking the time to actually reach out to Jewish voters in the district and to create relationships with the Jewish leaders, has been a big impact on why he’s gained so much support in the district,” he said.

Crystal said he believes that this outreach will help Bell defeat Bush. He estimated that Jews make up 2.8% of the district and said that “in close races, those kinds of margins can make the difference, and the Jewish vote will be a part of the winning coalition that delivers victory for Wesley Bell.”

Professor Dan Butler, director of Undergraduate Studies in Political Science at the Washington University in St. Louis, stressed to ABC News that Bowman and Bush’s races have a great deal of differences, especially when it comes to the impact of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Clearly the war in Gaza is what is behind the donor class here. That’s the reason Bush is being challenged,” said Butler. “But you don’t really see it discussed, in part because I just don’t think either candidate has much to gain from it.”

Butler said he finds that the conflict here is not between centrism and progressivism, as in New York’s primary race, but rather a clash between two progressives “trying to signal who’s the right member of the Democratic team to send to Washington.”

Even still, Bell’s campaign is not without problems of its own.

Bell’s decision to run for this seat, and his approach to doing so, have garnered some controversy. In October of last year, he ended a bid for Senate to challenge Bush. In a statement at the time, Devon Moody, Bush’s campaign manager, said it was “disheartening that Prosecuting Attorney Bell has decided to abandon his U.S. Senate campaign to become Missouri’s first Black senator after less than five months, and has instead decided to target Missouri’s first Black congresswoman.”

And according to Drop Site News, four months before Bell challenged Bush, he privately assured her that he would not drop his Senate bid to face her. “I’m telling you on my word: I am not running against you. That is not happening,” he said on the leaked audio.

Moreover, Bell’s progressive bona fides have been challenged. Prosecutor Organizing Table, a watchdog organization formed by several racial justice organizations, accused Bell of not matching his promises of being a progressive prosecutor.

Bell has also received criticism for managing Mark Byrne’s campaign for the same seat in 2006. Byrne, who Bell’s campaign described as a “longtime friend” despite “differences in political affiliations and positions on many issues,” ran as a conservative Republican. Byrne’s website said that he intended to “protect the rights of the unborn” and that there is “no greater job for elected representatives than to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Bell campaign spokesman, Anjan Mukherjee told ABC News that Bell has the “momentum and enthusiasm to win this election, and looks forward to taking his progressive track record to Congress.”

Sarah Arkebaur, co-chair of the St. Louis Democratic Socialists of America electoral working group, said that with “who is donating to his campaign, as well as his past work for Republican candidates,” Bell “does not live up to [the] moniker” of a progressive.

Arkebaur touted Bush’s work in Congress.

“She is non-stop fighting for policies that are crucial for working people,” she said. “And we know, from what we’ve talked to — people at the doors, doing door-to-door canvassing, on the phones doing phone banks — that these policies are popular with voters.”

Usamah Andrabi, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats, offered a similar message.

“This race is about reelecting a champion for abortion rights, democracy and everyday people — that has the broad support of local electeds, unions and every reproductive rights group against the same Republican megadonors banning abortion in Missouri and trying to elect Donald Trump in November,” he said.

If Bush is unable to defend her seat, Butler, the professor, says her loss will send a clear message.

“If Bush loses, it will send a message to the other Democratic incumbents to be much more careful about criticizing Israel,” said Butler.

ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

Who is Gov. Josh Shapiro, a possible Harris VP pick?
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2023.

(WASHINGTON) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been gaining attention in the political world for taking on Republicans on major issues such as abortion access and immigration.

And now he could be bringing his political skills to the White House with sources telling ABC News that Shapiro is a front-runner to become Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Shapiro, 51, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Dresher, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1995.

Shapiro spent years on Capitol Hill working for several Democratic members of Congress, including Sens. Carl Levin and Robert Torricelli. During that time, Shapiro earned a law degree from Georgetown University in 2002.

In 2004, he won election for the 153rd district in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and was reelected three times. In 2011, Shapiro was elected to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and remained on the board for five years.

In 2016, Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania’s attorney general. He was reelected in 2020 with over 3.4 million votes.

During his tenure, Shapiro took on high-profile cases, including investigations into alleged sex abuse in the Catholic Church and probes of pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.

Shapiro also pushed back against former President Donald Trump’s conservative policies, including the proposed travel ban from citizens of Muslim-majority countries. Following the 2020 election, then-Attorney General Shapiro fought against several lawsuits that were filed contesting the results.

Two years ago, Shapiro ran for Pennsylvania governor and beat Republican challenger Doug Mastriano by more than 792,000 votes.

Shapiro has spoken out against abortion restrictions and pushed policies to expand reproductive rights.

“As governor, I will always uphold our state’s Constitution and protect a woman’s right to make decisions over her own body and have the health care services she needs,” he said in a statement last week following a development in a Pennsylvania-based abortion case.

Shapiro has denied repeated calls from state Republicans to deploy the National Guard in response to the influx of migrants in the state.

“The last thing in the world I’m going to do is put the brave women and men of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s lives at risk to be part of some political squabble at the border that [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott has created,” Shapiro said in March.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has also expressed his support for Israel in its ongoing conflict against Hamas and called out rising antisemitism in the state and country.

In December, he criticized then-University of Pennsylvania’s President Liz Magill following a congressional hearing on antisemitism on campuses. Magill did not directly respond to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s questions about whether reportedly antisemitic rhetoric, including calls for “genocide of Jews,” constituted harassment.

“Frankly, I thought her comments were absolutely shameful. It should not be hard to condemn genocide,” Shapiro said on Dec. 6.

Magill resigned five days later.

