Trump, world leaders gather in Egypt for ceasefire deal signing with Netanyahu absent

Trump, world leaders gather in Egypt for ceasefire deal signing with Netanyahu absent

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (l, CDU) is taking part in the Gaza summit chaired by Egypt’s President al-Sisi alongside US President Donald Trump. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

(SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt) — President Donald Trump joined more than 20 world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday for talks on Gaza’s future with the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement underway.

Among those gathered for the summit were Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former prime minister Tony Blair, as well as officials from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

The group posed for a family picture in front a sign that read “Peace 2025” before a signing ceremony on the agreement.

Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with world leaders seated behind them, formally signed the document that Trump said would “spell out a lot of rules and regulations and lots of other things.”

“This took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it? And it’s going to hold up too. It’s going to hold up,” Trump said in the middle of signing the documents.

Trump also delivered remarks in which touted the breakthrough as a turning point for the region.

“This is the day that people across this region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for. They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen. With the historic agreement we have just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered,” Trump said.

Noticeably absent from the signing ceremony and talks in Egypt, though, were representatives of Hamas and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office cited the Jewish holiday as the reason for his absence, despite him having been directly invited by President Trump.

Just hours before, Trump and Netanyahu heaped praise on one another as Trump addressed Israel’s parliament. Trump hailed Netanyahu as “one of the greatest” wartime leaders and Netanyahu called Trump Israel’s “greatest friend” ever in the White House.

At the Knesset, Trump also declared a “new dawn in the Middle East” and said the war was Gaza over — despite challenges ahead in ensuring a lasting peace.

Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday and Israel freed Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement, with emotional scenes playing out in Tel Aviv and Gaza as families reunited.

But many questions remain about what comes next, including to what extent President Trump will be personally involved in shaping a post-war Gaza.

Trump said the second phase of his proposed peace plan is in progress, though didn’t provide much detail.

“Well, it started. I mean, it started as far as we’re concerned,” Trump said as he sat with el-Sisi upon his arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh. “Phase two has started. And, you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other. You’re gonna start cleaning up. You look at Gaza it needs a lot of clean-up.”

In his speech later before world leaders, Trump added: “Now, the rebuilding begins. The rebuilding is maybe going to be the easiest part. I think we’ve done a lot of the hardest part because the rest comes together. We all know how to rebuild, and we know how to build better than anybody in the world.”

The U.S. president also appeared to set his sights next on Iran, urging the country to use this opportunity to work with the administration on a peace deal.

“We are ready when you are and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it’s going to happen,” Trump said during his speech at the Knesset.

Trump reiterated that point as he took reporter questions alongside Egypt’s president.

“I think Iran will come along. They’ve been battered and bruised. You know, they need some help. They have big sanctions, as you know, tremendous sanctions. I’d love to take the sanctions off when they’re ready to talk,” Trump said.

ABC News’ Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scale of Russia’s long-range attacks on Ukraine eases in August despite major strikes
Scale of Russia’s long-range attacks on Ukraine eases in August despite major strikes
Pierre Crom/Getty Images

(LONDON) — August saw an easing in the scale of Russia’s long-range strike campaign on Ukraine, according to data published by Ukraine’s air force and analyzed by ABC News, though Moscow continued to launch massed and deadly bombardments on Kyiv, other major cities and critical infrastructure targets.

Over the course of August, Russia launched 4,216 air attack vehicles — 4,060 attack or decoy drones and 156 missiles — at a daily average rate of nearly 131 drones and five missiles, Ukraine’s air force data showed. No night of August passed without a Russian attack, the Ukrainian government said.

The reason for the apparent drop off in the overall intensity of the attacks is unclear. Moscow has shown no sign of abandoning its maximalist demands in the ongoing peace talks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian long-range strikes have been targeting military industrial targets across Russia, including facilities involved in the production of drones and missiles.

Ukrainian forces said they shot down or suppressed just over 85% of the drones and nearly 68% of missiles launched by Russia during August.

The overall number of long-range Russian drones and missiles launched in August was around 34% less than in July, according to the Ukrainian air force’s figures.

But the month ended with a notable uptick in Russian activity. From Aug. 1 to 15 — the day of the summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska — Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched a total of 1,131 drones and 21 missiles, at a daily average of 75.4 drones and 1.4 missiles.

But from Aug. 16 to 31, the scale of attacks increased. In the second half of the month, Ukraine’s air force reported 3,001 Russian drones and 135 missiles at a daily average of 187.5 drones and 8.4 missiles.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine publish data on their own strike campaigns. Ukraine’s air force publishes a daily tally of Russian drone and missile strikes, while Russia’s Defense Ministry only publishes figures of Ukrainian drones it claims were shot down.

The overall number of Russian drones and missiles reported by Kyiv in August was the lowest monthly total since May. Still, three nights during August each saw more than 500 drones and missiles launched into the country, despite the comparatively smaller scale of month’s attacks.

The human toll continues to rise in Ukraine, despite Trump’s repeated appeals for Moscow to end long-range strikes — and despite his public frustration over Putin’s refusal to do so.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that July marked the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since May 2022, with 286 people killed and 1,388 people injured. The mission said it verified casualties in 18 of the country’s 24 regions in July. The mission attributed nearly 40% of the casualties in July to “long-range weapons such as missiles and loitering munitions.”

The mission is yet to publish its data for August. But there were several high casualty events during the month, perhaps most notably the drone and missile barrage on Kyiv that killed at least 23 people on the night of Aug. 27-28.

The bombardment on the night of Aug. 20-21 also saw one person killed and more than a dozen more injured, while another large combined strike on the night of Aug.29-30 killed one person and injured at least 29 people.

In July, Russia set a new monthly record for the number of drones and missiles fired at Ukraine. The month saw Russia launch 6,443 aerial vehicles — 6,245 drones and 198 missiles — into the country, of which 89% of drones and around 61% of missiles were defeated, according to Ukrainian figures.

June saw 5,438 drones and 239 missiles fired into Ukraine, with a daily average of 181 drones and nearly eight missiles. The air force downed or suppressed 87.2% of all drones and 73% of missiles during June.

And in May, Russia launched a total of 3,835 drones and 117 missiles, for an average of around 124 drones and nearly four missiles each day. Across the month, 85.7% of drones and 57% of missiles were defeated.

Despite the nightly attacks, August saw two key diplomatic summits, intended as springboards to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor which began in February 2022.

First, Putin traveled to Alaska to meet with Trump — the first face-to-face meeting between Russian and American leaders since 2019.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by a host of European leaders, then traveled to the White House to discuss possible peace terms.

Trump framed both meetings as positive and encouraging. But subsequent developments have been lacking. Trump’s proposal for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy — an idea the Kremlin has repeatedly dodged since the two men last met in 2019 — has yet to come to fruition, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of continued evasion.

Data published by Russia’s Defense Ministry suggests that Ukraine maintained the level of its own drone strike campaign through August.

The ministry said its forces shot down 2,783 Ukrainian drones over the course of the month, at an average rate of nearly 90 per day.

Across July, the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported downing 3,008 Ukrainian drones at an average of around 97 per day.

In June, the ministry reported downing a total of 2,368 Ukrainian drones, with an average of almost 79 drones per day across the month. Those figures were down from May, during which the ministry said it shot down 3,611 drones with an average of 116 per day.

Local governments in Russia often publicly state death tolls for specific attacks, although the Kremlin doesn’t release a regular country-wide tally, making it difficult to track over a period of time.

Last month, Rodion Miroshnik — a Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large responsible for analyzing Ukrainian attacks in Russia — told the TASS state news agency that 15 people were killed and 140 injured during one week of attacks in August. The toll included casualties in frontline regions, as well as those deep inside Russia caused by long-range drone strikes.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv is planning “new strikes.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Offshore earthquake kills at least 69 in Philippines, officials say
Offshore earthquake kills at least 69 in Philippines, officials say
Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake killed at least 69 people in the Philippines, officials said on Wednesday.

The quake was recorded at 9:59 p.m. local  time on Tuesday with the centre at 19 km east-northeast of Bogo City, Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. After the offshore earthquake, the institute recorded several aftershocks, many more than 4-magnitude.

The institute issued a tsunami warning due to the disturbance, which was later canceled.

At least 69 people were reported dead on Wednesday, officials said. The office of Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, said the number of fatalities would likely remain less than three digits.

He also added that they have evacuated almost 1,000 people from the city.

The earthquake nterrupted the Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 beauty pageant in Cebu City, Philippines. In one of the videos, candidates are seen on the catwalk when the earthquake hits. Everyone was safe after the incident, according to a  statement released by the organizers.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with doctors and nurses deployed from Manila to quake-hit Bogo with the Philippine Coast Guard. The Philippine Air Force was continuing its “rescue and relief operations,” as per the Office of Civil Defense’s Facebook account.

The emergency response is expected to continue as Tropical Depression Paolo slightly intensified while moving west over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a brief issued at 5 p.m. local time.

That storm may make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Friday, the brief said.

Last week, Typhoon Bualoi and before that Super Typhoon Ragasa hit the Philippines. 

Philippine Area of Responsibility is hit by more tropical cyclones than anywhere in the world, with an average of 20 per year, according to the Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical And Astronomical Services Administration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dozens of Palestinians killed while seeking aid, Gaza health officials say

(ZIKIM, Israel.) At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to get access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 150 people were injured, Gaza health officials said.

The majority of those killed were gathered near the Zikim border between Gaza and Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said a review is ongoing. In a statement, it said that its troops fired near crowds “in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them,” though it wasn’t specific. The IDF added that it was aware of reports of casualties but said that a “preliminary review indicates that the reported number of casualties does not align with existing information.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.