Trump’s co-defendants again seek to delay release of Jack Smith’s final report

Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A day after the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied an effort to block the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on his two investigations into Donald Trump, the president-elect’s former co-defendants are trying to keep U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland from releasing the report to members of Congress.

Attorneys for Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira on Friday asked U.S. Judge Aileen Cannon, who earlier this week temporarily blocked the report’s release while the matter was considered by the Eleventh Circuit, to extend her three-day restraining order prohibiting the report’s release so she can hold a hearing about Garland’s proposed plan to release the portion of the report covering Smith’s classified documents investigation to the ranking members and chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

If successful, the move could result in a further delay of the report’s release, potentially past Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Once the Report is disclosed to Congress, this Court will effectively lose its ability to control the flow of information related to privileged and confidential matters in a criminal proceeding,” wrote attorneys for Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, and De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago employee. That makes delaying the issuance of the Final Report until this matter is resolved essential, as there will be no way to put the proverbial cat back into the bag after the Final Report is shared with Congress, and no way to control congressional speech regarding the pending criminal case.”

It’s unclear if Judge Cannon has the jurisdiction to extend her restraining order after the Eleventh Circuit’s ruling left Cannon’s temporary order the only impediment stopping the report’s release. The Justice Department earlier Friday notified Judge Cannon of their intent to appeal her injunction in an effort to nullify the three-day restriction.
Garland has stated his intent to make Volume Two of the report, pertaining to Trump’s classified documents case, available to leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees for closed-door review as soon as he is permitted to do so, and to make Volume One of the report, regarding Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election, available to the public.

Lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira have asked Cannon, who last year dismissed the classified documents case, to hold a hearing about whether Garland should be blocked from releasing the report while the government is still appealing the dismissal of the case against Nauta and De Oliveira.

“”This Court presides over the criminal matter and is best suited to resolve the questions presented by Defendants’ request for injunctive relief,” the attorneys wrote.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June 2023 to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back. Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira also pleaded not guilty in a superseding indictment to allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Friday’s filing comes amid escalating tensions between Trump’s lawyers and the Department of Justice. On Thursday, Trump’s co-defendants suggested that the DOJ violated Cannon’s order by submitting a letter to Congress about Smith completing his investigation. Smith, in turn, filed a notice claiming the defense assertion is unfounded.

“There is nothing about the government’s email to counsel for President-elect Trump, the government’s submission to the Eleventh Circuit, nor the Attorney General’s letter to Congress that violates this Court’s Order,” Smith wrote.

As Hegseth fights to head Pentagon, Trump not working the phones to save him: Sources
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, was back on Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with Republican lawmakers as misconduct allegations continued to cloud his selection to lead the Pentagon.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s political team is focused on figuring out where female Republican senators stand on Hegseth, according to two people involved in the conversations. Trump’s advisers are fully aware that with such a thin GOP Senate majority, Hegseth’s fate could all come down to the women in the conference.

Sen. Joni Ernst, a key Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee that will hold his confirmation hearings, notably declined to voice support for Hegseth after meeting with him on Wednesday and then again on Thursday on Fox News, which Trump is known to watch.

Ernst told Fox News host Bill Hemmer she had a “very frank” and “productive” discussion with Hegseth. When pressed by Hemmer that that didn’t sound as if she had gotten to a yes on his confirmation, she replied, “I think you are right.”

Ernst is the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate and a sexual assault survivor herself. Hegseth has faced allegations of sexual assault (which he’s denied) and previously said that women should not serve in ground combat roles in the military.

ABC News was told Trump has expressed to those close to him that Hegseth should have been more honest and forthcoming about the challenges he could face getting through the confirmation process given his history.

Trump, who is considering other options (a list that includes Ernst) for the role, has not been working the phones for Hegseth — as he did for Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz was Trump’s original pick for attorney general but said he withdrew his name from consideration as he faced his own allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump has since tapped former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to head up the Justice Department, pending Senate confirmation.

Hegseth has told senators his mother has been making calls to senators on his behalf, according to sources familiar with the matter. He has also told senators he is open to a background check, according to multiple sources.

During Wednesday’s meetings with GOP senators, Hegseth promised some he would not drink alcohol if confirmed.

“The allegation was made about him being intoxicated at several times and so the questions that every member will be asking him led to his statement,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, current ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and expected to take over the chairmanship in January — presiding over Hegseth’s confirmation hearings.

Hegseth on Thursday was expected to meet with Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Jim Banks of Indiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Hegseth told reporters as he walked through the Capitol that he’d spoken with Trump on Thursday morning.

“He is behind us all the way,” Hegseth said when asked by ABC News’ Jay O’Brien what Trump had told him during their conversation.

When asked if he thought he had the votes to be confirmed, Hegseth dodged the question but said he was continuing to work his way through the process.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Tulsi Gabbard — a military veteran and honorary co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team — has been chosen by Trump to be his director of national intelligence.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 after representing Hawaii in Congress for eight years and running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. She was seen as an unusual ally with the Trump campaign, emerging as an adviser during his prep for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, who Gabbard had debated in 2020 Democratic primaries.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement announcing his pick, which will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Gabbard recently said it would be a “honor” to serve in a Trump administration as she waited for Trump to make selections for his administration.

“If there’s a way I can help achieve the goal of preventing World War III and nuclear war? Of course,” she said in an interview with NewsNation on Monday night.

She advocated for war to be the “last resort.”

“Trump ended up with some neocons around him who were trying to undermine his objectives so they could feed their goals of continuing to keep us in a perpetual state of war,” Gabbard said, discussing his previous administration.

“This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before,” Gabbard said when she endorsed Trump during a campaign event in Michigan.

“This is one of the main reasons why I’m committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can, once again, serve us as our commander in chief.”

Throughout Trump’s campaign, Gabbard played an active role, whether it was moderating town halls, touring with the group Women for Trump, or mingling throughout Mar-A-Lago.

Gabbard’s appearances highlighted that the coalition of supporters around Trump had shifted. The campaign pointed to Gabbard and former Democratic and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to signify the change in his upcoming administration.

Gabbard said in April she had turned down Kennedy’s offer to be his running mate after meeting with him several times. A person close to him told ABC News, “There were definitely meetings, but it didn’t work out.”

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards
Biden/X/President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, pictured here with Kirk Adams and First Lady Jill Biden, in a photo posted to his X account, Nov. 20, 2024.

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards at a private ceremony, the White House said.

Richards, the daughter of the late Texas Gov. Ann Richards, left the reproductive health care organization in 2018 after leading it for 12 years. Earlier this year, Richards revealed she was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer – the same that killed Biden’s son Beau.

Biden posted on X that it was his “honor” to award Cecile Richards the Medal of Freedom, and shared a photo of him, first lady Jill Biden, Richards and Richards’s husband, Kirk Adams.

The following commendation praising Richards’s work was delivered at the ceremony, the White House said.

“Carrying her parents’ torch for justice, she’s led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes – to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote,” the commendation stated. “A leader of utmost character, she has carved an inspiring legacy that endures in her incredible family, the countless lives she has made better, and a Nation seeking the light of equality, justice, and freedom.”

The Presidential Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest civilian honor. At a White House ceremony in the spring, Biden awarded the honor to 19 Americans, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Al Gore, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. 

