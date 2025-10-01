Trump’s comments on sending troops to American cities were ‘cherry-picked’ from speech, Speaker Johnson says

(ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — A day after President Donald Trump told top-ranking generals and admirals that the U.S. is fighting a “war from within,” Speaker Mike Johnson said the president’s comments show his ability to “take crime seriously,” whereas House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the remarks were “disturbing.”

The two politicians spoke on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday about the president’s statements along with the government shutdown, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

While Johnson said he had not heard Trump’s remarks on Tuesday — as he was “a little busy” — he said the president “takes crime seriously.” Johnson also said Trump’s comments about violence in American cities were “cherry-picked out of a long speech.”

Trump said Tuesday that the military’s job is not only to protect the United States from threats abroad, but also what he repeatedly referred to as a domestic enemy in American cities.

“It’s a war from within,” the president said to the room of high-ranking military generals who flew from across the globe to Quantico, Virginia. “We’re under invasion from within,” Trump said.

Trump talked about his efforts to increase the use of the U.S. military in American cities. Trump claimed Democratic-run cities, such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco, are in “bad shape,” and that he threatened to “straighten them out, one by one.”

“I told Pete [Hegseth] we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military National Guard,” he said.

When asked if using military troops in American cities was appropriate, Johnson said, “I don’t serve on the Pentagon, I run the House of Representatives.”

Johnson then said that Trump has “cleaned up the crime problem” in Washington, D.C., after he mobilized the D.C. National Guard in August.

Jeffries said the president’s comment was a “deeply disturbing statement,” saying that we need “presidential leadership that brings people together instead of tearing us apart.”

“A single American should never be viewed as an ‘enemy from within’ or as target practice for the American military,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries told “GMA” that the Americans have “rejected the deployment and occupation of American cities and towns and counties with American military troops.”

“We have the finest military in the world and they should be used to keep us safe from external enemies,” Jeffries added.

Trump’s comments come after he ordered federal troops to Portland, Oregon, because of what he alleged were threats from domestic terrorists. The city’s mayor and the state’s governor both emphasized that they did not request the troops and objected to Trump’s action.

(Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s Friday deadline has arrived for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face “secondary sanctions” against countries that buy oil from Russia.

But uncertainty remains as to whether the U.S. will hit Moscow with new economic penalties amid talk of a possible bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin happening soon.

Trump on Thursday was asked directly if his Aug. 8 deadline for Putin to make peace or face consequences still applied.

“It’s gonna be up to him,” the president responded. “We’re going to see what he has to say. It’s gonna be up to him. Very disappointed.”The White House is pushing for a trilateral summit between Trump, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though Trump said Putin meeting with Zelenskyy wasn’t a condition for he and Putin to meet.

“They would like to meet with me and I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing,” Trump said on Thursday.

Trump, who once said he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within his first 24 hours in office and touted his personal relationship with Putin, has expressed increasing frustration with the Russian leader.

In mid-July, Trump said he was giving Putin a 50-day ultimatum to stop the fighting. He then moved up the timeline to 10 days, citing his disappointment with Putin.

“I want to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump said at the time. “I’m not so interested in talking anymore. He talks, we have such nice conversations, such respectful and nice conversations, and then people die the following night in a — with a missile going into a town and hitting.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalated last week when Trump announced he was moving nuclear submarines in response to what he called “highly provocative statements” from the deputy chair of Russia’s security council, Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev, also the former president of Russia, had sounded off on Trump’s ceasefire deadline, writing on social media that “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.”

While Trump said the nuclear submarines would be moved in response, he and the White House would not specify what capabilities the submarines have or other questions surrounding the announcement.

And earlier this week, Trump indirectly upped the pressure on Russia by doubling his tariff rate against India over India’s imports of Russian oil.

(Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Some Trump supporters living in rural areas say they have concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tax and policy megabill, which he signed into law on Friday. The bill’s potential health care impacts, both personally and on their communities, were top of mind for some, while others anticipated a positive impact on business but were wary of the bill’s price tag.

ABC News spoke with these people after the Senate passed the bill on July 1 but before the House did two days later.

Provisions in the bill enacting stricter eligibility requirements for Medicaid could impact finances for rural hospitals, which tend to rely more on Medicaid funding than urban hospitals and often already operate on tight margins.

The American Hospital Association called the potential impact on rural hospitals and patients “devastating.” In the leadup to the bill’s passage, Democratic senators working with researchers from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill compiled a list of 338 rural hospitals that could be at risk of “financial distress,” “service reductions” or closure.

Some Republican senators, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had expressed concerns about the bill impacting health care providers in their states.

In response to these worries, Senate Republicans included a measure setting aside $50 billion over five years in the bill to support these rural hospitals, but advocates and experts say it may not be enough to prevent hospital shutdowns and loss of care. The National Rural Health Association said in a statement that the fund would “fall short of” offsetting the impact of other provisions.

James, a 62-year-old man who lives in a semi-rural area in North Carolina, is on Medicaid and gets Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. He said the bill would cut around $300 worth of those benefits for him per month.

“It’s going to be hard to pay the rent and everything else,” he said. He added that he didn’t have family that could help support him, now that his brother has died and his mother was in a nursing home.

Identifying as an independent, James said he did not vote in 2024 but had liked Trump as a candidate more than Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

“I thought Trump was the lesser of two evils,” he said. “But I was wrong … If you want to make the poor people poorer, he’s doing real good.”

Insurance agent Bryan Shaver, who lives in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, voted for Trump in 2024.

Shaver, 62, said he was not worried about the Medicaid provisions in the bill affecting his clients. “Because they’re elderly and they make very little money,” he was confident they would meet the new criteria.

However, Shaver said he was “absolutely worried” that the Medicaid cuts could affect rural hospitals in Mississippi, some of which he had worked with in the past.

“It was extremely difficult for them to take care of who they needed to take care of … it’s very difficult for them to survive in Mississippi,” Shaver said.

He said hospitals’ financial struggles sometimes reduced access to care for the people living around them.

“A lot of the hospitals here can’t afford [to provide care for] maternity,” Shaver said. “For example, a hospital up in Batesville, Mississippi. [Patients] have to drive to Memphis to deliver a baby, and that’s kind of ridiculous.”

Shaver said he would wait to see how the provisions in the bill would affect voters. If there was a negative impact, he said he hoped Republican lawmakers would “correct it” or otherwise “get booted out.”

Stephen Caraway, who also voted for Trump, lives in a rural area around 70 miles east of Cincinnati. He said he anticipated a positive effect for himself and his community from the bill. Caraway was appointed to the state’s Elections Commission by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine in 2023 and will serve until 2027.

“There are service jobs, a lot of restaurant positions in my part of Ohio, and I absolutely think that no tax on tips or overtime would be great for the middle class and for those employees,” Caraway said. He said he would personally benefit from some of the tax cuts the bill extended.

To Caraway, the tightened eligibility requirements for Medicaid seemed reasonable, and he did not buy into worries that the bill would take millions of people off the benefits and potentially hurt rural hospitals like the one he lives near.

Caraway’s one concern is the effect the bill would have on U.S. debt. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that it would add $3.4 trillion to the deficit over a decade.

“Regardless of what party was in control, I would tell you that the federal government needs an overhaul, and has needed it for a long time. The only thing that would give me pause is some of those CBO projections,” Caraway said. “But I believe that those projections can just as easily be incorrect as they can be correct. And I’m going to trust my national leaders to do what is right and be fiscally responsible.”

(Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Recent court filings suggest the Trump administration “misled federal judges, Congress, and the American people” about a deal between the U.S. and El Salvador to detain over 200 Venezuelan migrants at the notorious mega-prison known as CECOT, four Democratic ranking members of House committees said in a letter.

The letter, reviewed by ABC News, was sent Thursday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and calls on officials to turn over any and all agreements between the U.S. and El Salvador, which have not been made public.

The letter cites court filings that appear to contradict the administration’s contention that migrants sent to the prison are solely under the jurisdiction of the government of El Salvador.

According to those filings, submitted July 7 in a case challenging the removal of Venezuelan migrants from the U.S., the government of El Salvador told a United Nations working group that the men in CECOT deported from the U.S. remain the “legal responsibility” of the United States.

“In this context, the jurisdiction and legal responsibility for these persons lie exclusively with the competent foreign authorities, by virtue of international agreements signed and in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and international cooperation in criminal matters,” El Salvador officials said in a report to the U.N.

In their letter, the ranking members said the filing “indicates that the Department of Justice has misled federal courts in assertions regarding the agreement with El Salvador.”

ABC News has reached out to DHS and the State Department for comment on the letter.

The Trump administration has insisted for months that it is unable to return any of the migrants sent to CECOT because they’re under El Salvador’s authority.

In March, the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime authority, to deport two planeloads of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador as part of a $6 million deal the administration struck with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to house migrant detainees as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The Trump administration argued that the men who were deported are members of Tren de Aragua which the government has deemed a foreign terrorist organization and a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the country.

However, one ICE official said in a sworn declaration submitted in federal court that many of the noncitizens who were deported did not have criminal records in the United States because “they have only been in the United States for a short period of time.”

The Democrats’ letter also highlighted reporting by The New York Times that said the deal between the U.S. and Bukele, also included an agreement to return some top leaders of the MS-13 gang who allegedly had knowledge of a “corrupt bargain” between Bukele and the gang “that has played a significant role in the decrease in gang violence in El Salvador.” ABC News has not independently confirmed that reporting.

In addition to the U.S.-El Salvador agreement, the lawmakers are asking the Trump administration to provide information about how it screens migrants with valid asylum claims or withholding of removal orders, and Convention Against Torture protection claims before they’re removed from the country.

“Congress has the right and the obligation to conduct oversight over the executive branch and determine what deals our government has struck with a foreign dictator to imprison individuals seized in the United States in an effort to place them beyond the reaches of our courts,” they wrote.

The signers of the letter were Reps. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland; Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi; Robert Garcia, of California; and Gregory Meeks, of New York.

