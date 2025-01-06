Trump’s continuing effort to downplay Jan. 6 violence as ‘day of love’

Trump’s continuing effort to downplay Jan. 6 violence as ‘day of love’
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the violent events of Jan. 6, 2021 — a day President-elect Donald Trump has continually tried to recast as a “day of love.”

Trump is vowing to pardon Jan. 6 rioters on the first day of his administration, saying while it will done be on a case-by-case basis, he believes a majority of them should not be in jail and have “suffered greatly.”

At an event at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to an audio recording obtained by ABC News, he continued to claim that the the electoral votes from the 2020 election “could have been sent back” and criticized then-Vice President Mike Pence for adhering to his constitutional duty to uphold the certification process and not unilaterally reject the election results.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, penned an op-ed on Sunday in which he pushed back on attempts to “rewrite — even erase — the history of that day.”

“Violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol, threatened the lives of elected officials and assaulted brave law enforcement officers,” he wrote in the Washington Post. “We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault. And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year.”

And in remarks to congressional Democrats, Biden said it was now their “duty to tell the truth.”

“You remember what happened, and don’t let Jan. 6 be rewritten or even erased,” he told them. “To honor the Constitution, not only the most extraordinary of days, but it’s one of the toughest days in American history: Jan. 6.”

On the campaign trail, Trump often aired grievances and false claims about the 2020 election and tried to downplay what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021.

One notable exchange came during a Univision town hall weeks before Election Day, when a Republican audience member pressed Trump on his actions that day as thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, temporarily disrupting the certification of Biden’s win.

Trump falsely claimed no one in the crowd was carrying firearms.

“That was a day of love,” Trump said. “From the standpoint of the millions, it’s like hundreds of thousands. It could have been the largest group I’ve ever spoken to before. They asked me to speak. I went and I spoke, and I used the term ‘peacefully and patriotically.'”

Nearly 1,600 individuals have faced charges associated with the Capitol attack, according to new figures released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

That includes 608 individuals who have faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day, the office said. Approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, the DOJ has said.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the congressional certification of Trump’s 2024 victory.

In a brief video message on Monday, Harris reflected on the importance of the peaceful transfer of power, saying the country’s witnessed how “our democracy can be fragile” and “it is up to then each one of us to stand up for our most cherished principles.”

Trump on social media called the upcoming certification a “A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!”

GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt: Tulsi Gabbard fits Trump’s ‘reform agenda’
ABC News

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said Sunday that he has no concerns about President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, a vocal non-interventionist, has seen her credentials come under scrutiny, particularly in light of a regime change in Syria and her covert meeting with former strongman Bashar Assad in 2017, which occurred after he had used chemical weapons on protesters. She later said Assad was “not the enemy of the United States.”

“I know Tulsi Gabbard. She’s a patriot. She served our country honorably. She, I think, fits the reform agenda. President Trump ran on disrupting permanent Washington and having people who are going to view things differently,” Schmitt told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “There’s a lot of reform, George, that needs to happen in those agencies. Tulsi Gabbard is somebody who I think can execute on that.”

“I don’t think it’s unusual for members of Congress to visit foreign countries and talk to foreign leaders,” he said of the former Democratic congresswoman. “President Trump, I think, believes in engaging in diplomacy, solving these things.”

Gabbard has begun meeting with senators on Capitol Hill to try to get the votes she’ll need from them for confirmation, though her chances have coincided with a wider debate over the U.S. role in Syria.

Trump has said the U.S. should stay out of events there, although there are 900 U.S. troops in the country to fight remaining ISIS pockets. Trump has not definitively said what he plans to do with those troops.

“I think that’s a longer discussion, and a discussion that President Trump had in his first term,” Schmitt said. “I do think we’re entering a new phase, though, of realism in this country. President Trump would be less interventionist, and we get back to our core national interests, principally defending the homeland, the Indo-Pacific and China.”

“Understanding what terrorism means around the world is important, but having these trip wires in other regions that pull us into wars, I think the American people have had enough of that,” he added when pressed on the risks of an ISIS resurgence if U.S. troops leave Syria.

Gabbard is just one of many Trump picks who will need to win confirmation.

Stephanopoulos also pressed Schmitt on Kash Patel, the president-elect’s choice to lead the FBI.

Patel is a top Trump loyalist who has railed against the “deep state” and pushed to eliminate the FBI’s intelligence gathering capabilities, leading some critics to say that he’d politicize the bureau in Trump’s favor.

Asked about Patel’s book “Government Gangsters,” in which he included a 60-person “enemies list,” Schmitt dismissed that as a “footnote” in the book and insisted that Patel does not have an “enemies list.” Schmitt said Patel would bring change to an agency that many Republicans have grown to distrust.

“That agency is in desperate need of reform. Kash Patel is very qualified, and I think he’s going to get the support in the Senate,” Schmitt said.

On Trump’s promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters, Schmitt said the president-elect would look at pardons on an individual basis and decipher between violent and non-violent offenders, which he said is the “exact right approach.”

“I think you do separate violent acts from non-violent acts, but I think he’s been pretty clear he’s going to view these individually,” Schmitt said.

Racist, crude comments at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally overshadow his ‘closing argument’
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former president Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday was framed as his “closing argument” in his bid for the White House and as a way to bring a diverse group of supporters together.

Instead, it included divisive language and racist insults aimed at some of the very voters Trump has been working to attract.

Causing the most backlash were comments from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made explicit jokes about Latinos and turned to Trump recently calling the United States the “garbage can” of the world.

With just about a week until Election Day, the rally was an opportunity for the Trump campaign to connect with Hispanic and Black Americans, voters the Trump campaign is attempting to court in deep-Blue New York.

His campaign instead was forced to try to respond to distance Trump from the comedian the campaign had chosen to speak at his high-profile event.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Trump campaign’s senior adviser Danielle Alvarez wrote in a statement to ABC News about the “island of garbage remark.”

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added on Fox News on Monday morning that Hinchcliffe’s joke was in “poor taste.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign immediately slammed Hinchcliffe’s comments, pointing to how Harris would work to support Puerto Rico — a key voting bloc that Harris targeted during a stop in swing state Pennsylvania over the weekend.

“Puerto Ricans deserve better,” she said in a Sunday video post on X.

The backlash to Hinchcliffe’s comments kicked up in Puerto Rico from both sides of the political aisle. Jenniffer Gonzalez, a Republican who is running to be the island’s governor, called the comedian’s comments “despicable, inappropriate and disgusting.” The Republican Party of Puerto Rico also denounced Hinchcliffe’s comments, with party chair Angel Cintrón writing that they were “unfortunate, ignorant, and entirely reprehensible.”

Hinchcliffe responded to criticism from Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz — who ripped the comedian for the “island of garbage comments.

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” Hinchcliffe wrote on social media. “I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set.”

While Puerto Rico does not vote for president in the general election since it is a U.S. territory, the Republican Party of Puerto Rico held a primary in April as part of its presidential nominating process. That primary was won by Trump, who netted the territory’s delegates.

The controversy is not a first for Hinchcliffe, who has a history of making racially charged jokes.

In 2021, he came under fire after calling fellow comedian Peng Dang racist names in a mocking Chinese accent.

It was during a Big Laugh Comedy show in Austin, Texas, where Dang had just introduced Hinchcliffe to the stage after doing a series of jokes related to #StopAsianHate. During the set, Hinchcliffe reportedly further made racist jokes against Chinese people.

The incident led to the cancellation of several of Hinchcliffe’s upcoming shows and reportedly caused him to be removed from his agency, WME.

Other pre-program speakers at the Madison Square Garden rally also made false and harmful remarks about Harris. Businessman Grant Cardone told the crowd that Harris “and her pimp handlers will destroy our country;” Trump’s friend David Rem called her “the devil” and “the anti-Christ.”

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson also made racially charged jokes aimed at Harris; radio host Sid Rosenberg used expletives to describe undocumented immigrants and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani also repeated disparaging rhetoric on Palestinians.

Trump’s campaign has still only condemned one comment — those from Hinchcliffe — in a long list of sexist, racist and profane remarks that were made during his Madison Square Garden campaign rally.

In the final weeks of his campaign, Trump has regularly used vulgar, dark and shocking rhetoric to paint a picture of a country being “destroyed” – attacking migrants and his opponent’s intelligence.

Trump says he gave permission to Elon Musk to trash GOP-proposed spending bill on X
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump, after rejecting House Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to avoid a government shutdown, worked the phones on Thursday, showing wavering confidence in Johnson and claiming he is aligned with billionaire Elon Musk, who first posted multiple calls to kill the GOP-brokered spending deal.

“If the speaker acts decisively, and tough, and gets rid of all of the traps being set by the Democrats, which will economically and, in other ways, destroy our country, he will easily remain speaker,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

In an separate interview, Trump suggested that Johnson’s proposed continuing resolution — which would keep spending going at current levels — was “unacceptable.”

“We’ll see. What they had yesterday was unacceptable,” Trump told NBC News. “In many ways it was unacceptable. It’s a Democrat trap.”

Trump also indicated that he had discussed his views on the bill with social media giant Musk and granted the billionaire permission to trash the government spending bill on his social media platform.

“I told him that if he agrees with me, that he could put out a statement,” Trump said.

Musk then conducted an all-out pressure campaign flooding his platform with dozens of posts threatening members of Congress to block Johnson’s government funding bill.

“Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!” Musk wrote.

Musk also called on his more than 200 million followers to call their representatives and urge them to block the bill. “Please call your elected representatives right away to tell them how you feel! They are trying to get this passed today while no one is paying attention.”

Trump’s own statement opposing the measure came hours after Musk put his thoughts on his social media platform.

Trump, too, argued against the bill and threatened to primary Republicans who vote to pass it.

“If Republicans try to pass a clean Continuing Resolution without all of the Democrat “bells and whistles” that will be so destructive to our Country, all it will do, after January 20th, is bring the mess of the Debt Limit into the Trump Administration,” Trump said in a post on Wednesday.

“Any Republican that would be so stupid as to do this should, and will, be Primaried. Everything should be done, and fully negotiated, prior to my taking Office on January 20th, 2025.”

The next morning, Trump shared a similar sentiment with Fox News Digital, saying, “Anybody that supports a bill that doesn’t take care of the Democrat quicksand known as the debt ceiling should be primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

