Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ risks weaponization of space, China says
(LONDON) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused President Donald Trump of undermining “global strategic balance and stability” by pushing ahead on his “Golden Dome” missile defense shield program — and urged the U.S. to abandon the project.
Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the project at an Oval Office briefing on Tuesday, confirming reports that the administration was seeking to establish a missile defense umbrella the president said would be capable of “intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.”
The project will cost around $175 billion and be operational in three years, Trump said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a Wednesday briefing that the proposed shield will “heighten the risk of turning the space into a war zone and creating a space arms race and shake the international security and arms control system,” according to a readout posted to the ministry’s website.
“It plans to expand the U.S. arsenal of means for combat operations in outer space, including R&D and deployment of orbital interception systems,” Mao said.
“That gives the project a strong offensive nature and violates the principle of peaceful use in the Outer Space Treaty,” she added, referring to the 1967 agreement which — among other things — prohibited the use of nuclear weapons in space and limited any usage of all “celestial bodies” for peaceful purposes.
“This is yet another ‘America First’ initiative that puts the U.S.’ absolute security above all else,” Mao continued. “It violates the principle of ‘undiminished security for all’ and will hurt global strategic balance and stability,” she said. “China is gravely concerned.”
“We urge the U.S. to give up developing and deploying global anti-missile system, and take concrete actions to enhance strategic trust between major countries and uphold global strategic stability,” Mao said.
Trump began calling for a U.S. missile defense shield inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome — which is used to intercept short-range projectiles — a year ago on the campaign trail after watching Israel and its Western allies defeat some 300 missiles and drones fired during an attack by Iran. The attack was thwarted by a range of anti-missile systems and military aircraft.
Military officials said at the time that they hadn’t expressed a need for such a comprehensive shield to defend the U.S. Critics of Trump’s plan noted the U.S. wasn’t under threat from its neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and is buffered by two oceans.
The “Golden Dome” project has echoes of the failed Cold War-era “Star Wars” program, which likewise sought to introduce a defense umbrella against nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. At the time, critics — including leaders in the Soviet Union — said such a project was both unworkable and could spark a new arms race.
ABC News’ Anne Flaherty, Luis Martinez and Nathan Luna contributed to this report.
(PITTSBURGH) — Joshua Riibe, the 22-year-old Minnesota college student who was with University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki the night she went missing on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic, will receive his passport back on Thursday, a source in the prosecutor’s office told ABC News.
Riibe — who is considered a witness and not a suspect in Konanki’s disappearance — had his passport and cellphone taken away as he was being interviewed over the last several days.
Earlier Wednesday, Riibe’s legal team confirmed to ABC News they were trying to get a new U.S. passport for Riibe from the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic so he could leave the country.
“The U.S. Embassy is in communication with Mr. Riibe, his family, and his lawyer and is providing all appropriate consular assistance,” the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic told ABC News.
A Dominican judge ruled during a habeus corpus hearing Tuesday that Riibe is free to move without police surveillance around the Dominican Republic, because he is only a witness of an accident, not a suspect. But the judge did not give Riibe his passport back, because he said it was not in his jurisdiction to hand over the passport. The judge did not specify whose jurisdiction it is to give the passport back.
“I can’t go anywhere. And I really want to be able to go home, talk to my family, give them hugs, tell them I miss them,” Riibe said in court on Tuesday. “I understand I’m here to help, but it’s been 10 days and I can’t leave.”
If the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic issues Riibe a new passport, he will be able to use it to leave the country.
Riibe said in court on Tuesday that he is “ready to go home and go back to my life.”
Authorities have said they believe Konancki died by drowning in Punta Cana early on March 6, officials told ABC News.
Riibe, who met Konanki that night, told prosecutors the two went swimming and kissed in the ocean. The two were then hit by a wave and pulled into the ocean by the tide, according to a transcript provided to ABC News from two Dominican Republic sources.
Riibe said he held Konanki and tried to get them out of the water. He said he tried to “make sure she could breathe the entire time,” which prevented Riibe from getting in enough air and he “took in a lot of water.”
Once they touched the sand, Riibe told prosecutors Konanki got up to get her belongings, but “she was not out of the water since it was up to her knee” and was “walking at an angle in the water.”
“The last time I saw her, I asked her if she was OK,” he told prosecutors. “I didn’t hear her response because I began to vomit with all the water I had swallowed. After vomiting, I looked around and I didn’t see anything. I thought she had taken her things and left.”
Riibe said he then passed out on a beach chair, woke up several hours later and returned to his hotel room.
(VATICAN CITY) — Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the senior Vatican official who announced Pope Francis’ death on Monday morning, will serve as head of the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected, according to the Vatican.
Born in Ireland, the 77-year-old Farrell has long ties in the United States, having served as the bishop of the Diocese of Dallas and auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., according to the Vatican.
Pope Francis nominated Farrell in 2019 to be the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church with the responsibility of administering the property and revenues of the Holy See. In 2020, Francis also appointed Farrell as president of the Church’s Commission on Confidential Matters and in 2023, the late pontiff elevated Farrell to president of the Vatican City State Supreme Court, according to the Vatican.
On Monday morning, Farrell broke the news to the world of Pope Francis’ death, reading a statement at the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta at the Vatican, the pope’s residence and where he died. In the announcement, Farrell said, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”
“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Farrell said.
Standing next to Farrell for the somber announcement were Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute chief of staff, and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies.
“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church,” Farrell said of Francis. “He taught us to live the values of the gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example of a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the triune God.”
The Holy See Press Office said Farrell will preside over the rite of ascertainment of death, or the certification of death, and placement of the late Pope Francis’ body in the coffin, which is scheduled to occur Monday night.
Farrell will be joined at the ritual by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, relatives of the pope and other church officials, according to the Vatican press office.
Farrell is now in charge of the Holy See’s day-to-day operations during what is known as the “Apostolica Sede Vacans,” the period between the pope’s death and the election of the next pontiff during a secret gathering of cardinals in the Sistine Chapel.
Farrell is also expected to lead a procession transporting the pope’s body from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica.
Born in 1947 in Dublin, Ireland, Farrell attended the University of Salamanca in Spain and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, according to his biography on the Vatican’s website. He holds degrees in philosophy and theology from the University of St. Thomas in Rome. Farrell began studying for the priesthood in 1966 and was ordained a priest on Dec. 24, 1978, according to his biography.
After his ordination, he served as chaplain of the Regnum Christi Movement at the University of Monterrey in Mexico.
In 1984, Farrell was incardinated in the archdiocese of Washington, D.C., where he served as assistant pastor at St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a year before becoming the director of the Spanish Catholic Center in 1986, according to his biography. He also served as the executive director of the Catholic Charitable Organizations from 1987 to 1988. He was appointed pastor of the Annunciation parish in Washington, D.C., in 2000 and served until 2002.
In 2002, Farrell was appointed auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and served in that role until 2007, when he became bishop of the Diocese of Dallas.
In 2016, Pope Francis called Farrell to the Vatican to serve as the vicar general of administration and moderator of the Roman Curia, the administrative arm of the Holy See and the central governing body of the Catholic Church, according to his biography.
(LONDON) — Israel’s decision to halt all humanitarian aid from crossing into Gaza is entering its third month.
The Israeli government said the blockade is to pressure Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages, including the remains of those who have died, and to accept a new proposal to extend phase one of the ceasefire deal, which ended on March 18.
Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) wrote in a post on X in late April that humanitarian personnel have been allowed to enter and exit Gaza to support humanitarian efforts in the strip.
But multiple doctors and international aid workers told ABC News that water, food, medicine and medical supplies are running low, and in some cases running out completely.
Children are becoming malnourished, diseases are at risk of spreading and those who are injured cannot be treated properly, the workers said.
“If nothing is done, if food is not brought in, if water is not brought in, if vaccines are not brought in at scale — we’re already in a catastrophe, and we’re going to have way more children dying [from] preventable causes,” Jonathan Crickx, chief of communication for UNICEF Palestine, told ABC News.
A Trump administration official told ABC News there is a no-yet-finalized plan to administer the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, starting with fewer than half a dozen distribution sites set up throughout the enclave.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.
Children becoming malnourished
The lack of food entering Gaza is one of the most severe problems the strip is facing, according to aid workers.
Osama As, the lead for quality, evidence and learning with the Mercy Corps Gaza Emergency Response Program, said the situation “is getting worse day after day, especially in relation to food” because most people in Gaza depend on humanitarian aid and community kitchens for food.
He said most families survive on one meal a day, and that most food available is canned food and bread.
“I never imagined that we would reach this point. Most people cannot afford the remaining items, which are either like canned foods and few quantities of vegetables which are produced locally here in Gaza,” As, who is based in Gaza, said. “The prices are very high, so I think most people cannot afford these kinds of items to buy from the local market.”
Dr. Ahmed Alfar, head of the pediatrics department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, said he has seen many examples of malnourished children over the past two months.
One example he gave is a baby girl named Siwar, who was born four months ago. At birth, she weighed 2.5 kilograms, or 5.5 pounds.
Four months later, she should be weighing about 5 kilograms, or 11 pounds. Instead, she is only about 6 pounds, according to Alfar.
Alfar said the mother is unable to lactate and the family does not have much money, so they have been unable to feed Siwar milk, just sweetened water.
“That means in four months she gained just 200 grams, and this is unbelievable,” he told ABC News in Arabic. “She was a full-term baby. She was delivered vaginally. Her health was completely normal. … We called it one of the most severe [cases of] malnutrition. Now Siwar is facing a severe, critical situation.”
Similarly, Crickx, from UNICEF Palestine, who is currently in Al Mawasi, in southern Gaza, said he visited Nasser Hospital this week and met a 4-year-old boy named Osama.
Crickx said Osama should weigh 15 to 16 kilograms, about 33 to 35 pounds. Instead, he weighs 8 kilograms, or 17.5 pounds, Crickx said.
He said UNICEF and its partners have a small number of ready-to-use therapeutic foods to treat malnutrition, but they are running out. UNICEF has already run out of food meant to address the first signs of malnutrition.
“[Osama] has, really, the skin on the bones, and he was healthy before the beginning of this terrible war,” Crickx said. “So, we are now in a situation where children are hungry, they are little by little being affected more and more by acute malnutrition, acute severe malnutrition. And if nothing is done, we fear that the worst will happen to them.”
Community kitchen workers told ABC News if the border crossings remain closed, markets will close, and ingredients will run out. Some food relief organizations have already closed.
In late April, the United Nations’ World Food Programme said it had delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meal kitchens in Gaza, and it expected to fully run out of food in the coming days. Additionally, the nonprofit group World Central Kitchen (WCK) announced on Wednesday that it had run out of supplies and ingredients needed to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza.
WCK said it has trucks loaded with food and cooking fuel that have been ready to enter Gaza since early March as well as additional food and equipment ready to be shipped from Jordan and Egypt.
“In recent weeks, our teams stretched every remaining ingredient and fuel source using creativity and determination. We turned to alternative fuels like wood pallets and olive husk pellets and pivoted away from rice recipes that require more fuel in favor of stews with bread,” WCK said. “But we have now reached the limits of what is possible.”
Risk of spreading disease
The blockade has also had an impact on the spread of disease in Gaza, aid workers said.
Overcrowding in tent camps — along with a lack of clean water, hygiene products and poor sanitation — puts Gazans at risk of contracting infectious diseases, they said.
Limited supplies of soap and hygienic products “will continue to lead to escalation in skin manifestations of diseases like scabies,” Dr. Aqsa Durrani, a pediatrician who was recently on assignment in Gaza with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, told ABC News.
It’s unclear how many infections have been diagnosed over the past two months but a study from April 2024 estimated 55,400 cases of scabies and lice outbreaks among children under age five who were displaced.
Limited clean drinking water and overcrowded camps has also led to a rise in diarrheal diseases. A report from the Institute for Palestine Studies estimates at least half of cases recorded as of Jan. 2024 have been among children under 5 years old.
Crickx said a majority of children are affected by chronic watery diarrhea, which can lead to serious complications for babies and toddlers.
There has also been a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases in Gaza including hepatitis A, chickenpox, measles and polio.
Aid workers say the blockade imposed by Israel has halted the delivery of vaccines, such as the oral polio vaccine to Gaza, leaving residents vulnerable to diseases.
“Even in these terrible conditions, we have pregnant women and babies still being born in this community and population of 2 million people,” Durrani said. “And so, we need more vaccinations as well vaccines.”
Hospitals running out of supplies to treat injured
Since Hamas launched its surprise terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel responded by declaring war, thousands have reportedly been killed or injured. Israel has said its goal is to destroy Hamas and that it attempts to minimize civilian casualties as often as possible.
More than 15 months into the conflict, Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire deal. The ceasefire saw the withdrawal of some Israeli forces to allow more aid to get in and the release of some of the hostages.
However, resumption of hostilities in mid-March led to an increase in injuries, Crickx said. UNICEF estimates that more than 500 children have been killed since March 18 and more than 1.250 children have been injured.
Durrani — who worked as medical activity manager for MSF at a field hospital in Deir al Balah in central Gaza from the end of February until the end of April — said she saw injuries caused by air strikes, fires after air strikes and from large cooking fires.
“Because there’s no cooking gas, people are burning household items and trying to cook over large open flames,’ she said. “So, we also saw children with burns due to those flames, as well as scald burns from children who had been waiting in food distribution lines, and the jostling of the food items would then lead to them being injured from hot food.”
What’s more, burn victims or those who are injured can take longer to heal due to malnourishment. They can also be at risk of infections or skin graft failure.
Durrani explained that poor wound healing can be associated with poor nutrition, which resulted in some pediatric burn patients developing infections.
“Not only was our staff hungry, but we also had no food for our patients, including our pediatric patients,” Durrani said. “Other than just being harrowing from a human perspective, it’s also, from a medical perspective, really impacts the way that people can heal from these injuries, and these types of burns.”
“Not even being clear that we will have enough antibiotics to treat the infection if the patients develop infections,” she continued. “In the face of also not having enough surgical materials or concern that we may run critically low on anesthesia supplies if they need to go back to the [operating room].”
In conversations with doctors this week, Crickx said hospitals are experiencing shortages of anesthetics and anticoagulants. There is also a lack of medical supplies to fix bones when they suffer fractures, he said.
Durrani said her team was forced to ration medications, including painkillers, antibiotics and critical surgery supplies. They often had to perform painful procedures and wound dressing changes without any pain control.
She said she didn’t want to cause pain by removing dressings without proper pain control, but if the dressings aren’t removed, then it could lead to infections for patients.
“We’re being forced to make impossible decisions like that, which is unconscionable, given that just miles away there are trucks and trucks full of food and supplies and medications and nutritional sources,” she said. “For me personally, this is the first time that I had to look patients in the eye and say I didn’t have something that I know is just miles away.”
ABC News’ Shannon Kingston and Diaa Ostaz contributed to this report.