Trump’s promise to release JFK files sets off all-night scramble by DOJ’s National Security Division

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department’s National Security Division has been in a scramble trying to meet President Donald Trump’s promise on Monday to release declassified information from the JFK assassination investigation today.

Trump, during a visit Monday to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, announced the government would be releasing all the files on Kennedy’s assassination on Tuesday afternoon.

Less than half an hour after that announcement, the Justice Department’s office that handles foreign surveillance requests and other intelligence-related operations began to shift resources to focus on the task, sources said.

In an email just before 5 p.m. ET Monday, a senior official within DOJ’s Office of Intelligence said that even though the FBI had already conducted “an initial declassification review” of the documents, “all” of the attorneys in the operations section now had to provide “a second set of eyes” to help with this “urgent NSD-wide project.”

Eventually, however, it was other National Security Division attorneys who ended up having to help, sources said.

Attorneys from across the division were up throughout the night, into the early morning hours, each reading through as many as hundreds of pages of documents, sources said. Only prosecutors with an impending arrest or other imminent work did not have to help, sources said.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

In promising the release of JFK files today, Trump said Monday that there is “a tremendous amount of paper.”

“You’ve got a lot of reading,” he said. “I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘Just don’t redact. You can’t redact.'”

Trump in January signed an executive order directing the “full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy” in order to end the decades-long wait for the release of the government’s secret files on Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Suspects who posed as city workers sought in armed home invasion: Police
Boston Police Department

(BOSTON) — Police in Boston are searching for two suspects who allegedly posed as city workers in an armed home invasion.

The Boston Police Department released images of the unknown male suspects, who are accused of attempted robbery and burglary, according to the incident report.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

“The suspects allegedly posed as city workers to gain entry into an elderly victim’s residence, where they restrained the victim, placed duct tape over their mouth, and brandished a black firearm,” the Boston Police Department said in an alert on Wednesday.

The suspects knocked on the victim’s door and forced their way in after he opened it, according to the incident report. One of the suspects was wearing a neon yellow construction worker jacket and white hard hat at the time, police said.

Once inside, one of the suspects attempted to tie the victim’s ankles together with a clear plastic bag while the other attempted to place duct tape over his mouth, according to the incident report.

When the victim broke free of the plastic bag, one of the suspects “brandished a black firearm and pointed it directly at his head,” the incident report stated.

The suspect also threw a fan at the victim after the victim pushed him to the side of a bed during a struggle, according to the incident report.

Both suspects ultimately fled the apartment, according to the incident report.

The victim sustained bruising on both of his hands and wrists, light bruising on his face and several cuts on his right ear, according to the incident report. He declined medical assistance from Boston EMS, preferring to go to his own doctor, the report stated.

Security camera footage showed the two suspects entering the apartment building at about 4:24 p.m. Monday and going to the door of the apartment, then exiting from a rear staircase at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

Both suspects were wearing black masks, police said. One of the suspects was also wearing a red knit Red Sox hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS.

Arrest warrant issued for wife of murdered California fire captain
San Diego County Sheriff’s Office

(CALIFORNIA) — An arrest warrant has been issued in the murder of a fire captain in California, who was stabbed multiple times in her own home on Feb. 17, according to officials.

Investigators concluded that 54-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, is suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, 49-year-old Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, according to a warrant filed in San Diego County Superior Court last week and released Monday.

Lorena Marodi, the victim’s mother, told officials that approximately one week prior to her death, “Rebecca told Yolanda that she was leaving her and ending their marriage,” according to the warrant.

Lorena Marodi also provided officials with Ring camera footage of the night of her daughter’s death.

In the footage, Rebecca Marodi is seen being chased across the patio by Olejniczak, screaming “Yolanda! Please..I don’t want to die,” the warrant said. Olejniczak responded, “You should have thought about that before,” and appeared to stand in front of Marodi with a knife in her right hand, according to the warrant. There appeared to be blood on both Marodi’s back and Olejniczak’s arms.

Olejniczak can be heard telling Marodi to go inside in the video. Marodi repeatedly asks for Olejniczak to call 911, and then the two enter the residence, the warrant says.

Several minutes later, the front-door camera captures Olejniczak wearing different clothes, loading “pets, random items and some luggage” into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, according to the warrant.

Approximately an hour after Olejniczak left her house, her vehicle entered Mexico, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Police said in a statement on Friday that the sheriff’s office has “alerted authorities on both sides of the border about this suspect.”

An associate of Olejniczak shared with investigators a text from the suspect the day after the murder, reading, “Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her…I’m sorry,” according to the arrest warrant.

“Based on video surveillance from the residence depicting Yolanda with a knife standing in front and pushing Rebecca who was covered in apparent blood, Yolanda fleeing to Mexico and the text message Yolanda sent to a close friend stating she ‘hurt’ Rebecca, I believe Yolanda stabbed Rebecca Marodi multiple times ultimately causing Rebecca’s death,” the warrant said.

This is not the first crime Olejniczak has been accused of killing their partner. In 2003, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing her then-husband to death and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to officials. She served the time and was released, after which she met Marodi.

Olejniczak is believed to be driving a silver 2013 silver Chevrolet Equinox with a California license plate 8BQJ420, according to officials. Police also said the suspect is traveling with a small white dog.

Last week, Cal Fire confirmed Marodi’s death in a statement posted on social media.

“It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca ‘Becky’ Marodi,” officials said. “Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends and her CAL FIRE family.”

Police said anyone with information about the location of Olejniczak is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

ABC News’ Alex Stone and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.

Next cross-country storm to bring snow, extreme cold
ABC News

The next cross-country storm is already underway with snowy weather scattered across the Cascades, Rockies and into the Plains as of Monday morning, with the system forecast to sweep south and east through into Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall throughout Kansas, southern Missouri and northern Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. By the evening, heavy snowfall is forecast to have spread to northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Travel is expected to be significantly affected in those areas — including on interstates — with 6 to 12 inches of snow forecast.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will bring snowfall to Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. Nashville, Tennessee, could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Virginia is also expected to see snow on Wednesday, with Norfolk and Richmond experiencing as much as 6 inches of snowfall. Washington, D.C. is set to escape the most extreme weather, but may also see a couple of inches of snowfall.

Coming cold snap

The snow flurries will be followed by plunging temperatures, with more than 65 million Americans now under cold weather alerts across 13 states from Texas to Minnesota.

Wind chills in North Dakota could reach 60 below zero, at which frostbite can occur on exposed skin in minutes.

Minneapolis could feel temperatures as low as 42 below zero Monday and Tuesday, with Kansas City feeling like 30 below zero on Thursday morning.

Tulsa could feel like 17 below zero Wednesday and Thursday, with Dallas feeling like 10 below zero.

Numerous daily record low temperatures are possible in this region this week.

