Trump’s targets for ‘reciprocal’ tariffs include uninhabited islands but exclude Russia and Iran
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s sweeping new set of tariffs impact friend and foe alike, but also on the list are uninhabited islands while some glaring omissions include Russia and Iran.

Trump on Wednesday unveiled “kind reciprocal” tariff rates on certain nations that the administration’s deemed the worst offenders in trade with the U.S., in addition to a minimum 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. trading partners.

“If they complain, if you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America because there is no tariff if you build your plant, your product in America,” Trump said as he announced the policy at the White House.

“Likewise, to all of the foreign presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens, ambassadors and everyone else who will soon be calling to ask for exemptions from these tariffs, I say terminate your own tariffs, drop your barriers, don’t manipulate your currencies,” Trump added.

At the top of the list is China, which will be hit with a whopping 54% tariff rate once the additional levies are put into effect. High levies are also being placed on the European Union, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, India and more.

Israel is also a target of “reciprocal” tariffs, despite moving ahead of Trump’s announcement to cancel all remaining tariffs on American imports (which there were very few of thanks to the Israel-United Staes Free Trade agreement that has been in place since the 1980s).

Israel, though, still got hit with a 17% rate. The Israeli government is already pushing back on the Trump administration’s calculation that Israel somehow charged a 33% tariff to the U.S., with one official calling it “puzzling.”

What else is on Trump’s list

British Indian Ocean Territory — The only inhabitants of the United Kingdom territory located in the Indian Ocean are American and British military personnel and contractors stationed at a joint defense facility.

Heard and McDonald Islands — Australian external territory of mostly barren Antarctic islands; uninhabited with no imports or exports.

Norfolk Island — This is another Australian external territory, but for some reason the Trump administration has set the reciprocal tariff rate at 29%. That is far above the 10% for Australia and other external territories. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already expressed confusion over the area’s inclusion, as there is very little trade between the U.S. and the tiny island, which has a population around 2,000.

Svalbard and Jan Mayen — These are remote territories of Norway in the Arctic Ocean. The new tariff rate is just 5% less than it is for greater Norway, though an Mayen also has no permanent population.

Réunion — The island is considered to be an overseas department and region of France, has similar status to its counterparts in metropolitan France and doesn’t have its own bilateral trade agreements. It is generally treated by the U.S. as a part of France but the administration is setting the tariff rate for the island at 37% instead of the European Unions’s 20 % rate.

What is notably not included on Trump’s list

Russia — Moscow was omitted from the list and the White House has been claiming this is because sanctions preclude any meaningful trade. This is false. Trade has fallen dramatically between the U.S. and Russia since the onset of the war in Ukraine but last year the U.S. imported around $3 billion in goods from Russia (many times the dollar amount between the U.S. and many of the small island territories that did make the list).

Belarus, Cuba and North Korea — The White House made the same argument as it did for Russia for why they are not on the list, but in these countries’ cases, there is much less trade with the U.S. Although it is still on par or surpasses trade with some of the island territories.

Iran — There’s not a whole lot of trade between the U.S. and Iran because of the many sanctions against the country, but amid the Trump administration’s effort to impose “maximum pressure” against the regime, it’s notable that Tehran is only getting hit with the baseline 10% tariff.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

When will the Department of Education be dissolved? Secretary Linda McMahon says she doesn’t know
Noam Galai/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said Friday that President Donald Trump “intends” to sign an executive order to dissolve the Department of Education — but it’s still unclear when.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to get ahead of the president,” she said on “Fox & Friends” Friday, adding “I think you’d have to check with the White House.”

Her comments come after the White House on Thursday pulled the expected signing of an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education. The White House pulled to order’s signing because of concerns of blowback the order would receive — specifically if vital federal programs could no longer exist, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Without giving any details, McMahon said she had spoken to Trump about the executive order and that he is “crystal clear” on the move. As ABC News reported earlier this week, a draft of the order calls on McMahon to facilitate a department closure by taking all necessary steps “permitted by law,” sources said.

In the interview, McMahon underscored that abolishing the agency is rooted in allowing families the right to a “quality education” through school choice.

She mentioned that kids should not be “stuck in failing schools,” and that their parents deserve the right to send them to better schools through various programs and voucher systems.

“He certainly intends to sign the order,” McMahon said. “His intent is to provide quality education through school choice to all students, and he wants to make sure that education is back at the state level where it belongs, that our local school boards, that governors and teachers and parents are really the ones that are involved mostly in their children’s education.”

Education is already a local-level issue. The department conducts federal investigations and research projects; it also oversees programs intended to protect students’ civil rights and those with disabilities.

McMahon stressed that the department does not create school curriculum and said the agency she has been tapped to lead is not needed.

“[The president] couldn’t be any more clear when he said he wants me to put myself out of a job,” she said. “I think there is definitely a role for education to make sure that as we move education back to the states, that we are providing the tools for the governors, for the teachers, that we can provide them with research to show best practices.”

However, such moves would require congressional approval; any proposed legislation would likely fail without 60 Senate votes. 

Congress rarely came up in the interview with “Fox & Friends” anchor Ainsley Earhardt, who mentioned a department closure would take 60 Senate yes votes to shutter the agency Congress started in 1980. During McMahon’s confirmation hearing last month, she said she would need Congress to carry out the president’s campaign promise and vision.

“We’d like to do this right,” she said, adding that the department’s closure “certainly does require congressional action.”

McMahon allies such as Glenn Jacobs — the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, who is best known as the World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Kane — told ABC News that choosing McMahon is helping to bring “transformational change” to the federal government.

“If you put a Washington insider in there, you’re getting the same thing,” Jacobs said. “We’re in the situation where we have $36 trillion in debt and the government doesn’t work because we’ve just been going with the status quo for so long, there has to be some radical transformation.”

But McMahon’s critics are vowing to press forward to preserve the department. In a virtual address with education leaders on Thursday, ​​New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that dismantling the agency will harm millions of students in New York and across the country.

“What [the Trump administration is] doing is saying our kids don’t matter,” Hochul said. “What’s more important is that we slash, for the sake of slashing, and also be able to fund tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires. So instead of supporting a math class, they’re supporting tax breaks for the buddies at Mar-a-Lago.”

With scores of education department employees already on edge — some on paid leave, taking retirement severance packages or scrambling to do their jobs as a department closure looms — McMahon said she’d like to help any fired federal workers find new employment.

“Any time there’s talk about shutting a department down, the employees that are there are concerned about their jobs, but there are good off ramps for them,” McMahon said. “In a country where we right now have over 8 million openings and jobs, I think there’ll be a lot of places for them to go. We’d like to help them get there.”

Meanwhile, the business executive and former WWE president said she welcomed input from the Department of Government Efficiency tasked with scrubbing the federal government for fraud, waste and abuse. She said she frequently meets with DOGE as they conduct an “audit” of the agency.

“When I was in the private sector, I think a lot of stuff is always turned up when you do a good, solid audit,” McMahon said. “I welcome the DOGE folks that are in — we meet with them almost daily. I’ve been very appreciative of the things that they have shown us, some of the waste, and we’re right where we’re reacting to that.”

With mass layoffs expected, judge to weigh blocking the dismantling of consumer watchdog CFPB
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) fired its probationary workers as part of the Trump administration’s government-wide layoffs Thursday, the agency moved on to fire short-term employees Thursday night with most of the remaining staff expected to be fired Friday, according to a lawsuit.

A group of federal unions that is suing the Trump administration over its dismantling of the agency alleged in a court filing Thursday that the newly installed acting director, Russell Vought, plans to fire over 95% of the agency’s workforce as soon as Friday.

The plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit are asking a federal judge to impose a temporary order to block the dismantling the CFPB, which they argue could have sweeping consequences for American consumers.

The firings, part of President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to slash the federal government, would gut the 1,700-employee consumer watchdog agency, according to three CFPB employees who spoke to ABC News on the condition that they not to be identified out of fear of retribution.

“All term employees were fired tonight, and it looks like the rest of us will be fired tomorrow but for cause rather than via a [reduction in force] which means no severance I think,” one agency lawyer wrote in a message to ABC News.

“3 of my 4 teammates were canned,” another employee wrote. “Just me and my supervisor left, the only permanent employees.”

Employees were told not to work or go into the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters this week, and several employees said their credentials did not allow access into satellite offices in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Atlanta on Thursday, two of the employees said.

The employees said the firings will leave all Americans more vulnerable to fraud.

“I’m worried about everybody. What about the people who use our complaints to get their loans straightened out or their bank accounts unfrozen? They’ve already tried calling the company and gotten nowhere,” an employee wrote. “Who will help them now? Will the companies get bold and screw over their customers without our robust oversight?”

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” the employee said.

“I’m concerned for every consumer out there,” another employee told ABC News. “There’s a lot of fintech companies and I don’t know what’s going to happen if we don’t have purview over that.”

The employee said she was also concerned about X CEO Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, having access to the CFPB’s massive database, which contains information about companies that Musk’s planned “X Money” online payment service would compete with. The agency would also be responsible for regulating the X Money platform.

The employee also said she was alarmed at the way CFPB employees were being characterized by the Trump administration.

“A lot of people are actively giving back and serving” the community, she said of her fellow CFPB employees. “Some donate from our paychecks — donations for nonprofits, volunteering, donating, giving back to our community, fostering dogs, they’re involved in a lot of causes. I work with remarkable people who never stop serving.”

“Me personally, this was my dream job in college and I can’t even believe i got in, it was so competitive,” wrote the employee, who said she is in her fourth year at the agency after having worked in the private sector, so her pension will not vest. “It’s the dream job, what’s next? I’m too young to retire, I believe in the work we did, everyone I work with felt the same.”

Trump’s pardons for rioters ‘disturbing,’ former top Jan. 6 prosecutor says
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons and commutations for nearly all of the rioters charged with joining the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was “disturbing” and an affront to the law enforcement officers who were assaulted at the hands of the pro-Trump mob, a former top prosecutor from the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office told ABC News in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

“It’s disturbing because what it says to the victims, to the officers who put their lives on the line that day to defend the country, and also to the officers who then went and told their stories and testified in court — reliving the trauma of that day over and over and subjected themselves to cross-examination,” Alexis Loeb, who oversaw multiple high profile Jan. 6 cases during her time as deputy chief of the office’s Capitol Breach section, told ABC news.

“It’s disturbing because of what it says about the rule of law and the message it sends about political violence being acceptable and attacks on the peaceful transfer of power, something that has distinguished our nation, being acceptable,” Loeb said.

Trump has defended his decision to hand down pardons and halt the ongoing prosecutions for nearly all of the more than 1,500 people charged in the four years since the attack on the Capitol, even in the face of criticism from some Republican Senators.

Many of those pardoned were convicted in engaging in brutal attacks against the roughly 140 law enforcement officers injured in the attack — documented through thousands of hours of videos and police body camera footage — using weapons from bats, hockey sticks, bear spray and stun guns.

“I’m the friend of — I am the friend of police, more than any president that’s ever been in this office,” Trump said. Sixteen other Jan. 6 rioters had their sentences commuted.

“As you know, we commuted about 16 of them because it looks like they could have done things that were not acceptable for a full pardon, but these people have served years of jail. Their lives have been ruined …, ” Trump said at an event Tuesday night. “They served years in jail. And if you look at the American public, the American public is tired of it. Take a look at the election. Just look at the numbers on the election.”

Loeb told ABC News Trump’s pardons may have wiped away the cases and guilty verdicts against the rioters, but they could not erase the historical record of their many crimes.

“These were prosecutions staffed by career prosecutors and FBI agents of all sorts of political persuasions who came together and prosecuted these cases because they all recognized that attacking police officers was wrong, breaking into the Capitol was wrong,” Loeb said. “And what the pardons did do, was that they wiped away the verdicts and the sentences, not the historical record of what happened, but the verdicts and the sentences and the verdicts and the sentences were handed down by juries made up of ordinary citizens and judges appointed by both political parties, including several judges who were appointed by President Trump.”

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, more than 1,580 people were charged criminally in federal court, according to the Department of Justice. More than 1,000 have pleaded guilty. That figure includes 608 individuals who have faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day, the office said. Approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, the DOJ has said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said it is evaluating whether to bring charges in roughly 200 cases that have been referred to them by the FBI, about 60 of which involve potential felony charges involving allegations of assault or impeding law enforcement. Trump’s executive order, however, appears to have completely shuttered the probe and the FBI removed from its website previous ‘wanted’ posters it had for violent rioters who had yet to be identified.

At least 221 individuals have been found guilty at contested trials in U.S. District Court, the DOJ said. Another 40 individuals have been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts presented to and accepted by the court.

Some current and former DOJ officials have expressed alarm at the potential that the pardons could lead some now-freed defendants to target some of the former prosecutors who oversaw their cases, the judges who sentenced them, or witnesses who may have testified against them at trial.

Loeb declined to say whether she was personally concerned about the threat of retribution from those she prosecuted, and instead expressed confidence in the integrity of the legal system that resulted in the rioters’ convictions.

“The juries overwhelmingly found that the government had proved its case by a beyond a reasonable doubt, and the juries paid close attention throughout the trial and were just riveted by the video that came from all angles,” Loeb said. “These were some of the most documented crimes, I think, that we’ve ever seen.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday he supports “redemption” and “second chances” for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters after Trump’s sweeping pardons.

At his weekly press conference, Johnson was asked how Republicans can tout “backing the blue” if they support pardons for those convicted of assaulting police officers during the attack.

“The president has the pardon and commutation authority. It’s his decision,” Johnson said. “And I think what was made clear all along is that peaceful protests and people who engage in that should never be punished. There was a weaponization of the Justice Department.”

Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 rioters received condemnation from some unions that represent law enforcement.

“The vast majority of Americans do not support letting those who assault or attack law enforcement off the hook ‘scot-free,'” the Capitol Police Officers’ Union said in a statement. “This use of presidential power is not what Americans want to see and it’s not what law enforcement officers deserve.”

“The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) strongly condemns acts of violence targeting law enforcement officers who serve and protect our communities. Accordingly, the FBIAA does not believe granting pardons or clemency for individuals convicted of such acts is appropriate,” a statement from the union said Wednesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, and The International Association of Chiefs of Police also criticized the pardons.

“Crimes against law enforcement are not just attacks on individuals or public safety — they are attacks on society and undermine the rule of law,” the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police said in a joint statement Tuesday. “Allowing those convicted of these crimes to be released early diminishes accountability and devalues the sacrifices made by courageous law enforcement officers and their families. When perpetrators of crimes, especially serious crimes, are not held fully accountable, it sends a dangerous message that the consequences for attacking law enforcement are not severe, potentially emboldening others to commit similar acts of violence.”

