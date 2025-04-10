Trump’s tariffs still risk inflation and recession as China trade war looms, experts say

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s decision to pause so-called “reciprocal tariffs” for most countries triggered a historic stock market rally on Wednesday, but the levies that remain in place are still expected to hike prices and put the U.S. at risk of a recession, experts told ABC News.

Alongside the suspension of some tariffs, Trump increased duties on Chinese goods to a total of 145%, marking a significant escalation of a trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

Stock markets plunged on Thursday as investors digested Trump’s tariff announcement, slashing roughly half of the previous day’s rally.

The high tariffs on China, the third-largest U.S. trade partner, are expected to raise prices for an array of widely used products, including smartphones, shoes, clothes and video game systems, experts said.

Plus, experts added, the extra costs for U.S. shoppers and a general sense of policy uncertainty increases the likelihood of an economic downturn.

“China is not the only country we trade with but they are an important trading partner for a lot of goods,” Christopher Conlon, a professor of economics at New York University who studies trade, told ABC News.

Even after Trump paused some tariffs, U.S. consumers face an average effective tariff rate of 25.2%, the highest since 1909, the Yale Budget Lab found in report on Thursday. An effective tariff rate factors in the impact of tariffs on imports of finished goods as well as inputs used by domestic firms.

In addition to the tariffs on Chinese goods, the White House kept in place an across-the-board tariff of 10% on nearly all imports. The U.S. also continues to impose 25% levies on foreign autos, aluminum and steel.

Goods from Mexico and Canada face tariffs of 25%, though the measure excludes products covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Current tariffs are expected to hike prices by an additional 2.7% in 2025, costing consumers on average about $4,400 per household over that time, the Yale Budget Lab said.

“Higher tariffs will push prices up significantly over the next year or so,” Preston Caldwell, chief U.S. economist at Morningstar, told ABC News in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, the White House said U.S. tariffs on China stand at 145%, more than the 125% levy that had been widely reported a day earlier.

At the previous tariff level of 125% for Chinese goods, the cost of a nearly $60 car seat would’ve increased an average of $132.75 for a new price of about $192, according to the left-leaning Center for American Progress, or CAP. A Playstation 5 video game system, meanwhile, would’ve increased $623.75 for a new price of roughly $1,122, CAP found.

Under the current 145% tariffs, those price increases would rise further.

Smartphone prices are also expected to rise, experts said. China accounted for more than four of every five of smartphones imported into the U.S. last year, S&P Global said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Experts told ABC News they anticipate price hikes will coincide with an elevated risk of a recession.

They pointed to risks of a slowdown for businesses mired in higher tax costs, as well as a shopping slump as consumers curtail spending to pad their savings to help weather price increases and a possible economic downturn.

“It was encouraging to see the President reverse himself on the so-called “reciprocal” tariffs yesterday, but I wouldn’t take much solace in it as the global trade war continues to rage,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a post on X. “I still put the odds of a recession this year at 60%.”

The view echoed a note J.P.Morgan sent to clients hours after Trump’s tariff pause on Wednesday.

“The drag from trade policy is likely to be somewhat less than before, and thus the prospect of a recession is a closer call,” J.P.Morgan said. “However, we still think a contraction in real activity later this year is more likely than not.”

For now, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation cooled in March, putting price increases well below a peak attained in 2022, fresh data on Thursday showed.

Meanwhile, hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and accelerating job growth from the previous month.

Conlon, of New York University, said the likelihood of a recession eased after Trump’s tariff pause but the risk of a downturn remains elevated.

“A lot of the permanent disruption and damage has been done, mostly because you’ll see consumers and companies react to this uncertainty by pulling back,” Conlon said. “People will be way less likely to go out and make big-ticket purchases because of recession fears and that can be self-perpetuating.”

Sawayasu Tsuji/Getty Images

(HONG KONG) — Key global stock markets tumbled upon opening on Monday as the world’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s tariffs campaign continued — and as U.S. futures signaled more turmoil for American markets.

In the U.S., Dow Jones futures were down about 1,200 points or 3.33% on Monday morning. S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures were down about 3.5%. A drop of 7% on the S&P 500 before 3:35pm ET will trigger a market-wide circuit breaker that will halt trading for 15 minutes.

Hong Kong leads Asian slide

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 9% shortly after the market opened on Monday, the steep decline triggering a circuit breaker that temporarily halted trading. Japan’s broader TOPIX index sank 8%.

In Taiwan, the Taiex lost 9.7%, while in Singapore the STI fell more than 8%.

South Korea’s KOSPI index fell more than 5.5% in Monday trading, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sliding more than 6% before recovering slightly.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 13.22% — its worst one-day performance since 1997 during the Asian Financial Crisis — with Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba and Baidu among the big losers.

On the mainland — where there are fewer international investors — the Shanghai Composite Index dropped more than 7%, despite being buoyed by state-owned investors known as the “National Team.”

India’s stock markets also struggled. The BSE’s Sensex dropped 5.19% while the broader Nifty tumbled 5%.

Asian markets collectively posted their worst day trading session since 2008.

Europe joins rout

European indexes followed suit on Monday morning.

The British FTSE 100 index fell 6% upon opening, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped more than 6%.

Germany’s DAX index fell 10%, France’s CAC lost 6.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slid 5.7%.

US braced for more losses

Investors are bracing for continued market turmoil on Monday in response to Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announced last week.

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump addressed the recent market turbulence and subsequent fears of an imminent recession.

“Now what’s going to happen with the market? I can’t tell you, but I can tell you, our country has gotten a lot stronger, and eventually it’ll be a country like no other, it’ll be the most dominant country economically in the world,” Trump said.

“I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible — we have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” the president added.

U.S. markets closed significantly down on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2,230 points, or 5.5%, while the S&P 500 plunged 6%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 5.8%. The decline put the Nasdaq into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen more than 20% from its recent peak.

The trading session on Friday marked the worst day for U.S. stocks since 2020. The second-worst day for U.S. stocks since 2020 happened on Thursday, a day earlier.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Karson Yiu, Zunaira Zaki, Max Zahn and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stepped to the podium in August with a sunny forecast that defied the snow-capped mountains inscribed on curtains behind him.

The central bank planned to begin cutting rates, Powell announced, reversing a yearslong battle against pandemic-era inflation. “The time has come,” Powell told the audience at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, touting a steady cooldown of price increases.

Months later, economic uncertainty looms large, complicating the Fed’s approach while clouding the outlook for inflation and interest rates, some experts told ABC News.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs have roiled markets, stoked recession concerns and heightened worries about inflation. In short order, Trump has paused or reversed some tariffs, casting doubt over his plans and adding to the uncertainty, the experts added.

Policymakers, business leaders and everyday borrowers will turn their attention to the Fed on Wednesday for its latest interest rate decision, the first such move since days after Trump took office.

“The Fed is in a tough position,” Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and senior fellow in economic studies at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, told ABC News.

“We have all of the potential negative effects of tariffs, but we also have extraordinary uncertainty,” Edelberg added.

The Trump administration earlier this month slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, though the White House soon imposed a one-month delay for some tariffs. A fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China a month prior.

Tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum last week triggered retaliatory tariffs from Canada and the European Union, adding to countermeasures already initiated by China.

By some key measures, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed solid hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

However, experts said, tariffs may threaten both parts of the Fed’s mission: controlling inflation and maximizing employment.

Economists widely expect tariffs to increase inflation, since exporters typically pass along a share of the tax to consumers in the form of price hikes.

Consumers expect the inflation rate to rise from 2.8% to 4.9% over the next year, according to University of Michigan survey results released last week. The measure marked a significant jump in year-ahead inflation expectations compared to findings in February.

“There will be a price impact,” Yeva Nersisyan, a professor of economics at Franklin & Marshall College, told ABC News.

Tariffs could also threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing input costs for domestic businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad, some experts told ABC News. Retaliatory tariffs may crimp exporting businesses since the taxes make U.S.-made products less competitive in foreign markets, they added.

Goldman Sachs earlier this month hiked its odds of a recession over the next year from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics pegged the chances of a recession at 35%.

“There’s a risk that the economy does roll over and fall into a recession,” William English, a professor of finance and former economist at the Federal Reserve, told ABC News.

“The Fed probably sees an upside risk to inflation and a downside risk to employment,” English added. “They’ll have to balance those as they consider the path of policy.”

For its part, the Trump administration has largely declined to rule out the possibility of a recession. Speaking at the White House last week, Trump said a “little disturbance” may prove necessary to rejuvenate domestic production and reestablish well-paying manufacturing jobs.

The thorny economic outlook presents potential difficulty for the Fed, experts said.

If the central raises rates as a means of protecting against possible tariff-induced inflation, the Fed risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential recession, it threatens to boost spending and drive up inflation.

“If we were in an environment where inflation were to rise and rise consistently at the same time growth is slowing and unemployment is rising, that’s a real challenge for the Fed,” Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors and a former Fed official, told ABC News.

For now, the main quandary before the Fed stems from the wide range of possible outcomes, the experts said. Uncertainty, they said, will likely prompt the central bank to await further clarity.

Investors overwhelmingly expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

“For now, the Fed probably sees waiting as the best approach,” Nersisyan said.

Busakorn Pongparnit via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The major U.S. airlines thought they were going to have a strong first quarter, but things are not going as well as expected.

Each of the major U.S. airlines has put out guidance pointing to significant economic uncertainty that is directly affecting their domestic bookings this spring.

For its part, Delta was sure this would be a strong first quarter, but this morning the airline’s CEO admitted they were wrong.

Speaking out Tuesday during the J.P. Morgan industrials conference in New York, Southwest, United and American all echoed the same message.

The reasons: Two major plane incidents — including the deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C. — the uncertain economic future, plummeting government travel and reductions to corporate travel.

Overall, bookings fell after the deadly Jan. 29 D.C. crash, rebounded a bit, and then fell again after the Feb. 17 crash in Toronto, in which a regional jet crashed upon landing, overturned and caught fire.

“It caused a lot of shock amongst consumers. There’s a whole generation of consumers that didn’t realize these things can happen,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said during the J.P. Morgan conference on Tuesday.

Consumer confidence is unsettled and companies are waiting to see how things shake out. While companies wait, they are booking fewer seats.

Delta expects revenue to be down $500 million — or 4% less than it anticipated this quarter.

Airlines say they will cut capacity — reducing the number of seats they are flying — in order to stabilize the market.

American Airlines has taken a significant hit at the D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport from both the January crash and reductions in government travel.

The airline is reducing capacity there to limit the losses.

United says government travel is down 50%.

One bright spot: Airlines say despite the domestic bookings being weak, international travel remains strong — and airlines believe this summer will still be strong.

