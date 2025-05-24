Trump’s top meme coin investors visit White House

Trump’s top meme coin investors visit White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Despite repeated claims from the White House that President Donald Trump’s Thursday night gala for the top holders of his cryptocurrency meme coin had nothing to do with his official duties, several of those investors visited the White House Friday afternoon for what they described as a special VIP event, the attendees told ABC News.

Sangrok Oh, a Korean crypto investor and entrepreneur, told ABC News on Friday that he and other top investors had been invited to tour the White House Friday afternoon, though it was not clear to him whether Trump himself would meet them.

“So, we’re going to visit and tour the White House [and] at the same time talk about crypto industries and the future of crypto,” Oh said.

Thursday night’s black tie event, held at Trump’s Washington-area golf club, was attended by around 200 cryptocurrency traders, including many from overseas, who gained admission through a contest that awarded invitations to the top investors in Trump’s meme coin — with at least some of the funds flowing directly into the Trump family’s coffers.

Critics have blasted the gala as a “pay for play” event in which investors who poured millions into Trump’s crypto coin got special access to the president.

News that top $TRUMP coin investors visited the White House appeared to contradict White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion Thursday that the president was attending the crypto gala in a personal capacity, and that since the dinner did not take place at the White House, it was separate from his official duties.

“The president is attending [the dinner] in his personal time,” Leavitt said Thursday. “It is not a White House dinner. It’s not taking place here at the White House.”

The White House did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment from ABC News.

Cherry Hsu, an executive at MemeCore, a Singapore-based blockchain startup, said the firm’s founder, known publicly as “Ice,” had also been invited to the White House on Friday afternoon. MemeCore, according to the contest leaderboard, finished second in the competition with $TRUMP coin holdings in excess of $1 million.

And late Friday, Justin Sun, a Chinese crupto mogul and the top investor in Trump’s meme coin, posted a highly produced video of his White House tour, writing on X, “Was an honor to be invited to tour the @WhiteHouse. Such a privilege to see it in person.”

In addition to his multimillion-dollar investment in the $TRUMP coin, Sun has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, another Trump-backed crypto venture. One month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun.

The Trump meme coin’s website at one point earlier this month advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 meme coin holders as part of the contest — but as of last week, the site said only that a “Special VIP tour” would be arranged, without mentioning the White House.

The site also included a disclaimer saying the tour was being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself would be appearing as a “guest.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Stock futures even Thursday amid trade war and looming government shutdown
Stock futures even Thursday amid trade war and looming government shutdown
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

(NEW YORK) — Stocks futures were again showing jitters early Thursday, after a reprieve for the S&P and NASDAQ on Wednesday amid President Donald Trump’s trade war.

A back-and-forth over international tariffs is hanging over the U.S. economy, along with a looming government shutdown with a deadline on Friday.

Dow futures evened out ahead of Thursday’s open, after earlier trading down about 0.3%.

Federal officials said Wednesday that consumer prices climbed 2.8% in February over the same year-earlier month, meaning inflation cooled more than economists expected.

After initially modest gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Wednesday down about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked increased 1.2%.

Markets may look on Thursday to a smaller inflation report called the Produce Price Index, which is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with weekly jobless claims, for an indication of the health of the larger economy.

Still, its news out of Washington that is likely to have the biggest impact on the direction of stocks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mortgage rates are falling. Is it a good time to buy a home?
Mortgage rates are falling. Is it a good time to buy a home?
ABC News

Mortgage rates have dropped over the early months of 2025, offering homebuyers an opportunity for some borrowing relief if they move ahead with the big-ticket purchase.

The housing market remains sluggish and wider economic uncertainty looms, however. President Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten to upend global trade and tip the U.S. into a downturn, experts said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of a possible resurgence of inflation, which could trigger higher interest rates.

The mixed signals pose a quandary for homebuyers: Is it the right time to get into the market?

Lower mortgage rates ease the financial pain for prospective homebuyers, presenting an incentive at a moment when it appears unclear whether borrowing costs will drop any further, some analysts told ABC News.

A tight housing market and a cloudy economic outlook may give homebuyers pause, however, as they weigh the large expense with financial conditions in flux, analysts added.

“It’s still a tough environment to find a house,” Lu Liu, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News. “On the other hand, it’s unclear whether that environment will get any better.”

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.76%, marking a decline from 7.04% in January, FreddieMac data shows. The current level of mortgage rates is roughly a percentage point lower than a recent peak attained in the fall of 2023.

Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional cost each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.

“Mortgage rates have seen substantial decline,” Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors, told ABC News. “It’s a measurable difference.”

Mortgage rates closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually. Bond yields are shaped in part by expectations of inflation, some experts said.

Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks devaluing the asset and in turn makes bonds less attractive. If inflation were to rise, those annual returns would get cut down as price increases erode the purchasing power of the fixed payout.

Bond yields rise as bond prices fall. When a selloff hits and demand for bonds dries up, it sends bond prices lower. In turn, bond yields move higher.

The Fed has cautioned about a possible tariff-induced rise of inflation, which could trigger higher bond yields and, in turn, increased mortgage rates. But a simultaneous slowdown of the economy may complicate potential rate hikes, since high interest rates could worsen a downturn.

“There’s a risk of upward pressure on inflation, which could drive up yields,” Liu said. “Maybe there’s a wait-and-see about a possible economic slowdown, which could lower rates.”

“It’s very hard to predict,” Liu added.

Homebuyers face another challenge: A slow housing market.

Existing home sales dropped nearly 6% in March compared to the previous month, National Association of Realtors data showed.

The housing market is suffering from a phenomenon known as the “lock in” effect, some experts said.

While mortgage rates have fallen, they remain well above the rates enjoyed by most current homeowners, who may be reluctant to put their homes on the market and risk a much higher rate on their next mortgage.

In turn, the market could continue to suffer from a lack of supply, making options limited and prices sticky.

An influx of new homes has eased some of the supply crunch, but construction of new homes remains well short of demand, Lautz said.

“There’s inventory coming in but it doesn’t mean the inventory-supply crisis is over,” Lautz added. “We know we need a lot more inventory in the U.S.”

Despite these complications, homebuyers may still find it worthwhile to enter the market, some experts said.

Limited supply of homes increases the likelihood that a given purchase will retain or increase its value, offsetting the costs and easing some of the risk, Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at the University of Mississippi.

“Prices should be stable or rise,” Johnson said. “You almost certainly won’t see a crash because we’re woefully short on roofs to live under in the U.S.”

In the event mortgage rates fall even further, homebuyers retain the option of refinancing at the reduced interest rate, Johnson added.

“As some say, ‘You get engaged to the mortgage rate and married to the refinance,'” Johnson said. “People may be looking now because they need to get into a home.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US stocks rise as Trump signals tariff negotiations
US stocks rise as Trump signals tariff negotiations
Man Hei Leung/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday in a burst of investor optimism as the Trump administration signaled plans to negotiate with some countries targeted by sweeping new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,385 points, or 3.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.7%. The S&P 500 was up 3.3%.

The move followed an upswing in markets worldwide.

Asian markets opened in positive territory after posting significant losses on Monday driven by President Donald Trump’s global tariffs campaign,

Japan’s Nikkei index closed just over 6% up on Tuesday, recovering some of almost 8% of losses posted on Monday.

South Korea’s KOSPI index rose by 0.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 grew by 2.2% and India’s NIFTY 50 index climbed almost 2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index — which on Monday posted its worst day since 1997 losing 13% — rebounded with a 1% rise on Tuesday. Shanghai’s Composite Index grew 1.4%.

European markets also edged into the green after a tumultuous start to the week. The British FTSE 100 picked up 1.3% shortly after opening, Germany’s DAX gained 0.9% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3%.

Monday’s rollercoaster trading saw the Dow post its largest intraday point swing ever — falling more than 1,700 points during its Monday session low, then swinging up 2,595 points from the low.

The Dow dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.1%. The S&P 500 closed down 0.23%. Its 8.5% high/low spread has only happened 20 other times since 1962, according to S&P Global.

The S&P 500 briefly entered bear market territory during the session but was last off nearly 18% from its recent high.

ABC News’ Max Zahn and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.