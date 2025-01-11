Trump’s track record of disaster misinformation as he casts blame over California wildfires

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As deadly wildfires burn through Southern California, President-elect Donald Trump has spent the week attacking Democratic officials and continuing a pattern of spreading misinformation about natural disasters.

“I think that Gavin is largely incompetent, and I think the mayor is largely incompetent, and probably both of them are just stone-cold incompetent,” Trump said on Thursday night while hosting Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Since the fires broke out, Trump has pointed fingers at Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden, spreading false claims about California’s water policy and federal assistance.

For example, Trump blamed Biden as he falsely claimed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had “no money” to help California despite Congress recently passing a disaster relief supplemental totaling $29 billion.

The president-elect also pushed exaggerated claims as he accused Newsom of refusing to sign a “water restoration declaration,” saying he instead diverted water resources in order to protect the endangered Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta’s smelt fish.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

While there are regulations that limit the amount of water pumped from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to protect the species, the governor’s office said there was no such declaration, calling the accusation “pure fiction.”

Biden and other emergency officials have also rejected Trump’s claims, maintaining the fire was caused by fierce winds and extremely dry conditions and that the initial water shortage occurred due to power being shut off in order to avoid sparking additional fires.

Still, Trump has long pushed these claims, suggesting while on the campaign trail that he’d withhold aid from California if Newsom didn’t reinstate Trump’s policies.

“The water coming here is dead. And Gavin Newsom is going to sign those papers, and if he doesn’t sign those papers, we won’t give him money to put out all his fires, and we don’t give him the money to put out his fires. He’s got problems,” Trump said at a press conference at his Los Angeles golf course in September.

After a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans at the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump continued to criticize Newsom’s handling of the pandemic while ultimately asserting that the two would need to work together.

“So, what’s happened is a tragedy, and the governor has not done a good job,” Trump told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

“With that being said, I got along well with him — when he was governor, we worked together very well, and we would work together,” Trump said. “I guess it looks like we’re going to be the one having to rebuild it.”

It isn’t the first time Trump has gone after emergency officials in the wake of disasters. When hurricanes caused devastation in parts of Georgia and North Carolina last year, Trump quickly pivoted his campaign schedule to focus on those areas.

During those visits, Trump repeatedly spread misinformation about FEMA’s response, incorrectly casting blame on federal officials in the Biden administration.

“They got hit with a very bad hurricane, especially North Carolina and parts of Georgia. But North Carolina really got hit. I’ll tell you what, those people should never vote for a Democrat, because they held back aid,” Trump claimed in an October interview.

Local and federal officials warned Trump about how his politically motivated rhetoric could be causing harm as the areas hit attempted to rebuild; however, the president-elect often refused to backtrack.

While visiting Asheville, North Carolina, Trump refused to denounce the violence against FEMA workers after being asked about threats made against the workers.

“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” he said. “If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that, too, because I think they should be rewarded. But if they’re not doing — does that mean that if they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”

As he attacked his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump politicized the events even more, scheduling a hurricane visit alongside Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom he had intensely criticized up until that point for his refusal to give in to Trump’s demands around the 2020 election.

In the battleground state of Georgia, Trump’s tune changed: “Your governor is doing a fantastic job, I will tell you that, and we’re all with them and with everybody.”

Now, during his transition, Trump has used his social media platform to share his unfiltered thoughts, often responding to disasters in short, rapid-fire statements, sometimes with misleading context, before all the information has been uncovered.

For example, in the hours after a driver plowed into a crowd on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, Trump responded online by saying, “The criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country,” falsely implying that the suspect was an immigrant who had crossed into the United States illegally.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was actually a U.S. Army veteran who was born in the U.S. and lived in Houston.

Even while in office, Trump received pushback at times for peddling misinformation.

For example, when he claimed that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, leading the National Weather Service to issue a public service announcement refuting Trump’s claims. Then, that same year, when senators first failed to pass disaster relief aid to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, Trump blamed local leaders as he spread false claims about the amount of assistance they had already been given.

“The people of Puerto Rico are GREAT, but the politicians are incompetent or corrupt,” Trump posted at the time.

Despite this pattern, Republican governors still came to Trump’s defense on Thursday night, touting his leadership skills as president during disasters.

“You could criticize the president-elect, but I think you also have to hold these other people accountable,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

“I worked well with Biden during his time at natural disasters, but I work well with Donald Trump, so I’m very confident as a state that knows we face these that a Trump administration is going to be very strong and is going to be there for the people, regardless of party,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As Republicans senators returned to Washington after Thanksgiving recess to a renewed peppering of questions about President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, a familiar refrain emerged: trust the confirmation process.

“That’s why we’re going to take the normal process, vet all the nominees, and give everybody a chance to ask those questions during a hearing,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said when asked about new allegations concerning Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice for defense secretary.

“That is why our process is so important,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said when asked about the controversial reports surrounding Hegseth.

“The president is allowed to have his appointees who we will have to see,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said when asked about Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI. “I don’t know Kash Patel, we have to have him go through the process.”

“Like all the other nominees, he’ll get a process and a confirmation hearing and vetting and everything else. They’ll all have to through it, and we’ll see where the process takes us,” incoming Senate Republican Leader John Thune said about Patel.

The responses fell short of glowing endorsements for some of Trump’s nominees. And even as many Republicans call for regular processes to be followed as these nominations are considered, there remains at least one discrepancy on what a normal order process would look like.

Senators torn over FBI background checks

Though vetting of nominations has traditionally included an FBI background check, Republican senators are torn on whether one is 100% necessary for confirmation.

Thune told ABC News the issue over background checks will hopefully be “resolved.” While noting that there are “other alternatives” for getting information, Thune said that FBI background checks are “historically” the best way.

“I think, hopefully at some point they’ll get this background check issue resolved. At this point I’m not sure exactly how it’s going to be resolved but I think they will. I think the administration understands there’s got to be a thorough vetting of all of these noms,” Thune said. “And that, you know, historically, the best place to get that done has been through the FBI. They have other alternatives, you know, obviously, I assume our committee chairman will just want to make sure that they’ve got the background that they need to carefully evaluate these noms.”

Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee that will be responsible for managing Hegseth’s nomination, told ABC News the panel is “looking at the way its been done traditionally and getting information about that as to who actually orders the FBI background check.”

But when pushed on whether he would want to see an FBI background check, he said he would.

“I would prefer a full background check, yes,” Wicker said.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he believes there will be background checks and he’d like to see them.

“My preference would be an FBI background check, and I’m not, I don’t know that we won’t have FBI background checks. I know that we have really good staffs and really good investigators, and they work closely with the FBI, so I’m not worried at all about — about not having background checks done on — not just these nominees, but any nominees by a president. I think that’s a false issue,” Kennedy said.

Some senators kept their cards close on this issue.

Cornyn ignored questions on whether he’d want to see a FBI background check for nominees like Patel.

But others are prepared to follow Trump’s lead.

“My position is what President Trump decides to do is what I will support,” Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said.

Lawmakers react to Kash Patel’s nomination

No Republican senator flatly rejected Patel as Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Justice, though many said they’ll wait for Patel to move through the Senate Judiciary Committee before making a decision on him.

But ultimately, for Patel to be installed, current FBI Director Chris Wray would need to be fired or step down.

There appears to be a general sense among Republicans that they would be okay with Wray being forced out.

“I am, I am,” Capito said when asked if she would be comfortable with Trump removing Wray to install Patel.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she likes Patel, and added that the FBI needs someone new to “go in and clean it up.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said it is reasonable for Trump to want to put in place someone he is comfortable with after his experiences during his first administration and in the years that followed.

“Think about what this guy has gone through, he’s had his house raided, he’s been indicted, so I think he’s probably in a position that you know, and then think about it in his first term, he had a special prosecutor, so I think he probably wants somebody that he knows is going to be loyal,” Scott said.

Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the days since Election Day, billionaire Elon Musk has emerged as an influential figure in President-elect Donald Trump’s orbit, offering input on staffing decisions and playing a significant role in shaping the future Trump administration, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Since Election Day, the world’s richest man has spent nearly every day at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Musk appeared in Trump’s family photo on election night, was spotted dining with future first lady Melania Trump and golfed with the Trump family over the weekend.

But his presence stretches far beyond that, with sources telling ABC News that Musk is now weighing in on Trump’s staffing choices.

Musk was present for at least two phone calls the president-elect had with foreign leaders, sources told ABC News. During a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, Trump even handed the phone to Musk so he could speak to Zelenskyy as well, sources told ABC News. Musk was also present a call with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sources said.

After Trump shared that he selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Musk raised concerns on his X platform about how this choice could impact the Republicans’ potentially slim majority.

“Elise is awesome, but it might be too risky to lose her from the House, at least for now,” Musk posted early Monday morning.

On Sunday, Musk weighed in on the Republican Senate leadership raceendorsing Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Musk is also close to Howard Lutnick, who is leading the Trump transition to the White House.

Musk had a profound impact on Trump’s campaign including a multi-billion dollar door-knocking operation, a social media megaphone and a $1 million sweepstakes for battleground voters.

