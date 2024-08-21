Trying to counter DNC, Trump attacks Harris on ‘crime and safety’ alongside law enforcement

(HOWELL, Mich.) — Former President Donald Trump continued his Democratic National Convention counterprogramming week in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday, for a speech that was supposed to be dedicated to crime and safety, but one in which he repeatedly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor while once again reaffirming his support for police.

“We’re here today to talk about how we are going to stop the Kamala crime wave that is going on at levels that nobody has ever seen before. And she is, as you know, the most radical left person ever even thought of for high office, certainly for the office of president. People don’t know the real Kamala, but I do,” said Trump as law enforcement officials stood behind him.

However, once again, an unfocused Trump failed to advocate for certain, specific policy reforms he was supposed to call for during his remarks.

According to speech experts obtained by ABC News before Trump delivered his remarks, the former president was supposed to call for the death penalty for child rapists and child traffickers, advocate for stop-and-frisk policies, as well as making “it a felony for any medical professional to perform surgery on a minor without parental consent.”

Throughout his remarks, without providing evidence, Trump painted a dangerous picture of what America would look like should the Harris-Walz ticket be elected whereas he would create a “crime-free America,” he argued.

“Mothers will no longer be losing their children because of weak, liberal policies and politicians that have given up on securing a crime free America. We want a crime-free America. We’re going to stop violent crime in the United States. And it’s people like this that can do the job better than anybody. They do the job justly and fairly,” said Trump praising the law enforcement officials nearby.

As Trump ticked through crime statistics, the FBI says that, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, violent crime decreased by 15.2 %. Murder decreased by 26.4%, rape decreased by 25.7%, robbery decreased by 17.8%, and aggravated assault decreased by 12.5%.

The former president accused Harris of not trying to fight crime in the United States, latching on to previous comments she made about police funding to argue that, as president, she would work to “defund the police.”

“She wants to destroy policemen in general, and they ruin your lives, your jobs, and they ruin everything you’ve lived for, everything you’ve felt that you want to make great,” Trump said talking to the sheriffs. “You want to make our country great. When I’m president of the United States again, we will never even think about or mention the words defund the police.”

In a series of interviews conducted in the midst of widespread demonstrations around the nation following the murder of George Floyd where there was an uptick in demands for police reform, Harris occasionally expressed support for some of the principles underlying the “defund the police” movement and advocated for a “reimagining” of policing nationwide.

Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer previously told ABC News Harris has “supported increased funding to keep our communities safe and hold convicted felons like Trump accountable — which is why America is currently seeing a near 50-year low in violent crime.”

Trump also highlighted Harris’s support of abolishing cash bail, arguing it led to an uptick in crime before drawing a connection between the protestors arrested during the murder of George Floud and then Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-led mob.

“When the violent mobs of looters and anarchists tried to burn down Minneapolis in 2020, Kamala Harris raised money for bail to bail out the arsonists and the rioters and the killers. People were killed. Many people were killed,” said Trump.

“Compare that to J6, nobody was killed. Nobody was killed. They weren’t fires set. They burned down the city. They were burning down Minneapolis. And she went out. And not only did she work a little bit with them, she worked a lot with them. She worked to get them out and to make them– to set them free,” Trump falsely claimed, as people were killed on Jan 6.

As protests broke out in Minnesota at the time, Harris asked her backers to “chip in” to a bail fund to support anyone arrested after bond on the social networking platform Twitter, which is now known as X, a post that Republican have repeatedly cited in their attacks.

On Tuesday, Trump promised to “make a record investment in hiring, retention, and training of police officers,” going on to accuse Democrats of not looking out for the livelihood of officers.

At one point while praising Michigan law enforcement, Trump said he would love to have them working during the election in “different territories of your state” to keep things “under control” like the officers do in their home area.

“I don’t want to say any particular names of locations, but I can think of a big one in this state. I’d love to have them working there during the election, I can tell you.”

The former president said he wouldn’t specifically name areas but throughout the campaign cycle he has continually criticized voting procedures in heavily-Democratic areas such as Detroit.

Trump’s visit to Howell has drawn criticism from the Harris campaign capitalizing on reports of demonstrations last month in the city during which masked individuals marched through downtown chanting “We love Hitler. We love Trump,” according to local newspaper Livingston Daily.

The march took place the same day Trump was campaigning in Grand Rapids, just 100 miles west of Howell, with two demonstrations taking place with at least a dozen individuals gathered waving flags with a swastika, the term “KKK” and other antisemitic messaging, and chanting “Heil Hitler,” Livingston Daily reported.

But Trump isn’t the only presidential candidate to campaign in Howell. Notably, President Joe Biden also visited the town to talk about infrastructure in 2021.

On Wednesday, as Trump was wrapping up his speech, a reporter asked him what his response was to criticism he has garnered for hosting a campaign rally in Howell, to which Trump quipped: Who was here in 2021?”

“Joe Biden,” the reporter responded, earning a laugh from Trump who then walked away.

The Harris campaign criticized Trump for not outright condemning the demonstrators.

“Today, Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who marched in his name,” said Harris-Walz Spokesperson Sarafina Chitika in a statement to ABC News. “Donald Trump can’t bring us together so he tries to drive us apart. The American people will reject his failed leadership and divisive agenda this November.”

Livingston County, where Howell is located, is one of very few counties surrounding the liberal Detroit metropolitan area that has constantly remained Republican in recent elections.

As some of the nearby counties in southeast Michigan gradually turned red over the years, Livingston became more and more solidly Republican, with Trump winning the county with more than 60% of votes both in 2016 and 2020.

Howell, which reports a white population of roughly 96%, well over Michigan’s white population of 73%, has had a “complicated history” with race, the Livingston Daily reported last month.

The local paper detailed the town’s history of various racial tensions stemming from the 1800s up to this year, including infamous local Ku Klux Klan member Robert Miles’ violent rallies and demonstrations in the 1960s and 70s to repeated racial allegations that have surfaced in town in recent years.

How could Democrats replace President Joe Biden as the party's nominee?
(WASHINGTON) — Unless President Joe Biden removes himself from the 2024 presidential race, it’s essentially impossible for any other candidate to earn the Democratic nomination, according to party rules. And even if he does leave, it would be challenging to confirm a replacement.

Following Biden’s debate performance on Thursday, a groundswell of panic from political observers — including from some Democrats — triggered discussion over the possibility of replacing Biden at the top of the party’s ticket in November.

Biden — who has maintained he plans to remain in the race — is set to soon be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden will be nominated at a virtual convention between the dates of July 21 and Aug. 7, party members decided during a vote last month — a move that rectifies a conflict over election deadlines in Ohio, which complicated the president’s ballot access in that state. It also puts the virtual convention before the party’s Aug. 19 in-person convention.

If Biden remains in the race, there is only one real option for forcibly ousting him as the nominee at this stage: for more than 1,976 out of the more than 3,894 individuals who have already selected to be Biden’s pledged delegates to refrain from voting on for him on the first ballot during the Democratic National Committee’s virtual nomination. Then, there would be a sort of “brokered convention” with the involvement of unpledged delegates on additional rounds of balloting.

But there are several reasons why this scenario would be far-fetched, including the will of delegates and the technicalities of several party rules.

Longtime members of the party who have worked closely on writing rules changes in the past tell ABC News that they have been actively discussing how it would work to change rules should the nominee need to be replaced, however. And some DNC and state party members have argued that a delegate selection of the nominee, in the event of an open convention, would be hugely undemocratic because voters would not be involved in the process at this stage.

If Biden remains in the race

Most of Biden’s delegates, which were finalized at the completion of delegate selection on June 22, were chosen on a state-by-state basis as top supporters of the president and are unlikely to shift their backing, according to conversations between ABC News and national and state party leaders, along with seven individual delegates.

“That’s not even remotely a topic of conversation,” said Aaron Sims, a Biden delegate in Nevada, said of changing his vote from Biden.

“We were a little bit worried about [his debate], but we think that so far, he’s run a really great campaign. You know, we’re four months away from the election, and the idea of changing — shifting to someone brand new that we have to introduce to the country, it would just be so much of a cluster that I don’t think it’s doable. I think … we would actually be forfeiting the election if we did that,” Sims added.

There is still technically a chance that any of these delegates could change their minds, however.

“I am still supporting President Biden until this moment,” Sami Khaldi, a Biden delegate from Michigan, told ABC News.

But Khaldi added that he was “definitely monitoring the situation very closely.”

“If he will do much better on the campaign trail, we see that he’s still a strong candidate, I’ll support him. Otherwise, we will have a different discussion later on with the rest of the Democratic Party.”

Unlike Republican delegates, Democratic delegates are “pledged” rather than “bound” to a candidate, and party rules say that delegates “shall in all good conscience” reflect the views of those who elected them. There is no official penalty if a delegate votes differently.

The party could vote during one of their upcoming committee meetings to create some sort of penalty for pledged delegates who don’t support Biden. But as of now, there will be no punishment.

If a Biden delegate sits out of the first round of balloting instead of backing the president, their vote would simply not count.

But if that delegate supports another candidate — or even backs former candidate Dean Phillips, who earned three delegates from Ohio, or Jason Palmer, who earned three delegates from American Samoa, their votes would just be counted as “present.”

This is because Biden is the sole candidate who is officially eligible for nomination at this stage, according to the party, which cites party rules that will be formalized on Aug. 19.

One of the rules requires that a presidential candidate has “established substantial support for their nomination,” and has a proven track record as a Democrat who is faithful to the interests of the party. The rule states that the candidate must publicly affirm — in writing — that they are a Democrat, which comes with any of the other necessary eligibility requirements on a state level. That written affirmation needs to have been accepted by the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, too.

Another rule echoes that sentiment, along with requiring the candidate must be registered to vote and that they were registered during the last election. It also means the candidate should be a bona fide Democrat “as determined by the National Chairperson” of the DNC.

The temporary rules also state that each nomination request must be accompanied by a petition including between 300 and 600 delegate signatures, not more than 50 of which may come from one delegation. A delegate may not sign more than one petition — over 99% of delegates are pledged already to Biden so they would be unable to nominate another candidate.

If there were more “present” votes than Biden votes, the opportunity for a “brokered” convention arises (though virtually, as voting will take place). This would happen because Biden would be unable to secure the majority of the pledged delegates on the first ballot.

But the party would be at a loss for who they would be able to replace him, as no other candidate is eligible for nomination at this time.

Again, thousands of these pledged delegates would have to revolt in order to make any sort of impact on Biden’s nomination.

“I don’t anticipate there being a real groundswell of opposition at the convention. I mean, he has 99% of the pledged delegates. It would take, you know, thousands of delegates all converging and opposing him at once, against the sitting president of the United States,” election law expert Derek Muller, a professor at Notre Dame, told ABC News.

And because Biden’s nomination will occur even earlier now (ahead of the party’s in-person convention beginning on Aug. 19) — and virtually — Muller said the likelihood of any real opposition is even smaller.

“To the extent they’re doing that even earlier and continue to adhere to that process, I think it’s just deeply unlikely that it would result in anyone except Biden. Again, I think it really would take him voluntarily stepping down, for most — for any of these serious scenarios to play out realistically,” Muller said.

If Biden drops out

On the off-chance that Biden drops out of the race ahead of the nomination — without a rule change — many delegates who were assigned to Biden would likely go into the Democratic convention uncommitted, according to Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and member of the DNC.

These delegates would not automatically shift to Vice President Kamala Harris. The presidential and vice presidential ballots are separate at the Democratic convention.

Individual delegates would suddenly have a lot of influence on whom their party nominates.

Harris — as Biden’s running mate — would be a natural, even likely, destination for many Democratic delegates if Biden does leave the race.

Lara Brown, a political scientist and author of “Jockeying for the American Presidency: The Political Opportunism of Aspirants,” told ABC News in January that she does not believe that the Democratic convention would be all that contested in the event Biden passed away. There could be a symbolic first ballot vote for Biden, “then essentially, [the convention could] create a point of order … and then do a second ballot,” likely for Harris to be the nominee, Brown said.

But there remains the possibility of other options, including high-profile governors as well as members of Congress or Biden’s cabinet.

An unclear variable still exists here, however, as no other candidate other than Biden is officially eligible for nomination without a party rule change.

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks and Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

Exclusive: Democrats call for answers on Project 2025 from the Heritage Foundation
(WASHINGTON) — At least 38 members of Congress signed a letter sent Monday to the president of the Heritage Foundation requesting he meet with lawmakers to discuss Project 2025 and release the undisclosed fourth pillar of the project called the “180-Day Playbook.”

“Our offices are increasingly hearing from constituents worried about the impact of Project 2025 on the future of our nation,” read the letter obtained exclusively by ABC News.

“A growing number of Americans are concerned that Project 2025, which you describe as ‘a second American revolution,’ poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy, reproductive freedoms, public education, LGBTQIA+ rights, our economy, environment, public health and more,” it said.

Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, has continued to garner attention as the presidential election campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump heat up.

It includes plans to expand presidential power, eliminate the Department of Education and Department of Homeland Security, privatizing other federal agencies, taking the abortion pill mifepristone off the market, restricting insurance coverage mandates, cutting federal funding for clean energy research, restricting welfare programs and more.

This letter comes as Democrats try to paint Project 2025 as a warning of what is to come under a second Trump term. However, Trump has tried to distance himself from the policy proposals.

“They are extreme, seriously extreme,” said Trump in a July 20 rally. “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t want to know anything about it.”

While Trump has said that he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025, dozens of the former president’s current and former advisers and appointees have authored or have been connected to the project, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and former Acting Secretary of Defense and Special Assistant Christopher Miller.

Project 2025 officials previously told ABC News that it does “not speak for any candidate or campaign.”

However, Trump’s official campaign plan called Agenda47 aligns with several proposals in Project 2025.

Its unpublished so-called fourth pillar, the “180-Day Playbook,” is described on the Project 2025 website as “a playbook of actions to be taken in the first 180 days of the new administration to bring quick relief to Americans suffering from the Left’s devastating policies.”

“Project 2025’s policy book is nothing new,” the Project 2025 website reads. “Mandate for Leadership has been published regularly since the 1980s. In it, respected conservative authors espouse conservative policy ideas for incoming administrations to consider. Progressive organizations do the same thing.”

The letter cites concerns over potential executive orders, emergency declarations, presidential directives, and other measures that could be implemented under the “180-Day Playbook,” which is not published on the project’s website.

The letter to the Heritage Foundation president, Kevin Roberts, predicts that the playbook contains the “most radical, extreme and dangerous parts of Project 2025.”

It continued, “If we are wrong about that – if your secret ‘Fourth Pillar’ of Project 2025 is actually a defensible, responsible and constitutional action plan for the first days of a second Trump presidency — then we hope you will publish it, without edits or redaction. Allow the American people to see it and scrutinize it.”

ABC News has reached out to the Heritage Foundation for comment concerning the controversy and the letter from members of Congress.

“We believe it is overwhelmingly in the public interest for you to actually keep your ‘open book’ promise by disclosing the ‘Fourth Pillar’ of Project 2025, and we hope you’ll consider explaining why, unlike the first three pillars, you have been keeping it secret for so long,” the letter reads.

The letter campaign was led by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Congressman Jared Huffman, D-Calif., who founded a congressional task force aimed at putting an end to the hopes laid out in Project 2025.

The letter was also signed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Cori Bush, D-Mo., and others. No Republican lawmakers signed the letter.

It asks Roberts to respond to the request for a meeting, in which no official congressional power is being used to compel his presence, by Friday, Aug. 16.

The Heritage Project and Project 2025 saw a leadership change in July when Project 2025’s director Paul Dans stepped down amid intense scrutiny of the conservative blueprint.

Roberts said at the time that the move was based on the timeline for the drafting of the project, which concluded after the two party conventions.

Trump and Harris kick off ad campaign war, placing major TV ad buys in battleground states
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have now kicked off their ad war with both of their campaigns launching major eight-figure ad campaigns targeting each other in key battleground states.

The Harris campaign this week is launching a $50 million three-week ad blitz through the Democratic National Convention next month, with the first ad of her campaign introducing the vice president to voters, highlighting her career and taking hits at her Republican opponent, the campaign announced.

The Trump campaign too has launched its first major television ad in battleground states attacking Harris since as least January, reserving at least $12 million worth of airtime this week, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Trump’s 30-second ad, released by the his campaign, zeroes in on the former president’s ongoing rhetoric that Harris “failed” as President Joe Biden’s border czar, calling her “weak” and “dangerously liberal.”

“This is America’s border czar, and she’s failed us. Under Harris, over 10 million illegally here, a quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl, brutal migrant crimes, and ISIS now here,” a narrator in the ad says, followed by an interview clip of Harris appearing to admit she hasn’t visited the border.

“Kamala Harris. Failed. Weak. Dangerously liberal,” the narration continues.

According to AdImpact, the Trump campaign has reserved $12 million worth of airtime across Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

After a week of working to determine the best language to attack Harris since Biden left the 2024 race, this ad campaign reflects the Trump campaign’s push to focus on the border — a major campaign issue for voters.

In response to the Trump campaign’s ad, the Harris campaign suggests that the vice president was focused on addressing the root causes of migration and claimed that at no point in her tenure was she in charge of managing the border.

Harris’ first ad, titled “Fearless” and featuring pictures of Harris over the years — from a toddler to college graduate to vice president — highlights her background as a former prosecutor who is “uniquely suited to take on” the former president, who is now a convicted felon.

“As a prosecutor, she put murderers and abusers behind bars,” a narrator says in the one-minute ad. “As California’s attorney general, she went after the big banks and won $20 billion for homeowners. And as vice president, she took on the big drug companies to cap the cost of insulin for seniors. Because Kamala Harris has always known who she represents.”

The spot then leads into laying out Harris’ vision and attacking Trump, using footage from her first rally of the campaign last week in a high school gym just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris said in the footage from the rally. “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act.”

This ad is scheduled to run on local and national broadcast, cable programming, streaming and social channels over the next three weeks, including during the Olympic Games, as well as programs like “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother” and “The Daily Show.”

The Harris campaign has reserved airtime in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, according to ad tracking firm Medium Buying.

