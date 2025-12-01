TSA sets all-time record as 3.1 million travelers screened Sunday amid holiday flight cancellations

Graphic created by the TSA, top 10 travel days in TSA history. (TSA)

(NEW YORK) — As travelers return home from Thanksgiving holiday travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says Sunday was its busiest day in history, with the agency screening over 3.1 million people through its security checkpoints at airports nationwide.  

The Nov. 30 numbers beat the previous record of 3.09 million air travelers screened, which was set on Sunday, June 22. All of the TSA’s top-10 busiest air travel days have exceeded 3 million travelers and have occurred since July 2024, with eight out of the 10 days occurring this year, according to the TSA.

The Thanksgiving weekend record comes amid weather-related travel disruptions that resulted in over 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 13,000 delays across the country on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Over 300 flights have been cancelled in the U.S. as of early Monday afternoon and more than 3,300 delayed as a new winter storm moves across the country from Kansas to Maine through Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring between two to four inches of snow Monday afternoon from Kansas to Indiana as it makes its way to Michigan and Ohio later in the evening. 

Over half a foot of snow is expected from northern Pennsylvania to central Maine as the storm makes its way to the Northeast overnight and into Tuesday.  

For those driving back home from the holiday weekend Monday, the best time to hit the roads is after 8 p.m. to avoid traffic, according to Inrix, a provider of transportation data and insights.

2 dead after heavy rain brings intense flooding to New York City
Rain shrouds the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building as a nor’easter storm moves into New York City on October 12, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Two people died in flooded basements on Thursday after heavy rain overwhelmed streets and subway stations in New York City.

The New York Police Department confirmed the two deaths to ABC News.

A 39-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a flooded basement in Brooklyn, according to New York ABC station WABC. The FDNY Scuba Team recovered his body from the basement before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In a separate incident in Washington Heights in northern Manhattan, police said a 43-year-old man was found dead in a flooded boiler room, WABC reported.

Police are investigating both incidents.

More than 2 inches of rain fell in Brooklyn and Queens on Thursday, sparking flash flood warnings in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Video captured submerged cars, flooded streets and water gushing into some subway stations.

The rain also struck Philadelphia, where a third death was reported. A woman was killed on Thursday when a tree fell on her car, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI,.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled in the U.S. amid Thursday’s rainy weather, with New York City’s three airports hit the hardest.

Thursday’s rain and wind were not from Hurricane Melissa, which battered the Caribbean this week, but from an inland storm system moving throughout the Northeast. The storm was one of the factors keeping Melissa away from the U.S.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

1 flight attendant injured after Delta regional jets collide at LaGuardia Airport, airline says
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided at low speeds while taxiing Wednesday evening at LaGuardia Airport, according to the airline.

Endeavor flight 5155 was taxiing for departure when its wing made contact with the fuselage of Endeavor flight 5047 as it was taxiing to its gate after arriving, the airline said when releasing preliminary information.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit we have damage to our windscreen and … some of our screens in here,” a pilot can be heard saying on the Air Traffic Control audio.

Delta said a flight attendant suffered a minor injury and no passenger injuries were reported. The flight attendant was transported to a nearby hospital out of precaution, according to Port Authority.

The collision took place around 9:56 p.m., and there was no impact to airport operations, according to the Port Authority.

“Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi. Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta said it will cooperate with the Port Authority, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigations.

Mount Kilauea’s latest eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island seen in new images
H. Winslow/USGS/Anadolu via Getty Images

(HILO, Hawaii) — Mount Kilauea, a volcano that has been active in recent years, erupted again on Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sustained high fountains of lava flowed from Mount Kilauea’s two vents, according to the USGS.

This is the volcano’s 35th eruptive episode since Dec. 23, 2024, according to the USGS.

Fountains of lava rapidly grew to about 500 feet when the south vent began erupting at 8:50 p.m. local time on Friday, according to USGS.

The plume of gas above the fountains of lava extended to 16,0000 feet above ground level, according to USGS. 

Tephra, or volcanic fragments, have reportedly fallen in the area, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

“Fine ash and Pele’s hair [a type of volcanic glass] can be carried long distances and may impact a broad area of Kaʻu along the southern and southwestern parts of Mauna Loa,” according to USGS.

