Tucker Carlson’s son Buckley is joining JD Vance’s staff

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Buckley Carlson, a former Capitol Hill aide and the son of conservative media personality Tucker Carlson, is set to join Vice President JD Vance’s press office, sources tell ABC News.

The younger Carlson is set to serve as Vance’s deputy press secretary, sources said.

Buckley Carlson has worked as an aide on Capitol Hill since 2019, including most recently serving as deputy chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jim Banks.

He first joined Banks’ office in 2019 as a staff assistant before becoming communications director in 2021.

Earlier this month, Vance tapped several former employees to join his vice presidential staff in senior staff roles, including Jacob Reses, who is continuing to serve as his chief of staff.

Brian Gray, who served as Vance’s political director for his 2022 Senate campaign and state director for his Senate office, was tapped to be his deputy chief of staff.

Ben Moss will serve as Vance’s director of domestic policy after previously serving as Vance’s general counsel during his time in the Senate.

Andy Baker, a former foreign officer, was brought on to serve as Vance’s national security adviser.

Will Martin was made Vance’s communication director after previously serving as Vance’s communication director during his time in the Senate. Luke Schroeder, who previously served as press secretary for Vance’s Senate office, is now Vance’s deputy communications director. Both men also worked for Vance during the presidential campaign.

Taylor Van Kirk is Vance’s press secretary after previously working as the communications director for his 2022 Senate campaign and as his press secretary during the presidential campaign.

Vance’s director of operations is Abby Delahoyde, who previously held the same role under Vance when he was in the Senate. She also previously worked for Rep. Byron Donalds and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Sean Cooksey, the former chair of the Federal Election Commission, also joined the vice president’s staff to serve as general counsel to Vance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weinstein sues NYC Department of Corrections for ‘medical negligence’
Spencer Platt via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate care.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with bone cancer, according to his associates.

His lawsuit seeks monetary damages.

In a statement, his attorney, Imran H. Ansari, claimed the prison was failing to provide Weinstein with adequate medical care.

“When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear — hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions and susceptibility to illness,” Ansari said. “I questioned whether I was in a prison facility that is supposed to be managed in accordance with our constitution, or a gulag where the prisoners are treated like animals.”

Ansari accused the prison of “medical negligence” and claimed “it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.”

“The disregard to Mr. Weinstein’s medical needs is an example as to why Rikers Island has been under the intense scrutiny by officials and the public, and is the subject of federal oversight,” Ansari said. “But, we don’t live in a country where a prisoner such as Mr. Weinstein must endure such harsh and draconian treatment, and disregard to his medical needs, without recourse under the law.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Southern California under ‘extreme fire’ warnings as dry, windy conditions spread 2 wildfires
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

(MALIBU, Calif.) — Several Southern California counties are under “extremely critical” wildfire warnings as warm, dry temperatures and strong winds create volatile fire conditions.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a rare red flag warning for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties alerting of an “extreme fire risk” from Malibu into the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, where winds could gust near 100 mph.

“A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind event will bring widespread extremely critical fire weather conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday,” according to the NWS warning.

Named after Southern California’s Santa Ana Canyon, the region’s Santa Ana winds bring blustery, dry and warm wind that blows out of the desert, drying out vegetation and increasing wildfire danger.

As of Wednesday, at least two wind-driven fires have already broken out in Southern California.

Mountain Fire

The fast-moving Mountain Fire in Ventura County has spread over 1,000 acres, prompting evacuation orders, threatening structures and leaving several people injured, according to local fire officials.

Due to extreme wind conditions, fixed-wing aircraft are unable to assist in firefighting efforts, according to the Ventura Fire Department, which said ground crews, helicopters and mutual aid resources are “actively working to protect lives and property.”

Evacuation orders are in effect for Walnut Ave to Balcom Canyon Road and North Highway 118 to the ridgeline and west to Saticoy County Club in Ventura County, according to CAL Fire.

Broad Fire

A second wildfire erupted in Los Angeles County’s Malibu area Wednesday — named the Broad Fire — and has burned at least 50 acres southwest of South Malibu Canyon Road and the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu, according to CAL Fire.

Local fire officials have warned residents to prepare for potential evacuations and the PCH has been closed in both directions between Webb Way and Corral Canyon.

Santa Ana wind conditions

The long-duration Santa Ana wind event will reach its peak on Wednesday, becoming moderate on Thursday, then tailing off to light offshore winds on Friday.

Northeast winds moving 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected across the canyons and passes of Southern California through Wednesday, with higher winds in the more wind-prone areas.

Another surge of wind is expected to peak late Wednesday night through Thursday morning with widespread northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph before weakening considerably by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is trying to obstruct his sex trafficking case, prosecutors say
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Sean Combs’ new application for bail should be denied because the music mogul “poses serious risks of danger and obstruction” to his criminal sex trafficking case, federal prosecutors argued in an overnight court filing.

Prosecutors took aim at Combs’ activities from behind bars where, they alleged, “the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties.”

Prosecutors cited notes from the Combs’ cell that were found during a sweep of the jail. The contents of the notes are redacted but the prosecutors said there is a “strong inference” that Combs paid off an unnamed witness who had posted a statement to Instagram.

The government filing also accused Combs of using the telephone accounts of at least eight other inmates at MDC-Brooklyn “seemingly to avoid law enforcement monitoring” and to make phone calls to people who are not on his approved contact list.

“To obtain or maintain access to other inmates’ [phone access code] numbers, the defendant directs others to pay the inmates, including through payment processing apps and BOP commissary account deposits,” the filing said.

Defense attorneys said new evidence “undermines” the government’s case against Combs but prosecutors said “the defendant offers nothing new and material justifying a third bail hearing” and “rehashes the same arguments” rejected by two other judges.

The “near-total restrictions” Combs offered as part of an enhanced bail package are “woefully insufficient” in keeping him from tainting his upcoming trial, prosecutors said.

“The defendant is a violent, serial abuser who uses his vast wealth and position in the entertainment industry to conceal his illegal conduct and prevent victims of, and witnesses to, his abuse from coming forward,” prosecutors said.

The judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon. Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges that accused him of using violence, threats and coercion to force women to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes, sometimes lasting days and often recorded. Combs allegedly called the activity “freak offs.”

In arguing for release, Combs argued the video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura actually revealed “a loving, at-times toxic, long-term relationship between two adults who decided mutually to break up.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.