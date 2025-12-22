Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute

Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute

Rob Reiner attends the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Turner Classic Movies has set a day to honor the life of the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

The TV network is going to honor the legacy of Reiner’s life and career with a programming tribute featuring a slate of his movies on Jan. 28, 2026. It will be headlined by the network’s special premiere presentation of The Princess Bride.

The day of programming, which will be billed as TCM Remembers Rob Reiner, will also feature his films When Harry Met Sally…, Stand by Me and This Is Spinal Tap.

According to a press release from TCM, Reiner was a longtime friend of the network who passionately advocated for film preservation. His career started with his Emmy-winning performance on the sitcom All in the Family. He went on to direct films that spanned multiple genres.

“With This is Spinal Tap Rob began an extraordinary 11-year run that rivals the finest directors in Hollywood history: He made The Sure Thing, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. “The profound sense of loss we’re all feeling is heightened by Rob’s lofty standing in Hollywood, he was universally loved inside the entertainment industry.”

While Mankiewicz said he didn’t know Reiner as well as he would have liked, “he always made me feel like we had been pals for decades. Rob’s character was defined by the qualities we see in those films: kindness, decency, humor, compassion, and most of all, a belief in humanity.”

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead Dec. 14 in their Los Angeles home. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for their murders. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’
Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’
The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. If the idea of a holiday film where people keep breaking into song sounds cheesy, save your snark: The Jonas Brothers have heard your jokes and they’re already in the film.

The film has Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas constantly fighting. Nick is uptight, Joe is shallow and Kevin is boring, as they’re each playing caricatures of themselves. Nick tells ABC Audio they can poke fun at themselves because they’ve already worked through their issues in real life.

“We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing,” Nick explains. He added it’s “really meaningful” for them to make a film where they “just get to have fun.”

“Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive,'” Joe notes. “We’re really happy with it … there’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves. We’ve been [parodied] on South Park.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet as a woman from Joe’s past who comes back into his life. She also sings in the film, and though she had a music career as a teen, she admits it was “terribly intimidating” to sing in front of the brothers. She even kicked Joe out of the studio, telling him, “You cannot watch me. … This is too embarrassing!”

Unbeknownst to the Jonas Brothers, Bennet had a connection to them before she was cast in the film.

“I did sneak into one of their concerts when I was 13,” she tells ABC Audio. “I snuck backstage and met them. I pretended like I was a journalist. Security escorted me out.”

“I don’t know if I’ve told them that,” she laughed. “They’ll know now.”

 Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ariana Grande says new ‘Wicked’ song marks the moment Glinda becomes ‘truly good’
Ariana Grande says new ‘Wicked’ song marks the moment Glinda becomes ‘truly good’
‘Wicked: For Good’ (Universal Pictures)

In the original novel The Wizard of Oz, Glinda is the Good Witch, but in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande says we’ll see the moment when Glinda chooses that path thanks to new songs written just for the film.

As previously reported, Wicked: For Good will feature a new song for Ariana’s Glinda, called “Girl In the Bubble,” and a new song for Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, called “No Place Like Home.” Ari tells Empire magazine that the new song marks a turning point in Glinda’s life. 

“We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she explains. “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

Ari tells the mag that leading up to that moment, “It’s traumatic event after traumatic event after traumatic event” for Glinda, “and they’re all shaping her and propelling her into her actual goodness, that has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet.”

“Even in the first film you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent,” she adds. “It goes even deeper than imaginable.”

Wicked: For Good hits theaters Nov. 21, the same day the film’s soundtrack drops. The final trailer will arrive on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gloria Estefan hopes ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ helps her ‘get in with a really young crowd’
Gloria Estefan hopes ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ helps her ‘get in with a really young crowd’
Gloria Estefan, Laila Lockhart Kraner and Kristen Wiig attend the premiere of ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ in LA, September, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Gloria Estefan stars in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, based on the hit Netflix kids show Gabby’s Dollhouse, in theaters Friday. She plays Gabby’s grandmother GiGi, who goes on a road trip with Gabby to “Cat Francisco,” where her precious dollhouse falls into the hands of a cat lady named Vera, played by Kristen Wiig. Gloria tells ABC Audio she thinks the film may earn her a whole new audience.

“When they sent me the script … I was enamored because [the role was] a grandma. So I go, ‘Oh my God, this is me.’ And the script was phenomenal,” says Gloria. She’s also a “huge fan” of Wiig. She wasn’t familiar with the Netflix series, though, so she watched it.

“I saw, like, kids — little kids — they’re addicted to this show,” Gloria says. “And I thought, ‘You know what? Good idea to get in there with a really young crowd.’ And I just thought it was such a great opportunity.”

But initially, Gloria thought she’d have to turn down the role.

“My schedule was nuts and I was gonna pass,” she explains. “And then, I was in an airport lounge in LA and this very nice lady comes up and she goes, ‘Gloria, we really need your energy on this film.’ And I’m going, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘I’m the head of DreamWorks Animation, and we really need your energy on this film.'”

Gloria says when she got home her daughter — who didn’t know that her mom had been sent the script — informed her that a comedian friend of hers had just been hired to “beef up your lines and the comedy in this movie.”

“So I go, ‘You know what? I listen to the universe,'” Gloria laughs. “And I said, ‘OK.'”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.