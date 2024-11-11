Tuskegee University closes campus to outsiders, fires security director following deadly mass shooting

Mark Brown, president and CEO of Tuskegee University in Alabama, speaks at a news conference on Nov. 11, 2024, to announce changes being made at the school to tighten security in the wake of a mass shooting that left a teenager dead and 16 other people injured. Image via ABC News.

(TUSKEGEE, Ala.) — The president of Tuskegee University in Alabama announced Monday that the school is being closed to outsiders and that its security chief has been fired in the wake of a mass shooting Sunday on campus.

The barrage of gunfire left a teenager dead and injured 16 other people attending an unsanctioned homecoming event, officials said.

Mark Brown, president and CEO of the historically black university, announced the changes as the investigation of the mass shooting continued Monday and the local sheriff warned those responsible for the shooting that “we are going to find you.”

“The Tuskegee University community is heartbroken by what happened on our campus Sunday morning,” Brown said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Moving forward, no one will be allowed on the Tuskegee campus without authorized permission or a school-issued identification badge, he said.

“Tuskegee University is no longer an open campus,” Brown said. “Effective immediately, we require IDs for everyone to be displayed to enter campus and worn at all times while on campus.”

Earlier Monday, the university hired a new campus security leader “and relieved our previous security chief of his duties,” Brown said. He did not take questions or elaborate on why the security chief was being replaced.

“Our new campus security chief and ultimately his team will complete a full review, including all implementations of new security procedures,” Brown said.

He said Sunday’s shooting erupted at the event that was “not approved in advance and in no way was sanctioned by the university.”

“Nonetheless, it happened on our campus and we take full responsibility,” Brown said.

The deadly barrage of gunfire erupted between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday in a parking lot that was packed with people on campus to celebrate the university’s 100th homecoming, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson told ABC News.

The person killed in the shooting was identified as 18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson by the Macon County Coroner’s Office. University officials said Johnson was not a Tuskegee University student.

At least 16 other people, including students, were injured during the shooting, including 12 who suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

Several videos posted on social media and verified by ABC News captured what sounded like automatic gunfire and showed people diving to the ground or taking cover in vehicles.

Brunson said numerous shots were fired during the incident.

“I would say that with the amount of shots that were fired, there’s going to be multiple shooters,” Brunson said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is leading the investigation, announced Sunday evening that one person had been arrested. Authorities said Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody while trying to leave the campus after the shooting and faces federal charges of possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.

State police have yet to determine if Myrick was one of the gunmen who opened fire.

No suspect has been charged directly with the shooting.

“I want to say one thing to the people that were shooting: We’re going to make sure we find you. We’re not going to let them disrupt what we do here in Tuskegee.”

Brown said the shooting occurred despite numerous steps the university took before homecoming week to make the festivities safe, including hiring 70 additional law enforcement officers from throughout Alabama and Georgia to help campus and local law enforcement with crowd control.

Brown said efforts were made through social media and advertising to advise visitors that weapons and drugs are prohibited on campus and that visitors could only use clear bags to carry their possessions.

“We did entry checks at all officially sponsored events, some random and some 100% checks,” Brown said. “However, the general campus remained open and we did not, nor could we, have planned for security at an event that was not approved in advance or officially sanctioned by the university.”

Brunson said he and deputies from his department had been at the campus all day and into the night Saturday, assisting university police and the Tuskegee Police Department with security.

He said he was driving back to the school after taking a break when the shooting occurred.

“First of all, it was just chaotic,” Brunson said of what he observed when he arrived at the campus.

He said officers were told an active shooter was held up in a dorm and raced there, running past injured victims, only to learn there was no shooter at the dorm.

“We had to immediately go there. You have to take out the threat first and we found out that it wasn’t that case at that time,” Brunson said. “As we were running to that dorm, trying to get to the active shooter, we saw people hurt, we saw people laying down, people asking for help. But we had to tell them, we’ll be back.”

Brown said he eventually went back to help give first aid to injured victims, including those suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Being there and seeing the faces of the students, seeing the anger and the hurt, being afraid and all of that all into one, it was just a horrific scene,” Brunson said. “I sympathize with the students because you shouldn’t have seen anything like this.”

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department on Monday charged two California individuals who were alleged leaders of a white supremacist group that wanted to ignite a race war in the United States and allegedly plotted to kill “high value” targets and incite its followers to carry out terror attacks around the globe.

Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison allegedly became leaders of a group that deemed itself “Terrorgram” and was formed on the encrypted social media site.

The two were charged with a host of federal crimes including solicitation of the killing of a federal official, doxing federal officials and making interstate threats.

“The defendant’s goal, the indictment charges, was to ignite a race war, accelerate the collapse of what they viewed as an irreparably corrupt government and bring about a white ethno state. As the indictment lays out, defendants use the internet platform Telegram to post messages promoting their white supremacist accelerationism,” Kristen Clarke, the DOJ’s head of its Civil Rights Division, said during a press conference Monday.

The indictment alleges that the group “solicited terrorist attacks” including on alleged “enemies,” on government infrastructure, and on “high value” targets such as politicians and government figures.

“The List,” according to the indictment, includes U.S. senators, federal judges, U.S. attorneys and local officials.

When disseminating the so-called list, Allision allegedly included comments like “take action now” and “do your part.”

In at least three separate instances detailed by prosecutors in the indictment, users of the group have allegedly moved forward in carrying out violent attacks inspired by the group chat.

One user was a 19-year-old from Slovakia who killed two people at an LGBT bar in Bratislava before killing himself, according to the DOJ. The indictment alleges that the attacker sent a manifesto directly to Humber, which Humber later purportedly narrated and turned into an audiobook.

Both Humber and Allison later allegedly took credit for the attack and celebrated the attacker as the group’s “first Saint,” according to the indictment.

A separate case highlighted in the indictment involved the arrest in July of 18-year-old Andrew Taskhistov of New Jersey who was allegedly incited to plot an attack on an energy facility through his membership in the group. A third case highlighted in the indictment involved an 18-year-old from Turkey who allegedly livestreamed himself stabbing five people outside a mosque and later shared multiple publications from the group.

Part of the group’s alleged strategy was to target critical infrastructure, according to the DOJ.

Humber and Allison also allegedly created a documentary that celebrated racist incidents around the country from 1968 on, according to the indictment.

The pair also allegedly stressed the need to be covert about their operations and, according to the indictment.

No attorney information for Humber or Allison was immediately available.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon Resilience capsule sits on Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Polaris Dawn Mission in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 9, 2024. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission crew began the first-ever commercial space walk early Thursday.

Two crew members — commander Jared Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis — were expected to exit the Dragon spacecraft on the “extravehicular activity,” as SpaceX described it. Pilot Scott Poteet and mission specialist Anna Menon planned to stay inside the capsule to support the operation.

All crew members are now considered “spacewalkers” as the capsule was depressurized for the outing, thus exposing all four crew to the vacuum of space.

The mission plan said Isaacman and Gillis would both leave the capsule for 10 minutes each. The astronauts will hold a handrail system — called Skywalker and are on 8-foot tethers — significantly shorter than NASA spacewalkers have traditionally used.

Isaacman and Gillis plan to “perform a series of mobility tests in the newly-designed SpaceX EVA suit” during the spacewalk, SpaceX said on its website, where the operation was live streamed.

The entire spacewalk is expected to take around two hours, SpaceX said.

Alex Perez/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gruesome crime scene photographs were revealed in court on Monday during the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing two teenage girls in 2017 on a hiking trail in the small town of Delphi, Indiana.

Carroll County sheriff’s deputy Darren Giancola, who was the first law enforcement officer on the scene after the bodies of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were discovered, was emotional as he took the stand for the prosecution on the third day of testimony.

Giancola said one of the girls was nude and the other was clothed when their bodies were located on Feb. 14, 2017.

“Both had large lacerations on their throat,” Giancola said. “They both had a substantial amount of blood on their person and underneath.”

Giancola was asked if lifesaving measures were performed, and he responded, “No. It was apparent they were deceased.”

The second witness called Monday was Jason Page of the Indiana State Police crime scene investigation unit, who photographed the crime scene.

The jury was shown graphic photos, including a close-up of Libby’s slashed throat and bloody face.

The families of Libby and Abby cried in the gallery and there were audible gasps in the courtroom when the images were shown.

Investigators had been tight-lipped about how the girls were killed for the last seven years, until prosecutor Nick McLeland revealed in his opening statement in court that both girls’ throats were cut.

Allen is accused of killing the two eighth graders while they walked on a hiking trail in their rural town on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day.

Allen, a Delphi resident, was arrested in October 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.